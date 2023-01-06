Big Al's Pizzeria Orange
396 West Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92866
Cheesy Bread
Baked Wings
Spicy Call 'Em BBQ Wings - One Pound
Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Spicy, Lightly-Smoked, Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce smothered in a 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings. Served with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Wings - One Pound
Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. A vinegary & tart traditional buffalo wing sauce tossed in 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings. Served with a side of ranch.
Crispy Wings - One Pound
Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are oven baked crispy, succulent with a savory/roasted flavor. Choice of 2 side sauces.
Habanero Wings - One Pound
Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Crispy, Savory Wings tossed in a Citrusy, Robust 5-Chili blend packing a Fiery Heat.
Jamaican Wings - One Pound
Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Our play on a Jamaican Jerk sauce smothering 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings. Earthy, herbaceous, spicy, and vibrant flavors that pack a punch! Served with a side of ranch.
Lemon Pepper Wings - One Pound
Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Velvety Lemon-Pepper butter sauce smothering 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings Served with a side of ranch.
Sweet & Spicy Wings - One Pound
Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Our mouthwatering artisanal Sweet & Spicy sauce smothering 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings. Served with a side of ranch.
Red Dragon Wings - One Pound
Always Fresh Cage free Halal Chicken. The Wings are Buttery, crispy, succulent, savory/roasted flavor. Asian-inspired sweet & sour sauce with a light kick glazed over 1 lb. of crispy, savory wings tossed in a. Served with a side of ranch.
BBQ Wings - One Pound
BBQ Beef Brisket Sub
Small 10" 6 Slices
SM BYO
SM Big Al's Supreme
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Robust flavors that Pop. Earthy, Meaty, Peppery. Satisfying. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef, pepperoni, crispy beef bacon, house-made Italian beef sausage, slow-smoked beef brisket, red onion, mushroom and bell pepper. Earthy, meaty, peppery with robust flavors that pop!
Cheesy Bread
SM Meat Lovers
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, Hearty, Salty, Meaty. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef pepperoni, house-made Italian beef sausage, crispy beef bacon, slow-smoked beef brisket and smoked turkey ham. Hearty and satisfying!
SM Smoked Beef Brisket
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, with Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelization. Meaty and crispy chunks of slow-smoked beef brisket with Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onion. This is your pick if you’re looking for a tantalizing sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.
SM Bacon Jalapeno Burger
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Pungent, Peppery, Smokey and Mouthwatering, with a hint of Heat! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, flavor-packed beef burger, crispy beef bacon, red onion, jalapeño and diced roma tomatoes. Finished with diced kosher pickles and a generous drizzle of our homemade burger sauce. Mouthwatering!
SM Jamaican
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Vibrant, Herbaceous, Luscious flavor. Heat builds slowly. Tantalizing, Tropical. A spicy Jamaican Jerk inspired sauce with mozzarella cheese, savory shredded chicken breast, spinach leaves, diced red onion, bell pepper and pineapple. Finished with fresh cilantro and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch.
SM Chicken Burger Pizza
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Earthy, Vibrant. Taste like a chicken burger! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, beef bacon, mushroom, jalapeno, bell pepper and diced roma tomatoes. Topped with homemade burger sauce. Taste like a chicken burger!
SM Buffalo Ranch Chicken
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Balanced, Fusion, the Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelized flavor BiG AL’S special-blend BBQ pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, red onion and pineapple, topped with fresh cilantro & buttermilk ranch drizzle.
SM Fresh Veggie
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Fresh, Vibrant, Earthy, Tantalizing, Juicy. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced roma tomatoes and black olives. Packed with fresh veggies.
SM Carne Asada
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and beef brisket. Finished with freshly chopped cilantro, red onion, radish slices and a splash of lime drizzled with BiG AL’S hot sauce. Smokey, meaty with a blast of freshness! Everyday is “Carne” Tuesday! Served with a side of ranch.
SM Lebanese Garlic Chicken
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, diced roma tomatoes, finished with pink pickled turnips, kosher pickles, freshly chopped parsley and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch. This is our deconstructed version of the famous Lebanese Chicken Shawarma sandwich.
SM Spicy Hawaiian Brisket
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, Spicy & Sweet. Meaty and crispy chunks of Angus Choice Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket. with our Spicy Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion and pineapples. This is your choice if you’re looking for a tantalizing spicy, sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.
Large Pizza 14" 8 Slices
LG - BYO
Build Your Own
LG Big Al's Supreme
House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef pepperoni, crispy beef bacon, house-made Italian beef sausage, slow-smoked beef brisket, red onion, mushroom and bell pepper. Earthy, meaty, peppery with robust flavors that pop!
LG Meat Lovers
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, Hearty, Salty, Meaty. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef pepperoni, house-made Italian beef sausage, crispy beef bacon, slow-smoked beef brisket and smoked turkey ham. Hearty and satisfying!
LG Smoked Beef Brisket
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, with Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelization. Meaty and crispy chunks of slow-smoked beef brisket with Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onion. This is your pick if you’re looking for a tantalizing sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.
LG Bacon Jalapeno Burger
A BiG AL'S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, flavor-packed beef burger, crispy beef bacon, red onion, jalapeno and diced roma tomatoes. Finished with diced kosher pickles and a generous drizzle of our homemade burger sauce. Mouthwatering!
LG Jamaican
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Vibrant, Herbaceous, Luscious flavor. Heat builds slowly. Tantalizing, Tropical. A spicy Jamaican Jerk inspired sauce with mozzarella cheese, savory shredded chicken breast, spinach leaves, diced red onion, bell pepper and pineapple. Finished with fresh cilantro and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch.
LG Chicken Burger Pizza
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Earthy, Vibrant. Taste like a chicken burger! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, beef bacon, mushroom, jalapeno, bell pepper and diced roma tomatoes. Topped with homemade burger sauce. Taste like a chicken burger!
LG Buffalo Ranch Pizza
Pungent, Tangy and Savory, Salty/Vinegary sauce like buffalo wings. Buffalo ranch pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken breast and chopped celery, finished with freshly chopped parsley & drizzle of buttermilk ranch.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Balanced, Fusion, the Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelized flavor BiG AL'S special-blend BBQ pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken breast, red onion and pineapple, topped with fresh cilantro & buttermilk ranch drizzle.
LG Fresh Veggie
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Fresh, Vibrant, Earthy, Tantalizing, Juicy. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced roma tomatoes and black olives. Packed with fresh veggies.
LG Carne Asada
A BiG AL'S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and beef brisket. Finished with freshly chopped cilantro, red onion, radish slices and a splash of lime drizzled with BiG AL’S hot sauce. Smokey, meaty with a blast of freshness! Everyday is "Carne" Tuesday! Served with a side of ranch.
LG Lebanese Garlic Chicken
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, diced roma tomatoes, finished with pink pickled turnips, kosher pickles, freshly chopped parsley and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch. This is our deconstructed version of the famous Lebanese Chicken Shawarma sandwich.
LG Spicy Hawaiian
Smokey, Spicy & Sweet. Meaty and crispy chunks of slow-smoked beef brisket with our Spicy Call'em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion and pineapples. This is your choice if you're looking for a tantalizing spicy, sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch
LG Half & Half Pizza
Choose 2 Signature Pizzas
XL Pizza 16" 8 or 12 Slices
XL BYO
XL Big Al's Supreme
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Robust flavors that Pop. Earthy, Meaty, Peppery. Satisfying. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef, pepperoni, crispy beef bacon, house-made Italian beef sausage, slow-smoked beef brisket, red onion, mushroom and bell pepper. Earthy, meaty, peppery with robust flavors that pop!
XL Meat Lovers
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, Hearty, Salty, Meaty. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, beef pepperoni, house-made Italian beef sausage, crispy beef bacon, slow-smoked beef brisket and smoked turkey ham. Hearty and satisfying!
XL Smoked Beef Brisket
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, with Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelization. Meaty and crispy chunks of slow-smoked beef brisket with Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onion. This is your pick if you’re looking for a tantalizing sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.
XL Bacon Jalapeno Burger
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Pungent, Peppery, Smokey and Mouthwatering, with a hint of Heat! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, flavor-packed beef burger, crispy beef bacon, red onion, jalapeño and diced roma tomatoes. Finished with diced kosher pickles and a generous drizzle of our homemade burger sauce. Mouthwatering!
XL Jamaican
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Vibrant, Herbaceous, Luscious flavor. Heat builds slowly. Tantalizing, Tropical. A spicy Jamaican Jerk inspired sauce with mozzarella cheese, savory shredded chicken breast, spinach leaves, diced red onion, bell pepper and pineapple. Finished with fresh cilantro and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch.
XL Chicken Burger Pizza
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Earthy, Vibrant. Taste like a chicken burger! A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, beef bacon, mushroom, jalapeno, bell pepper and diced roma tomatoes. Topped with homemade burger sauce. Taste like a chicken burger!
XL Buffalo Ranch Pizza
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Balanced, Fusion, the Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelized flavor BiG AL’S special-blend BBQ pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, red onion and pineapple, topped with fresh cilantro & buttermilk ranch drizzle.
XL Fresh Veggie
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Fresh, Vibrant, Earthy, Tantalizing, Juicy. House-made marinara sauce with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach leaves, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced roma tomatoes and black olives. Packed with fresh veggies.
XL Carne Asada
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, A BiG AL’S special-blend pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and beef brisket. Finished with freshly chopped cilantro, red onion, radish slices and a splash of lime drizzled with BiG AL’S hot sauce. Smokey, meaty with a blast of freshness! Everyday is “Carne” Tuesday! Served with a side of ranch.
XL Lebanese Garlic Chicken
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Freshly Baked chicken breast, diced roma tomatoes, finished with pink pickled turnips, kosher pickles, freshly chopped parsley and a cool drizzle of buttermilk ranch. This is our deconstructed version of the famous Lebanese Chicken Shawarma sandwich.
XL Spicy Hawaiian Brisket
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, Spicy & Sweet. Meaty and crispy chunks of Angus Choice Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket. with our Spicy Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion and pineapples. This is your choice if you’re looking for a tantalizing spicy, sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.
XL Half & Half
Imported Italian Flour, Dough Made From Scratch Daily, Smokey, with Sweet and Savoriness of Caramelization. Meaty and crispy chunks of slow-smoked beef brisket with Call’em BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and red onion. This is your pick if you’re looking for a tantalizing sweet & savory flavor! Served with a side of ranch.
Carry Out Specials
Dipping Sauces
Ranch
Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Red Dragon Sauce
Asian Inspired Sweet & Sour Sauce with a light kick.
Call 'Em BBQ Sauce
Lightly Smoked, Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce
Lemon Pepper
Velvety Lemon-Pepper butter sauce
Buffalo
A vinegary & tart traditional buffalo wing sauce
Sweet & Spicy
Our mouthwatering artisanal sweet & spicy sauce.
Habanero
Citrusy, Robust 5-Chili blend packing a fiery heat.
Jamaican
Our play on a Jamaican Jerk sauce. Earthy, herbaceous, spicy, and vibrant flavors that pack a punch!
Spicy Call 'Em BBQ Sauce
Lightly-smoked, Sweet & Tangy Extra HOT BBQ Sauce
Lebanese Garlic
Creamy & Garlicy white sauce
Burger Sauce
Creamy dill sauce with a little kick
Big AL'S Hot Sauce
Red taco sauce with a hint of smokiness
Special Sauce
A special blend of marinara & call 'em bbq sauce.
Beverages
Mexico Orange Crush
Crush Strawberry 20oz
Crush Orange 20oz
Cherry Pepsi 20oz
Dole Straw Lemonade 20oz
Life Water Premium
Diet Pepsi 20oz
Pepsi 20oz
Sierra Mist 20oz
Ginger Ale 20oz
Lipton Peach 20oz
Red Gatorade
Mtn. Dew Melon 20oz
Blue Gatorade
Bundaberg-Guava
Bundaberg-Peach
Bundaberg-Root Beer
Bundaberg-Blood Orange
Weird Yerba (Blue Pom Acai Yerba Mate) - 16oz
Weird Tea ( Moroccan Mint Green Tea) - 16oz
Weird Water (Sparkling Water) - 16oz
Bubly Bounce (Caffeinated Sparkling Water) - 12oz
NY Chocolate Cheesecake
Dulce De Leche Cheesecake
Dulce De Leche - Slice
NY style light & fluffy cheesecakes, scratch baked in small batches by Cinamom a.k.a BiG AL’S BiG SiSTER. Whole cakes available daily until sold out. To Reserve a whole cheesecake please Pre-Order 48 hours in advance. Order Online or by Phone (714) 363-3663.
Dulce De Leche - Whole
Cinnamon Crunch Cheesecake
Cinn. Crunch - Slice
NY style light & fluffy cheesecakes, scratch baked in small batches by Cinamom a.k.a BiG AL’S BiG SiSTER. Whole cakes available daily until sold out. To Reserve a whole cheesecake please Pre-Order 48 hours in advance. Order Online or by Phone (714) 363-3663.
Cinn. Crunch - Whole
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Red Velv. - Slice
NY style light & fluffy cheesecakes, scratch baked in small batches by Cinamom a.k.a BiG AL’S BiG SiSTER. Whole cakes available daily until sold out. To Reserve a whole cheesecake please Pre-Order 48 hours in advance. Order Online or by Phone (714) 363-3663.
Red Velv. - Whole
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
SIGNATURE🍕 •BAKED WINGS •BBQ BRISKET •HALAL @cinamomsgoodies 🍰 SCRATCH COOKING👩🍳 •DELIVERY •TAKEOUT •DINE-IN •CATERING
396 West Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA 92866