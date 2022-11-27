Big Acai Bowls - AZ Food Truck imageView gallery

Big Acai Bowl- Glendale

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

14021 N 51st Ave

Glendale, AZ 85306

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai CLASSIC

Classic

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai CLASSIC

$9.00

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT CLASSIC

$9.00

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango CLASSIC

$9.00

Blue Majik CLASSIC

$9.00

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya CLASSIC

$9.00

Sorbet Mix CLASSIC

$9.00

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in our 16 ounce bowl with our sorbets base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Warm Oats CLASSIC

$9.00

Warm Oat 'meal kits' are available as an online option. With the warm oat order you get the bowl of granola (just add hot water), banana, one free topping, and any additional toppings. All toppings are portion out in separate containers for bowl creation after hot water is added.

Power

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai POWER

$11.00

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of acai sorbet, granola, and banana.

Blue Majik POWER

$11.00

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of PITAYA sorbet, granola, and banana.

COCONUT POWER

$11.00

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings with our 20 ounce of COCONUT sorbet, granola, and banana.

Mango POWER

$11.00

Pitaya POWER

$11.00

Sorbet Mix POWER

$11.00

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of MIXED sorbet, granola, and banana.

Warm Oats POWER

$11.00

Warm Oat 'meal kits' are available as an online option. With the warm oat order you get the bowl of granola (just add hot water), banana, one free topping, and any additional toppings. All toppings are portion out in separate containers for bowl creation after hot water is added. ** Minimum of TWO warm oat bowls per order.

Big

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai BIG

$15.00

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is our 32 ounce bowl of ACAI sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik BIG

$15.00

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of PITAYA sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

COCONUT BIG

$15.00

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of COCONUT sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Mango BIG

$15.00

Pitaya BIG

$15.00

Sorbet Mix BIG

$15.00

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of MIXED sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Six Toppings Six Pack

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Classic

$48.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Power

$60.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Big

$84.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$8.00

Tropical Smoothie

$8.00

Mango Smoothie

$8.00

Cacao Smoothie

$8.00

Matcha Smoothie

$8.00

P B and C Smoothie

$9.00

Kale Smoothie

$9.00

JUICES & DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Body Armour

$2.00

Izze

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14021 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ 85306

Directions

Big Acai Bowls - AZ Food Truck image

