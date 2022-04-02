Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Big Bad Bites

No reviews yet

2705 W Hwy 30

Gonzales, LA 70737

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

BURGER
BOUDIN BITES
THE IRIE

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

LOUISIANA CRAB CAKE

LOUISIANA CRAB CAKE

$12.99Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomato, American cheese with Louisiana Tartar *SERVED WITH FRIES*

BURGER

BURGER

$9.99

Pressed out and made to order with 80/20 ground chuck. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese. Don't forget to add the sauce! *SERVED WITH FRIES*

PREMIUM POBOYS

THE HOWLER

THE HOWLER

$12.49Out of stock

Slow cooked roast beef, lettuce, tomato, Pepper Jack Queso *SERVED WITH FRIES*

THE IRIE

THE IRIE

$10.49

Jerk Chicken, Caribbean slaw, mango salsa, Jerk mayo *SERVED WITH FRIES*

MENACING MEATBALL

MENACING MEATBALL

$11.49

Beef meatballs, marinara, Pepper Jack Queso, Romano/Parm *SERVED WITH FRIES*

SHRIMP POBOY

$11.49Out of stock
BUTTERMILK BIRD

BUTTERMILK BIRD

$10.49

BOUDIN BITES

Stuffed with white Cheddar. Don't forget to add the sauce!
BOUDIN BITES

BOUDIN BITES

$4.50+

Made with The Best Stop Boudin!

SAUCES

TRIPLE B

$0.53

BBQ

$0.53

JERK MAYO

$0.53

TARTAR

$0.53

BUTTERMILK RANCH

$0.53

SALADS

JERK CHICKEN SALAD

JERK CHICKEN SALAD

$8.59

Jerk Chicken, Mango Sala, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onions & Tomato. Buttermilk Ranch Dressing on the side.

BUTTERMILK BIRD SALAD

BUTTERMILK BIRD SALAD

$8.29

Fried Chicken, Tomato, Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickles & Buttermilk Ranch Dressing on the side.

CHILI

BOWL OF CHILI

BOWL OF CHILI

$5.10

Made daily with our in house seasoning blend and ground chuck.

FRIES

ORDER OF FRIES

$2.49

HOWLER FRIES (SMALL)

$6.49
HOWLER FRIES (LARGE)

HOWLER FRIES (LARGE)

$11.99

CHILI AND QUESO FRIES (SMALL)

$4.49
CHILI & QUESO FRIES (LARGE)

CHILI & QUESO FRIES (LARGE)

$7.99

QUESO FRIES (SMALL)

$3.49

ADD

CHILI

$1.56

PEPPER JACK QUESO

$1.00

CARRIBBEAN SLAW

$0.84

PICKLES

$0.32

MANGO SALSA

$1.32

AMERICAN CHEESE

$0.32

JALAPENOS

$0.15

KIDS

KIDS BURGER WITH FRIES & SMALL DRINK

$8.59

Even our kids burgers are pressed out and cooked to order, just like the big burgers!

KIDS BURGER (BURGER ONLY)

$4.99

Even our kids burgers are pressed out and cooked to order, just like the big burgers!

CHICKEN NUGGET KIDS MEAL (4 PIECE) WITH FRIES & SM DRINK

$5.29

CHICKEN NUGGET (4PC)

$1.99

KIDS SHRIMP MEAL (6PC) WITH FRIES AND SMALL DRINK

$5.99Out of stock

DESSERT

The same local Baton Rouge dessert is made into these delicious cookie sandwiches exclusively for us!

GELATO SANDWICH (CARAMEL MOCHA)

$4.99Out of stock

GELATO SANDWICH (ITALIAN CREAM CHEESE)

$4.99Out of stock

Soft Drinks

COKE

$1.25+

DIET COKE

$1.25+

SPRITE

$1.25+

DR PEPPER

$1.25+

BARQS ROOT BEER

$1.25+

FANTA ORANGE

$1.25+

POWERADE

$1.25+

SWEET TEA

$1.25+

Louisiana Lemonade

We are proudly serving this crowd favorite that been made in Baton Rouge for over 15 years!
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.29+Out of stock

We are proudly serving this crowd favorite that been made in Baton Rouge for over 15 years!

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
We aren't your typical quick service restaurant! Using only high quality ingredients like Gambino French bread and 44 Farms chuck roll, just to name a few. Try us out and see why we aren't fast food, just good food fast!!

Website

Location

2705 W Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA 70737

Directions

