Big Acai Bowls Marshalltown
1911 S. 4th Avenue
Marshalltown, IA 50158
Classic
Acai CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Blue Majik CLASSIC
COCONUT CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Mango CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Pitaya CLASSIC
Sorbet Mix CLASSIC
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in our 16 ounce bowl with our sorbets base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Warm Oats CLASSIC
Warm Oat 'meal kits' are available as an online option. With the warm oat order you get the bowl of granola (just add hot water), banana, one free topping, and any additional toppings. All toppings are portion out in separate containers for bowl creation after hot water is added.
Matcha
Ube Classic
Power
Acai POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of acai sorbet, granola, and banana.
Blue Majik POWER
COCONUT POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings with our 20 ounce of COCONUT sorbet, granola, and banana.
Mango POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of PITAYA sorbet, granola, and banana.
Pitaya POWER
Sorbet Mix POWER
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of MIXED sorbet, granola, and banana.
Warm Oats POWER
Warm Oat 'meal kits' are available as an online option. With the warm oat order you get the bowl of granola (just add hot water), banana, one free topping, and any additional toppings. All toppings are portion out in separate containers for bowl creation after hot water is added. ** Minimum of TWO warm oat bowls per order.
UBE Power
Big
Acai BIG
This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is our 32 ounce bowl of ACAI sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.
Blue Majik BIG
COCONUT BIG
This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of COCONUT sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.
Mango BIG
This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of PITAYA sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.
Pitaya BIG
Sorbet Mix BIG
This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of MIXED sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.
Matcha
Ube Big
Six Toppings Six Pack
Six Pack Acai Classic
Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
Six Pack Acai Power
Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
Six Pack Acai Big
Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).
Smoothies
Mango Tajin Chamoy Smoothie
Our 20 ounce smoothie with MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE (optional substitutions are available)
Tropical
Our 20 ounce smoothie with STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE (optional substitutions are available)
Coffee Smoothie
Mango Tango
Pineapple Tajin\ Chamoy Smoothie
Strawberry Tajin Chamoy
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Bringing delicious Acai bowls and smoothies to you!
1911 S. 4th Avenue, Marshalltown, IA 50158