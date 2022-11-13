  • Home
BIG ARBOR- Restaurant and Venue 4311 w Central Ave

No reviews yet

4311 w Central Ave

Wichita, KS 67201

Hand Ground Marbled Chuck Steak Burgers

Build-A-Burger

$11.50

You Dream it, We Build It! Our Beautiful in house Ground Marbled Chuck Steak Burger on your choice of Toasted Bun and Hand Sliced Cheeses. With all the sauces and Fixings you can handle. Served with Chips and a pickle.

BIG ARBOR

$13.50

Hand made Big Arbor Sauce with 3 pickle rounds, Shred lettuce, Hand made dehydrated onions with 2 slices of Deluxe American Cheese. Served on a Toasted Sesame Bun. Served with Chips and a pickle.

Onion Bacon Jam BCB

$13.50

Our hand made OBJ will leave you begging for more. Served hot with Thick hand sliced White Sharp Cheddar and 2 pc Bacon on a Toasted Sweet onion Bun. Served with Chips and a pickle.

Wichita BCB

$13.50

French Fried Onions, Bacon, Thick hand sliced Cheddar Cheese and Sweet Baby Rays with 2 pickle slices on a Toasted Brioche Bun. What's left to say! Served with Chips and a pickle.

Black Pepper Sauce BCB

$13.50

Grilled Red Onions smothered in Hand made Black pepper sauce! 2 pc Hand cut Bacon with Thick hand sliced Swiss and Sautéed Mushrooms! Served on a Toasted Artisan Bun. Served with Chips and a pickle.

Smash Sliders

$11.50

2 Hand ground Smashed pattie sliders. Served on Sweet rolls. You dream it we build it! Served with Chips and a pickle.

BIG ARBOR Double

$15.00

2 Hand ground Patties. Hand made Big Arbor Sauce with 3 pickle rounds, Shred lettuce, Hand made dehydrated onions and 2 slices of Deluxe American Cheese. Served on a Sesame Bun. Served with Chips and a pickle.

Kids

Kids Smiley Smash Cheese Burger

$7.00

Hand ground 4oz slider with a Ketchup Smiley Face. Served with Chips and a Sticker. :)

KIDS GRILLED CHEEZES

$7.00

Sides

Chips

$1.50

GRILL FIRED MAC N CHEESE

$4.50

ONION RINGS

$4.00

MOZZERELLA STICKS

$5.00

CRINKLE CUT FRIES

$4.00

STEAK FRIES

$4.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00

CURLY FRIES

$4.00

HAND CUT FRIES

$4.00

Bottle Drinks

Mt. Dew Bottle

$2.00

Pepsi Bottle

$2.00

Sierra Mist Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.00

Toasted (Copy)

Big Arbor BLT

$8.50

Our signature Big Arbor Sauce, dehydrated onions, pickle rounds with lettuce and tomatoes! Served with chips and a pickle.

BLT

$7.50

Classic mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with chips and a pickle.

Grilled Cheezes

$6.75

Thick Texas Toast with grilled hand sliced swiss and deluxe american cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Restaurant Wichita Deserves. We hand grind beautiful marbled Chuck Steak into the best burgers. We hand slice all our deli meats and cheeses. Every house sauce is a secret recipe and made daily with Fresh ingredients. You will smell, taste and feel the difference. Clean, fast, and fun food for the whole neighborhood! Burgers, Sandwiches and Tacos. Dining room, Venue and Patio coming soon!!! Please contact us for private venue booking, weddings, birthdays or to book live Music!

4311 w Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67201

