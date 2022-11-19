Bieners Pizzeria
528 Haynes Street
Cadillac, MI 49601
Popular Items
BUDGET MENU
Budget Large Pizza
The budget pizza is less toppings, cheese, dough and sauce than our regular pizza. Pizza that is still good but is affordable in this economy. *Only Marinara for sauce is available for this special.
Small Calzone
Not our traditional Calzone, but smaller. Comes with 3 topping, Cheese and Marinara Sauce.
Biener's Pizzeria Sampler Pack
Crustless Pizza Bowl
Biener's Combo Box
Family Pack Combo
Family Special with Dessert
1 Extra Large 3 Item Pizza, 1 Extra Large 2 Item Pizza, Order of Bread Stick (6 to an order) With Dipping Sauce, Small Dessert Pizza and a 2 Liter of pop
Family Special with Garlic Bread
1 Extra Large 3 Item Pizza 1 Extra Large 2 Item Pizza Order of Bread Stick (6 to an order) Small Garlic Cheese Bread w/ Sauce Cups and a 2 Liter of pop
Family Special with Med. Pizza
1 Extra Large 3 Item Pizza 1 Extra Large 2 Item Pizza Order of Bread Stick (6 to an order) Medium Pizza 1 Item and a 2 Liter of pop
Family Special with Sm. Specialty Pizza
1 Extra Large 3 Item Pizza 1 Extra Large 2 Item Pizza Order of Bread Stick (6 to an order) 1 Small Specialty Pizza and a 2 Liter of pop
BIENER BALL AND A 12OZ CAN OF POP
Pizza Biener Balls*
(4 to an Order) with Pepperoni, Cheeses and Sauce.
Chicken Alfredo Biener Balls*
(4 to an Order) Balls filled with Chicken, Cheeses, Broccoli and Sauces.
Chicken Ranch Biener Balls*
(4 to an Order) Balls Filled with Chicken, Cheeses, Red Onion, Green Peppers with a side of Ranch Dressing.
Create Your Own Biener Balls*
Create your own combination of Biener Ball. 4 Ball to an order. You can select up to 3 toppings.
2 - 3 ITEM CALZONES WITH 2 LITER OF POP SPECIAL
APPETIZERS*
Biener Bites*
12 Delightful Bites with Sauce. Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce and Cheese rolled up in a Bite-Size Delight.
Garlic Cheese Bread*
Garlic coated crust with healthy serving of blended Cheeses on top.
Parmesan Bread Sticks*
Parmesan Bread Sticks Served with any of our Available Sauces.
Pretzels*
Tea/Water
Pepsi Product*
Cherry Pepsi [Can or 2 Liter]*
Diet A & W [Can]*
Diet Mt Dew [Can]*
Diet Pepsi [Can or 2 Liter]*
Dr. Pepper [Can]*
Grape Crush [Can or 2 Liter]*
Mt Dew [Can or 2 Liter]*
Orange Pop [Can or 2 Liter]*
Pepsi [Can or 2 Liter]*
Pepsi Zero [Can]*
Root Beer [Can or 2 Liter]*
Sprite [Can]*
Energy Drinks
Green Monster
Rockstar Fruit Punch
Red Bull
Black Cherry
Fruit Punch
Grape
Orange
Blue Razz
Sour Head
Power Punch
Cotton Candy
Star Blast
Lemon Drop Sweet Tea
Candy Apple Crisp
Gatorade*
Dessert Pizza*
Burritos Bowls
Chicken, Beef or Breakfast Burrito [BOWL]
Burritos without the Tortilla including the toppings. Remove the items you do not want. Chicken or Beef Burritos with Taco Seasoned Refried Beans, Mexican Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream. *Our Breakfast Burrito is not for the faint of heart. We make it with Sausage Gravy base with Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Peppers, Eggs and Blended Cheese. This is one Burrito that will fill you up.
Crustless Pizza Bowls
Burritos
Chicken, Beef or Breakfast Burrito
*Chicken or Beef Burritos with Taco Seasoned Refried Beans, Mexican Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream. *Our Breakfast Burrito is not for the faint of heart. We make it with Sausage Gravy base with Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Peppers, Eggs and Blended Cheese. This is one Burrito that will fill you up.
Mexican Pizza
Taco Salad Pizza Description
Hamburger, Flavored Tortilla Chip, Lettuce and Tomatoes with our Famous Southwest Sauce.
Taco Salad Pizza Tray Pizza*
Taco Salad Pizza XL 16 Inch*
Taco Salad Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*
Taco Salad Pizza Med. 12 Inch*
Taco Salad Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*
Taco Salad
Nachos
CRUSTLESS PIZZA BOWLS
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA***
SPECIALTY PIZZA***
Extra Toppings
TRAY BBQ Mac and Cheese Pizza*
A Favorite of Our Customers. Barbecue Mac and Cheese Pizza.
XL BBQ Mac and Cheese 16 Inch*
A Favorite of Our Customers. Barbecue Mac and Cheese Pizza.
LG BBQ Mac and Cheese 14 Inch*
A Favorite of Our Customers. Barbecue Mac and Cheese Pizza.
MED BBQ Mac and Cheese 12 Inch*
A Favorite of Our Customers. Barbecue Mac and Cheese Pizza.
SM BBQ Mac and Cheese 10 Inch*
BBQ Chicken Pizza Description
Chicken and Red Onion on a base of Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce.
TRAY BBQ Chicken Bieners Pizza*
XL. BBQ Chicken 16 Inch*
LG. BBQ Chicken 14 Inch*
MED. BBQ Chicken 12 Inch*
SM. BBQ Chicken 10 Inch*
Biener Supreme Pizza Description
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers and Green Olives.
TRAY Biener Supreme Pizza*
XL. Biener Supreme 16 Inch*
LG. Biener Supreme 14 Inch*
MED. Biener Supreme 12 Inch*
SM. Biener Supreme 10"* Inch*
BLT Pizza Description
Generous portion of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.
TRAY BLT Pizza*
XL. BLT Pizza 16 Inch*
LG. BLT Pizza 14 Inch*
MED. BLT Pizza 12 Inch*
SM. BLT Pizza 10 Inch*
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Description
Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion on a base of our Signature Buffalo Wing Sauce.
TRAY Buffalo Chicken Bieners Pizza*
XL. Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16 Inch*
LG. Buffalo Chicken Pizza 14 Inch*
MED. Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"* Inch*
SM. Buffalo Chicken Pizza 10 Inch*
Breakfast Pizza Description
Our Breakfast Pizza is not for the faint of heart. We make it Sausage Gravy based with Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Peppers, Eggs and Blended Cheese. This is one pizza that will fill you up.
TRAY Breakfast Pizza*
XL. Breakfast Pizza 16 Inch*
LG. Breakfast Pizza 14 Inch*
MED. Breakfast Pizza 12 Inch*
SM. Breakfast Pizza 10 Inch*
Cheeseburger Pizza Description
Generous Portions of Ground Beef, Bacon Pieces, Red Onions, Dill Pickles topped with Cheese Blend. The Sauce is a specialty sauces made just for this Pizza
Cheeseburger Bieners Tray Pizza*
Cheeseburger Pizza XL. 16 Inch*
Cheeseburger Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*
Cheeseburger Pizza Med.12 Inch*
Cheeseburger Sm. 10 Inch*
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Description
Fresh Alfredo Sauce with Chicken, Broccoli and Red Onion.
Chicken Alfredo Bieners Tray Pizza*
Chicken Alfredo Pizza XL. 16 Inch*
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Med. 12 Inch*
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Description
Home made Ranch base, with Chicken, Green Peppers and Red Onion topped with our blended pizza cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Bieners Tray Pizza*
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza XL. 16 Inch*
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Med. 12 Inch*
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*
Drag it Through The Garden Description
Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Banana Pepperes and Red Onion.
Drag it Through The Garden Bieners Tray Pizza*
Drag it Through The Garden Pizza XL. 16 Inch*
Drag it Through The Garden Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*
Drag it Through The Garden Pizza Med. 12 Inch*
Drag it Through The Garden Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*
Meat The Biener Pizza Description
All of our Premium Meats Pepperoni, Bacon, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Ham.
Meat the Biener Bieners Tray Pizza*
Meat the Biener Pizza XL. 16 Inch*
Meat the Biener Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*
Meat the Biener Pizza Med. 12 Inch*
Meat the Biener Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*
Viking Philly Pizza Description
Based with a Creamy Alfredo Sauces, Topped with a healthy portions of Sliced Sirloin Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions and Blended Cheeses.
Viking Philly Bieners Tray Pizza*
Viking Philly Pizza XL. 16 Inch*
Viking Philly Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*
Viking Philly Pizza Med. 12 Inch*
Viking Philly Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*
CALZONES*
SPECIALTY CALZONE*
Barbecue Mac and Cheese Calzone*
Barbecue base with Mac & Cheese cover with a blended cheese.
BBQ Chicken Calzone*
Chicken and Red Onion on a base of Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce.
Blt Calzone*
Generous portion of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone*
Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion on a base of our Signature Buffalo Wing Sauce.
Breakfast Calzone*
Our Breakfast Pizza is not for the faint of heart. We make it Sausage Gravy based with Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Peppers, Eggs and Blended Cheese.
Cheeseburger Calzone*
Generous Portions of Ground Beef, Bacon Pieces, Red Onions, Dill Pickles topped with Cheese Blend. The Sauce is a specialty sauces made just for this Calzone.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone*
Homemade Ranch base, with Chicken, Green Peppers and Red Onion topped with our blended pizza cheese.
Meat the Biener Calzone*
All of our Premium Meats Pepperoni, Bacon, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Ham.
Mexican Calzone*
Based with Salsa and topped with Seasoned Ground Beef, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Green Peppers and a Blend of Cheeses.
Supreme Calzone*
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Olives and Blended Cheese.
Vikings Philly Calzone*
Based with a Creamy Alfredo Sauces, Topped with a healthy portion of Sliced Sirloin Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions and Blended Cheeses.
SALADS*
Italian Salad*
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.
Chef Salad*
Choice of Ham or Turkey with Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad*
Diced Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Green Peppers, lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing and Special Blend of Cheeses.
Club Salad*
Turkey, Ham, Sliced Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.
Garden Salad*
Fresh Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese and Choice of Dressing.
Taco Salad
Season Beef, Tortilla Chips, Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomatoes and Cheese. Servered with Southwest Sauce.
SUBS/WRAPS*
Plain Biener Sub/Wrap*
Choice of Ham or Turkey with Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Italian Sub/Wrap
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.
Blt Sub/Wrap
Generous Portion of Bacon, Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce and Mayonnaise.
Veggie Sub/Wrap
Fresh Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese and Choice of Dressing.
Pizza Sub/Wrap
Choice of 3 Pizza Topping with Our Signature Pizza Sauce and Special Blend of Cheeses.
Viking Philly Sub/Wrap
Sliced Sirloin Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions and Provolone Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub/Wrap
Diced Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Green Peppers, lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing and Special Blend of Cheeses.
Chicken Fajita Sub/Wrap
Diced Chicken, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Special Blend of Cheeses and Southwest Ranch Sauce.
Club Sub/Wrap
Turkey, Ham, Sliced Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.
Create Your Own Sub/Wrap*
Your Choice of 2 Meats, 3 Veggies, Cheese and Sauce.
BONELESS WINGS*
BONE IN WINGS*
PIZZA KITS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We are a family owned business that aims to provide great food at a great prize. We make our products with recipes developed to set your taste buds in to action.
528 Haynes Street, Cadillac, MI 49601