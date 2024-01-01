Restaurant info

We are a local family owned one stop shop restaurant with handmade gourmet donuts that are made fresh daily. Customized fillings of your choice from our variety filling flavors station. We have the best meat, egg, and cheese made to order breakfast sandwiches on a croissant, bagel, kaiser roll, or toast. And yes, for our locals we kept what you asked for... The Big Apple Philly cheesesteak! Our Barista Bar is ready to serve your favorite coffee, latte, smoothie, or bubble tea.