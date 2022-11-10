Restaurant header imageView gallery
Big Acai Bowls Fairfield

61 S Court St.

Fairfield, IA 52556

Classic

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Matcha CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE CLASSIC

$7.50

Sorbet Mix CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

WARM OATMEAL CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic warm oats bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with a warm oats base and topped with banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Power

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Matcha POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the middle size bowl in our lineup. The Classic is served in a 20-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE POWER

$9.50

Sorbet Mix POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power sorbet mix bowl is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

WARM OATMEAL POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power warm oats bowl is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a warm oats base, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Big

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Matcha BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE BIG

$13.50

Sorbet Mix BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' sorbet mix bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

WARM OATMEAL BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' warm oats bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a warm oats base, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Six Toppings Six Pack

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Classic

$42.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Power

$54.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai BIG

$78.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$6.50

ACAI PUREE, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, GOJI BERRY, DATES

Cacao Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE

Coffee Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, COFFEE GROUNDS, COLD BREW,CACAO NIBS, AGAVE

Kale Smoothie

$7.50

KALE, SPINACH, HEMP, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, AGAVE

Mango Tango Smoothie

$6.50

MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE

Matcha Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, MATCHA, LAVENDER, AGAVE

P, B, and C Smoothie

$7.50

CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE, PEANUT BUTTER

Tropical Smoothie

$6.50

STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE

Strawberry Banana

$6.50

Acai Smoothie (Copy)

$6.00Out of stock

ACAI PUREE, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, GOJI BERRY, DATES

