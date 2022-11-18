- Home
Big Apple Restaurant
No reviews yet
890 Boston Post Rd E
Marlborough, MA 01752
Popular Items
Egg Dishes
Egg Dish
2 Eggs with Corned Beef Hash
2 eggs any style with HOMEMADE corned corned beef hash or CHEFMATTE brand
Steak and Eggs
New York sirloin steak with 2 eggs any style, toast, and home fries.
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs on a choice of ham, bacon, sausage, hash or veggies with hollandaise sauce on toasted English muffin and home fries.
Big Apple Melt
2 poached eggs on a choice of ham, bacon, sausage, hash or veggies with melted cheese on toasted English muffin and home fries.
Breakfast Specials
Break The House
2 eggs any style, 1 Texas French toast, 2 pancakes, home fries, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.
Individual Combo Box
Chef's favorite. Individual breakfast box with 2 eggs Scrambled with cheese, 2 petit pancakes, 2 sausage, 2 bacon, homefries or fruit medley and syrup.
Stuffed French Toast
Breakfast Burrito
Grilled sausage, pepper and onion with Cheddar cheese, Pinches of red pepper flakes in their wrap preferably
Monte Cristo Sandwich
soft texas bread, thinly sliced deli ham, melted swiss cheese, and a custardy egg dip before being cooked
Breakfast in a Pocket
3 scrambled eggs is a pita pocket, with cheese and choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or hash.
Banana Bread Stuffed French toast
Delicious homemade banana bread, dipped in French toast batter, stuffed with creamy Nutella & cream cheese mixture. topped with whipped cream, walnuts and chocolate sauce
Breakfast in the BED Box
Delicious breakfast with a little of everything; 10 petit pancakes, 10 eggs scrambled, 10 sausage links, 10 strips bacon, waffles, fruit medley, homefries and toasted
Avocado Toast
Mashed Avocado, Feta Cheese, Cherry Tomato olive oil and salt.
Fruit Parfait
Omelets
Build Your Own Omelet
Build your own with cheese, ham, bacon, sausage, hash, tomato, peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli.
Western Omelet
Ham, peppers, and onions.
Mexican Omelet
Peppers, onions, cheddar, and salsa.
Veggie Omelet
Tomato, peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, and broccol
Big Apple Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage, tomato, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli.
Taco Omelet
Ground beef with onion, pepper, salsa, cheddar, taco chips, and sour cream.
Steak Bomb Omelet
Shaved steak, onion, pepper, and mushrooms.
Greek Omelet
Spinach, tomato, black olives & feta cheese
Caprese Omelet
Fresh Basil, tomato, pesto & mozzarella . topped with balsamic glaze
CHEESE OMELET
Kids Menu (breakfast)
Pancakes
Waffles
Waffle
This Homemade Buttermilk Waffle recipe crispy,Golden and Delicious
Waffle Special
With 1 egg any style and choice of meat.
Gluten Free Waffle
HOMEMADE GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE
Gluten Free Waffle Special
With 1 egg any style and choice of meat.
Smore's Waffle
Waffle topped with hershey's chocolate ,toasted marshmallow and chocolate syrup
Honey Banana Pecan Waffle
Banana Split Waffle
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sides
Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Side Hash
Side Homefries
Oatmeal
Fruit cup
Fresh Blueberries, strawberry banana & peach.
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Toast
English Muffins
3 halves.
Bagel
side Salsa
side Cream Cheese
Pure Maple Syrup
Homemade Muffins
Side Egg
Beans
Peanut Butter
Side Of Avocado
Lunch Specials
Meatloaf dinner
Individual box with our homemade MEATLOAF served with, Mashed potatos, gravy and carrots or roasted parmesan broccoli.
Top sirloin Steak (picanha) Special
Top sirloin Steak, served with white Jasmine rice, French fries or mashed potatoes; Vinaigrette salad or Roasted Parmesan Broccoli.
Mac & cheese
Made by order, sharp cheddar and parmesan cheese combine for this extra creamy Mac'n'cheese recipe.
FISH & CHIPS
Burgers
Hamburger
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Cheeseburger
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Big Apple Breakfast Burger
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Smash Burger
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing.
BLT Wrap
Bacon with green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Turkey and Bacon Wrap
Turkey breast with bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Walnut Cranberry Chicken Salad with green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Tuna Wrap
Walnut Cranberry Chicken Salad with green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Sandwiches
Steak Bomb Sandwich
Shaved steak with onion, pepper, mushrooms, and cheese on a HOMEMADE BUN. Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
B.L.T. Sandwich
Sandwich with Bacon,Lettuce & tomato . Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Hot Pastrami on HomeBun
Served on a homemade bun. Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Ham cheese Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Albacore Tuna Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Turkey Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Turkey & Bacon Melt
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Albacore Tuna Melt Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Hot Dog
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served on a HOMEMADE BUN. Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Honey BBQ Chicken Melt
Crispy honey BBQ chicken with bacon, cheddar on Texas bread. Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with chips and a pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Club Sandwiches
B.L.T. Club Sandwich
3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.
Tuna Club Sandwich
3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.
Turkey Club Sandwich
3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.
Ham & cheese Club Sandwich
3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.
Chicken Salad Club
3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.
Cheeseburger Club Sandwich
3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.
Grilled chicken Club Sand
3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.
Chicken Tenders Club Sandwich
3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.
Salads
Build your own salad
Make your best combination, rich in textures and nutrients for your salad.
Garden Salad
iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and black olives.
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, and feta cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Chef Salad
Iceberg Lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, ham, turkey, egg and cheddar cheese.
Homemade Soup
Kids Menu (Lunch)
sides
Drinks
Coffee
Tea
Iced coffee
Iced Tea
Iced coffee w/ flavor
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Strawberry Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Root Beer
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
V8 Juice
Can Soda
bottle water
Special coffee's
Acai Bowls and Smoothies
Açaí Bowl
Acai berries are considered a "superfood" because they're packed with good-for-you antioxidants.
Açai & Banana Smoothie
Real Organic Acai: Berry of a special Amazon palm tree. A Super-Food Packed With Anti-oxidants & Essential Amino Acids!
Strawberry & Banana Smoothie
Mango & Pinneapple Smoothie
Berry Blend Smoothie
Smashburger BOX
BURRITO BAG- WITH HOMEFRIES on INDIVIDUAL BAG
Mac & cheese Tray (serves 12)
Breakfast sandwich BOX
Chicken Tenders box
FRENCH FRIES BOX
Come in and enjoy!
890 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough, MA 01752