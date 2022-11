Big Acai Bowls - DSM Food Truck

RAW Juice 'The Chill Pill'

$7.00

Ingredients: Pineapple, Lemon, Butterfly Pea Flower, Chamomile, Schisandra, Ashwagandha, Vanilla, Coconut Nectar, Vegan Probiotic Schisandra Berry and Ashwagandha Root are two of nature's best adaptogens thought to lower cortisol and reduce stress. Each is dosed into our tranquil blend of Chamomile, Pineapple, and Pea Flower, then finished with some Vanilla aromatherapy. Sit back & enjoy.