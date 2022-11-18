Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Big Al's BBQ

117 Reviews

$$

950 Gateway Commons Circle

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Platter
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Pork Platter

Appetizers

BBQ Cheese Fries

$12.50+

BBQ Nachos

$12.50+

Cheese, Pork, Sour Cream

Wings

$13.50

Fried Green Tomatoes (5)

$8.75

Fried Pickles

$8.75+

Fried Chicken Skins

$7.25

Onion Rings

$4.25+

Jalapeno Bites

$4.75+

Fatback

$4.25+

Smoked Turkey Wings (3 Whole)

$9.99Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers w/Cream Cheese

$4.25+Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers w/Cheddar Cheese

$4.25+

Prime Rib Taco

$4.50Out of stock

BBQ Sliders

$10.00+

Brisket Sliders

$11.75+

Turkey Sliders

$11.75+

Meatloaf Sliders

$3.50+

Pulled Chicken

$3.50+

Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Oyster Basket

$10.50

Clam Strip Basket

$10.50

Catfish Nuggets

$10.50

Cajun Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Platters

Pork Platter

$14.50

Brisket Platter

$16.50

Rib Platter

$13.50+

Catfish Platter

1/2 Chicken Platter

$14.25

Smoked seasoned with dry rubbed and smoked on Cherry wood for 5hrs.

Smoked Turkey Platter

$14.25Out of stock

Veggie (4) Platter

$11.00

Choose up to 4 different sides

Combo (2) Platter

$23.99

Choose a Combination of Two Meats

Sausage Platter

$11.99

Meatloaf Platter

$13.25

Pulled (BBQ) Chicken Platter

$15.00

Smoked Bologna Platter

$12.00Out of stock

Meat Stuffed Potato

$11.00+

Pork Chop - Bone-In 14oz Brown Sugar Marinated Platter Grilled Only

$14.50

Grilled Pork Chop 8oz Platter Grilled Only

$11.75

8 oz Chargrlled Lunch Ribeye

$13.00Out of stock

Shredded Turkey with Gravy

$14.25Out of stock

Fried Wing Platter

$17.25

Smoked Wing Platter

$17.25

Prime Rib Platter

$21.50+Out of stock

*This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood/shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Beef Tenderloin Platter

$27.25Out of stock

*This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood/shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

8 oz. Ribeye Lunch Special

$11.99Out of stock

*This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood/shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Filet Mignon Platter

$24.25+Out of stock

*This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood/shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Ribeye Steak Platter

$26.25+

*This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood/shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Turkey Wings (2 Whole) Smoked Only

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey Leg Platter

$13.50Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplings

$8.99Out of stock

Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$13.25

Cajun Popcorn Shrimp Platter

$13.25

8oz Grilled or Smoked Salmon Platter

$16.50

Crab Cake Platter (1 Cake)

$13.25

Crab Cake Platter (2 Cakes)

$20.50

Oyster Platter

$13.25

Beer Battered Cod (2 Filet) Platter

$11.25

Chicken Liver Platter

$11.75

Chicken Gizzard Platter

$11.75

Livers/Gizzards Combo Platter

$11.75Out of stock

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.75

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$10.50

Rib Sandwich

$11.00

Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Sausage Sandwich

$9.50

Pulled (BBQ) Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$9.25

Beer Battered Cod

$9.00

Big Al's Sloppy Joe

$7.50

All Beef Hot Dog

$5.50

BBQ Wrap

$9.25

Brisket Wrap

$10.75

Pulled Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Turkey Wrap

$10.25Out of stock

Pulled Pork Tacos (3)

$9.50

Brisket Tacos (3)

$10.75

Pulled Chicken Tacos (3)

$10.75

Turkey Tacos (3)

$10.75

Fish Tacos (3)

$10.75

Crab Cake Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ In a Cup

$7.50+

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.50

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.25+

Green Beans

$3.75+

Okra

$3.25+

French Fries

$4.25+

Spicy Waffle Fries

$3.50+

Collard Greens

$5.75+

Potato Salad

$4.25+

Pasta Salad

$3.75+Out of stock

Coleslaw

$3.75+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00+

Boiled Cabbage

$3.75+Out of stock

Hushpuppies

$2.50+

Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$2.99+

Cornbread Sticks

$2.99+

Brunswick Stew

$4.20+

Baked Potato

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75+

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.75Out of stock

Mashed Sweet Potato

$3.75+

Mac & Cheese

$4.25+

Yellow Squash & Onions

$3.75+

Chips

$3.75+

Fried Sweet Corn Nuggets

$3.75+

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$3.75+

Onion Rings

$4.25+

Broccoli Cheese Rice Caserole

$3.75+

Day Veggie

$3.75+

Fried Jalapeno Bites

$4.00+

Large Garden Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Northern Cornbread

$2.99+

Northern Cornbread

$2.50+

Pork Skins

$5.00

Roasted Baby Potatoes

$3.75+Out of stock

Small Garden Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Fatback

$4.25+

2 oz. Sauce Cup

$0.25Out of stock

8 oz. Extra Sauce

$2.50Out of stock

Beef Gravy

Turkey Gravy

Out of stock

Dinner Rolls Ea.

$0.30

Dinner Rolls Pack (12)

$3.50

Hamburger Bun Ea.

$0.50

Hamburger Bun Pack (8)

$4.25

Slider Rolls Ea.

$0.45

Slider Rolls Pack (24)

$7.00

Texas Toast Ea.

$0.30

Northern Corn Bread (3)

$2.99

Northern Corn Bread (6)

$4.99

Northern Cornbread Slices (12)

$9.00

Kids

K-Hot Dog

$4.75

K-Chicken Tender

$6.00

K-BBQ Plate

$7.25

K-Veggie (2)

$6.00

K-Turkey

$6.25Out of stock

K-Brisket

$7.00

K-Fish

$7.00

Kids Meatloaf Platter

$7.00

Kids Wing Platter

$9.25

Kids State Fair Corn Dog

$5.00

1pc Hotdog

$1.25

1pc Chicken Tender

$1.50

Beverages

20 oz. Tea

$2.25

32 oz. Tea

$2.50

20 oz Bottled Coke Products

$2.50

16.9oz Bottled Coke Product

$2.00

LeBleu Bottled Water 20oz

$2.00

Aquafina Bottled Water 16oz

$1.50Out of stock

1/2 Gallon Tea

$3.00

Gallon Tea

$3.50

2 Liter Soda

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea Bottles

$2.25

Kids Drink (Includes Milk,Grape or Apple Juice)

$2.00

24 oz. Mt. Dew (Glass Bottle)

$2.35

CHEERWINE 12 OZ

$2.50

DIET CHEERWINE 12 OZ

$2.50

JARRITOS MANGO

$2.50Out of stock

JARRITOS ORANGE

$2.50

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

Jarritos Drink

$2.50

JOE'S SWEET TEA

$2.50Out of stock

JOE'S RASPBERRY TEA

$2.50Out of stock

JOE'S LEMONADE

$2.50

JOE'S MANGO LEMONADE

$2.50

VIRGIL'S BLACK CHERRY (Copy)

$2.50

VIRGIL'S CREAM SODA (Copy)

$2.50

NEHI ORANGE 24 OZ

$3.50Out of stock

NEHI GRAPE 24 OZ

$3.50Out of stock

A & W ROOT BEER

$2.50

DAD'S ROOT BEER

$2.50

DAD'S DIET ROOT BEER

$2.50

DANG BUTTERSCOTCH ROOT BEER 24 OZ

$2.50

UNCLE SCOTT'S ROOT BEER

$2.99Out of stock

Coke

$2.50

RC COLA

$2.50

Sundrop

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

SQUIRT MEXICO

$2.50

JACKSON HOLE HUCKLEBERRY

$2.50Out of stock

DOUBLE COLA

$2.50

MAIN ROOT SARSAPARILLA

$2.99

AMERICANA BLACK CHERRY

$2.99

STEWART'S CREAM SODA

$2.50

BOYLAN BLACK CHERRY

$2.50

BOYLAN DIET BLACK CHERRY

$2.50Out of stock

REEDS GINGER BREW

$2.50

COCK N BULL GINGER BEER

$2.50Out of stock

JONES BERRY LEMONADE

$2.50Out of stock

JONES ORANGE & CREAM

$2.50Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.25+

Cobbler

$3.00+

Call for available flavors.

Fried Apple Turnover

$1.25

Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

Family Packs

BBQ Family Pk

$30.20

Brisket Family Pk

$33.25

Catfish Family Pk

$29.25

Chicken Family Pk

$29.25

Rib Family Pk

$38.75

Smoked Turkey Family Pk

$31.25Out of stock

Pulled Chicken Family Pack

$31.25

2 Meat Family Pk

$35.50

3 Meat Family Pk

$48.00

Smoked Sausage Family Pack

$26.95

Ala Carte

BBQ

$8.75+

Brisket

$10.25+

Chicken

$10.00+

Ribs

$10.00+

Smoked Turkey

$9.50+

Pulled(BBQ) Chicken

$9.25+

Catfish

$5.75

Yesterday Ribs

$13.00

Sausage

$3.00+

Beef Tenderloin

$22.00+Out of stock

Prime Rib

$16.00+

Chicken Gizzards

$5.25+

Chicken Livers

$4.75+

Pound Bologna

$9.95Out of stock

Meatloaf

$7.99+

Crab Cake (1)

$10.25

Giant Smoked Turkey Leg (1)

$7.95Out of stock

8 Oz. Smoked Salmon Filet (1)

$9.00

Grilled 14 oz, Pork Chop

$12.50

8 oz. Grilled Pork Chop

$9.00

4 oz Beer Battered Cod Filet

$5.25

Giant Smoked Turkey Wings (1)

$6.00Out of stock

Giant Smoked Turkey Wings (3)

$12.00Out of stock
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

950 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Directions

