Big Als Pizza 115 3rd Street S

115 3rd Street S

La Crosse, WI 54601

Appetizers

CHEESE BREAD

$7.99

Fresh baked French loaf topped with homemade garlic spread and mozzarella cheese. Served with Al's original pizza sauce

GARLIC BREAD

$6.99

Fresh baked French loaf topped with homemade garlic spread. Served with Al's original pizza sauce

CURDS

$8.99

Baked, beer battered white cheddar cheese curds featuring Leinekugel's beer. Choice of ranch or Al's original pizza sauce

ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN DIP

$10.99

Homemade dip featuring seasoned grilled chicken, spicy Angry Garlic Parm and served with baked naan bread

BONELESS WINGS

$9.99

Boneless wings served naked with choice of two sides of sauce: Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Al's Spicy Angry Garlic Parm, Big Al's Spicy Angry Wing Sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

Breaded oven-baked chicken breast with choice of sauce: Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Al's Spicy Angry Garlic Parm, Big Al's Spicy Angry Wing Sauce

BAKED PICKLE CHIPS

$9.99

Baked breaded pickle chips served with your choice of ranch or spicy ranch

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$9.99

Homemade creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with baked naan bread

Cheesy Dippers

Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.

CLASSIC CHEESY DIPPERS

$10.99

Al's Classic Cheesy Dippers on a hand- tossed crust coated in our original garlic butter covered with fresh Wisconsin cheddar and mozzarella cheese

BUFFALO RANCH DIPPERS

$10.99

Al's hand tossed crust coated with our original garlic butter and topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese topped with a buffalo and homemade ranch drizzle

SPICY BACON DIPPERS

$12.99

Bacon and jalapeños on top of our garlic butter coated hand tossed crust covered with mozzarella and cheddar cheese topped with a hot honey drizzle

Artisan Pinsas

Pinsa (pin - za) crust is made with flour imported from Rome, Italy. Dating back to ancient Rome, Pinsa combines rice flour, wheat flour, soy flour and sourdough flour. This flour blend, 80% water and a fermentation process of up to 72 hours creates a crust that is light and fluffy, easier to digest, healthier and full of amazing flavor. This is a lighter fare option made to please.

CAPRESE PINSA

$12.99

Authentic pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese topped with a balsamic glaze

BEEF FAJITA PINSA

$14.99

Homemade cheese sauce, Philly beef, fresh pepper mix and yellow onion topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN PINSA

$13.99

Buffalo sauce topped with seasoned chicken, fresh pepper mix, banana peppers with mozzarella & cheddar cheese

PESTO CHICKEN PINSA

$13.99

Pesto sauce topped with seasoned chicken, pepper mix, red onion and mozzarella cheese

SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI PINSA

$13.99

Authentic pizza sauce, seasoned sausage and pepperoni topped with mozzarella cheese

ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN PINSA

$13.99

Al's Homemade Spicy Angry Garlic Sauce, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken and bacon

Deep Dish

All deep dish pizzas are 12" and 27.99

DD Al's Special

$27.99

Make (almost) any Al's original into a 12 inch deep dish

DD Angry Garlic Chicken

$27.99

DD BBQ Chicken

$27.99

DD BBQ Hawaiian Chicken

$27.99

DD Buffalo Chicken

$27.99

DD BYOP

$27.99

Choose up to 4 toppings

DD Cali Veggie

$27.99

DD CBR

$27.99

DD Cheese

$27.99

DD Chicken Taco

$27.99

DD Chipotle Pork

$27.99

DD Honey Jalapeno Bacon

$27.99

DD Hot Honey BBQ Chicken

$27.99

DD Lemon Pepper Chicken

$27.99

DD Meatza

$27.99

DD OG Hawaiian

$27.99

DD Philly CheeseSteak

$27.99

DD POM Meatza

$27.99

DD POM Pesto

$27.99

DD POM Philly

$27.99

DD Sausage Pepperoni

$27.99

DD Spicy Meatza

$27.99

DD Taco Pizza

$27.99

DD Veggie Works

$27.99

DD White BBQ Brisket

$27.99

8 Inch Pizzas

8 ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN

$10.99

Homemade Spicy Angry Garlic Parm sauce, diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese. It's got a kick!

8 BBQ CHICKEN

$10.99

Tangy BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

8 BIG AL'S SPECIAL

$11.99

A classic combo of cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, green olive and yellow onion

8 BUFFALO CHICKEN

$10.99

Buffalo sauce topped with grilled chicken, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

8 CALIFORNIA VEGGIE

$12.59

Artichokes, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, yellow onion, mozzarella and feta on a creamy pesto

8 CBR

$10.99

Seasoned chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese all on a house-made ranch sauce

8 CHICKEN TACO PIZZA

$12.99

Grilled seasoned chicken breast, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips

8 Chipotle Pork

$10.99

8 Classic Cheese

$7.99

Al's original dough, classic sauce and fresh mozzarella

8 CLASSIC SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI

$9.59

The name says it all!

8 HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN

$10.99

Ham, grilled chicken strips, bacon & pineapple on BBQ sauce

8 HONEY JALAPEÑO BACON

$10.99

Jalapeños, bacon, pepperoni all with mozzarella cheese on Al's original sauce with a hot honey drizzle

8 HOT HONEY BBQ CHICKEN

$10.99

Honey BBQ sauce with chicken, bacon, red onion, pepper mix, mozzarella & cheddar with a hot honey drizzle

8 Lemon Pepper Chicken

$10.99

8 MEAT-ZA

$11.59

Sausage, bacon, beef, ham and pepperoni

8 OG HAWAIIAN

$10.99

Ham, pineapple, red onion & green pepper on Al's original sauce

8 PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$11.59

Our signature crust topped with a homemade cheese sauce, seasoned steak, shredded cheddar, yellow onions, green peppers & jalapeños

8 POM MEATZA

$11.59

Big Al's Classic Meat-za with our spicy Angry Garlic Sauce

8 POM PESTO

$10.99

Tasty pesto topped with diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese

8 POM PHILLY

$11.59

Big Al's Classic Philly Cheese Steak with our house White BBQ

8 SPICY MEAT-ZA

$11.99

Sausage, bacon, beef, ham, pepperoni & jalapeños

8 TACO PIZZA

$12.99

Taco meat, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips

8 VEGGIE WORKS

$11.99

Mozzarella & feta cheese, tomato, mushroom, yellow onion, black olives, green olives & green pepper

8 WHITE BBQ BRISKET

$9.59

White BBQ sauce, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, cheddar, finished with crispy brisket on top

12 Inch Pizzas

12 ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN

$18.99

Homemade Spicy Angry Garlic Parm sauce, diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese. It's got a kick!

12 BBQ CHICKEN

$18.99

Tangy BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

12 BIG AL'S SPECIAL

$19.99

A classic combo of cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, green olive and yellow onion

12 BUFFALO CHICKEN

$18.99

Buffalo sauce topped with grilled chicken, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

12 CALIFORNIA VEGGIE

$18.99

Artichokes, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, yellow onion, mozzarella and feta on a creamy pesto

12 CBR

$18.99

Seasoned chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese all on a house-made ranch sauce

12 CHICKEN TACO PIZZA

$20.99

Grilled seasoned chicken breast, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips

12 Chipotle Pork

$18.99

12 CLASSIC CHEESE

$13.99

Al's original dough, classic sauce and fresh mozzarella

12 CLASSIC SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI

$16.99

The name says it all!

12 HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN

$19.99

Ham, grilled chicken strips, bacon & pineapple on BBQ sauce

12 HONEY JALAPEÑO BACON

$18.99

Jalapeños, bacon, pepperoni all with mozzarella cheese on Al's original sauce with a hot honey drizzle

12 HOT HONEY BBQ CHICKEN

$18.99

Honey BBQ sauce with chicken, bacon, red onion, pepper mix, mozzarella & cheddar with a hot honey drizzle

12 Lemon Pepper Chicken

$18.99

12 MEAT-ZA

$18.99

Sausage, bacon, beef, ham and pepperoni

12 OG HAWAIIAN

$18.99

Ham, pineapple, red onion & green pepper on Al's original sauce

12 PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$18.99

Our signature crust topped with a homemade cheese sauce, seasoned steak, shredded cheddar, yellow onions, green peppers & jalapeños

12 POM MEATZA

$18.99

Big Al's Classic Meat-za with our spicy Angry Garlic Sauce

12 POM PESTO

$18.99

Tasty pesto topped with diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese

12 POM PHILLY

$18.99

Big Al's Classic Philly Cheese Steak with our house White BBQ

12 SPICY MEAT-ZA

$19.99

Sausage, bacon, beef, ham, pepperoni & jalapeños

12 TACO PIZZA

$20.99

Taco meat, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips

12 VEGGIE WORKS

$17.99

Mozzarella & feta cheese, tomato, mushroom, yellow onion, black olives, green olives & green pepper

12 WHITE BBQ BRISKET

$16.99

White BBQ sauce, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, cheddar, finished with crispy brisket on top

16 Inch Pizzas

16 ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN

$26.99

Homemade Spicy Angry Garlic Parm sauce, diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese. It's got a kick!

16 BBQ CHICKEN

$25.99

Tangy BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

16 BIG AL'S SPECIAL

$27.99

A classic combo of cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, green olive and yellow onion

16 BUFFALO CHICKEN

$26.99

Buffalo sauce topped with grilled chicken, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

16 CALIFORNIA VEGGIE

$26.99

Artichokes, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, yellow onion, mozzarella and feta on a creamy pesto

16 CBR

$26.99

Seasoned chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese all on a house-made ranch sauce

16 CHICKEN TACO PIZZA

$29.99

Grilled seasoned chicken breast, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips

16 Chipotle Pork

$26.99

16 CLASSIC CHEESE

$19.99

Al's original dough, classic sauce and fresh mozzarella

16 CLASSIC SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI

$23.99

The name says it all!

16 HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN

$26.99

Ham, grilled chicken strips, bacon & pineapple on BBQ sauce

16 HONEY JALAPEÑO BACON

$26.99

Jalapeños, bacon, pepperoni all with mozzarella cheese on Al's original sauce with a hot honey drizzle

16 HOT HONEY BBQ CHICKEN

$26.99

Honey BBQ sauce with chicken, bacon, red onion, pepper mix, mozzarella & cheddar with a hot honey drizzle

16 Lemon Pepper Chicken

$26.99

16 MEAT-ZA

$26.99

Sausage, bacon, beef, ham and pepperoni

16 OG HAWAIIAN

$25.99

Ham, pineapple, red onion & green pepper on Al's original sauce

16 PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$26.99

Our signature crust topped with a homemade cheese sauce, seasoned steak, shredded cheddar, yellow onions, green peppers & jalapeños

16 POM MEATZA

$26.99

Big Al's Classic Meat-za with our spicy Angry Garlic Sauce

16 POM PESTO

$26.99

Tasty pesto topped with diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese

16 POM PHILLY

$26.99

Big Al's Classic Philly Cheese Steak with our house White BBQ

16 SPICY MEAT-ZA

$27.99

Sausage, bacon, beef, ham, pepperoni & jalapeños

16 TACO PIZZA

$29.99

Taco meat, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips

16 VEGGIE WORKS

$25.99

Mozzarella & feta cheese, tomato, mushroom, yellow onion, black olives, green olives & green pepper

16 WHITE BBQ BRISKET

$23.99

White BBQ sauce, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, cheddar, finished with crispy brisket on top

BYO Pizza

BYOP 8 Inch

$7.99

Comes with Al’s Original Thin Crust CHOOSE YOUR CRUST: Al's Original Thin Crust Al's Original Hand Tossed Crust for 12" or 16", +$2.00 Cheese Stuffed Crust for 12" or 16", +$3.00 CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE: Al's Original Pizza Sauce, Angry Garlic Parmesan Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Pesto or Ranch CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS: Each additional topping: 8" 1.00 | 12" 2.00 | 16" 3.00 Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, chicken, ham, beef, green pepper, red onion, yellow onion, banana pepper, jalapeños, spinach, green olives, black olives, tomato, mushroom, pineapple, hot honey drizzle *Artichoke or sun dried tomato: 8" 1.50 | 12" 3.00 | 16" 4.00

BYOP 12 Inch

$13.99

Comes with Al’s Original Thin Crust

BYOP 16 Inch

$19.99

Comes with Al’s Original Thin Crust

DD BYOP

$27.99

Choose up to 4 toppings

Premium Classic Sandwiches

Served on a Ciabatta Bun with all new premium ingredients. Sandwiches served with baked kettle chips and sliced pickles.

PREM WHITE BBQ BRISKET Sand

$12.99

Homemade White BBQ Sauce, brisket, red onion, green pepper and cheddar cheese

PREM VERDE STEAK Sand

$12.99

Steak, verde cheese sauce, yellow onion, green pepper and mozzarella cheese

PREM SWEET BBQ PORK Sand

$11.99

Original Sweet BBQ sauce, pulled pork, pickles, red onion and cheddar cheese

PREM BUFFALO CHICKEN Sand

$11.99

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, banana peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese

PREM ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN Sand

$11.99

Homemade Spicy Angry Garlic Parm sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, spinach, cheddar cheese

Deli Classic Sandwiches

Served on a Toasted Hoagie Roll with classic ingredients you love, Sandwiches served with baked kettle chips and sliced pickles.

AL'S ITALIAN

$10.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mayo, red onion, tomato, lettuce, cheddar and mozzarella. Hit with a dash of our house seasoning

3RD STREET CLUB

$10.99

Ham, salami, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese with a dash of house seasoning

PESTO CHICKEN

$10.99

Seasoned chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, pesto, feta & mozzarella cheese

VEGGIE PESTO

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, green peppers mozzarella & cheddar cheese, pesto sauce & ranch

Salads

Served over a slice of seasoned Al's Original dough.

GARDEN SALAD

$9.99

Fresh lettuce blend, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato & mushroom

GARDEN SALAD W/Chicken

$12.99

Fresh lettuce blend, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato & mushroom With Chicken

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Fresh lettuce blend, red onion, black olives, croutons, Parmesan & Caesar dressing

CAESAR SALAD W/Chicken

$12.99

Fresh lettuce blend, red onion, black olives, croutons, Parmesan & Caesar dressing W/Chicken

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SALAD

$11.99

Fresh lettuce blend, baked seasoned chicken breast, bacon, red onion, tomato, cheddar & ranch

TACO SALAD

$11.99

Fresh lettuce blend, taco seasoned beef, yellow onion, black olives, green pepper, cheddar cheese & nacho cheese chips with choice of dressing

STEAK SALAD

$12.00

Fresh lettuce blend, seasoned steak, red onion, roasted red peppers & feta with bleu cheese dressing

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

A side portion of our Garden or Caesar Salad

SIDE CAESAR

$4.99

A side portion of our Garden or Caesar Salad

Beverages

1919 Togo Quart

$4.99

Diet Sierra Mist

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Mug 1919

$5.00

N/A Bev

$3.50

Pint 1919

$4.00

Pitcher 1919

$12.00

Pitcher Soda

$8.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Water

20oz Aquafina

$3.50

20oz Diet Pepsi

$3.50

20oz Mountain Dew

$3.50

20oz Pepsi

$3.50

20oz Sierra Mist

$3.50

Desserts & Ice Cream Drinks

1919 ROOT BEER FLOAT Pint

$6.99

Vanilla ice cream and 1919 Root Beer.

1919 ROOT BEER FLOAT Mug

$8.99

Vanilla ice cream and 1919 Root Beer.

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$4.99

Our secret recipe!

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$3.99

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce

PINK SQUIRREL

$8.99

Créme de almond, dark créme de cacao & vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream & a cherry *contains alcohol

GRASSHOPPER

$8.99

Green créme de menthe, dark créme de cacao & vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream & a cherry *contains alcohol

FROZEN BUTTERFINGER

$8.99

Butterscotch schnapps, dark créme de cacao, Hershey's chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle & a cherry *contains alcohol

Sides

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Cookie

$1.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Pepperoni

$8.99

Kid's Cheese

$8.99

Kid's Sausage

$8.99

Kid's Chicken Tender

$6.99

Kid’s Soda

Kid’s Milk

Kid’s Water

Kid’s 1919

Small Sauce

Sm Angry Parm

$0.50

Sm Angry Wing

$0.50

Sm Balsamic Glaze

$1.50

Sm Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sm BBQ

$0.50

Sm Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Sm Buffalo

$0.50

Sm Caesar

$0.50

Sm French

$0.50

Sm Garlic Butter

$0.50

Sm Garlic Parm

$0.50

Sm Honey BBQ

$0.50

Sm Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sm Hot Honey

$1.50

Sm Mayo

$0.50

Sm Pesto

$0.50

Sm Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Sm Ranch

$0.50

Sm Sour Cream

$0.50

Sm Southwest

$0.50

Sm Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Sm Taco

$0.50

Sm Verde

$0.50

Sm White BBQ

$0.50

Large Sauce

Lg Angry Parm

$1.00

Lg Angry Wing

$1.00

Lg Balsamic Glaze

$3.00

Lg Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Lg BBQ

$1.00

Lg Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Lg Buffalo

$1.00

Lg Caesar

$1.00

Lg French

$1.00

Lg Garlic Butter

$1.00

Lg Garlic Parm

$1.00

Lg Honey BBQ

$1.00

Lg Honey Mustard

$1.00

Lg Hot Honey

$3.00

Lg Mayo

$1.00

Lg Pesto

$1.00

Lg Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Lg Ranch

$1.00

Lg Sour Cream

$1.00

Lg Southwest

$1.00

Lg Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Lg Taco

$1.00

Lg Verde

$1.00

Lg White BBQ

$1.00

Monday

$22 Angry Garlic Chicken

$22.00

$22 BBQ Chicken

$22.00

$22 Big Al's Special

$22.00

$22 Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

$22 Build Your Own Pizza

$19.99

$22 Cali Veggie

$22.00

$22 CBR

$22.00

$22 Chicken Taco Pizza

$22.00

$22 Classic Sausage & Pepperoni

$22.00

$22 Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$22.00

$22 Honey Jalapeno Bacon

$22.00

$22 Hot Honey BBQ Chicken

$22.00

$22 Meatza

$22.00

$22 OG Hawaiian

$22.00

$22 Philly Cheese Steak

$22.00

$22 POM Meatza

$22.00

$22 POM Pesto

$22.00

$22 POM Phily

$22.00

$22 Spicy Meatza

$22.00

$22 Taco Pizza

$22.00

$22 Veggie Works

$22.00

$22 White BBQ Brisket

$22.00

16 Classic Cheese

$19.99

Wednesday

$12 Caprese Pinsa

$12.00

$12 Beef Fajita Pinsa

$12.00

$12 Buffalo Chicken Pinsa

$12.00

$12 Pesto Chicken Pinsa

$12.00

$12 Sausage Pepp Pinsa

$12.00

$12 Angry Garlic Chicken Pinsa

$12.00

$7 Boneless

$7.00

Thursday

$5 Classic Cheese Dippers

$5.00

$5 Buffalo Ranch Dippers

$5.00

$5 Spicy Bacon Jalapeno Dippers

$5.00

Food

Catering Salad

$29.99

MISC

Party Deposit

$250.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt XXL

$50.00

Sweatshirt S-XL

$45.00

$60 GC Bundle

$60.00

Flex Hat

$25.00

Crew Neck

$30.00

Flat Brim Hat

$30.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$6.50

Ketel One

$6.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$4.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$4.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$4.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.00

Tito's

$4.50

Pearl Pomegranate

$4.50

Ketel One Citroen

$6.00

Rail Vodka

$4.00

Grey Goose-DBL

$9.00

Ketel One-DBL

$8.00

Smirnoff-DBL

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry-DBL

$6.00

Smirnoff Raspberry-DBL

$6.00

Smirnoff Caramel-DBL

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry-DBL

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla-DBL

$6.00

Tito's-DBL

$7.00

Pearl Pomegranate-DBL

$7.00

Ketel One Citroen-DBL

$8.00

Rail Vodka-DBL

$6.00

Gin

Gray Whale

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bombay

$6.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Rail Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange

$6.00

Gray Whale-DBL

$11.00

Tanqueray-DBL

$9.00

Bombay-DBL

$9.00

Hendricks-DBL

$9.00

Rail Gin-DBL

$6.00

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange-DBL

$9.00

Brandy

Korbel

$4.50

Rail Brandy

$4.00

North 40

$5.00

Korbel-DBL

$7.00

Rail Brandy-DBL

$6.00

North 40-DBL

$7.50

Rum

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Malibu

$4.50

Bacardi Lime

$4.50

Captain Morgan White Rum

$4.50

Rail Rum

$4.00

Bacardi-DBL

$7.00

Bacardi Limon-DBL

$7.00

Captain Morgan-DBL

$7.00

Malibu-DBL

$7.00

Bacardi Lime-DBL

$7.00

Captain Morgan White Rum-DBL

$7.00

Rail Rum-DBL

$6.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.50

Espolon Reposado

$6.00

Espolon Blanco

$6.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Rail Tequila

$4.00

Jose Cuervo Gold-DBL

$7.00

Patron-DBL

$11.00

Espolon Reposado-DBL

$9.00

Espolon Blanco-DBL

$9.00

Don Julio-DBL

$15.00

Rail Tequila-DBL

$6.00

Vermouth

Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Dry Vermouth-DBL

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth-DBL

$6.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Blanton's

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$5.00

Bulleit

$6.50

Bulleit Rye

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$6.00

Dickel Bourbon

$6.00

Eagle Rare

$7.50

Elijah Craig

$7.50

Evan Williams

$6.00

Fireball

$4.50

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout

$6.50

Jameson Orange

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Maker's Mark

$6.50

Rail - Whiskey

$4.00

Red Bush

$6.00

Seagrams 7.

$4.50

Skrewball

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Bib & Tucker-DBL

$15.00

Dickel Bourbon-DBL

$9.00

Evan Williams-DBL

$9.00

Red Bush-DBL

$9.00

Blanton's-DBL

$19.00

Skrewball-DBL

$7.00

Buffalo Trace-DBL

$8.00

Bulleit-DBL

$10.00

Bulleit Rye-DBL

$10.00

Crown Royal-DBL

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple-DBL

$9.00

Crown Royal Vanilla-DBL

$9.00

Fireball-DBL

$7.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout-DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniel's-DBL

$9.00

Jameson-DBL

$9.00

Jim Beam-DBL

$8.00

Maker's Mark-DBL

$10.00

Seagrams 7-DBL

$7.00

Southern Comfort-DBL

$7.00

Eagle Rare-DBL

$11.00

Elijah Craig-DBL

$11.00

Rail - Whiskey-DBL

$6.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Dewars

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Red-DBL

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black-DBL

$10.50

Dewars-DBL

$9.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Cointreau

$4.50

Fireball

$3.50

Goldschlager

$4.50

Irish Cream

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.50

Kahlua

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Rumpleminze

$4.50

Sour Apple

$4.00

St. Germaine

$5.50

Triple Sec

$4.00

Baileys

$4.50

Doctor Cherry

$4.00

Doctor Menthe

$4.00

Melon

$4.00

Polish

$3.50

Amaretto-DBL

$6.00

Blue Curacao-DBL

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps-DBL

$6.00

Cointreau-DBL

$7.00

Fireball-DBL

$5.50

Goldschlager-DBL

$7.00

Irish Cream-DBL

$6.00

Jagermeister-DBL

$7.00

Kahlua-DBL

$7.00

Peach Schnapps-DBL

$6.00

Rumpleminze-DBL

$7.00

Sour Apple-DBL

$6.00

St. Germaine-DBL

$8.00

Triple Sec-DBL

$6.00

Baileys-DBL

$7.00

Doctor Cherry-DBL

$6.00

Doctor Menthe-DBL

$6.00

Melon -DBL

$6.00

Polish-DBL

$5.50

Cold Shots

Jonestown

$4.50

Lemon Drop

$4.50

Mind Eraser

$4.50

Polish Bomb

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Scooby Snack

$4.50

Snakebite

$4.00

Stag Town

$4.50

Vegas Bomb

$5.50

Washington Apple

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Signature Cocktails

Spiced Apple Pie

$9.00

Pumpkin Spiced White Russian

$7.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$10.00

Fall Margarita

$8.00

Blue Current

$6.00

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$9.00

Autumn Mimosa

$7.00

Caramel Apple Moscow Mule

$8.00

Classic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Daiquri

$7.50

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.50

Other Cocktails

Black Russian - Top

$8.50

Black Russian - Rail

$6.50

Blonde Russian - Top

$8.50

Blonde Russian - Rail

$6.50

Colorado Bulldog

$7.50

Long Island - Top

$8.50

Long Island - Rail

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

White Russian - Top

$8.50

White Russian - Rail

$6.50

Wisconsin Bulldog

$7.50

Bottled Beer

Bud Light Btl

$3.50

Budweiser Btl

$3.50

Busch Light Can

$3.50

Coors Light Btl

$3.50

Corona Btl

$4.00

Downeast Blackberry Can

$5.50

Downeast Cranberry Can

$5.50

Downeast Strawberry Can

$5.50

Downeast Original Can

$5.50

Downeast Peach Can

$5.50

Driftless Local Buzz Btl

$5.00

Flying Embers Wild Berry Can

$5.50

Flying Embers Black Cherry Can

$5.50

Founder's Stout Btl

$5.00

Guiness Can

$5.00

Half Acre Bodem Can

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry Can

$4.50

High Noon Mango Can

$4.50

High Noon Passionfruit Can

$4.50

High Noon Pineapple Can

$4.50

High Noon Watermelon Can

$4.50

June Shine Acai Can

$4.50

June Shine Painkiller Can

$4.50

Lakefront New Grist Btl

$5.00

Loon Juice Honeycrisp Can

$5.00

Loon Juice Pear Can

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$3.50

Miller 64 Btl

$3.50

Miller High Life Btl

$3.50

Miller Lite Btl

$3.50

Modelo Especial Btl

$4.50

Modelo Negra Btl

$4.50

NA Clausthaler Grapefruit Btl

$4.00

NA Clausthaler Original Btl

$4.00

Old Style Btl

$3.50

PBR Can

$3.50

Pseudo Sue Can

$5.50

Odyssea Red Sangria Can

$6.00

Odyssea Rose Sangria Can

$6.00

Odyssea White Sangria Can

$6.00

Schofferhofer Btl

$4.00

Surly Logic Bomb Can

$5.50

Truly Berry Can

$4.50

Truly Citrus Can

$4.50

Truly Fruit Punch Can

$4.50

Truly Tropical Can

$4.50

Twisted Tea Can

$4.00

Two Women Can

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry Can

$5.00

White Claw Lime Can

$5.00

White Claw Mango Can

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry Can

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Elmaro Chambourcin

$8.00

Champagne

$6.00

Prosecco Berry

$6.00

Prosecco Peach

$6.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$8.00

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

White Zinfadel

$7.00

Sell Drink Chips

Rail Grey Chip

$4.00

Call Red Chip

$5.50

Top Shelf Black Chip

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 3rd Street S, La Crosse, WI 54601

Directions

