Bierhaus Walnut Creek

1360 Locust St

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
German Influenced Restaurant and Biergarten.

1360 Locust St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

