Big Bad Breakfast BBB Charleston

723 Reviews

$$

456 Meeting St

Charleston, SC 29403

Cathead Biscuit
Chicken and Waffles
Big Bad Biscuit

EGG PLATES

BBB Plate

$13.00

Two eggs, choice of meat, bread and side

Eggs Benedict

$13.50

Jack Benny

$14.50

Crispy fried hash cake, two poached eggs, sliced ham, wilted spinach, hollandaise, ham power and one side

Redneck Benny

$13.50

Open-faced biscuit with country ham, ham powder and two eggs on top

Steak and Eggs

$19.00

Steak, two eggs, house-made red-eye gravy, toast or biscuit and one side

BISCUITS

Big Bad Biscuit

$6.00

Two eggs and cheese biscuit with choice of meat

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Open-faced biscuit with choice of gravy

Cathead Biscuit

$10.00

Crispy fried chicken, choice of cheese and choice of gravy

Egg Biscuit

$5.00

Two eggs and biscuit

Egg/Chz Biscuit

$6.00

Two eggs, choice of cheese and biscuit

Meat Biscuit

$9.50

Biscuit with choice of meat

Mother of All Biscuits

$9.00

Crispy-fried dill chicken breast and cheddar cheese on a buttermilk biscuit

MEAT BISC PLATE

$11.00

FULL PLATES

Hangtown

$16.00

This California Gold Rush invention gets an updated look in our kitchen... Two eggs scrambled with bacon, onion, tomato, bell peppers, potatoes, mayonnaise and topped with fried Gulf oysters and sliced serrano chilis.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Because no breakfast menu is complete without a nod to the rancheros of Mexico... Anson Mills cheese grits, chicken sausage, saucy black beans, crispy tortillas, cilantro, pico, two poached eggs, avocado, lime.

Shrimp & Grits

$17.50

Sauteed Gulf brown shrimp, bacon, tomatoes, tomato broth, Anson Mills grits, red-eye gravy, fried egg

Tender Plate

$11.00

Hand-breaded with choice of side

KIDS

Baby Cake

$7.00

One buttermilk pancake, slice of Fatback bacon

Baby Cake Choc Chip

$8.00

One chocolate chip pancake, slice of Fatback bacon

Kid Burger

$8.00

With ketchup and cheese, with choice of side

Kids Chx Fingers

$8.00

Hand-breaded, with choice of side

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection, with choice of side

Little Bad Breakfast

$8.00

One egg, choice of meat, grits or hash, toast or biscuit

PBJ

$5.00

White or wheat bread, with choice of side

LEAN PLATES

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Nick's favorite and a super-healthy, happy way to start the day... What toast slice with avocado, pick de gallo, arugula, chili flakes, two poached eggs

Granola

$8.50

Toast and packaged daily from our original hippie recipe. You'll love it... With vanilla yogurt and fresh fruit.

Oatmeal

$9.50

Steel cut oatmeal with brown sugar and fresh strawberries.

OMELETS

B*L*T Omelet

$14.00

Chef's favorite sandwich in the world delivered in a perfect French-style omelet. It's a revelation! Chopped bacon, spinach, tomatoes and mayo topped with a tomato gravy and ham powder.

Cheese Omelet

$11.50

Three egg omelet with grated cheddar, swiss and crumbled goat cheese

Creole Omelet

$17.00

All of chef's favorite ingredients from home stuffed into a beautiful French omelet... Shrimp, andouille, onions, tomatoes, cheddar, topped with tomato gravy and green onions.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$13.50

Smoked ham and gruyere cheese

Hospitable

$7.50

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and goat cheese

PANCAKES & WAFFLES

Chicken and Waffles

$12.50

Roscoe's started it, we like to think we just improved it... One made-to-order Belgian waffle topped with crispy fried chicken, local honey. Served with BBB House Syrup Blend.

Flapjacks

$12.50

Quite possibly the fluffiest, tangiest pancakes you will ever eat, with just a hint of vanilla. Showstopper... Three buttermild pancakes served with BBB House Syrup Blend. Served with choice of meat.

French Toast

$12.00

Brandy spiked french toast bruleed, seasonal berries and whipped cream, served with BBB House Syrup Blend and choice of meat.

Waffle

$11.50

Golden made-to-order waffle served with BBB House Syrup Blend. Served with choice of meat.

SALADS

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Chopped salad greens, tomato, bacon, roasted turkey, boiled egg, avocado, cucumber, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette.

Grandmother's Chicken Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Chopped salad greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and croutons with a scoop of roasted white meat chicken salad.

House Seasonal Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, chopped bacon, pecans, goat cheese, onion, tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers, sherry vinaigrette.

Caesar FR OYSTER

$14.50

Crispy ribbons of romaine, shaved onion, croutons and boiled egg with cornmeal-fried oysters and a garlic/parmesan vinaigrette.

Caesar FR CHX

$13.50

Crispy ribbons of romaine, shaved onion, croutons and boiled egg with cornmeal-fried oysters and a garlic/parmesan vinaigrette.

Caesar FR SHRIMP

$13.50

Crispy ribbons of romaine, shaved onion, croutons and boiled egg with cornmeal-fried oysters and a garlic/parmesan vinaigrette.

Caesar GR SHRIMP

$13.50

Crispy ribbons of romaine, shaved onion, croutons and boiled egg with cornmeal-fried oysters and a garlic/parmesan vinaigrette.

Caesar GR CHX

$13.50

Crispy ribbons of romaine, shaved onion, croutons and boiled egg with cornmeal-fried oysters and a garlic/parmesan vinaigrette.

SANDWICHES

Big Bad BLT

$10.00

BBB bacon, romaine, tomato, mayo. White or wheat toast.

Big Bad Burger

$12.00

This is our medal of honor. Ground, patties and griddled just for you, there is no fresher burger around. It is big, it is beautiful, it is delicious. This IS the Charles Barkley of burgers! 1/3lb of fresh ground chuck, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, pickle, mayonnaise.

JD Wrap

$10.00

Loaf SHRIMP

$15.00

Best poboy you'll find outside of NOLA. Fried Gulf shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and house-made tartar sauce on a French roll.

Loaf OYSTER

$15.00

Best poboy you'll find outside of NOLA. Fried Gulf oysters with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and house-made tartar sauce on a French roll.

Loaf SHRIMP OYSTER

$15.00

Best poboy you'll find outside of NOLA. Fried Gulf shrimp & oysters with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and house-made tartar sauce on a French roll.

Lunch Counter Sand

$9.50

Chef's grandmother's white meat chicken salad on toasted wheat or white, dressed with lettuce and tomato.

Screamin Demon

$13.00

Adrift in an ocean of mediocre chicken sandwiches, meet the Queen Mary of its class. Chef loves this like his first born child. Fried Chicken Sandwich - pickle-brined, crispy, fried chicken breast, Duke's mayonnaise, gem lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, and "comeback sauce."

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

House-roasted turkey, arugula, tomato, Fatback bacon, Swiss cheese and basil aioli.

SIDES

SD AVOCADO

$3.00

SD BACON BBB3

$5.00Out of stock

SD BACON FPP3

$5.00

SD BISCUIT

$3.50

SD BOWL STRAWBERRY

$3.00

SD CRISPY HASH CAKE

$3.50

SD EGG1

$1.00

SD EGG2

$2.00

SD EGG3

$3.00

SD EGG4

$4.00

SD FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

SD FRENCH TOAST

$3.00

SD FRIED CHICKEN 2

$4.00

SD FRIED OYSTER SIDE

$5.00

SD GRANOLA

$3.00

SD GRAPEFRUIT BRU

$4.00

SD GRAPEFRUIT PLAIN

$4.00

SD GRAVY REDEYE

$2.50

SD GRAVY SAUSAGE

$2.50

SD GRAVY TOMATO

$2.50

SD GRITS

$4.50

SD GRITS W CHEESE

$5.25

SD HAM COUNTRY

$5.00

SD HOLLANDAISE

$3.50

SD MIXED FRUIT #2

$4.50

SD OATMEAL

$3.00

SD PANCAKE SOLO

$4.00

SD SAUSAGE ANDOUILLE 1

$5.00Out of stock

SD SAUSAGE CHICKEN 2

$5.00

SD SAUSAGE PATTY 2

$5.00

SD SAUSAGE SMOKED 1

$5.00

SD SAUSAGE VEGGIE 2

$4.00

SD SHRIMP 5

$6.00

SD STEAK SOLO

$9.00Out of stock

SD TOAST GF

$1.50

SD TOAST WHEAT

$1.50

SD TOAST WHITE

$1.50

SD TOMATO MARI

$4.00

SD TOMATO SLICED

$4.00

SD TOSSED GREENS

$3.50

SD TURKEY

$5.00

SD WAFFLE

$7.00

SD YOGURT

$5.00

SKILLETS

Big Bad Skillet

$14.50

Three eggs scrambled, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, potatoes, cheddar

Breakfast Crumble

$11.50

This is chef's "on the go" breakfast. Crumbled, buttermilk biscuit, grits, tomato gravy, crumbled bacon, poached eggs and green onions.

Low Country Skillet

$15.50

Two eggs scrambled, shrimp, andouille, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, potatoes.

Yard Work Skillet

$13.50

Two eggs scrambled, avocado, spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, potatoes, herbs and swiss.

NA BEV

Cheerwine

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coffee Brewed BBB

$3.45

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Cup Ice

$0.25

Decaf Brewed BBB

$3.45

Diet Coke

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Tea BBB

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Soda Water

$1.50

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

Americano

$5.25

Cappuccino

$5.50

Caramelatto

$5.25

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Chocolate BBB

$4.00

Iced Caramelatto

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$4.25

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced Vanilla

$4.75

Latte

$5.75

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha

$5.50

Skinny Cappuccino

$4.50

Skinny Latte

$4.75

Vanilla Latte

$4.25

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.75

Apple Juice Large

$4.00

Apple Juice Small

$3.00

Cranberry Juice Large

$4.00

Cranberry Juice Small

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice Large

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice Small

$4.00

OJ Large

$5.00

OJ Small

$4.00

Tomato Juice Large

$4.00

Tomato Juice Small

$3.00
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Big Bad Breakfast image
Big Bad Breakfast image

