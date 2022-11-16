Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Juice & Smoothies

Big Acai Bowls Marshalltown

No reviews yet

1911 S. 4th Avenue

Marshalltown, IA 50158

Classic

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik CLASSIC

$7.50

COCONUT CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya CLASSIC

$7.50

Sorbet Mix CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in our 16 ounce bowl with our sorbets base and topped with the banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Warm Oats CLASSIC

$7.50

Warm Oat 'meal kits' are available as an online option. With the warm oat order you get the bowl of granola (just add hot water), banana, one free topping, and any additional toppings. All toppings are portion out in separate containers for bowl creation after hot water is added.

Matcha

$7.00

Ube Classic

$7.50

Power

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of acai sorbet, granola, and banana.

Blue Majik POWER

$9.50

COCONUT POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings with our 20 ounce of COCONUT sorbet, granola, and banana.

Mango POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of PITAYA sorbet, granola, and banana.

Pitaya POWER

$9.00

Sorbet Mix POWER

$9.00

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. Customize your toppings served in our 20 ounce bowl of MIXED sorbet, granola, and banana.

Warm Oats POWER

$9.50

Warm Oat 'meal kits' are available as an online option. With the warm oat order you get the bowl of granola (just add hot water), banana, one free topping, and any additional toppings. All toppings are portion out in separate containers for bowl creation after hot water is added. ** Minimum of TWO warm oat bowls per order.

UBE Power

$9.50

Big

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai BIG

$13.50

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is our 32 ounce bowl of ACAI sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik BIG

$13.50

COCONUT BIG

$13.50

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of COCONUT sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Mango BIG

$13.50

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of PITAYA sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Pitaya BIG

$13.50

Sorbet Mix BIG

$13.50

This is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'Big bowl' is served in our 32 ounce bowl of MIXED sorbet dressed with the toppings of your choice.

Matcha

$13.50

Ube Big

$13.50

Six Toppings Six Pack

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Classic

$36.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Power

$48.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Big

$72.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

JUICES & DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.00

Energy Drink

$6.00

Smoothies

Mango Tajin Chamoy Smoothie

$7.00

Our 20 ounce smoothie with MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE (optional substitutions are available)

Tropical

$6.00

Our 20 ounce smoothie with STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE (optional substitutions are available)

Coffee Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Tango

$6.00

Pineapple Tajin\ Chamoy Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry Tajin Chamoy

$7.00

TOASTS

Berry Good

$7.00

P, B and C

$7.00

Special Toast

$7.00
Bringing delicious Acai bowls and smoothies to you!

1911 S. 4th Avenue, Marshalltown, IA 50158

