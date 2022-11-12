Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese

review star

No reviews yet

2448 Colorado Blvd

Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Little B's Grilled Cheese
BIG TEXAN
BIG SOUTHWEST

SANDWICH

THE CHEESUS

THE CHEESUS

$11.00

TRIPLE DECKER STUFFED WITH TOMATO SOUP AND MOZZERALLA

BIG ISLANDER

BIG ISLANDER

$11.00

PINEAPPLE, MANGO, JALAPENO, CILANTRO SALSA, AVOCADO, PEPPER JACK ON WHITE BREAD

BIG TEXAN

BIG TEXAN

$11.00

Mesquite Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions, with Big B's BBQ Sauce

BIG CUBANO

BIG CUBANO

$11.00

Mesquite Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, & Mustard

BIG MARIO

BIG MARIO

$11.00

Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, & Red Onion Ranch

BIG DIPPER

BIG DIPPER

$11.00

House Roasted Beef & Swiss served with Au Jus & Horseradish Ranch

BIG PHILLY

BIG PHILLY

$11.00

House Roasted Beef, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Mozzarella & Horseradish Ranch

BIG SOUTHWEST

BIG SOUTHWEST

$11.00

Turkey, Pepperjack, Green Chilies, Ancho Chipotle Sauce, & Fried Jalapenos

BIG PASTRAMI

BIG PASTRAMI

$11.00

Pastrami, Swiss, Jalapeno Dijon, & Fried Jalapenos

BIG GYRO

BIG GYRO

$11.00

Gyro meat, Red Onion, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce & Fetta

Little B's Grilled Cheese

Little B's Grilled Cheese

$4.50

White Bread & American Cheese

Jalapeno Breadsticks

Jalapeno Breadsticks

$3.00

Rolled in Parmigian served with Jalapeno ranch

SPECIAL

$11.00

SALADS

Sm Caesar Salad

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Parmigian ,Croutons, & Caesar Dressing

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$8.00
Sm House Salad

Sm House Salad

$5.00
Lg House Salad

Lg House Salad

$8.00
RANCH DRESSINGS

RANCH DRESSINGS

$1.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

SOUP

Godsent pork Green Chili

Godsent pork Green Chili

HOMEMADE AND AWARD WINNING

Fire Roasted Tomato & Artichoke

Fire Roasted Tomato & Artichoke

FIRE ROASTED TOMATOES,ARTICHOKE HEARTS,CREAM, &FRESH DILL

Tomato basil

Clam Chowder

Beer Cheese

French Onion

DESSERT

Fruity pebbels

$3.00

Capn Crunch

$3.00

CHIPS

CHIPS

CHIPS

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

LEMONAID

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

SWEET GREEN TEA

$3.00

SOUTHERN STYLE TEA

$3.00

RASBERRY TEA

$3.00

FOUNTAIN REFILL

$1.50

Bottles & Cans

12oz BOTTLE

$3.00

BIG BOTTLE

$5.00

12oz CANS

$1.50

BIG B's

$4.00

GATORAID

$3.00

YERBA MATE

$5.00

COCONUT WATER

$3.00

WATER

$1.00

SMART WATER

$3.00

PURE LEAF TEA

$3.00

SNAPPLE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

RETAIL

GROWLER

GROWLER

$35.00
SMALL STICKER

SMALL STICKER

$3.00
LARGE STICKER

LARGE STICKER

$5.00
MAGNET

MAGNET

$5.00
HAT

HAT

$35.00
T-SHIRT

T-SHIRT

$30.00
PATCH

PATCH

$4.00
PIN

PIN

$4.00
BEANIE

BEANIE

$25.00
Key Chain

Key Chain

$4.00

XXL T SHIRT

$32.00

XXXL

$33.00

XXXXL

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade soups and heavenly grilled cheese

Website

Location

2448 Colorado Blvd, Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Directions

Gallery
Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese image

Similar restaurants in your area

Decent Bagel
orange starNo Reviews
95 E 1st St Nederland, CO 80466
View restaurantnext
Launch Espresso Food Spirits - Golden
orange star4.6 • 434
18455 W Colfax Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Lakewood
orange star4.6 • 1,003
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J Lakewood, CO 80215
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1262 College Ave. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's The Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1262 College Ave. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
TJ's Sports Bar - Lakewood, CO
orange starNo Reviews
7893 W Jewell Ave Lakewood, CO 80232
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Idaho Springs

Marion's of the Rockies - Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch
orange star4.5 • 1,226
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144 Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Deli
orange star4.8 • 122
1424 Miner St Idaho Springs, ID 80452
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Idaho Springs
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston