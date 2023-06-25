Biff Buzby's Burgers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Surving Serving the Best juicy Hamburger Since 99! Family Owned.
Location
12702 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Camila's Lookout - 15311 Lookout road
No Reviews
15311 Lookout road San Antonio, TX 78233
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Forum
No Reviews
15069 Interstate 35 Ste 202 Selma, TX 78154
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Live Oak
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near Live Oak