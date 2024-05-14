Bier Garten
8 State Park Drive
Bay City, MI 48706
Beer Menu
Bottled Beers
Draft Beers
- Kill all the Golfers 12oz$7.00
- Cloud 19$7.00
- Le Breze$5.00
- Pear Ginger Cider$8.00
- Modelo$4.00
- Buenaveza Salt & Lime$5.00
- Wheatermelon$5.00
- Red Jacket$4.50
- Hazelnut Brownie 12oz$6.00
- JR Wheat$6.00
- Swing Juice$6.00
- Organic Choco Stout$8.00
- Widow Maker$4.50
- Busch Light$3.00
- Summer Shandy$4.50
- Bud Light$3.00
- Root Beer$2.50
- $1.50 Draft$1.50
On Deck Draft Beer
Can Beer
Food Menu (Online)
Starters
- Poutine$11.00
Thick-cut sea salt seasoned fries, slathered with pulled pork, homemade gravy and Bier cheese
- Pork Tacos$9.00
Pork and coleslaw in three six-inch tortillas, topped with Asian ginger sauce
- Duck Wontons$9.00
Duck bacon and sweet corn, served with an Asian ginger sauce
- Potato Poppers$8.00
Potato, jalapeño, and cheese
- Mozzarella Stick$8.00
Creamy mozzarella surrounded by seasoned Italian breading, served with marinara sauce
- Wings$11.00
Served naked or tossed with your choice of sauce: Asian ginger, BBQ, buffalo, sriracha honey or maple bacon
- Loaded Brussels$9.00
Topped with crumbled bacon, sriracha honey or maple bacon glaze
- Pretzel Bites$8.00
Served with our Bier cheese or honey mustard
- Chicken Tenderloins$9.00
All-natural chicken dusted in a light crumb coating and deep-fried to a golden crisp
- Chips + Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips served with queso and garden fresh salsa
- Coconut Shrimp$10.00
Jumbo shrimp coated with coconut and a light breading, served with a sweet tropical rum sauce
- Sampler Platter - 3 Items$12.00
Choose from mozzarella sticks, pretzel bites, pickle fries or potato poppers
- Sampler Platter - 4 Items$14.00
Choose from mozzarella sticks, pretzel bites, pickle fries or potato poppers
- Loaded Tots$11.00
Topped with queso, bacon, and malt vinegar
- Hawaiian Tots$11.00
Topped with grilled pineapple, bacon, queso, and BBQ sauce
- Pickle Fries$8.00
Thin sliced pickle spears battered and fried to perfection
Handhelds
- Cubanish$11.00
Pulled pork, shredded pickles, yellow mustard, and Pepper Jack cheese, served on Italian bread
- Sweet Heat$12.00
Pulled pork, avocado, sautéed red onion, Pepper Jack cheese and sriracha honey, served on a brioche bun
- BLT$11.00
A heap of bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese and mayo, served on Italian bread
- Po Girl$12.00
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, 4 shredded pickles, Pepper Jack cheese and chipotle ranch, served on a brioche bun
- Cole's Pork$12.00
Pulled pork, coleslaw, shredded pickle, BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun
- American Breakfast$11.00
Bacon, egg and Cheddar cheese, served on Italian bread
- Asian Po Boy$12.00
Fried shrimp, broccoslaw, lettuce, tomato and Asian ginger sauce, served on a brioche bun
- No. 8$13.00
Fresh grilled chicken, bacon, slaw, Swiss cheese and honey mustard, served on a brioche bun
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Your choice of fresh grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch, served on a pretzel bun
- Smothered Chicken$12.00
Your choice of fresh grilled or crispy chicken topped with bacon, sautéed onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo, served on a brioche bun
- Fish Sandwich$11.00
Breaded pollock filet topped with lettuce, Cheddar cheese and tartar sauce, served on a brioche bun
- Chicken Parmesan$11.00
Your choice of fresh grilled or crispy chicken topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese, served on a brioche bun
- Paradise$13.00
Your choice fresh grilled or crispy chicken with pineapple, bacon and BBQ sauce, served on a pretzel bun
Garden Salads
- Chicken Caesar$12.00
Fresh grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and shaved Parmesan. Finished with a Caesar dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Fresh grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and shaved Parmesan. Finished with a Caesar dressing
- Fiesta$13.00
Fresh grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, red onion and shredded Jack cheese, tossed together with lettuce and spinach. Finished with chipotle ranch
- Fiesta Wrap$13.00
Fresh grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, red onion and shredded Jack cheese, tossed together with lettuce and spinach. Finished with chipotle ranch
- Taco Salad$13.00
Your choice of fresh grilled chicken or beef, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, onion and tomato. Finished with Catalina dressing
- Taco Salad Wrap$13.00
Your choice of fresh grilled chicken or beef, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, onion and tomato. Finished with Catalina dressing
- Michigander$13.00
Fresh grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onion and Swiss cheese. Finished with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Michigander Wrap$13.00
Fresh grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onion and Swiss cheese. Finished with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Bier Garden Salad$11.00
A mix of greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, mushroom, onion and tomato. Finished with your choice of dressing
- Bier Garden Salad Wrap$11.00
A mix of greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, mushroom, onion and tomato. Finished with your choice of dressing
Sides
BG Burgers
- BBQ Cheddar$14.00
Bacon, Cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, served on a pretzel bun
- Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
- Cowboy$15.00
Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onion, pulled pork, Pepper Jack cheese, mayo and BBQ sauce, served on a pretzel bun
- Dealer's Choice$14.00
Avocado, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onion, Swiss cheese, over medium fried egg, all on a brioche bun
- Garten Burger$13.00
Cauliflower vegetarian burger with pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce and light mayo, served on a brioche bun
- Grandma Jude$14.00
Peanut butter, bacon and strawberry jam, served on a brioche bun
- Islander$14.00
Grilled pineapple, sautéed red onion, avocado, bacon and honey mustard, served on a brioche bun
- Jalapeño Cheddar$13.00
Sautéed jalapeños and red onion, Cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch, served on a pretzel bun
- Kick in the Nuts$15.00
Sriracha, peanut butter, shredded pickle, bacon and Pepper Jack cheese, served on a brioche bun
- Mushroom Swiss$13.00
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo, served on a brioche bun
- Old Faithful$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, shredded pickle, onion, Cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard and ketchup served on a brioche bun
- Olive Burger$14.00
Bacon and Swiss cheese smothered in our house-made green olive sauce, served on a brioche bun
- PB & Yay$14.00
Bacon, grilled pineapple, jalapeño, peanut butter and honey, served on a brioche bun
Global Flavors
- Asian Pork Nachos$14.00
Pulled pork topped with coleslaw, pickle, sautéed onion, shredded Jack cheese and Asian ginger sauce
- BBQ Pork Nachos$14.00
Pulled pork topped with sautéed red onion, jalapeño and pineapple, covered with a mix of bier cheese, shredded Jack cheese and BBQ sauce
- Quesadilla$10.00
Quesadilla: a mix of shredded Jack and Bier cheese, tomato and chopped onion grilled together, on a flour tortilla
- Nachos$14.00
Your choice of beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded Jack cheese, jalapeños and Bier cheese
Entrees
- Fish Basket$11.00
New England-style pub-battered pollock fillet
- Chicken Tenderloin Basket$11.00
All natural chicken tenderloins dusted in a light crumb coating and fried to a golden crisp
- Shrimp Basket$12.00
Large shrimp tossed in a panko-style breading and fried to a golden crisp
- Wing Basket$10.00
Served naked or with your choice of sauce: Asian ginger, BBQ, buffalo, sriracha honey, or maple bacon
Entrees - Full Dinner
- Steak Dinner$16.00
Juicy marinated top sirloin (8 oz) seared to perfection, includes
- Smothered Chicken Dinner$14.00
Fresh grilled chicken with Swiss cheese, bacon, sautéed mushroom, and onions
- Fish Dinner$15.00
New England style pub-battered pollock fillet
- Shrimp Dinner$14.00
Large shrimp tossed in a panko-style breading and fried to a golden crisp
Kids
Sweets
- Dessert Pretzel Bites$7.00
Pretzel bites covered in cinnamon and sugar served with icing or raspberry, caramel, or chocolate sauce
- Apple Pie Roll$8.00
Crunchy, crispy wonton filled with a sweet apple pie filling fried to a golden crisp, served with caramel sauce
- Sweet Potato Poutine$9.00
Sweet potato fries slathered with bacon, walnuts, caramel, dusted with cinnamon and sugar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Great food, 18 ice cold taps, friendly service in a cozy corner pub atmosphere.
8 State Park Drive, Bay City, MI 48706