Big Baldy's BBQ 814 E US Hwy 60
814 E US Hwy 60
monett, MO 65708
Water
Drinks
Small Beverage
Smallest fountain Drink--No refills
Medium Beverage
Medium fountain drink- comes with free refill.
Large Beverage
Large fountain drink--comes with 1 refill
Regular Coffee
Hot cup of traditional French roast coffee
Hot Cappuccino
Hot cup of expresso with frothed milk and syrup flavoring
Hot Latte
Expresso with steamed milk and syrup flavoring
Hot Mocha
Espresso with steamed milk chocolate & caramel sauce.
Hot Chocolate
Real Hot Chocolate made with 2% milk and Chocolate syrup.
Appetizers
Cheddar Bites
12 Golden, fried, creamy cheddar Cheese curds.
Cheese Sticks
4 Beer battered fried mozzarella string cheese sticks.
Poppers
5 Breaded jalapeno poppers stuffed with minced jalapenos and cheddar cheese.
Boneless hot Wings
6 Boneless wing nuggets with your choice of sauces.
Bone-in Hot wings
6 smoked bone in Wings with your choice of sauce
6 Breaded Butterfly Shrimp
6 tail-on cleaned, breaded & fried butterfly shrimp, tail on.
6 Coconut Shrimp
6 Sweet, coconut breaded butterfly shrimp
Calamari
Calamari rings dipped in a country style batter & fried to a golden brown.
clam strips
lightly battered crispy clam strips.
Kid's Meals
Chicken strip meal
3 breaded chicken strips, one small side & (a dinner roll or jello) and a small drink.
Corn Puppies Meal
6 miniature corn dogs, one small side & (a dinner roll or jello) and a small drink.
BBQ slider
A BBQ slider with your choice of meat(s), one small side & (a dinner roll or jello) and a small drink.
Kid's cheeseburger
a 2 oz. beef cheeseburger slider, one small side & (a dinner roll or jello) and a small drink.
Kid's cheese nacho
a kid's sized portion of corn chips covered in cheese, sour cream and jalapenos. Comes with a small drink.
Loaded...
Loaded Tater
Large baked potato, butter, sour cream, beef, pork, oinions, shredded cheddar, bacon & scallions. Comes in around 2 pounds.
loaded Hotdog
1/4# beef hotdog covered in 1/4# of barbeque meat, onions, cheese, bacon and scallions.
Loaded Fries
A nice sized protion of french fries, covered in melted cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions & sour cream
Loaded BBQ Meat
A half pound of your choice of BBQ Meat, covered with bbq sauce, sour cream, onions, shredded cheese, bacon & scallions.
Loaded Chili
One pound of our homemade chili. Spicy ground beef, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, Brisket topped with cheese. served with a dinner roll.
BBQ Nachos
Original Nachos
Your choice of meat(s) on corn tortilla chips covered in cheddar cheese sauce, Your choice of BBQ sauce, Jalapenos & Sour cream. *(half order is 1/4# of meat) *(whole order is 1/2# of meat)
Redneck Nachos
Your choice of meat(s) on Doritos chips covered with cheddar cheese sauce, your choice of BBQ sauce, Jalapenos & sour cream. *(half order is 1/4# of meat) *(whole order is 1/2# of meat)
Nasty Nachos
Your choice of meat(s) on spicy Doritos chips. Covered in cheddar cheese sauce. your choice of BBQ sauce, Jalapenos & sour cream. *(half order comes with 1/4# of meat) *(whole order comes with 1/2# of meat)
Irish Nachos
Your choice of meat(s) on fried tater tots covered with melted cheddar cheese. your choice of sauce, jalapenos & sour cream. *(half order comes with 1/4# of meat) *(whole order comes with 1/2# of meat)
platters
Diet Center Teaser
6 oz. of beef brisket, pulled pork or chicken breast with 2 vegetable sides.
*Teaser
Teaser is a platter that comes with 7 oz. of your choice of meat(s) & two regular sized sides of your choosing
*Feeding Frenzy
Your choice of 12 oz. of meat(s), and two regular sides
*Combo Platter
This platter comes with: 1 pork spare rib, 1/2 polish, 1/2 brat, 2 oz. of each brisket, pork & chicken. also comes with choice of two sides.
*Gut Buster--Family Platter
Your Choice of 24 oz of meat(s) and three large sides. Normally feeds 3-6 people.
Sandwiches
Hamburgers
5 oz hamburger patty, shredded lettuce, sliced onions, tomato and pickles. *Cheeseburger comes with American cheese & the Bacon-cheeseburger comes with Bacon crumbles and a slice of American cheese.
Crispy Chicken sandwich
fried, breaded chicken breast with a choice of 3 sauces & toppings
Catfish sandwich
fried cornmeal breaded catfish sandwich on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato & dressing
BadBoy Burger
a 5oz hamburger + 2.5 oz of brisket, black-pepper sauce, bacon, cheese, lettuce, jalapenoes, pickles, onions & tomatoes...a large amazing sandwich with a kick!
BBQ Sandwiches
BBQ Sampler
1/4# of your choice of meat(s) & BBQ sauce on a traditional 3oz white bun.
BBQ Goodwich
1/3# of your choice of meat(s) & BBQ sauce on an egg kaiser bun.
BBQ Badwich
1/2# of your choice of meat(s) & BBQ sauce on a large kaiser bun.
BBQ Gut Bomb
3/4# of your choice of meat(s) & BBQ sauce on a large kaiser bun.
Dogs
wraps
Copperhead
your choice of meat(s), grilled sweet bell peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeno peppers, BBQ sauce, and Cole slaw wrapped in a tomato tortilla.
Irish Wrap
Your choice of meat(s), BBQ sauce, with tater tots, cheddar cheese & jalapenos, wrapped in a tomato tortilla.
Georgia Wrap
A tomato tortilla filled with pulled pork, your choice of BBQ sauce & cole slaw.
McBaldy's Wrap
A tomato tortilla filled with your choice of meat(s), onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce.
All American wrap
4.5 oz. of beef patties with cheese, bacon, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, ketchup & mustard wrapped in a tomato tortilla.
Grilled shrimp wrap
8 grilled shrimp with sweet heat sauce covered in Cole slaw wrapped in a tomato tortilla.
vegetarian wrap
vegetarian refried beans, covered with grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, shredded cheese, cole slaw, jalapenos and BBQ sauce.
Salads
Buffalo Salad (Chicken)
A large BBQ Chicken salad with Choice of Sauce and Dressing, iceberg lettuce, leaf spinach, chicken, tomatoes, onions, broccoli & croutons.
Blackened Salad
A large BBQ salad with Pulled Pork & Beef Brisket. Your choice of BBQ sauce & Dressing. iceberg lettuce, leaf spinach, cheese, tomatoes, onions, broccoli & croutons.
Shrimp Salad
A large salad with grilled shrimp. your choice of seasoning and dressing. iceberg lettuce, leaf spinach, cheese, tomatoes, onions, broccoli & croutons
Salmon Salad
A large salad with a 6 oz. portion of grilled salmon. your choice of seasoning and dressing. iceberg lettuce, leaf spinach, cheese, tomatoes, onions, broccoli & croutons
House Salad
A large salad with your choice of dressing. iceberg lettuce, leaf spinach, cheese, tomatoes, onions, broccoli & croutons
Diet Center BBQ Salad
A large Salad with your choice of beef, pork or chicken. Your choice of dressing. iceberg lettuce, leaf spinach, Fat Free cheese, tomatoes, onions & broccoli.
Ribs
*Three Rib Platter
Three St. Louis Style pork spare ribs, choice of BBQ sauce and choice of two sides.
*Half Slab (6) Meal
6 St. Louis cut spare ribs. your choice of BBQ sauce and two sides.
*Whole Slab Meal
Whole slab of St Louis style spare ribs (12) with your choice of BBQ sauce (on the side) and two large sides. Typically feeds 2-3 or more people.
*Working man's Lunch
The Working Man's lunch is the trim off of the spare rib. Broken pieces & edges, It has more fat and more cartilage than traditional ribs. A favorite of regular customers comes with your choice of sauce and two sides.
*Whole Working Man's meal
The Working Man's is the trim off of the spare rib. Broken pieces & edges It has more fat and more cartilage than traditional ribs. A favorite of regular customers, comes with your choice of BBQ sauce and two large sides. Typically serves two or three+ persons.
*TEXAS TOOTHPICKS (Beef Short Ribs)
Texas toothpick are PREMIUM Beef short ribs cut from the tail of the rib steaks. This is a meal for ONE person. (Post-cooked weight is one pound, normally made up of 2-5 ribs) Comes with your choice of sauce & two sides. *Comparable to prime rib in value.
Add 1 Rib
a single St. Louis style spare rib with choice of sauce
1/2 Slab-Ribs only
6 St. Louis style spare ribs with choice of BBQ sauce.
whole slab-ribs only
Whole slab of St Louis style pork spare ribs with choice of BBQ sauce.
working Man's-Ribs Only
The Working Man's is the trim off of the spare rib. Broken pieces & edges, It has more fat and more cartilage than traditional ribs. A favorite of regular customers. a full tray of ribs.
TXS TOOTHPICKS-(ribs only)
Texas toothpick are PREMIUM Beef short ribs cut from the tail of the rib steaks. This is enough meat for ONE person only (Post-cooked weight is one pound, normally made up of 2-5 ribs). Comes with your choice of sauce.
Tex-Mexican
Enchilada
a flour tortilla wrapped around sesoned beef and refried beans, covered in red sauce, cheese, & olives. *Deluxe adds lettuce tomatoes and sour cream
Deluxe Enchilada
a soft tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef & refried beans, covered with red sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, olives & sour cream.
Cheese Nacho
a large order of corn tortilla chips, covered in cheddar cheese sauce with jalapenos & sour cream.
Deluxe Nacho
Corn tortilla chips covered with cheddar cheese sauce, scoop of refried beans, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, olives, and sour cream.
Taco Salad
an order of corn totilla chips, crushed, covered in taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & olives.
Deluxe Taco Salad
we start with a freshly fried flour tortilla, add a scoop of refried beans, lettuce, red sauce, taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, & sour cream.
Bean Burrito
10" flour tortilla filled with Vegitarian refried Beans, shredded cheddar cheese, and onions
Deluxe Burrito
a tomato flour tortilla, filled with, refried beans, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, olives and sour cream.
Taco
meat, lettuce, onions, cheese on your choice of had or soft taco shell
Deluxe Taco
meat, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, onions, & tomato on your choice of a hard or soft taco shell.
D.C. Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, red sauce, taco meat, shredded fat-free cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, & sour cream. **NO CORN CHIPS. ***NO FRIED BOWL
Seafood Plates
KRABBIE PATTIE Sandwich
One deep fried crab cake topped with a dab of cole slaw on a toasted bun.
Fish Taco
Siracha breaded cod in a soft tortilla shell, covered in sweet heat and cole slaw.
Add Seafood
Individual seafood items to add to your order.
*Cod Plank Platter
Three battered cod planks with two sides of your choosing.
*Trio Platter
One cod plank, 4 breaded butterfly shrimp, and 4oz. of battered clam strips. comes with your choice of two sides
*Shrimp Lovers
Four grilled Shrimp, four breaded butterfly shrimp & four coconut shrimp served with two sides of your choosing
*Shrimp Taco Dinner
Two shrimp tacos made with fresh grilled shrimp, sweet heat, shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes. comes with choice of one side
*Crab Cakes Meal
Two deep fried lump crab cakes with your choice of two sides
*Catfish Platter
4 cornmeal breaded cleaned catfish planks & two sides of your choosing
*Fish Taco meal
Two fish tacos. Made with siracha breaded cod covered in sweet heat and cole slaw with choice of one side
*Salmon Platter
6 oz. portion of grilled salmon seasoned with your choice of seasonings and two sides
*Grilled Shrimp Platter
8- (16 count) shrimp grilled with your choice of seasoning & two sides
*Grilled Tilapia platter
6 oz. portion of tilapia grilled with your choice of seasoning & two sides of your choosing
Small Sides
fries
Golden skin-on fries seasoned with Big Baldy's own seasoning
BBQ Beans
Our HOmade BBQ Beans
Cole Slaw
Potato Salad
Homemade Potato Salad, diced potatoes, dressing, onions, pickle relish, bacon & mustard
Green Beans
Seasoned Green Beans
Broccoli
Seasoned steamed Broccoli
Tater Totts
seasoned potato nuggets
Hot Chips
Home made fried potato chips with BBQ seasoning
Dinner Rolls
refried beans
refried beans with cheddar cheese
Long Grain Rice
Rice, seasoned with a Pilaf blend of spices - CONTAINS WHEAT GLUTEN
Spanish Rice
Homemade Spanish rice
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, spinach, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, broccoli & croutons
Okra
Deep fried breaded okra seasoned with Baldy's signature spices
NO SIDE
Baked Potato
Large baked potato with Butter *This item is a premium side and may cost $1.00 more than standard sides.
spuds premium side +1.00
Fried seasoned potato wedges *This item is a premium side and may cost $1.00 more than standard sides.
Onion Rings premium side +1.00
Beer battered, thick cut, Onion Rings *This item is a premium side and may cost $1.00 more than standard sides.
Mac-n-Cheese premium side +1.00
Homemade Macaroni & Cheese. Made with milk, cheddar cheese, black pepper & spices *This item is a premium side and may cost $1.00 more than standard sides.
Broccoli, Rice & Cheese
Homemade Broccoli, Rice & Cheese. *This item is a premium side and may cost $1.00 more than standard sides.
Corn
Seasoned Sweet Corn
Large Sides
Lrg. Fries
Golden skin-on fries seasoned with out signature spices.
PNT. BBQ Beans
Our homemade BBQ beans
PNT. Cole Slaw
Our Homemade coleslaw.
PNT. Potato Salad
Homemade made potato salad, with, diced potatoes, onions, pickle relish, bacon, mustard & salad dressing
PNT. Green Beans
Cut green beans with mixed spices
PNT. Broccoli
Broccoli florets with seasoning
Lrg Tater Tots
Seasoned potato nuggets
Lrg Hot Chips
Homemade potato ships with a signature BBQ seasoning
Lrg Dinner Rolls
hot and fresh served with honey butter
PNT Refried Beans
Refried Beans with cheddar Cheese
PNT Long Grain Rice
Long grain rice seasoned with pilaf spices-- Contains wheat gluten
PNT Spanish Rice
Homemade Spanish rice
Lrg Side Salad
Lrg Okra
Deep Fried breaded okra seasoned with Baldy's signature spices
NO SIDE
LRG Spuds
Spiced Potato Wedges
LRG Onion Rings
Beer Battered, thick cut onion rings
PNT Mac-N-Cheese
Homemade mac-n-cheese with milk, cheddar cheese, black pepper & other spices
PNT Broccoli, Rice & Cheese
Homemade Broccoli, rice and cheese
Corn
Seasoned Sweet Corn
Desserts
Apple Tart
A wonderful apple tart pastry served hot, with a scoop of ice cream & drizzled with carmel sauce
Lava cake
Dark chocolate cake filled with a chololate ginash, seved warm with a scoop of ice cream and covered with chocolate and carmel sauce.
Lava Chocolate chip cookie
large chocolate chip cookie filled with a chololate ginash, seved warm with a scoop of ice cream and covered with chocolate and carmel sauce. Very rich, more of a dessert to share than for one person!
BBQ Meats
Individual add-on items
shredded lettuce
Diced Tomatoes
diced onions
fresh broccoli
sliced onions
sliced Pickles
scallions
olives
jalapenos
sour cream
Butter
bacon
sliced cheese
shredded cheese
melted cheeese
substitute shredded cheese
substutute shredded cheese for the melted cheese
extra refried beans
add 1 bun
Add Taco Meat
2 oz of seasoned ground beef
Add extra BBQ Meat (1oz)
Ranch Dressing
Big Baldy's opened on April 7th 2005 out of a homemade concession trailer as an entirely family run operation. We have grown considerably, but remain committed to the family friendly atmosphere that our restaurant is rooted in. We are unique...maybe even a little quirky... but heavily influenced by the old Texas style BBQ in a quick serve format. We offer 5 home-made BBQ sauces, smoked meats along with several seafood and Mexican style dishes. We hope you enjoy your experience with us !
814 E US Hwy 60, monett, MO 65708