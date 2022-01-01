Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Big Bad Wolf Barbeque BBQ

1,121 Reviews

$$

4916 Pennell Rd

Aston, PA 19014

Popular Items

Freshcut French Fries
Mac N Cheese
RIBS ½ Slab

PLATTERS

2 Meat Combo Platter

$19.00Out of stock

People's Choice! Your choice of two meats and two sides. Served with white bread

3 Meat Combo Platter

3 Meat Combo Platter

$22.50Out of stock

Your choice of three meats and two sides. Served with white bread

Sliced Beef Brisket Platter

Sliced Beef Brisket Platter

$17.50Out of stock

Half pound of sliced beef brisket served with two sides and white bread

½ Slab Platter

½ Slab Platter

$17.50

Half slab of ribs served with two sides and white bread

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.50

Half pound of Carolina Style pulled pork served with two sides and white bread

½ Chicken Platter

½ Chicken Platter

$14.50Out of stock

Half chicken served with two sides and white bread

Smoked Meatloaf Platter

$15.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Carolina Style pulled pork served on fresh brioche roll. Topped with Uncle Denny's Sauce and house coleslaw. Served with a pickle and chips

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Sliced Beef Brisket on a fresh brioche roll. Topped with OG BBQ sauce and pickled onions. Served with a pickle and chips.

Pork Belly Pastrami Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked pork belly on a toasted brioche roll. Topped with coleslaw, homemade Russian dressing, and Jewish pickles. Served with a pickle and chips.

Rib Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked, chopped, boneless baby back ribs served on a steak roll. Topped with white onion, deli pickles, and Delco Red BBQ sauce

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.50

Smoked meatloaf on a toasted brioche roll. Topped with American cheese, roasted peppers, fried onions, and OG BBQ sauce. Served with a pickle and chips

Brisket Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00Out of stock

ENTREES

RIBS Full Slab

$30.00

St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs (12 bones) topped with OG BBQ sauce

RIBS ½ Slab

$15.00

St. Louis Pork Spare Ribs (6 bones) topped with OG BBQ sauce

1/2 Chicken

$10.50Out of stock

1/2 Chicken (breast and thigh) topped with OG BBQ Sauce

Pork Belly Bites

$8.00

Seasoned, slow smoked pork belly. Cubed, breaded, and lightly fried. Served with Sweet Heat sauce

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Fries seasoned with our dry rub, topped with brisket, OG BBQ sauce, cheddar beer cheese, pickled onions, and pickled jalapeños.

WINGS

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.50

Fresh, never frozen! Brined for 48 hours, smoked, and finished off with a light fry.

20 Wings

$27.00

30 Wings

$40.50

Fresh, never frozen! Brined for 48 hours, smoked, and finished off with a light fry.

50 Wings

$67.50

Fresh, never frozen! Brined for 48 hours, smoked, and finished off with a light fry.

BY THE POUND

LB Brisket

$22.00Out of stock

Half LB Beef Brisket

$11.50Out of stock

Half pound of sliced beef brisket. Topped with OG BBQ sauce

LB Pulled Pork

$18.00

One pound of Carolina Style pulled pork. Topped with Uncle Denny's sauce

Half LB Pulled Pork

$9.50

Half pound of Carolina Style pulled pork. Topped with Uncle Denny's sauce.

SIDES

BBQ Baked Beans

$6.00Out of stock

You've never had beans like these!

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Collard Greens

$5.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Freshcut French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

X MISC

Extra OG BBQ

$0.75

Extra Delco Red BBQ

$1.00

Extra Habanero

$0.75

Extra Sweet Heat

$1.00

Extra Uncle Denny’s

$0.75

Extra Buffalo

$0.75

Cheese Cup

$1.00

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Celery

$0.50

Extra Pickle

Extra Pickled Onions

$0.50Out of stock

Extra Ranch

$0.50

(a) KIDS MEAL

$6.50Out of stock

Large Delco Red BBQ

$10.00

Large Habanero

$6.00

Large OG BBQ

$6.00

Large Sweet Heat

$10.00

Large Uncle Denny's

$6.00

No Bread

No Utensils

NOTE

Shirt

$15.00

Sternos

$15.00

TOMORROW

Beverages

20 OZ

$2.00

20 oz Water

$1.50

2 Liter SODA OR TEA

Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Iced Tea

Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

EAT-IN byob • TAKEOUT • PARTY TRAYS • CATERING

Location

4916 Pennell Rd, Aston, PA 19014

Directions

