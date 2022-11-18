- Home
Big Al's BBQ
117 Reviews
$$
950 Gateway Commons Circle
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Cheese Fries
BBQ Nachos
Cheese, Pork, Sour Cream
Wings
Fried Green Tomatoes (5)
Fried Pickles
Fried Chicken Skins
Onion Rings
Jalapeno Bites
Fatback
Smoked Turkey Wings (3 Whole)
Jalapeno Poppers w/Cream Cheese
Jalapeno Poppers w/Cheddar Cheese
Prime Rib Taco
BBQ Sliders
Brisket Sliders
Turkey Sliders
Meatloaf Sliders
Pulled Chicken
Shrimp Basket
Oyster Basket
Clam Strip Basket
Catfish Nuggets
Cajun Popcorn Shrimp Basket
Platters
Pork Platter
Brisket Platter
Rib Platter
Catfish Platter
1/2 Chicken Platter
Smoked seasoned with dry rubbed and smoked on Cherry wood for 5hrs.
Smoked Turkey Platter
Veggie (4) Platter
Choose up to 4 different sides
Combo (2) Platter
Choose a Combination of Two Meats
Sausage Platter
Meatloaf Platter
Pulled (BBQ) Chicken Platter
Smoked Bologna Platter
Meat Stuffed Potato
Pork Chop - Bone-In 14oz Brown Sugar Marinated Platter Grilled Only
Grilled Pork Chop 8oz Platter Grilled Only
8 oz Chargrlled Lunch Ribeye
Shredded Turkey with Gravy
Fried Wing Platter
Smoked Wing Platter
Prime Rib Platter
*This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood/shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Beef Tenderloin Platter
*This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood/shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
8 oz. Ribeye Lunch Special
*This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood/shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Filet Mignon Platter
*This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood/shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Ribeye Steak Platter
*This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood/shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Turkey Wings (2 Whole) Smoked Only
Turkey Leg Platter
Chicken & Dumplings
Butterfly Shrimp Platter
Cajun Popcorn Shrimp Platter
8oz Grilled or Smoked Salmon Platter
Crab Cake Platter (1 Cake)
Crab Cake Platter (2 Cakes)
Oyster Platter
Beer Battered Cod (2 Filet) Platter
Chicken Liver Platter
Chicken Gizzard Platter
Livers/Gizzards Combo Platter
Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Rib Sandwich
Catfish Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Sausage Sandwich
Pulled (BBQ) Chicken Sandwich
Prime Rib Sandwich
Buffalo Chix Sandwich
Beer Battered Cod
Big Al's Sloppy Joe
All Beef Hot Dog
BBQ Wrap
Brisket Wrap
Pulled Chicken Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Pulled Pork Tacos (3)
Brisket Tacos (3)
Pulled Chicken Tacos (3)
Turkey Tacos (3)
Fish Tacos (3)
Crab Cake Sandwich
BBQ In a Cup
Meatloaf Sandwich
Smoked Bologna Sandwich
Sides
BBQ Baked Beans
Green Beans
Okra
French Fries
Spicy Waffle Fries
Collard Greens
Potato Salad
Pasta Salad
Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fries
Boiled Cabbage
Hushpuppies
Jalapeno Hushpuppies
Cornbread Sticks
Brunswick Stew
Baked Potato
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Sweet Potato
Mashed Sweet Potato
Mac & Cheese
Yellow Squash & Onions
Chips
Fried Sweet Corn Nuggets
Sweet Potato Tater Tots
Onion Rings
Broccoli Cheese Rice Caserole
Day Veggie
Fried Jalapeno Bites
Large Garden Salad
Northern Cornbread
Northern Cornbread
Pork Skins
Roasted Baby Potatoes
Small Garden Salad
Fatback
2 oz. Sauce Cup
8 oz. Extra Sauce
Beef Gravy
Turkey Gravy
Dinner Rolls Ea.
Dinner Rolls Pack (12)
Hamburger Bun Ea.
Hamburger Bun Pack (8)
Slider Rolls Ea.
Slider Rolls Pack (24)
Texas Toast Ea.
Northern Corn Bread (3)
Northern Corn Bread (6)
Northern Cornbread Slices (12)
Kids
Beverages
20 oz. Tea
32 oz. Tea
20 oz Bottled Coke Products
16.9oz Bottled Coke Product
LeBleu Bottled Water 20oz
Aquafina Bottled Water 16oz
1/2 Gallon Tea
Gallon Tea
2 Liter Soda
Gold Peak Tea Bottles
Kids Drink (Includes Milk,Grape or Apple Juice)
24 oz. Mt. Dew (Glass Bottle)
CHEERWINE 12 OZ
DIET CHEERWINE 12 OZ
JARRITOS MANGO
JARRITOS ORANGE
JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH
Jarritos Drink
JOE'S SWEET TEA
JOE'S RASPBERRY TEA
JOE'S LEMONADE
JOE'S MANGO LEMONADE
VIRGIL'S BLACK CHERRY (Copy)
VIRGIL'S CREAM SODA (Copy)
NEHI ORANGE 24 OZ
NEHI GRAPE 24 OZ
A & W ROOT BEER
DAD'S ROOT BEER
DAD'S DIET ROOT BEER
DANG BUTTERSCOTCH ROOT BEER 24 OZ
UNCLE SCOTT'S ROOT BEER
Coke
RC COLA
Sundrop
Mountain Dew
Dr Pepper
SQUIRT MEXICO
JACKSON HOLE HUCKLEBERRY
DOUBLE COLA
MAIN ROOT SARSAPARILLA
AMERICANA BLACK CHERRY
STEWART'S CREAM SODA
BOYLAN BLACK CHERRY
BOYLAN DIET BLACK CHERRY
REEDS GINGER BREW
COCK N BULL GINGER BEER
JONES BERRY LEMONADE
JONES ORANGE & CREAM
Desserts
Family Packs
Ala Carte
BBQ
Brisket
Chicken
Ribs
Smoked Turkey
Pulled(BBQ) Chicken
Catfish
Yesterday Ribs
Sausage
Beef Tenderloin
Prime Rib
Chicken Gizzards
Chicken Livers
Pound Bologna
Meatloaf
Crab Cake (1)
Giant Smoked Turkey Leg (1)
8 Oz. Smoked Salmon Filet (1)
Grilled 14 oz, Pork Chop
8 oz. Grilled Pork Chop
4 oz Beer Battered Cod Filet
Giant Smoked Turkey Wings (1)
Giant Smoked Turkey Wings (3)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
950 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest, NC 27587