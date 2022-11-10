- Home
- /
- Fairfield
- /
- Food Trucks
- /
- Big Acai Bowls - Fairfield
Big Acai Bowls Fairfield
No reviews yet
61 S Court St.
Fairfield, IA 52556
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Classic
Acai CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Blue Majik CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Mango CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Matcha CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Pitaya CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
UBE CLASSIC
Sorbet Mix CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
WARM OATMEAL CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic warm oats bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with a warm oats base and topped with banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Power
Acai POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Blue Majik POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Mango POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Matcha POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the middle size bowl in our lineup. The Classic is served in a 20-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Pitaya POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
UBE POWER
Sorbet Mix POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power sorbet mix bowl is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
WARM OATMEAL POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power warm oats bowl is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a warm oats base, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Big
Acai BIG
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Blue Majik BIG
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT BIG
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Mango BIG
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Matcha BIG
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Pitaya BIG
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
UBE BIG
Sorbet Mix BIG
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' sorbet mix bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
WARM OATMEAL BIG
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' warm oats bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a warm oats base, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Six Toppings Six Pack
Six Pack Acai Classic
Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
Six Pack Acai Power
Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
Six Pack Acai BIG
Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
Smoothies
Acai Smoothie
ACAI PUREE, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, GOJI BERRY, DATES
Cacao Smoothie
CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE
Coffee Smoothie
CASHEW, COFFEE GROUNDS, COLD BREW,CACAO NIBS, AGAVE
Kale Smoothie
KALE, SPINACH, HEMP, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, AGAVE
Mango Tango Smoothie
MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE
Matcha Smoothie
CASHEW, MATCHA, LAVENDER, AGAVE
P, B, and C Smoothie
CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE, PEANUT BUTTER
Tropical Smoothie
STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE
Strawberry Banana
Acai Smoothie (Copy)
ACAI PUREE, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, GOJI BERRY, DATES
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
61 S Court St., Fairfield, IA 52556