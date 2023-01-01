Big Als Pizza 115 3rd Street S
115 3rd Street S
La Crosse, WI 54601
Appetizers
CHEESE BREAD
Fresh baked French loaf topped with homemade garlic spread and mozzarella cheese. Served with Al's original pizza sauce
GARLIC BREAD
Fresh baked French loaf topped with homemade garlic spread. Served with Al's original pizza sauce
CURDS
Baked, beer battered white cheddar cheese curds featuring Leinekugel's beer. Choice of ranch or Al's original pizza sauce
ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN DIP
Homemade dip featuring seasoned grilled chicken, spicy Angry Garlic Parm and served with baked naan bread
BONELESS WINGS
Boneless wings served naked with choice of two sides of sauce: Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Al's Spicy Angry Garlic Parm, Big Al's Spicy Angry Wing Sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS
Breaded oven-baked chicken breast with choice of sauce: Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Al's Spicy Angry Garlic Parm, Big Al's Spicy Angry Wing Sauce
BAKED PICKLE CHIPS
Baked breaded pickle chips served with your choice of ranch or spicy ranch
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Homemade creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with baked naan bread
Cheesy Dippers
CLASSIC CHEESY DIPPERS
Al's Classic Cheesy Dippers on a hand- tossed crust coated in our original garlic butter covered with fresh Wisconsin cheddar and mozzarella cheese
BUFFALO RANCH DIPPERS
Al's hand tossed crust coated with our original garlic butter and topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheese topped with a buffalo and homemade ranch drizzle
SPICY BACON DIPPERS
Bacon and jalapeños on top of our garlic butter coated hand tossed crust covered with mozzarella and cheddar cheese topped with a hot honey drizzle
Artisan Pinsas
CAPRESE PINSA
Authentic pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese topped with a balsamic glaze
BEEF FAJITA PINSA
Homemade cheese sauce, Philly beef, fresh pepper mix and yellow onion topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN PINSA
Buffalo sauce topped with seasoned chicken, fresh pepper mix, banana peppers with mozzarella & cheddar cheese
PESTO CHICKEN PINSA
Pesto sauce topped with seasoned chicken, pepper mix, red onion and mozzarella cheese
SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI PINSA
Authentic pizza sauce, seasoned sausage and pepperoni topped with mozzarella cheese
ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN PINSA
Al's Homemade Spicy Angry Garlic Sauce, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken and bacon
Deep Dish
DD Al's Special
Make (almost) any Al's original into a 12 inch deep dish
DD Angry Garlic Chicken
DD BBQ Chicken
DD BBQ Hawaiian Chicken
DD Buffalo Chicken
DD BYOP
Choose up to 4 toppings
DD Cali Veggie
DD CBR
DD Cheese
DD Chicken Taco
DD Chipotle Pork
DD Honey Jalapeno Bacon
DD Hot Honey BBQ Chicken
DD Lemon Pepper Chicken
DD Meatza
DD OG Hawaiian
DD Philly CheeseSteak
DD POM Meatza
DD POM Pesto
DD POM Philly
DD Sausage Pepperoni
DD Spicy Meatza
DD Taco Pizza
DD Veggie Works
DD White BBQ Brisket
8 Inch Pizzas
8 ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN
Homemade Spicy Angry Garlic Parm sauce, diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese. It's got a kick!
8 BBQ CHICKEN
Tangy BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
8 BIG AL'S SPECIAL
A classic combo of cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, green olive and yellow onion
8 BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce topped with grilled chicken, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
8 CALIFORNIA VEGGIE
Artichokes, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, yellow onion, mozzarella and feta on a creamy pesto
8 CBR
Seasoned chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese all on a house-made ranch sauce
8 CHICKEN TACO PIZZA
Grilled seasoned chicken breast, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips
8 Chipotle Pork
8 Classic Cheese
Al's original dough, classic sauce and fresh mozzarella
8 CLASSIC SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI
The name says it all!
8 HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN
Ham, grilled chicken strips, bacon & pineapple on BBQ sauce
8 HONEY JALAPEÑO BACON
Jalapeños, bacon, pepperoni all with mozzarella cheese on Al's original sauce with a hot honey drizzle
8 HOT HONEY BBQ CHICKEN
Honey BBQ sauce with chicken, bacon, red onion, pepper mix, mozzarella & cheddar with a hot honey drizzle
8 Lemon Pepper Chicken
8 MEAT-ZA
Sausage, bacon, beef, ham and pepperoni
8 OG HAWAIIAN
Ham, pineapple, red onion & green pepper on Al's original sauce
8 PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Our signature crust topped with a homemade cheese sauce, seasoned steak, shredded cheddar, yellow onions, green peppers & jalapeños
8 POM MEATZA
Big Al's Classic Meat-za with our spicy Angry Garlic Sauce
8 POM PESTO
Tasty pesto topped with diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese
8 POM PHILLY
Big Al's Classic Philly Cheese Steak with our house White BBQ
8 SPICY MEAT-ZA
Sausage, bacon, beef, ham, pepperoni & jalapeños
8 TACO PIZZA
Taco meat, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips
8 VEGGIE WORKS
Mozzarella & feta cheese, tomato, mushroom, yellow onion, black olives, green olives & green pepper
8 WHITE BBQ BRISKET
White BBQ sauce, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, cheddar, finished with crispy brisket on top
12 Inch Pizzas
12 ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN
Homemade Spicy Angry Garlic Parm sauce, diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese. It's got a kick!
12 BBQ CHICKEN
Tangy BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
12 BIG AL'S SPECIAL
A classic combo of cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, green olive and yellow onion
12 BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce topped with grilled chicken, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
12 CALIFORNIA VEGGIE
Artichokes, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, yellow onion, mozzarella and feta on a creamy pesto
12 CBR
Seasoned chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese all on a house-made ranch sauce
12 CHICKEN TACO PIZZA
Grilled seasoned chicken breast, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips
12 Chipotle Pork
12 CLASSIC CHEESE
Al's original dough, classic sauce and fresh mozzarella
12 CLASSIC SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI
The name says it all!
12 HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN
Ham, grilled chicken strips, bacon & pineapple on BBQ sauce
12 HONEY JALAPEÑO BACON
Jalapeños, bacon, pepperoni all with mozzarella cheese on Al's original sauce with a hot honey drizzle
12 HOT HONEY BBQ CHICKEN
Honey BBQ sauce with chicken, bacon, red onion, pepper mix, mozzarella & cheddar with a hot honey drizzle
12 Lemon Pepper Chicken
12 MEAT-ZA
Sausage, bacon, beef, ham and pepperoni
12 OG HAWAIIAN
Ham, pineapple, red onion & green pepper on Al's original sauce
12 PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Our signature crust topped with a homemade cheese sauce, seasoned steak, shredded cheddar, yellow onions, green peppers & jalapeños
12 POM MEATZA
Big Al's Classic Meat-za with our spicy Angry Garlic Sauce
12 POM PESTO
Tasty pesto topped with diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese
12 POM PHILLY
Big Al's Classic Philly Cheese Steak with our house White BBQ
12 SPICY MEAT-ZA
Sausage, bacon, beef, ham, pepperoni & jalapeños
12 TACO PIZZA
Taco meat, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips
12 VEGGIE WORKS
Mozzarella & feta cheese, tomato, mushroom, yellow onion, black olives, green olives & green pepper
12 WHITE BBQ BRISKET
White BBQ sauce, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, cheddar, finished with crispy brisket on top
16 Inch Pizzas
16 ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN
Homemade Spicy Angry Garlic Parm sauce, diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese. It's got a kick!
16 BBQ CHICKEN
Tangy BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
16 BIG AL'S SPECIAL
A classic combo of cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green pepper, green olive and yellow onion
16 BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce topped with grilled chicken, banana peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
16 CALIFORNIA VEGGIE
Artichokes, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, yellow onion, mozzarella and feta on a creamy pesto
16 CBR
Seasoned chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese all on a house-made ranch sauce
16 CHICKEN TACO PIZZA
Grilled seasoned chicken breast, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips
16 Chipotle Pork
16 CLASSIC CHEESE
Al's original dough, classic sauce and fresh mozzarella
16 CLASSIC SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI
The name says it all!
16 HAWAIIAN BBQ CHICKEN
Ham, grilled chicken strips, bacon & pineapple on BBQ sauce
16 HONEY JALAPEÑO BACON
Jalapeños, bacon, pepperoni all with mozzarella cheese on Al's original sauce with a hot honey drizzle
16 HOT HONEY BBQ CHICKEN
Honey BBQ sauce with chicken, bacon, red onion, pepper mix, mozzarella & cheddar with a hot honey drizzle
16 Lemon Pepper Chicken
16 MEAT-ZA
Sausage, bacon, beef, ham and pepperoni
16 OG HAWAIIAN
Ham, pineapple, red onion & green pepper on Al's original sauce
16 PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Our signature crust topped with a homemade cheese sauce, seasoned steak, shredded cheddar, yellow onions, green peppers & jalapeños
16 POM MEATZA
Big Al's Classic Meat-za with our spicy Angry Garlic Sauce
16 POM PESTO
Tasty pesto topped with diced tomatoes, red onion, spinach, chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella cheese
16 POM PHILLY
Big Al's Classic Philly Cheese Steak with our house White BBQ
16 SPICY MEAT-ZA
Sausage, bacon, beef, ham, pepperoni & jalapeños
16 TACO PIZZA
Taco meat, taco sauce, refried beans, yellow onion & black olives topped with cheddar, tomato, lettuce & nacho chips
16 VEGGIE WORKS
Mozzarella & feta cheese, tomato, mushroom, yellow onion, black olives, green olives & green pepper
16 WHITE BBQ BRISKET
White BBQ sauce, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, cheddar, finished with crispy brisket on top
BYO Pizza
BYOP 8 Inch
Comes with Al’s Original Thin Crust CHOOSE YOUR CRUST: Al's Original Thin Crust Al's Original Hand Tossed Crust for 12" or 16", +$2.00 Cheese Stuffed Crust for 12" or 16", +$3.00 CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE: Al's Original Pizza Sauce, Angry Garlic Parmesan Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Pesto or Ranch CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS: Each additional topping: 8" 1.00 | 12" 2.00 | 16" 3.00 Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, chicken, ham, beef, green pepper, red onion, yellow onion, banana pepper, jalapeños, spinach, green olives, black olives, tomato, mushroom, pineapple, hot honey drizzle *Artichoke or sun dried tomato: 8" 1.50 | 12" 3.00 | 16" 4.00
BYOP 12 Inch
Comes with Al’s Original Thin Crust
BYOP 16 Inch
Comes with Al’s Original Thin Crust
DD BYOP
Choose up to 4 toppings
Premium Classic Sandwiches
PREM WHITE BBQ BRISKET Sand
Homemade White BBQ Sauce, brisket, red onion, green pepper and cheddar cheese
PREM VERDE STEAK Sand
Steak, verde cheese sauce, yellow onion, green pepper and mozzarella cheese
PREM SWEET BBQ PORK Sand
Original Sweet BBQ sauce, pulled pork, pickles, red onion and cheddar cheese
PREM BUFFALO CHICKEN Sand
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, banana peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese
PREM ANGRY GARLIC CHICKEN Sand
Homemade Spicy Angry Garlic Parm sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, spinach, cheddar cheese
Deli Classic Sandwiches
AL'S ITALIAN
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mayo, red onion, tomato, lettuce, cheddar and mozzarella. Hit with a dash of our house seasoning
3RD STREET CLUB
Ham, salami, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese with a dash of house seasoning
PESTO CHICKEN
Seasoned chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, pesto, feta & mozzarella cheese
VEGGIE PESTO
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, green peppers mozzarella & cheddar cheese, pesto sauce & ranch
Salads
GARDEN SALAD
Fresh lettuce blend, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato & mushroom
GARDEN SALAD W/Chicken
Fresh lettuce blend, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato & mushroom With Chicken
CAESAR SALAD
Fresh lettuce blend, red onion, black olives, croutons, Parmesan & Caesar dressing
CAESAR SALAD W/Chicken
Fresh lettuce blend, red onion, black olives, croutons, Parmesan & Caesar dressing W/Chicken
CHICKEN BACON RANCH SALAD
Fresh lettuce blend, baked seasoned chicken breast, bacon, red onion, tomato, cheddar & ranch
TACO SALAD
Fresh lettuce blend, taco seasoned beef, yellow onion, black olives, green pepper, cheddar cheese & nacho cheese chips with choice of dressing
STEAK SALAD
Fresh lettuce blend, seasoned steak, red onion, roasted red peppers & feta with bleu cheese dressing
SIDE SALAD
A side portion of our Garden or Caesar Salad
SIDE CAESAR
A side portion of our Garden or Caesar Salad
Beverages
Desserts & Ice Cream Drinks
1919 ROOT BEER FLOAT Pint
Vanilla ice cream and 1919 Root Beer.
1919 ROOT BEER FLOAT Mug
Vanilla ice cream and 1919 Root Beer.
PEANUT BUTTER PIE
Our secret recipe!
ICE CREAM SUNDAE
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce
PINK SQUIRREL
Créme de almond, dark créme de cacao & vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream & a cherry *contains alcohol
GRASSHOPPER
Green créme de menthe, dark créme de cacao & vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream & a cherry *contains alcohol
FROZEN BUTTERFINGER
Butterscotch schnapps, dark créme de cacao, Hershey's chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle & a cherry *contains alcohol
Kid's Meals
Small Sauce
Sm Angry Parm
Sm Angry Wing
Sm Balsamic Glaze
Sm Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sm BBQ
Sm Bleu Cheese
Sm Buffalo
Sm Caesar
Sm French
Sm Garlic Butter
Sm Garlic Parm
Sm Honey BBQ
Sm Honey Mustard
Sm Hot Honey
Sm Mayo
Sm Pesto
Sm Pizza Sauce
Sm Ranch
Sm Sour Cream
Sm Southwest
Sm Spicy Ranch
Sm Taco
Sm Verde
Sm White BBQ
Large Sauce
Lg Angry Parm
Lg Angry Wing
Lg Balsamic Glaze
Lg Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lg BBQ
Lg Bleu Cheese
Lg Buffalo
Lg Caesar
Lg French
Lg Garlic Butter
Lg Garlic Parm
Lg Honey BBQ
Lg Honey Mustard
Lg Hot Honey
Lg Mayo
Lg Pesto
Lg Pizza Sauce
Lg Ranch
Lg Sour Cream
Lg Southwest
Lg Spicy Ranch
Lg Taco
Lg Verde
Lg White BBQ
Monday
$22 Angry Garlic Chicken
$22 BBQ Chicken
$22 Big Al's Special
$22 Buffalo Chicken
$22 Build Your Own Pizza
$22 Cali Veggie
$22 CBR
$22 Chicken Taco Pizza
$22 Classic Sausage & Pepperoni
$22 Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
$22 Honey Jalapeno Bacon
$22 Hot Honey BBQ Chicken
$22 Meatza
$22 OG Hawaiian
$22 Philly Cheese Steak
$22 POM Meatza
$22 POM Pesto
$22 POM Phily
$22 Spicy Meatza
$22 Taco Pizza
$22 Veggie Works
$22 White BBQ Brisket
16 Classic Cheese
Wednesday
Thursday
Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Caramel
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Tito's
Pearl Pomegranate
Ketel One Citroen
Rail Vodka
Grey Goose-DBL
Ketel One-DBL
Smirnoff-DBL
Smirnoff Blueberry-DBL
Smirnoff Raspberry-DBL
Smirnoff Caramel-DBL
Smirnoff Strawberry-DBL
Smirnoff Vanilla-DBL
Tito's-DBL
Pearl Pomegranate-DBL
Ketel One Citroen-DBL
Rail Vodka-DBL
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Vanilla
Dickel Bourbon
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Evan Williams
Fireball
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Jameson Caskmates Stout
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Rail - Whiskey
Red Bush
Seagrams 7.
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Bib & Tucker-DBL
Dickel Bourbon-DBL
Evan Williams-DBL
Red Bush-DBL
Blanton's-DBL
Skrewball-DBL
Buffalo Trace-DBL
Bulleit-DBL
Bulleit Rye-DBL
Crown Royal-DBL
Crown Royal Apple-DBL
Crown Royal Vanilla-DBL
Fireball-DBL
Jameson Caskmates Stout-DBL
Jack Daniel's-DBL
Jameson-DBL
Jim Beam-DBL
Maker's Mark-DBL
Seagrams 7-DBL
Southern Comfort-DBL
Eagle Rare-DBL
Elijah Craig-DBL
Rail - Whiskey-DBL
Scotch
Liqueurs
Amaretto
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Schnapps
Cointreau
Fireball
Goldschlager
Irish Cream
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peach Schnapps
Rumpleminze
Sour Apple
St. Germaine
Triple Sec
Baileys
Doctor Cherry
Doctor Menthe
Melon
Polish
Amaretto-DBL
Blue Curacao-DBL
Butterscotch Schnapps-DBL
Cointreau-DBL
Fireball-DBL
Goldschlager-DBL
Irish Cream-DBL
Jagermeister-DBL
Kahlua-DBL
Peach Schnapps-DBL
Rumpleminze-DBL
Sour Apple-DBL
St. Germaine-DBL
Triple Sec-DBL
Baileys-DBL
Doctor Cherry-DBL
Doctor Menthe-DBL
Melon -DBL
Polish-DBL
Cold Shots
Signature Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Other Cocktails
Bottled Beer
Bud Light Btl
Budweiser Btl
Busch Light Can
Coors Light Btl
Corona Btl
Downeast Blackberry Can
Downeast Cranberry Can
Downeast Strawberry Can
Downeast Original Can
Downeast Peach Can
Driftless Local Buzz Btl
Flying Embers Wild Berry Can
Flying Embers Black Cherry Can
Founder's Stout Btl
Guiness Can
Half Acre Bodem Can
High Noon Black Cherry Can
High Noon Mango Can
High Noon Passionfruit Can
High Noon Pineapple Can
High Noon Watermelon Can
June Shine Acai Can
June Shine Painkiller Can
Lakefront New Grist Btl
Loon Juice Honeycrisp Can
Loon Juice Pear Can
Michelob Ultra Btl
Miller 64 Btl
Miller High Life Btl
Miller Lite Btl
Modelo Especial Btl
Modelo Negra Btl
NA Clausthaler Grapefruit Btl
NA Clausthaler Original Btl
Old Style Btl
PBR Can
Pseudo Sue Can
Odyssea Red Sangria Can
Odyssea Rose Sangria Can
Odyssea White Sangria Can
Schofferhofer Btl
Surly Logic Bomb Can
Truly Berry Can
Truly Citrus Can
Truly Fruit Punch Can
Truly Tropical Can
Twisted Tea Can
Two Women Can
White Claw Black Cherry Can
White Claw Lime Can
White Claw Mango Can
White Claw Raspberry Can
Wine
Sell Drink Chips
115 3rd Street S, La Crosse, WI 54601