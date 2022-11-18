Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Big Apple Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

890 Boston Post Rd E

Marlborough, MA 01752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Egg Dish
Break The House

Egg Dishes

Egg Dish

Egg Dish

2 Eggs with Corned Beef Hash

2 Eggs with Corned Beef Hash

$9.95

2 eggs any style with HOMEMADE corned corned beef hash or CHEFMATTE brand

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$12.95

New York sirloin steak with 2 eggs any style, toast, and home fries.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

2 poached eggs on a choice of ham, bacon, sausage, hash or veggies with hollandaise sauce on toasted English muffin and home fries.

Big Apple Melt

Big Apple Melt

$10.95

2 poached eggs on a choice of ham, bacon, sausage, hash or veggies with melted cheese on toasted English muffin and home fries.

Breakfast Specials

Break The House

Break The House

$10.95

2 eggs any style, 1 Texas French toast, 2 pancakes, home fries, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.

Individual Combo Box

Individual Combo Box

$10.95

Chef's favorite. Individual breakfast box with 2 eggs Scrambled with cheese, 2 petit pancakes, 2 sausage, 2 bacon, homefries or fruit medley and syrup.

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$9.95
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Grilled sausage, pepper and onion with Cheddar cheese, Pinches of red pepper flakes in their wrap preferably

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$9.95

soft texas bread, thinly sliced deli ham, melted swiss cheese, and a custardy egg dip before being cooked

Breakfast in a Pocket

Breakfast in a Pocket

$8.95

3 scrambled eggs is a pita pocket, with cheese and choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or hash.

Banana Bread Stuffed French toast

Banana Bread Stuffed French toast

$8.95

Delicious homemade banana bread, dipped in French toast batter, stuffed with creamy Nutella & cream cheese mixture. topped with whipped cream, walnuts and chocolate sauce

Breakfast in the BED Box

Breakfast in the BED Box

$45.00

Delicious breakfast with a little of everything; 10 petit pancakes, 10 eggs scrambled, 10 sausage links, 10 strips bacon, waffles, fruit medley, homefries and toasted

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Mashed Avocado, Feta Cheese, Cherry Tomato olive oil and salt.

Fruit Parfait

$7.95

Omelets

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.95

Build your own with cheese, ham, bacon, sausage, hash, tomato, peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli.

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$10.95

Ham, peppers, and onions.

Mexican Omelet

Mexican Omelet

$10.95

Peppers, onions, cheddar, and salsa.

Veggie Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$10.95

Tomato, peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, and broccol

Big Apple Omelet

Big Apple Omelet

$10.95

Ham, bacon, sausage, tomato, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli.

Taco Omelet

Taco Omelet

$10.95

Ground beef with onion, pepper, salsa, cheddar, taco chips, and sour cream.

Steak Bomb Omelet

Steak Bomb Omelet

$10.95

Shaved steak, onion, pepper, and mushrooms.

Greek Omelet

Greek Omelet

$10.95

Spinach, tomato, black olives & feta cheese

Caprese Omelet

Caprese Omelet

$10.95

Fresh Basil, tomato, pesto & mozzarella . topped with balsamic glaze

CHEESE OMELET

$7.95

Kids Menu (breakfast)

Kids French Toast

$7.95

2 kids French toast With home fries

Kids Pancakes

Kids Pancakes

$7.95

2 Small Pancakes With home fries

Kids 1 Egg & Meat

$7.95

1 egg , meat & homefries . Choice of toast or pancake.

Pancakes

1 Pancake

1 Pancake

$4.95

2 Pancakes

$7.25
3 Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$8.95
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Full stacked cinnamon roll pancakes with white glaze.

Glutén Free Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

French Toast

3 French Toast

3 French Toast

$8.95
2 French Toast

2 French Toast

$7.25
1 French Toast

1 French Toast

$4.95

Waffles

Waffle

Waffle

$7.95

This Homemade Buttermilk Waffle recipe crispy,Golden and Delicious

Waffle Special

Waffle Special

$9.95

With 1 egg any style and choice of meat.

Gluten Free Waffle

Gluten Free Waffle

$8.95

HOMEMADE GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE

Gluten Free Waffle Special

Gluten Free Waffle Special

$10.95

With 1 egg any style and choice of meat.

Smore's Waffle

Smore's Waffle

$8.95

Waffle topped with hershey's chocolate ,toasted marshmallow and chocolate syrup

Honey Banana Pecan Waffle

Honey Banana Pecan Waffle

$8.95

Banana Split Waffle

$10.95

Potato Pancakes

Potato Cakes (12)

Potato Cakes (12)

$9.95
Potato Cakes (9)

Potato Cakes (9)

$8.25
Potato Cakes (6)

Potato Cakes (6)

$6.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

Club Breakfast Sandwich

Club Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

3 decks high with egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served with home fries.

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$3.95
Western Cheese Sandwich

Western Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Ham, pepper, and onion.

Eastern Cheese Sandwich

Eastern Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Ham and onion.

Cornestone Sandwich

$3.90

Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$3.95
Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$4.50
Sausage

Sausage

$3.95
Ham

Ham

$3.95
Side Hash

Side Hash

$5.95

Side Homefries

$4.95

Oatmeal

$4.95
Fruit cup

Fruit cup

$2.50+

Fresh Blueberries, strawberry banana & peach.

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50
Toast

Toast

$1.75
English Muffins

English Muffins

$1.95

3 halves.

Bagel

$2.50

side Salsa

$1.00
side Cream Cheese

side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.50
Homemade Muffins

Homemade Muffins

$3.95
Side Egg

Side Egg

Beans

Beans

$1.50

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Of Avocado

$4.00

Lunch Specials

Meatloaf dinner

Meatloaf dinner

$10.95

Individual box with our homemade MEATLOAF served with, Mashed potatos, gravy and carrots or roasted parmesan broccoli.

Top sirloin Steak (picanha) Special

Top sirloin Steak (picanha) Special

$10.95

Top sirloin Steak, served with white Jasmine rice, French fries or mashed potatoes; Vinaigrette salad or Roasted Parmesan Broccoli.

Mac & cheese

Mac & cheese

$8.95

Made by order, sharp cheddar and parmesan cheese combine for this extra creamy Mac'n'cheese recipe.

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$11.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.50

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Big Apple Breakfast Burger

$10.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$7.95

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Buffalo chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken with green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing.

BLT Wrap

$8.95

Bacon with green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Turkey and Bacon Wrap

$8.95

Turkey breast with bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.95

Walnut Cranberry Chicken Salad with green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Tuna Wrap

$8.95

Walnut Cranberry Chicken Salad with green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Sandwiches

Steak Bomb Sandwich

$8.95

Shaved steak with onion, pepper, mushrooms, and cheese on a HOMEMADE BUN. Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

B.L.T. Sandwich

B.L.T. Sandwich

$7.95

Sandwich with Bacon,Lettuce & tomato . Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Hot Pastrami on HomeBun

Hot Pastrami on HomeBun

$8.95

Served on a homemade bun. Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Ham cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

$7.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Turkey & Bacon Melt

$7.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Albacore Tuna Melt Sandwich

$7.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Served on a HOMEMADE BUN. Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Honey BBQ Chicken Melt

Honey BBQ Chicken Melt

$8.95

Crispy honey BBQ chicken with bacon, cheddar on Texas bread. Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.

Club Sandwiches

B.L.T. Club Sandwich

B.L.T. Club Sandwich

$10.95

3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.

Tuna Club Sandwich

$10.95

3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.95

3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.

Ham & cheese Club Sandwich

Ham & cheese Club Sandwich

$10.95

3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.

Chicken Salad Club

Chicken Salad Club

$10.95

3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.

Cheeseburger Club Sandwich

Cheeseburger Club Sandwich

$10.95

3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.

Grilled chicken Club Sand

$10.95

3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.

Chicken Tenders Club Sandwich

$10.95

3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.

Salads

Build your own salad

Build your own salad

$7.95

Make your best combination, rich in textures and nutrients for your salad.

Garden Salad

$8.95

iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and black olives.

Greek Salad

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, and feta cheese.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Chef Salad

$10.95

Iceberg Lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, ham, turkey, egg and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders 4 PC

Chicken Tenders 4 PC

$8.95
Chicken Tenders 6 PC

Chicken Tenders 6 PC

$9.95
Chicken Tenders 8 PC

Chicken Tenders 8 PC

$10.95

Homemade Soup

Soup With 1/2 sandwich

Soup With 1/2 sandwich

$8.85
Italian Wedding

Italian Wedding

$5.95

Clam Chowder

$5.95

Chicken & Dumplings

$5.95
Beef Stew

Beef Stew

$5.95

Kids Menu (Lunch)

Kids Chicken (2)Fingers

$7.95

2 pieces chicken tenders with French fries

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.95

KIDS Hot Dog

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Quesadilha

$7.95

Kids Mac'cheese

$7.95

sides

Coleslaw

$4.50

French Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Mashed Potato

$5.50

Walnut Cranberry Chicken Salad (side order)

$5.50

Chicken salad (side order)

$5.50

Tuna salad (Side order)

$5.50

side Rice

$4.00

Potato Chips

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Protein

Drinks

Coffee

Tea

$2.50

Iced coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.95

Iced coffee w/ flavor

$3.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.25
Milk

Milk

$2.95
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.95
Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$2.95
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.75
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.75
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.75
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75
Tomato Juice

Tomato Juice

$3.95
V8 Juice

V8 Juice

$3.95
Can Soda

Can Soda

$3.00
bottle water

bottle water

$2.75

Special coffee's

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.75
HOT LATTE

HOT LATTE

$5.75

ICED LATTE

$6.75

EXPRESSO

$4.75

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$6.75

HOT MATCHA LATTE

$6.75

Acai Bowls and Smoothies

Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$12.95

Acai berries are considered a "superfood" because they're packed with good-for-you antioxidants.

Açai & Banana Smoothie

$6.95

Real Organic Acai: Berry of a special Amazon palm tree. A Super-Food Packed With Anti-oxidants & Essential Amino Acids!

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$6.95

Mango & Pinneapple Smoothie

$6.95
Berry Blend Smoothie

Berry Blend Smoothie

$6.95

Smashburger BOX

Smash Burger

$36.00+

BURRITO BAG- WITH HOMEFRIES on INDIVIDUAL BAG

MINIMUM ORDER 10 IF YOU SELECT MORE THAN ONE OPTION WE WILL SPLIT THE ORDER BY THE NUMBER OF OPTIONS SELECTED EQUALLY.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$40.00+

Mac & cheese Tray (serves 12)

made by scratch mac and cheese topped with breadcrumbs.

CLASSIC MAC N’ CHEESE

$55.00

BACON BITES MAC N’ CHEESE

$60.00

GRILLED CHICKEN MAC N’ CHEESE

$70.00

Breakfast sandwich BOX

MINIMUM ORDER 10 IF YOU SELECT MORE THAN ONE MEAT, BREAD OR CHEESE OPTION, WE WILL SPLIT THE ORDER BY THE NUMBER OF OPTIONS SELECTED EQUALLY.

BREAK SAND BOX

$49.00+

Chicken Tenders box

Tenders 45 pieces

$70.00

FRENCH FRIES BOX

BOX SkinOn Fries

$30.00

BOX Crinkle Fries

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

890 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough, MA 01752

Directions

Gallery
BIG APPLE RESTAURANT image
BIG APPLE RESTAURANT image
BIG APPLE RESTAURANT image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stephen Anthony's Restaurant
orange star3.4 • 175
999 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Welly's - Marlborough, MA
orange starNo Reviews
153 Main St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Welly's Hudson - Hudson, MA
orange starNo Reviews
23 Main Street Hudson, MA 01749
View restaurantnext
Kith And Kin
orange star4.7 • 108
40 Washington St. Hudson, MA 01749
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast - 7780 - DCU 1
orange starNo Reviews
220 Donald Lynch Blvd Marlboro, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
The Bagel Table- Wayland - Wayland
orange starNo Reviews
21 Andrew Way Wayland, MA 01778
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Marlborough

Firefly's BBQ - Marlborough
orange star4.8 • 4,629
350 East Main Street Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Hot Table - Marlborough
orange star4.7 • 1,652
160F Apex Drive Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Zarape Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,216
33 Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Chill Kitchen and Bar - 416 Boston Post Rd E
orange star4.5 • 742
416 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
THE FIX BURGER BAR - FIX MARLBOROUGH
orange star4.0 • 6
139 Lakeside Ave Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marlborough
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston