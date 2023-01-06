Big Al's Pizzeria Orange

XL Half & Half

Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, with Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelization. Meaty and crispy chunks of slow-smoked beef brisket with Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onion. This is your pick if you’re looking for a tantalizing sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.