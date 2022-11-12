Sandwiches
Salad
Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Homemade soups and heavenly grilled cheese
Location
2448 Colorado Blvd, Idaho Springs, CO 80452
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Idaho Springs