Juice & Smoothies

Big Acai - Valley Junction, West Des Moines

review star

No reviews yet

117 5th Street

West Des Moines, IA 50265

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai CLASSIC
Acai POWER
Acai BIG

Classic

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik CLASSIC

$7.50Out of stock

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE CLASSIC

$7.50

Sorbet Mix CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.

OATMEAL CLASSIC

$7.50

The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic warm oats bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with a warm oats base and topped with banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Power

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik POWER

$9.50Out of stock

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE POWER

$9.50

Sorbet Mix POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. The Power size sorbet mix bowl is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

OATMEAL POWER

$9.50

Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. The Power size warm oats bowl is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a warm oats base, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.

Big

All sorbet bowls come topped with granola and banana, as well as your choice of a free topping.

Acai BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Blue Majik BIG

$13.50Out of stock

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

COCONUT BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Mango BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Pitaya BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

UBE BIG

$13.50

Sorbet Mix BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' sorbet mix bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

OATMEAL BIG

$13.50

The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' warm oats bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a warm oats base, banana and additional toppings of your choice.

Six Toppings Six Pack

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Classic

$45.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai Power

$57.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Six Pack Acai BIG

$81.00

Order a 6-pack of bowls and receive a total of 6 toppings for your 6-pack. ( choosing different toppings for each bowl is not allowed on this special).

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$6.50

ACAI PUREE, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, GOJI BERRY, DATES

Cacao Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE

Coffee Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, COFFEE GROUNDS, COLD BREW,CACAO NIBS, AGAVE

Kale Smoothie

$7.50

KALE, SPINACH, HEMP, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, AGAVE

Mango Tango Smoothie

$6.50

MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE

Matcha Smoothie

$6.50

CASHEW, MATCHA, LAVENDER, AGAVE

P, B, and C Smoothie

$7.50

CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE, PEANUT BUTTER

Tropical Smoothie

$6.50

STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE

Special Smoothie

$7.00

These are location specific, please call your location for the smoothie special of the week.

Americano / Espressos

Single Americano

$2.00

Double Americano

$3.75

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.75

Lattes / Cappuccinos

Small Cappuccino

$3.25

Medium Cappuccino

$4.50

Large Cappuccino

$5.75

Small Latte

$3.25

Medium Latte

$4.50

Large Latte

$5.75

Tea Lattes

Small Chai Tea Latte

$3.00

Medium Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Large Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Small Matcha Tea Latte

$3.00

Medium Matcha Tea Latte

$3.50

Large Matcha Tea Latte

$4.00

Mochas

Small Mocha

$3.75

Medium Mocha

$5.00

Large Mocha

$6.25

Brewed Coffee

Small Coffee

$2.00

Medium Coffee

$2.50

Large Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolates

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Welcome to Big Acai, located in Valley Junction! We are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:15 - 7:00 and Sat - Sun 9:15 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times will vary depending on volume of orders. During the COVID-19 crisis, we ask that you please come at your scheduled pick-up time only and wear a mask.

117 5th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Big Acai Bowls image
Big Acai Bowls image
Big Acai Bowls image
Big Acai Bowls image

Search similar restaurants

