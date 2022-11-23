Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

281 Reviews

$

3739 E 11th St

Tulsa, OK 74112

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Baby Picks Mix 1 Dozen (VG)
Big Baby Picks Mix 1/2 Dozen (VG)
Polish Sausage Roll

Donuts + Fritters + Fancies

Big Baby Picks Mix 1/2 Dozen (VG)

$9.00

Our donuts rock... and this special pricing let's us surprise you with a mix of 6 wonderful classic and fancy donuts that happen to be vegan (PS if you wanna pick your donuts, this is not the item for you!)

Big Baby Picks Mix 1 Dozen (VG)

$17.00

Our donuts rock... and this special pricing let's us surprise you with a mix of 12 wonderful classic and fancy donuts that happen to be vegan (PS if you wanna pick your donuts, this is not the item for you!)

Glazed (VG)

$1.25

You Pick Mix 1/2 Dozen (VG)

$12.00

You wanna choose your donuts? This is the best option for you. Tell us the 6 rings you want in the notes section that will pop up. We will fill to the best of supply... oh, and If ya want a long john or filled, those count for two rings! PS. Fritters, bear claws and rose rocks are always separate

You Pick Mix 1 Dozen (VG)

$24.00

This is the best option for you. Tell us the 12 rings you want in the notes section that will pop up. We will fill to the best of supply... oh, and If ya want a long john or filled, those count for two rings! PS. Fritters, bear claws and rose rocks are always separate

Bavarian Cream +Chocolate Icing (VG)

$3.50Out of stock

A vegan yeast donut covered in chocolate and filled with delicious bavarian cream

Bearclaw (VG)

$4.50

Black N' White (VG)

$2.75

A vegan cake donut that is covered entirely in chocolate--half in dark chocolate and half in white chocolate!

Blueberry Cake (VG)

$2.75

You've never had a better blueberry donut and a vegan one at that (we are sure!). Not only does it pack a blueberry punch, our blueberry donut is topped with a vegan blueberry streusal.

Choc + Marshmallow Long John (VG)

$4.50Out of stock

A vegan LJ with chocolate icing and stuffed with our marshmallow fluff (inspired by the Hostess Cupcake)

Choco LongJohn (VG)

$3.50Out of stock

Choco Iced (VG)

$1.75

Choco Sprinkles (VG)

$2.00

Churro (VG)

$2.00

A vegan cake donut rolled in cinnamon-sugar and finished with a chocolate drizzle.

Donut Holes (6)

$1.75

Donut Holes (12)

$3.00

Espresso Donut (VG)

$2.75

Fruit Filled (VG)

$3.50Out of stock

Fritter o' the Week (VG)

$5.00

Mama always love her fritters.... and our special fritter flavor changes monthly so check Facebook, call the shop or message us to get the week's flavor (or live on the edge and just say YOLO and get one) P.S. For the Week of October 1st, we are offering a funnel cake fritter!

Fritter: Apple (VG)

$5.00

Glazed Twist (VG)

$3.00

Lemon Glazed (VG)

$2.75

Maple Glazed (VG)

$1.75

Maple LongJohn (VG)

$3.50Out of stock

A classic yeast long john, only vegan, and topped with maple icing.

Pink Sprinkles (VG)

$1.75

Powdered Sugar (VG)

$1.75Out of stock

Roserock (VG)

$4.50

Samoa-Like (VG)

$2.75

Strawberry Glaze (VG)

$1.75

Vanilla Cake (VG)

$1.75

Sweet N' Salty (VG)

$3.00

Yabba Dabba Do

$2.75

Oreo Donut

$2.75

Orange Glaze

$2.25

Cherry Glaze

$2.25

Cocoa Pebbles

$2.75Out of stock

Filled Donut Holes

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Twist

$3.00

Pumpkin Spice Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Pumpkin Spice Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Special Donut (VG)

$3.50

Cake Ball

$2.50Out of stock

Donut Parfait

$4.50

Gluten-Free Donuts

Big Baby Picks Mix of 6 (GF)

$17.00Out of stock

Our donuts rock... and this special pricing let's us surprise you with a mix of 6 wonderful classic and fancy donuts that are Gluten-Free (PS if you wanna pick your donuts, this is not the item for you!)

Big Baby Picks Mix of 12 (GF)

$34.00Out of stock

Our donuts rock... and this special pricing let's us surprise you with a mix of 12 wonderful classic and fancy donuts that are Gluten-Free (PS if you wanna pick your donuts, this is not the item for you!)

You Pick Mix of 6 (GF)

$22.00Out of stock

Wanna choose your own donut flavors! This is the best option for you. Tell us the 6 rings you want in the notes section that will pop up. We will fill to the best of supply... PS. Fritters don’t work with this!

You Pick Mix of 12 (GF)

$40.00Out of stock

Wanna choose your own donut flavors! This is the best option for you. Tell us the 12 rings you want in the notes section that will pop up. We will fill to the best of supply... PS. Fritters don’t work with this!

Bavarian Cream + Chocolate Icing (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

A GF cake donut covered in chocolate and topped with delicious bavarian cream

Black N' White (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

A GF cake donut that is covered entirely in chocolate--half in dark chocolate and half in white chocolate!

Blueberry Cake (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

You've never had a better blueberry donut and a GF one at that (yes we are sure!). Not only does it pack a blueberry punch, our blueberry donut is topped with a GFblueberry streusal.

Choc Marsh (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Choco Sprinkles (GF)

$3.50Out of stock

Churro (GF)

$3.00Out of stock

Espresso Donut (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Fritter: Apple (GF)

$6.00

The classic apple fritter made BB-style and gluten-free!

Fritter o' the Week (GF)

$6.50

Lemon Glazed (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Maple Glazed (GF)

$3.50Out of stock

Pink Sprinkles (GF)

$3.50Out of stock

Samoa-Like (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Iced (GF)

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet N' Salty (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cake (GF)

$3.50Out of stock

Yabba Dabba Do (GF)

$3.50Out of stock

Oreo (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Glaze GF

$4.00Out of stock

Cherry Glaze GF

$4.00Out of stock

GF Donut Holes 6 Pack

$3.50Out of stock

Cocoa Pebbles GF

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Twist (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Glazed Twist

$5.00Out of stock

Special Donut (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

Donut Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Regular / Vegan Sweet Rolls

Classic BB Cinnamon Roll (VG)

$4.50

6 Pack of Classic Cinnamon Rolls (VG)

$25.00Out of stock

6 Pack of Take & Heat Cinnamon Rolls (VG)

$20.00Out of stock

Gluten Free / Keto Sweet Rolls

Big Baby Cinnamon Roll (GF)

$7.50

Our cinnamon roll made for our Gluten-Free friends! These are huge. Added bonus: happen to also be vegan!

6 Pack Cinnamon Rolls (GF)

$40.00Out of stock

6 of our signature Gluten Free Big Baby Cinnamon Rolls... over 3lbs of sweet goodness. When you're ready to enjoy these big babies--reheat as follows: thaw desired quantity for an hour, then microwave under a damp paper towel for 20 second increments until warm to you!

6 Pack Take N Heat (GF)

$35.00Out of stock

Mini GF Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

HandPies

Route 66 Vanilla HandPie (GF + VG)

$5.50Out of stock

Fruit HandPie of the Week (GF +VG)

$5.50Out of stock

Cake Balls (GF)

$3.50

Savory

Polish Sausage Roll

$4.50

Jalapeno Cheese Sausage Roll

$4.50

Gluten Free Turkey Sausage Roll

$5.00Out of stock

We heard you you GF folks and you non-pork eaters. Behold our GF turkey sausage roll that includes a full turkey sausage AND is wrapped in our GF roll dough.

Breakfast Bomb (R/GF)

$6.50

Vegan Breakfast Bomb

$7.50

Chorizo Bomb (R\GF)

$6.50

Vegan Sausage Roll

$7.50

Juices, Tea and Lemonade

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Brisk Can

$1.50

Milks and Water

Organic Milk Carton

$2.50

Almond Milk Carton

$2.50

Organic Chocolate Milk Carton

$2.50

Chocolate Soy Milk Carton

$2.50

Bottle of Water

$1.75

Chocolate Whole Milk

$2.50Out of stock

White Whole Milk

$2.50

Coffee Bar Drinks

Latte (Regular)

$5.00

Latte (ICED)

$5.00+

Almond Milk Sub

$0.50

Oat Milk Sub

$0.50

Extra Espresso Shot

$0.75

Coffee (16 ounce)

$3.00

Soy Milk Sub

$0.50

Coconut Milk Sub

$0.50

Americano (Regular)

$4.25

Cappucino (Regular)

$4.75

Chai (Regular)

$4.75

+ Chai (Dirty)

$0.50

Hot Chocolate (Regular)

$4.25

Syrup: French Vanilla

$0.50

Syrup: Sugar Free Vanilla

$0.50

Syrup: Caramel

$0.50

Syrup: Salted Caramel

$0.50

Syrup: Hazelnut

$0.50

Syrup: Brown Sugar Cinnamon

$0.50

Syrup: White Chocolate

$0.50

Syrup: Dark Chocolate

$0.50

Syrup: Maple

$0.50

Syrup: Cherry

$0.50

Syrup: Agave Nectar

$0.50

Syrup: Cane Sugar

$0.50

Syrup: Chai Tea Spice

$0.50

Syrup: Coconut

$0.50

Syrup: Cupcake

$0.50

Syrup: English Toffee

$0.50

Syrup: Irish Cream

$0.50

Syrup: S'mores

$0.50

Syrup: Toasted Marshmallow

$0.50

Syrup: Wild Rasberry

$0.50

Black N' White Latte

$6.00

Black Velvet If You Please Latte

$6.00

Red Velvet Latte

$6.00

S'mores Latte

$6.00

Honeybee Latte

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$6.00

Sweet N' Salty Latte

$6.00

Samoa Latte

$6.00

Ol' Fashioned Latte

$6.00

Sweet CHAI-ld Of Mine

$5.75Out of stock

96 Ounce Hot Nordaggios To-Go

$28.00

Energy Drinks and Sodas

Fountain Drink

$1.99+

Pretty In Pink Energy Drink

$6.00+

Princess Bubblegum Energy Drink

$6.00+

Pride Punch Energy Drink

$6.00+

Purple Rain Energy Drink

$6.00+

Swamp Monster Energy Drink

$6.00+

Tropical Sunrise Energy Drink

$6.00+

By The Bay Energy Drink

$6.00+

Cherry Bomb Italian Soda

$4.50

Rainbow Connection Energy Drink

$6.00+

Crocodile Rock Energy Drink

$6.00+

Arnold Palmer Energy Drink

$6.00+

Italian Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Rasberry Beret Italian Soda

$3.50

Custom Donuts

Custom Dozen Donuts (Vegan)

$32.50

Custom Dozen Donuts (Gluten Free)

$42.50

Custom 1/2 Dozen (Gluten Free)

$25.00

Selfie Donut

$6.00

CUSTOM HALF DOZEN (VG)

$20.00

Dog Treats

$6.00Out of stock

Pie Crust

$8.00Out of stock

Delivery Fee

Delivery

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:45 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Get Your Fix on Route 66! We can't wait to serve you our sweet and savory rolls and donuts! We ALWAYS offer gluten-free and vegan versions of our treats!!!

Location

3739 E 11th St, Tulsa, OK 74112

Directions

Gallery
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts image
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts image

