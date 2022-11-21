Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Vegan
Big Acai Ames
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Big Acai Bowls - Ames, located next to Iowa State University! We are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:00 - 7:00 , and Sat-Sun 9:00 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times may vary depending on volume of orders. During the COVID-19 crisis, we ask that you please come at your scheduled pick-up time only.
Location
2702 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA 50014
