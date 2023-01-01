Big Als Pizza 115 3rd Street S

Artisan Pinsas

Pinsa (pin - za) crust is made with flour imported from Rome, Italy. Dating back to ancient Rome, Pinsa combines rice flour, wheat flour, soy flour and sourdough flour. This flour blend, 80% water and a fermentation process of up to 72 hours creates a crust that is light and fluffy, easier to digest, healthier and full of amazing flavor. This is a lighter fare option made to please.