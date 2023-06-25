Restaurant header imageView gallery

Biff Buzby's Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

12702 Toepperwein Rd

Live Oak, TX 78233

Popular Items

Old Fashioned 1/4 lb

$10.00

1/4 LB burger with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles

Old Fashioned 1/2 lb

$11.50

1/2 LB burger with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles

Fried Pickles (SM)

$5.50

Battered dill pickle, served with ranch


Appetizer

Appetizer Sampler

$14.00

3 Bombers, 3 Cheesesticks, 3 Beer battered mushrooms & fried dill pickles, served with ranch, gravy & marinara

Fried Pickles (SM)

$5.50

Battered dill pickle, served with ranch

Fried Pickles (LG)

$7.50

Battered dill pickle, served with ranch

Jalapeno Bombers (3)

$6.50

Three battered jalapenos stuffed with bacon, cheddar & monterery jack cheese

Jalapeno Bombers (1)

$2.00

One battered jalapeno stuffed with bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese

Homemade Cheesesticks

$7.50

Five strips of beer battered provolone, served with marinara sauce

Buffalo Cheesesticks

$8.00

Five strips of buffalo beer battered provolone, served with ranch

Brisket Eggrolls

$9.50

Slow smoked brisket, mix cheeses & jalapeno corn, served with ranch

Loaded Fries (SM)

$6.50

Bed of fries topped with bacon & melted cheese

Loaded Fries (LG)

$8.50

Bed of fries topped with bacon & melted cheese

Loaded Tots (SM)

$6.50

Bed of tater tots topped with bacon & melted cheese

Loaded Tots (LG)

$8.50

Bed of tater tots topped with bacon & melted cheese

Onion Rings (SM)

$5.00

Hand beer battered onion rings

Onion Rings (LG)

$6.00

Hand beer battered onion rings

Beer Battered Mushrooms (SM)

$6.50

Fried Mushrooms, served with country gravy or ranch

Beer Battered Mushrooms (LG)

$9.50

Fried Mushrooms, served with country gravy or ranch

Baskets

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

All beef dog topped with house chili & cheddar

Buzby Dog

$9.50

All beef dog with mustard & sweet or dill relish

Steak Finger Basket

$12.00

Four hand breaded steak strips, with country gravy & TX toast

Chicken Basket

$12.00

Chicken tenders served with country gravy & TX toast

Biff Wings

$15.00

8 bone in wings- naked/buffalo/bbq/lemon pepper, served with fries, celery & carrots, ranch or bleu cheese

Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.50

Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & shredded cheese

Chef Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, avacado, and bacon

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.50

Crispy chicken breast, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & shredded cheese

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy buffalo chicken, red onions , tomatoes, cucumbers & shredded cheese

Hamburgers

Old Fashioned 1/2 lb

$11.50

1/2 LB burger with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles

Old Fashioned 1/4 lb

$10.00

1/4 LB burger with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles

The Smo

$13.00

1/2 LB burger piled with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms & provolone

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

1/2 LB burger piled with grilled mushrooms & Swiss

The Q

$14.00

1/2 LB burger, grilled onions, brisket and melted cheddar topped with BBQ sauce

Jacado Burger

$13.50

1/2 LB burger, lettuce, tomato, melted provolone, with avocado

The Tower

$13.00

Double 1/4 LB patties, & double American cheese

Brunch Burger

$13.50

1/2 LB topped with fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato

Biffinator

$14.00

Double 1/4 LB patties, double American cheese, & double the bacon with Biff sauce

Queso Burger

$13.50

1/2 LB burger topped with queso cheese

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Plant based meatless patty

Daily 1

$8.00

Daily 2

$12.00

BW Biffinator

$10.00

Double 1/4 LB patties, double American cheese, & double the bacon with Biff sauce

The red Baron

$27.00

Sandwiches

Biffs Philly

$13.50Out of stock

Grilled onions, bell peppers & melted provolone, on savory slices of steak on a hoagie bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Marinated)

$11.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Battered)

$12.50

Battered grilled chicken breast

French Dip

$13.00Out of stock

Savory steak and melted provolone on a hoagie bun, served with au jus

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Battered chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce with lettuce & tomatoes, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Give Me 5 BLT

$12.00

Five bacon strips, five slices of tomato, lettuce & pickles, on TX toast

Platters

Chopped Steak

$13.50

Grilled 10 oz patty topped with brown gravy, grilled onions & mushrooms

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Classic TX battered steak topped with peppered country gravy

Desserts

Homemade Cobbler

$4.50

Homemade cobbler

Homemade Cobbler (w/ ice cream)

$6.00

Homemade cobbler with ice cream

Ice cream

$3.00

Cup or cone

Shakes

$5.00

Strawberry, chocolate, vanilla & Oreo

Cookie

$3.00

Ice Cream Float

$5.00

Fried Twinkie W Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Twinkie

$3.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled cheese

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

Hamburger

Kids Corn Dog

$7.50

Corn Dog

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

Chicken Strips

Special A La Cart

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.50

Biff Sauce

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

4oz Country Gravy

$1.00

4oz Marinara

$1.00

4oz Brown Gravy

$1.00

Sliced Japs

$1.00

Grilled Japs

$1.00

2oz Chili

$1.50

SD Fries

$2.50

SD Tots

$2.50

SD Onion Rings

$2.50

SD Yams

$2.50

12oz Pinto Bean

$3.00

4oz Pinto Bean

$1.00

6oz Green Beans

$2.50

1\4 Patty

$2.00

1\2 Patty

$3.00

Grld Chicken Breast

$3.00

American Cheese

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Provolone Cheese

$1.00

2oz Queso

$1.00

4oz Queso

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Surving Serving the Best juicy Hamburger Since 99! Family Owned.

Website

Location

12702 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233

Directions

