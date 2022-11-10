Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Big Al's Burgers & Dogs Big Al's

review star

No reviews yet

140 W. Mountain Ave.

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
60/40 Burger
Cheeseburger Combo

BURGER COMBOS

Burger Combo

Burger Combo

$10.78

lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Cheeseburger Combo

Cheeseburger Combo

$11.29

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

60/40 Combo

60/40 Combo

$11.48

60% Beef 40% bacon patty! lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Bacon-Guacomole Burger Combo

Bacon-Guacomole Burger Combo

$12.98

chopped bacon, guacamole, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Roasted Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger Combo

Roasted Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger Combo

$11.98

roasted jalapenos, whipped cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Mushroom Swiss Combo

Mushroom Swiss Combo

$11.98

Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, sauce

Cuban Burger Combo

$13.48

60% Beef 40% bacon patty, smoked ham, melted swiss, spicy brown mustard, lettuce, tomato, & extra pickles.

Hippie-crit Burger Combo

Hippie-crit Burger Combo

$13.48

beef patty & veggie patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Veggie-Guacamole Combo

Veggie-Guacamole Combo

$11.98Out of stock

Veggie patty, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Veggie Burger Combo

Veggie Burger Combo

$10.78

Veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

DOG COMBOS

Hot Dog Combo

Hot Dog Combo

$8.98

mustard, onions

Chicago Dog Combo

Chicago Dog Combo

$9.98

onions, pickles, tomatoes, sport peppers, neon relish, mustard, celery salt

Detroit Coney Dog Combo

Detroit Coney Dog Combo

$9.98

chili, mustard, onions

Seattle Dog Combo

Seattle Dog Combo

$9.28

jalapenos, cream cheese, onions, mustard

Reuben Dog Combo

Reuben Dog Combo

$9.28

jalapenos, cream cheese, onions, mustard

BURGERS

Burger

Burger

$6.29

lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.79

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

60/40 Burger

60/40 Burger

$6.99

60% Beef 40% bacon patty! lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Bacon-Guacamole Burger

Bacon-Guacamole Burger

$8.49

chopped bacon, guacamole, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Roasted Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger

Roasted Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger

$7.49

roasted jalapenos, whipped cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$6.99

Mushrooms, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sauce

Cuban Burger

$8.99

60% Beef 40% bacon patty, smoked ham, melted swiss, spicy brown mustard, lettuce, tomato, & extra pickles.

Hippiecrit Burger

Hippiecrit Burger

$8.99

beef patty & veggie patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Veggie-Guacamole

Veggie-Guacamole

$7.49

Veggie patty, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.29

Veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & sauce

DOGS

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.99

mustard, onions

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$5.99

onions, pickles, tomatoes, sport peppers, neon relish, mustard, celery salt

Detroit Coney Dog

Detroit Coney Dog

$5.99

chili, mustard, onions

Seattle Dog

Seattle Dog

$5.99

Jalapenos, Cream Cheese, Onions & Mustard

Reuben Dog

Reuben Dog

$5.99

Swiss, Sauerkraut, Sauce

Ram Ripper Dog

$5.99

Fried & split dog, neon relish & mustard on a griddled bun.

FRIES

CLASSIC FRIES

CLASSIC FRIES

$3.99

Tossed with Big Al's seasoning

TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$4.99

white truffle oil, parmesan, parsley

BUFFALO FRIES

BUFFALO FRIES

$4.99

a little heat with a side of ranch

CAJUN FRIES

$4.99

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

SALT & VINEGAR BOULDER CHIPS

$2.29

HICKORY BBQ BOULDER CHIPS

$2.29

SHAKES & MALTS

Shake

Shake

$5.99

Blue Bunny ice cream with Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Lavender Hone, or our Pumpkin Chai Shake (shake of the month)

Malt

Malt

$5.99

Blue Bunny ice cream with Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Lavender Hone, or our Pumpkin Chai Shake (shake of the month)

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Gatorade

$2.99

Rockstar energy drink

$2.99

Bottle Pepsi

$2.99

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Big Al’s we like to “keep it in Colorado” from the locally raised hormone free staff to the recycled and repurposed décor. Big Al’s has taken what others were going to throw away and given it another chance! Our tables and chairs were a fun collaboration with locally owned, Wool Hat. HeyWoodite Chairs from the Eames era with “serious fun” in mind. These particular chairs were rescued from CSU, after years of providing seating for lectures in the classroom. Our tables are made of material from the Youth Activity Center Gym Flooring that was deconstructed in 2015. After many years of countless basketball games the old flooring has been upcycled! At your next visit, take a good look around you might just recognize something. Perhaps our 1953 Sear’s cabinets, or ceiling diffusers that have been transformed into new light fixtures. Old light fixtures from a Denver hotel add character to the dining area. We are keeping history alive one piece at a time.

Website

Location

140 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs image
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs image
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Still Whiskey Steaks
orange star4.9 • 1,262
151 N College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Stuft a burger bar
orange star4.1 • 432
210 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery - Collindale (New)
orange starNo Reviews
1441 E Horsetooth Road Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Loveland
orange star4.5 • 5,706
1433 Denver Ave Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Bravos Philly' & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1635 8th Ave Greeley, CO 80631
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Collins

Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Fort Collins
orange star4.6 • 2,892
126 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
orange star4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Pub - 214 Linden St
orange star4.3 • 1,510
214 Linden St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Moot House
orange star4.4 • 1,417
2626 S. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Collins
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston