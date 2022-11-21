Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Vegan

Big Acai Ames

No reviews yet

2702 Lincoln Way

Ames, IA 50014

Popular Items

Acai CLASSIC
Acai POWER
Pitaya POWER

Classic

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik CLASSIC

$7.50Out of stock

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango CLASSIC

$7.50Out of stock

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE CLASSIC

$7.50

Sorbet Mix CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

OATMEAL CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic warm oats bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with a warm oats base and topped with banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Special Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Power

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik POWER

$9.50Out of stock

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango POWER

$9.50Out of stock

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE POWER

$9.50

Sorbet Mix POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. The Power size sorbet mix bowl is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

OATMEAL POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. The Power size warm oats bowl is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a warm oats base, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Special Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Big

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik BIG

$13.50Out of stock

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango BIG

$13.50Out of stock

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE BIG

$13.50

Sorbet Mix BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' sorbet mix bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

OATMEAL BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' warm oats bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a warm oats base, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Six Toppings Six Pack

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Classic

$45.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Power

$57.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai BIG

$81.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$6.50

ACAI PUREE, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, GOJI BERRY, DATES

Cacao Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE

Coffee Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, COFFEE GROUNDS, COLD BREW,CACAO NIBS, AGAVE

Kale Smoothie

$7.50

KALE, SPINACH, HEMP, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, AGAVE

Mango Tango Smoothie

$6.50

MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE

Matcha Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, MATCHA, LAVENDER, AGAVE

P, B, and C Smoothie

$7.50

CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE, PEANUT BUTTER

Tropical Smoothie

$6.50

STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE

Special Smoothie

$6.50

These are location specific, please call your location for the smoothie special of the week.

Toasts

Berry Good Toast

$4.50+

avocado spread, fresh strawberries, chocolate balsamic drizzle

Just the Basics

$4.50+

sourdough bread, avocado spread and Everything but the Bagel seasoning

Mediterranean Toast

$4.50+

avocado spread, tomato, cucumber, parsley, feta, Kalamata olives, pesto

Smoked Salmon Toast

$4.50+

avocado spread, smoked salmon*, capers, onions, dill

P, B, and C Toast

$4.50+

organic peanut butter, banana, cacao drizzle, cacao nibs

Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$6.50

Curried sweet potatoes, cilantro lime rice and jalapeno cream sauce, cuban black beans, toasted pepitas, and fresh avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla shell.

Sides

Small Side of Fruit

$2.50

strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, mango (may vary based on availability)

Large Side of Fruit

$4.00

strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, mango (may vary based on availability)

Americano / Espressos

Single Americano

$2.00

Double Americano

$3.75

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.75

Lattes / Cappuccinos

Small Cappuccino

$3.25

Medium Cappuccino

$4.50

Large Cappuccino

$5.75

Small Latte

$3.25

Medium Latte

$4.50

Large Latte

$5.75

Tea Lattes

Small Chai Tea Latte

$3.00

Medium Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Large Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Small Matcha Tea Latte

$3.00

Medium Matcha Tea Latte

$3.50

Large Matcha Tea Latte

$4.00

Mochas

Small Mocha

$3.75

Medium Mocha

$5.00

Large Mocha

$6.25

Brewed Coffee

Small Coffee

$2.00

Medium Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

Large Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolates

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Big Acai Bowls - Ames, located next to Iowa State University! We are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:00 - 7:00 , and Sat-Sun 9:00 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times may vary depending on volume of orders. During the COVID-19 crisis, we ask that you please come at your scheduled pick-up time only.

Website

Location

2702 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA 50014

Directions

Gallery
Big Acai Bowls image
Big Acai Bowls image
Big Acai Bowls image
Big Acai Bowls image

