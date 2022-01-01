Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Bad Bob's BBQ

2665 Peach Orchard Rd Ste E

Dalzell, SC 29040

Food

Fries

$4.00

Pulled Pork Sand & Side

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork Smoked 12hrs over Post Oak and Hickory topped with Pickled Onions and House Made Pickles

Brisket Sand & Side

$15.00

Brisket Pound

$28.00

Pulled Pork Pound

$14.00

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Prime Brisket Smoked 12hrs over Post Oak and Hickory topped with Pickled Onions and House Made Pickles

Add Side

$5.00

Birria Tacos and Side

$12.00

Smokey Brisket Mac

$15.00

Smokey BBQ Mac

$13.00

Smoked Brisket Queso chili dawg

$6.00

Smoked Brisket Queso chili dawg & Fries

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Brisket Burrito W/ fruit

$10.00

Pulled Pork Burrito W/ fruit

$8.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese W/ fruit

$10.00

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese W/ fruit

$8.00

Brisket Stir Fry

$14.00

Pulled Pork Stir Fry

$12.00

Hot Dog W/ Fries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
2665 Peach Orchard Rd Ste E, Dalzell, SC 29040

