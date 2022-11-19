Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Bieners Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

528 Haynes Street

Cadillac, MI 49601

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread*
Calzone*
LG 14 Inch

BUDGET MENU

Budget Large Pizza

$10.99

The budget pizza is less toppings, cheese, dough and sauce than our regular pizza. Pizza that is still good but is affordable in this economy. *Only Marinara for sauce is available for this special.

Small Calzone

$5.49

Not our traditional Calzone, but smaller. Comes with 3 topping, Cheese and Marinara Sauce.

Biener's Pizzeria Sampler Pack

Specialty Pizza Sampler

Specialty Pizza Sampler

$19.99

Select 4 of our Specialty Pizzas. 4 Personal Size Specialty Pizzas in one box. Biener's Specialty Pizza Sampler

Crustless Pizza Bowl

Crustless Specialty Bowl

Crustless Specialty Bowl

$8.49

Any of our Specialty Pizzas in a Bowl

Crustless Build Your Own Bowl

Crustless Build Your Own Bowl

$8.49

Build Your Own Pizza Bowl. Up to 5 Items

Biener's Combo Box

Biener's Boneless Wings Combo Box

Biener's Boneless Wings Combo Box

$19.99

Small Square 3 Item Pizza, 8 Boneless Wings and Mini Bread Sticks with Sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread Combo Box

Garlic Cheese Bread Combo Box

$16.99

Small Square 3 Item Pizza, Small Square Garlic Cheese Bread with Sauce.

Family Pack Combo

1 Extra Large 3 Item Pizza 1 Extra Large 2 Item Pizza Order of Bread Stick (6 to an order) Small Dessert Pizza and a 2 Liter of pop
Family Special with Dessert

Family Special with Dessert

$27.99

1 Extra Large 3 Item Pizza, 1 Extra Large 2 Item Pizza, Order of Bread Stick (6 to an order) With Dipping Sauce, Small Dessert Pizza and a 2 Liter of pop

Family Special with Garlic Bread

$28.99

1 Extra Large 3 Item Pizza 1 Extra Large 2 Item Pizza Order of Bread Stick (6 to an order) Small Garlic Cheese Bread w/ Sauce Cups and a 2 Liter of pop

Family Special with Med. Pizza

$30.99

1 Extra Large 3 Item Pizza 1 Extra Large 2 Item Pizza Order of Bread Stick (6 to an order) Medium Pizza 1 Item and a 2 Liter of pop

Family Special with Sm. Specialty Pizza

$32.99

1 Extra Large 3 Item Pizza 1 Extra Large 2 Item Pizza Order of Bread Stick (6 to an order) 1 Small Specialty Pizza and a 2 Liter of pop

BIENER BALL AND A 12OZ CAN OF POP

Pizza Biener Balls*

$7.49

(4 to an Order) with Pepperoni, Cheeses and Sauce.

Chicken Alfredo Biener Balls*

$7.49

(4 to an Order) Balls filled with Chicken, Cheeses, Broccoli and Sauces.

Chicken Ranch Biener Balls*

Chicken Ranch Biener Balls*

$7.49

(4 to an Order) Balls Filled with Chicken, Cheeses, Red Onion, Green Peppers with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Create Your Own Biener Balls*

$5.79

Create your own combination of Biener Ball. 4 Ball to an order. You can select up to 3 toppings.

2 - 3 ITEM CALZONES WITH 2 LITER OF POP SPECIAL

(2) - 3 Item Calzone with a 2 Liter of pop
CALZONE SPECIAL

CALZONE SPECIAL

$15.99

2 Calzones with 3 Item each, plus a 2 Liter of pop .

APPETIZERS*

Garlic Bread with 2 Sauces, Parmesan Bread Sticks with 2 Sauces, Biener Rolls, Biener Balls, and Pretzels.
Biener Bites*

Biener Bites*

$8.79

12 Delightful Bites with Sauce. Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce and Cheese rolled up in a Bite-Size Delight.

Garlic Cheese Bread*

Garlic Cheese Bread*

$14.25+

Garlic coated crust with healthy serving of blended Cheeses on top.

Parmesan Bread Sticks*

Parmesan Bread Sticks*

$5.99

Parmesan Bread Sticks Served with any of our Available Sauces.

Pretzels*

$0.94

Tea/Water

Water

$1.00

ARIZONA GREEN TEA* 12oz

$1.00

ARIZONA SWEET TEA* 12oz

$1.00

ARNOLD PALMER TEA* 12oz

$1.00

Pepsi Product*

Cherry Pepsi [Can or 2 Liter]*

$1.25+

Diet A & W [Can]*

$1.25

Diet Mt Dew [Can]*

$1.25

Diet Pepsi [Can or 2 Liter]*

$1.25

Dr. Pepper [Can]*

$1.00

Grape Crush [Can or 2 Liter]*

$1.25+

Mt Dew [Can or 2 Liter]*

$1.25+

Orange Pop [Can or 2 Liter]*

$1.25+

Pepsi [Can or 2 Liter]*

$1.25+

Pepsi Zero [Can]*

$1.00

Root Beer [Can or 2 Liter]*

$1.25+

Sprite [Can]*

$1.00

Energy Drinks

Green Monster

$4.00

Rockstar Fruit Punch

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Black Cherry

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00Out of stock

Grape

$4.00

Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Blue Razz

$4.00Out of stock

Sour Head

$4.00

Power Punch

$4.00

Cotton Candy

$4.00Out of stock

Star Blast

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop Sweet Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Candy Apple Crisp

$3.50Out of stock

Gatorade*

COOL BLUE 20 OZ*

$2.00

FRUIT PUNCH 20 OZ*

$2.00Out of stock

GLACIER CHERRY 20 OZ*

$2.00

GRAPE 20 OZ*

$2.00

ORANGE 20 OZ*

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon Lime Gatorade 20oz

$2.00

Dessert Pizza*

Cinnamon Sweet Treat with a Choice of Chocolate and Vanilla or Both.
Dessert Pizza*

Dessert Pizza*

$9.25+

Cinnamon Sweet Treat with a Choice of Chocolate and Vanilla or Both.

Burritos Bowls

Burritos without the Tortilla including the lettuce and tomatoes. Remove the items you do not want.

Chicken, Beef or Breakfast Burrito [BOWL]

$8.25+

Burritos without the Tortilla including the toppings. Remove the items you do not want. Chicken or Beef Burritos with Taco Seasoned Refried Beans, Mexican Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream. *Our Breakfast Burrito is not for the faint of heart. We make it with Sausage Gravy base with Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Peppers, Eggs and Blended Cheese. This is one Burrito that will fill you up.

Crustless Pizza Bowls

Burritos

On Monday's see our Burrito Special
Chicken, Beef or Breakfast Burrito

Chicken, Beef or Breakfast Burrito

$9.49+

*Chicken or Beef Burritos with Taco Seasoned Refried Beans, Mexican Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream. *Our Breakfast Burrito is not for the faint of heart. We make it with Sausage Gravy base with Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Peppers, Eggs and Blended Cheese. This is one Burrito that will fill you up.

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza Description

Mexican Pizza Description

Based with Salsa and topped with Seasoned Ground Beef, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Green Peppers and a Blend of Cheeses.

MexicanTray Pizza*

$20.49

Mexican Pizza XL. 16 Inch*

$20.49

Mexican Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*

$17.99

Mexican Pizza Med. 12 Inch*

$14.49

Mexican Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*

$11.49
Taco Salad

Season Beef, Tortilla Chips, Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomatoes, and Cheese. Served with Southwest Sauce.
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.75

Season Beef, Tortilla Chips, Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomatoes and Cheese. Servered with Southwest Sauce.

Nachos

Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives and Seasoned Burger. Server with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Nachos

Nachos

$10.49

Tortilla Chips, Mexican Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives and Seasoned Burger. Server with Salsa and Sour Cream.

CRUSTLESS PIZZA BOWLS

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA***

Have it your way and Pick your Size!!

TRAY Pizza 12" x 17"

$17.99

XL 16 Inch

$17.49

LG 14 Inch

$13.99

MED 12 Inch

$10.99

SM 10 Inch

$7.99

SPECIALTY PIZZA***

Extra Toppings

$1.75

TRAY BBQ Mac and Cheese Pizza*

$20.49

A Favorite of Our Customers. Barbecue Mac and Cheese Pizza.

XL BBQ Mac and Cheese 16 Inch*

XL BBQ Mac and Cheese 16 Inch*

$20.49

A Favorite of Our Customers. Barbecue Mac and Cheese Pizza.

LG BBQ Mac and Cheese 14 Inch*

LG BBQ Mac and Cheese 14 Inch*

$17.99

A Favorite of Our Customers. Barbecue Mac and Cheese Pizza.

MED BBQ Mac and Cheese 12 Inch*

MED BBQ Mac and Cheese 12 Inch*

$14.49

A Favorite of Our Customers. Barbecue Mac and Cheese Pizza.

SM BBQ Mac and Cheese 10 Inch*

$11.49
BBQ Chicken Pizza Description

BBQ Chicken Pizza Description

Chicken and Red Onion on a base of Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce.

TRAY BBQ Chicken Bieners Pizza*

$20.49

XL. BBQ Chicken 16 Inch*

$20.49

LG. BBQ Chicken 14 Inch*

$17.99

MED. BBQ Chicken 12 Inch*

$14.49

SM. BBQ Chicken 10 Inch*

$11.49
Biener Supreme Pizza Description

Biener Supreme Pizza Description

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers and Green Olives.

TRAY Biener Supreme Pizza*

$20.49

XL. Biener Supreme 16 Inch*

$20.49

LG. Biener Supreme 14 Inch*

$17.99

MED. Biener Supreme 12 Inch*

$14.49

SM. Biener Supreme 10"* Inch*

$11.49
BLT Pizza Description

BLT Pizza Description

Generous portion of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.

TRAY BLT Pizza*

$20.49

XL. BLT Pizza 16 Inch*

$20.49

LG. BLT Pizza 14 Inch*

$17.99

MED. BLT Pizza 12 Inch*

$14.49

SM. BLT Pizza 10 Inch*

$11.49

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Description

Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion on a base of our Signature Buffalo Wing Sauce.

TRAY Buffalo Chicken Bieners Pizza*

$20.49

XL. Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16 Inch*

$20.49

LG. Buffalo Chicken Pizza 14 Inch*

$17.99

MED. Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"* Inch*

$14.49

SM. Buffalo Chicken Pizza 10 Inch*

$11.49
Breakfast Pizza Description

Breakfast Pizza Description

Our Breakfast Pizza is not for the faint of heart. We make it Sausage Gravy based with Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Peppers, Eggs and Blended Cheese. This is one pizza that will fill you up.

TRAY Breakfast Pizza*

$20.50

XL. Breakfast Pizza 16 Inch*

$20.49

LG. Breakfast Pizza 14 Inch*

$17.99

MED. Breakfast Pizza 12 Inch*

$14.49

SM. Breakfast Pizza 10 Inch*

$11.49
Cheeseburger Pizza Description

Cheeseburger Pizza Description

Generous Portions of Ground Beef, Bacon Pieces, Red Onions, Dill Pickles topped with Cheese Blend. The Sauce is a specialty sauces made just for this Pizza

Cheeseburger Bieners Tray Pizza*

$20.49

Cheeseburger Pizza XL. 16 Inch*

$20.49

Cheeseburger Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*

$17.99

Cheeseburger Pizza Med.12 Inch*

$14.49

Cheeseburger Sm. 10 Inch*

$11.49

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Description

Fresh Alfredo Sauce with Chicken, Broccoli and Red Onion.

Chicken Alfredo Bieners Tray Pizza*

$20.49

Chicken Alfredo Pizza XL. 16 Inch*

$20.49

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*

$17.99

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Med. 12 Inch*

$14.49

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*

$11.49
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Description

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Description

Home made Ranch base, with Chicken, Green Peppers and Red Onion topped with our blended pizza cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Bieners Tray Pizza*

$20.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza XL. 16 Inch*

$20.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*

$17.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Med. 12 Inch*

$14.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*

$11.49
Drag it Through The Garden Description

Drag it Through The Garden Description

Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Banana Pepperes and Red Onion.

Drag it Through The Garden Bieners Tray Pizza*

$20.49

Drag it Through The Garden Pizza XL. 16 Inch*

$20.49

Drag it Through The Garden Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*

$17.99

Drag it Through The Garden Pizza Med. 12 Inch*

$14.49

Drag it Through The Garden Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*

$11.49
Meat The Biener Pizza Description

Meat The Biener Pizza Description

All of our Premium Meats Pepperoni, Bacon, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Ham.

Meat the Biener Bieners Tray Pizza*

$20.49

Meat the Biener Pizza XL. 16 Inch*

$20.49

Meat the Biener Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*

$17.99

Meat the Biener Pizza Med. 12 Inch*

$14.49

Meat the Biener Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*

$11.49
Viking Philly Pizza Description

Viking Philly Pizza Description

Based with a Creamy Alfredo Sauces, Topped with a healthy portions of Sliced Sirloin Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions and Blended Cheeses.

Viking Philly Bieners Tray Pizza*

$20.49Out of stock

Viking Philly Pizza XL. 16 Inch*

$20.49Out of stock

Viking Philly Pizza Lg. 14 Inch*

$17.99Out of stock

Viking Philly Pizza Med. 12 Inch*

$14.49Out of stock

Viking Philly Pizza Sm. 10 Inch*

$11.49Out of stock

CALZONES*

You won't go wrong with our Calzones. Your Choice of 3 Items. (Max 5 Items)
Calzone*

Calzone*

$7.49+

Calzone base starts with 3 items, marinara sauce and Cheese. You can add additional toppings if you choose for $0.75 each.

SPECIALTY CALZONE*

Barbecue Mac and Cheese Calzone*

$7.25

Barbecue base with Mac & Cheese cover with a blended cheese.

BBQ Chicken Calzone*

$7.25

Chicken and Red Onion on a base of Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce.

Blt Calzone*

$7.25

Generous portion of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone*

$7.25

Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion on a base of our Signature Buffalo Wing Sauce.

Breakfast Calzone*

$7.25

Our Breakfast Pizza is not for the faint of heart. We make it Sausage Gravy based with Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Peppers, Eggs and Blended Cheese.

Cheeseburger Calzone*

$7.25

Generous Portions of Ground Beef, Bacon Pieces, Red Onions, Dill Pickles topped with Cheese Blend. The Sauce is a specialty sauces made just for this Calzone.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone*

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone*

$7.25

Homemade Ranch base, with Chicken, Green Peppers and Red Onion topped with our blended pizza cheese.

Meat the Biener Calzone*

$7.25

All of our Premium Meats Pepperoni, Bacon, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage and Ham.

Mexican Calzone*

$7.25

Based with Salsa and topped with Seasoned Ground Beef, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Green Peppers and a Blend of Cheeses.

Supreme Calzone*

$7.25

Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Olives and Blended Cheese.

Vikings Philly Calzone*

$7.25

Based with a Creamy Alfredo Sauces, Topped with a healthy portion of Sliced Sirloin Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions and Blended Cheeses.

SALADS*

Italian, Chicken Bacon Ranch, Garden, Chelf and Club Salads.

Italian Salad*

$9.49+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

Chef Salad*

$9.49+

Choice of Ham or Turkey with Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad*

$9.49+

Diced Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Green Peppers, lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing and Special Blend of Cheeses.

Club Salad*

$9.49+

Turkey, Ham, Sliced Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.

Garden Salad*

$8.79+

Fresh Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese and Choice of Dressing.

SUBS/WRAPS*

Plain Biener Sub/Wrap*

$9.49+

Choice of Ham or Turkey with Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Italian Sub/Wrap

$9.59+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

Blt Sub/Wrap

$9.59+

Generous Portion of Bacon, Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce and Mayonnaise.

Veggie Sub/Wrap

$8.49+

Fresh Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese and Choice of Dressing.

Pizza Sub/Wrap

$8.49+

Choice of 3 Pizza Topping with Our Signature Pizza Sauce and Special Blend of Cheeses.

Viking Philly Sub/Wrap

$10.79+Out of stock

Sliced Sirloin Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions and Provolone Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub/Wrap

$9.99+

Diced Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Green Peppers, lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing and Special Blend of Cheeses.

Chicken Fajita Sub/Wrap

$9.99+

Diced Chicken, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Special Blend of Cheeses and Southwest Ranch Sauce.

Club Sub/Wrap

$9.99+Out of stock

Turkey, Ham, Sliced Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise.

Create Your Own Sub/Wrap*

$9.50+

Your Choice of 2 Meats, 3 Veggies, Cheese and Sauce.

BONELESS WINGS*

Great tasting Boneless Wings. Your Choice of Sauces. Asian Ginger, Buffalo, BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, or Parmesan Garlic.
Boneless Wings *

Boneless Wings *

$19.49+

BONE IN WINGS*

Great tasting Traditional Bone In Wings. Your Choice of Sauces. Asian Ginger, Buffalo, BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, or Parmesan Garlic.
Bone In Wings*

Bone In Wings*

$26.49+

CHIPS AND TREATS*

Doritos*

Doritos*

$1.00

Lays*

$1.00

PIZZA KITS

Your choice of a Large or Medium Pizza Kit. Comes with a Dough Ball, Cheese, Signature Sauce and Choice of Two Toppings. Kit price starts at Large $9.00 and Medium at $7.00 then $1.00 per Topping (up to 2 toppings).
Pizza Kits

Pizza Kits

$7.00+

Your choice of a Large or Medium Pizza Kit. Comes with a Dough Ball, Cheese, Signature Sauce and Choice of Two Toppings. Kit price starts at Large $9.00 and Medium at $7.00 then $1.00 per Topping (up to 2 toppings). Total cost with toppings: Lrg. $12.00 Med. $10.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned business that aims to provide great food at a great prize. We make our products with recipes developed to set your taste buds in to action.

528 Haynes Street, Cadillac, MI 49601

Bieners Pizzeria, LLC image
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC image
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC image
Bieners Pizzeria, LLC image

