Big Apple Donuts and Cafe 3245 F Wade Hampton Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a local family owned one stop shop restaurant with handmade gourmet donuts that are made fresh daily. Customized fillings of your choice from our variety filling flavors station. We have the best meat, egg, and cheese made to order breakfast sandwiches on a croissant, bagel, kaiser roll, or toast. And yes, for our locals we kept what you asked for... The Big Apple Philly cheesesteak! Our Barista Bar is ready to serve your favorite coffee, latte, smoothie, or bubble tea.
Location
3245 F Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors, SC 29687
Gallery