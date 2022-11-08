Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bierstadt Lagerhaus

926 Reviews

$$

2875 Blake St

Denver, CO 80205

Popular Items

Slow Pour Pils
Bavarian Pretzel
Helles

LAGER

Slow Pour Pils

Slow Pour Pils

16oz 4-Pack / Kegs

Helles

Helles

16oz 4-Pack / Kegs

Dunkel

Dunkel

Out of stock

16oz 4-Pack / Kegs

#LagerHard Mixed Pack

#LagerHard Mixed Pack

$66.00Out of stock

Two 4-Packs Each / Slow Pour Pils / Dunkel / Helles

Keg Pump

Keg Pump

$40.00Out of stock
Palate Cleansing Pils 1/6bbl

Palate Cleansing Pils 1/6bbl

$90.00Out of stock

Collab with Goed Zuur / Light Body 3.2% Baby Pils / Hersbrucker Hops

FOOD

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

House Made By Schatzi's Pretzels / Comes With Mustard & Beer Cheese

Sides

Sides

$3.00
Haus Salad

Haus Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens / Tomato / Pickled Onion / Mozzarella / Pesto / Sunflower Seeds / Balsamic

Wings

Wings

$14.00

1lb Of Wings

Fried Leberkäse

Fried Leberkäse

$13.00

German Version of Fried Bologna / Spicy Mustard / Pickles / Choice Of Side

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$14.00

6 Cheese House Recipe / No GF Options Available

Schnitzel

Schnitzel

$14.00
Build Your Own Sausage Plate

Build Your Own Sausage Plate

$18.00

Choose 3 Sausages / Mustard Trio / Pretzel Bites / Accoutrements

Grand Feast

Grand Feast

$60.00

Feeds 4-6 / Sausages / Leberkäse / Wings / Sides / Pretzel / Accoutrements / No Modifications or Substitutions

ZERO PROOF

La Croix Cran-Raspberry
$3.00

La Croix Cran-Raspberry

$3.00
Simply Orange
$5.00

Simply Orange

$5.00

GLASSWARE

Slow Pour Pils Glass

Slow Pour Pils Glass

$10.00

Lager Sold Separately

Helles Mug

Helles Mug

$10.00

Lager Sold Separately

Dunkel Glass

Dunkel Glass

$10.00

Lager Sold Separately

Tmavé 13° Mug

Tmavé 13° Mug

$10.00Out of stock

Lager Sold Separately

Gottscheer Glass

Gottscheer Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Lager Sold Separately

MERCH

Beer Tray

Beer Tray

$35.00
Dog Collar

Dog Collar

$24.00
Pin

Pin

$9.00+

HEADGEAR

Yellow Trucker Hat

Yellow Trucker Hat

$15.00Out of stock
Blue Trucker Hat
$15.00

Blue Trucker Hat

$15.00

APPAREL

Green SPP Tee

$24.00+
Black Pocket Tee
$24.00+

Black Pocket Tee

$24.00+
Red Bierstadt Tee
$24.00+

Red Bierstadt Tee

$24.00+
Blue LagerHard Crewneck
$45.00+

Blue LagerHard Crewneck

$45.00+
I Make Wort & Have A Good Time Tee
$25.00+

I Make Wort & Have A Good Time Tee

$25.00+
Brown Bierstadt Hoodie
$45.00+

Brown Bierstadt Hoodie

$45.00+
Lederhosen Tee

Lederhosen Tee

$25.00+

Pils Soccer Scarf
$25.00

$25.00
Palate Cleansing Pils Tee
$25.00+

Palate Cleansing Pils Tee

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

German-style brewpub in the RiNo district of Denver. We make Lager; and that's it. Home of The Slow Pour Pils. #LagerHard

Website

Location

2875 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Bierstadt Lagerhaus image

