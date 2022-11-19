Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Al's - Vancouver 16615 SE 18th St

review star

No reviews yet

16615 SE 18th St

Vancouver, WA 98683

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side brussel Sprouts
Big Nacho
Kids Mac & Cheese

Shareables

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.49

cheese sauce, grilled chicken, green chilis, franks red hot, tortilla chips on the side

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$15.99

chicken breast fritters, choice of fries, tots, or chips

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$15.49

fries, house-made queso, picada beef, peppadew peppers, avocado cream, cilantro

Grand Slam Platter

Grand Slam Platter

$28.99

chicken strips, mozzarella bites, southwest eggrolls, choice of fries, tots,or chips. Served with parmesan dip, marinara, ranch

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$15.99

hummus, naan bread, grape tomatoes, sweet & spicy pickel wedges, whole pepadew peppers, spiced cashews, fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan crisp, olives, cucumbers, paprika

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$18.99

ground chicken, iceberg lettuce, sesame seed, kung pao sauce, red peppers, carrots, chili peppers, cashews, cilantro, sweet chili sauce

Mozzarella Bites

Mozzarella Bites

$13.99

hand breaded mozzarella bites

Pretzel & Queso

Pretzel & Queso

$12.49

jumbo pretzle, house-made queso for dipping

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.99

nacho cheese mix, beef picada, chicken tinga, smoked brisket +4

Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$16.49

flour tortillas, house chicken tinga, sw corn salsa, nacho cheese mix, avocado cream. Served with tortilla chips and house queso for dipping

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.49

spinach, artichoke hearts, cheese, tortilla chips on the side

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$18.49

sirloin steak, haystack onions, mushrooms, garlic, blue cheese crumbles, horesradish cream

Vegan Dirty Fries

Vegan Dirty Fries

$17.49

fries, vegan cheese, beyond vegan crumble, peppadew peppers, fresh avocado, cilantro

Go Green

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing. Served with garlic cheese rolls. Grilled chicken +5, crispy chicken +5, carne asada +5

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.99

mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, green onion, avocado, egg, grape tomato, blue cheese crumbles. Served with garlic cheese rolls. Carne asada +5

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, red onion, croutons. Served with garlic cheese rolls. Grilled chicken +5, crispy chicken +5, carne asada +5

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.99

iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, candied bacon, blue cheese crumbles, balsalmic glaze. Served with garlic cheese rolls

Handhelds

French Dip

French Dip

$16.69Out of stock

prime sirloin, swiss cheese, french roll. Served with au ju and horseradish cream

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.49Out of stock

prime sirloin, green peppers & onions, american cheese, montreal seasoning,

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$16.49

giant tortilla, crispy chicken, sw seasoning, cheese, sw salsa, lettuce, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.99

roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, mayo, white bread

Dough & Flatbread

Cheese

Cheese

$18.99+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$24.99+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$24.99+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

Bases loaded

Bases loaded

$30.49+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, parmasen cheese

Bigfoot

Bigfoot

$30.49+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, salami, pepperoni, italian sausage, meatballs

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$30.49+

ranch, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, bacon, green onion

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$30.49+

bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced chicken, red onion, cilantro, oregano

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$24.99+

pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke, mushroom, red & green peppers, black olives, fresh diced tomatoes

Pepperoni Pesto Slayer

Pepperoni Pesto Slayer

$30.49+

pesto, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, red & green peppers, red onion, garlic

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$12.99

flatbread, pesto, freah mozzarella, basil, tomato, oregano

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.99

flatbread, parmesan & mozzarella cheese blend, bacon, ranch, green onion

Brisket Flatbread

Brisket Flatbread

$13.99

flatbread, mozzarella cheese mix, brisket, chipotle bbq sauce, haystack onion straws, diced jalapeno

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Flatbread

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Flatbread

$12.99

flatbread, housemade spianch and artichoke cream spread, artichokes, parmesan cheese crisp

Big & Famous

Big Drums (10 piece)

Big Drums (10 piece)

$22.99

drums only, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Big Nacho

Big Nacho

$25.99

hand cut tortilla chips, house queso, sw salsa, nacho cheese mix, avocado cream, baja spice, grilled lime, cilantro. Choice of beef picada, chicken tinga, chipotle brisket+4 ( feeds 3-2)

Big Pub Cauliflower (1lb)

Big Pub Cauliflower (1lb)

$14.99

fresh cauliflower lightly batterd and deep fried. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Big Vegan Nacho

Big Vegan Nacho

$32.99

hand cut tortilla chips, beyond vegan crumble, sw salsa, vegan cheese mix, fresh avocado , baja spice, grilled lime, cilantro. ( feeds 2-3)

Big Wings (10 piece)

Big Wings (10 piece)

$24.99

traditional wings and drums, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Famous Drums (15 piece)

Famous Drums (15 piece)

$27.99

drums only, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Famous Nacho

Famous Nacho

$29.99

hand cut tortilla chips, house queso, sw salsa, nacho cheese mix, avocado cream, baja spice, grilled lime, cilantro. Choice of beef picada, chicken tinga, chipotle brisket+4 (feeds 4-5)

Famous Pub Cauliflower (2lb)

Famous Pub Cauliflower (2lb)

$19.99

fresh cauliflower lightly batterd and deep fried. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Famous Wings (15 piece)

Famous Wings (15 piece)

$29.99

traditional wings and drums, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Single Drums (5-piece)

Single Drums (5-piece)

$13.99

drums only, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Single Wings (5-piece)

Single Wings (5-piece)

$15.99

traditional wings and drums, house chips, celery. Tossed in your favorite sauce

Big Burgers

B.Y.O.B ( Beef)

B.Y.O.B ( Beef)

$15.99

start with a half-pound beef patty and add toppings to make your perfect burger creation

B.Y.O.B ( Grilled Chicken)

B.Y.O.B ( Grilled Chicken)

$14.99

start with a chicken breast and add toppings to make your perfect burger creation

B.Y.O.B ( Vegan)

B.Y.O.B ( Vegan)

$16.49

start with a beyond burger® and add toppings to make your perfect burger creation

Crazy Al Burger

Crazy Al Burger

$19.99

half pound patty, American cheese, sliced bacon, ham, fried egg, jumbo onion ring, crispy fries, burger sauce, lettuce

Near Death Burger

Near Death Burger

$16.49

half pound patty, lime cream cheese, crispy fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, near death sauce

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$16.49

half pound patty, american cheese, sliced bacon, peanut butter, tomato, mayo, pickle chips

Western Burger

Western Burger

$18.99

half pound patty, American cheese, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, haystack onions, mayo

Classics

BBQ Platter

BBQ Platter

$24.99

Brisket, Sausage, onion rings, mac & cheese, cajun coleslaw, served with white bread and chipotle bbq sauce

Chicken Bacon Mac

Chicken Bacon Mac

$21.99

cavatappi noodles, house queso, mushrooms, bacon, grilled chicken, onions, tomato, parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of garlic chesse rolls

Cod Fish & Chips

Cod Fish & Chips

$19.99

battered cod, coleslaw, tartar & lemon, and choice of side

Enchilada Bake

Enchilada Bake

$14.49

house chicken tinga, cilantro lime rice, house refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mild sauce, cilantro, grilled lime

Sweet Spot

Brookie

Brookie

$8.49

brownie & cookie mixed up, topped with a whip cream, chocolate & caramel sauce

Churros & Caramel Cheesecake Dip

Churros & Caramel Cheesecake Dip

$9.49

deep fried churros tossed in cinnamon & sugar, served with a caramel cheesecake dip

Lil' MVP Meals

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.99

chicken strips with choice of side. $5.00 FUN card

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.99

house-made meatballs, marinara with choice of side. $5.00 FUN card

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.99

kraft mac & cheese served with choice of side. $5.00 FUN card

Kids lil' Al cheese burger

Kids lil' Al cheese burger

$9.99

cheese and beef only. Served with choice od side. $5.00 FUN card

Kids Mini Corndogs

Kids Mini Corndogs

$9.99

Mini corndogs served with choice of side. $5.00 FUN card

Sideline

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Side brussel Sprouts

Side brussel Sprouts

$7.00

fired burssel sprouts, bbq seasoning, candied bacon, parmesan cheese, haystack onion straws, balsalmic glaze

Side Crispy Chicken

Side Crispy Chicken

$5.00
Side Fry

Side Fry

$6.50

Bucket of fries ( Flavors $.50)

Side Grilled Chicken

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00
Side Guac

Side Guac

$4.00

Side house chips

$4.00
Side House Queso

Side House Queso

$5.00
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

cheesey mac & cheese

Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$7.00Out of stock

1/2 pound beer battered onion rings

Side Salsa

Side Salsa

$1.50
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$3.00
Side Steak

Side Steak

$5.00
Side Tot

Side Tot

$6.50

Bucket of tots ( Flavors $.50)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:55 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:55 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:55 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:55 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:55 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:55 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:55 am
Restaurant info

HOW DO YOU FUN? FUN seekers flock inside Big Al's for a variety of reasons! Upscale bowling lanes, thrilling arcade fare, larger-than-life big game sports bar and grill experience, and a plethora of party and event opportunities!!

Website

Location

16615 SE 18th St, Vancouver, WA 98683

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Killer Burger - Vancouver
orange star4.6 • 5,339
1525 SE 164th Ave Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext
Leonardo's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,500
16505 SE 1st Street Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria La Sorrentina
orange starNo Reviews
3000 se 164th Ave Suite 107 Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext
Hopworks Urban Brewery - Vancouver
orange star3.7 • 1,017
17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext
Corner of Tastes
orange starNo Reviews
315 NE 192nd Ave Unit 306 Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
La Provence Vancouver
orange star5.0 • 62
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vancouver

Killer Burger - Hazel Dell
orange star4.6 • 6,145
616 NE 81st ST Vancouver, WA 98665
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Vancouver
orange star4.6 • 5,339
1525 SE 164th Ave Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext
Crave Grille
orange star4.5 • 5,291
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd Vancouver, WA 98682
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Vancouver - Vancouver
orange star4.1 • 1,731
11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Leonardo's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,500
16505 SE 1st Street Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
orange star4.3 • 1,446
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103 Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vancouver
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston