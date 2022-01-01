Big Bang Pizza imageView gallery

Big Bang Pizza 3043 Buford Hwy NE

review star

No reviews yet

3043 Buford Hwy NE

Atlanta, GA 30329

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Hot Wings (8)

$12.70

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75

Melted Mozzarella Knots

$5.75

Garlic Bread Knots

$4.75

Pizza

BYO Med. / GF

BYO Lrg.

$21.50

BYO Sicilian

$23.95

Med. Meat lovers

$24.90

pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, and extra cheese

Med. chicken bacon ranch

$24.20

Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozz

Med. spinach and mushroom

$19.70

spinach, mushroom, fresh garlic, extra cheese

Med. supreme

$23.10

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, peppers black and green olives and extra cheese

Med. buffalo pizza

$23.90

Ranch base, chicken, mozz, red hot buffalo sauce drizzled on top

Med. veggie

$23.70

msurhom, onion, green peppers, black and green olives, tomato, fresh garlic, extra cheese

Med. margherita

$22.70

garlic, mozzarella, basil extra virgin olive oiil

Med. pesto

$21.25

fresh pesto, tomato, fresh garlic, and mozz

Med. NY Style

$17.75

Lrg Meat lovers

$27.80

pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, and extra cheese

Lrg chicken bacon ranch

$26.20

Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozz

Lrg spinach and mushroom

$23.90

spinach, mushroom, fresh garlic, extra cheese

Lrg supreme

$25.70

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, peppers black and green olives and extra cheese

Lrg buffalo pizza

$25.90

Ranch base, chicken, mozz, red hot buffalo sauce drizzled on top

Lrg veggie

$25.90

msurhom, onion, green peppers, black and green olives, tomato, fresh garlic, extra cheese

Lrg margherita

$24.70

garlic, mozzarella, basil extra virgin olive oiil

Lrg pesto

$23.90

fresh pesto, tomato, fresh garlic, and mozz

Lrg. NY Style

$21.50

Sicilian Meat lovers

$28.50

pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, and extra cheese

Sicilian chicken bacon ranch

$26.80

Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozz

Sicilian spinach and mushroom

$20.70

spinach, mushroom, fresh garlic, extra cheese

Sicilian supreme

$21.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, peppers black and green olives and extra cheese

Sicilian buffalo pizza

$26.00

Ranch base, chicken, mozz, red hot buffalo sauce drizzled on top

Sicilian veggie

$26.00

msurhom, onion, green peppers, black and green olives, tomato, fresh garlic, extra cheese

Sicilian margherita

$25.20

garlic, mozzarella, basil extra virgin olive oiil

Sicilian pesto

$24.70

fresh pesto, tomato, fresh garlic, and mozz

Whole Sicilian

$23.95

GF Meat lovers

$20.70

pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, and extra cheese

GF chicken bacon ranch

$20.70

Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozz

GF spinach and mushroom

$18.90

spinach, mushroom, fresh garlic, extra cheese

GF supreme

$21.98

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, peppers black and green olives and extra cheese

GF buffalo pizza

$17.70

Ranch base, chicken, mozz, red hot buffalo sauce drizzled on top

GF veggie

$19.47

msurhom, onion, green peppers, black and green olives, tomato, fresh garlic, extra cheese

GF margherita

$18.90

garlic, mozzarella, basil extra virgin olive oiil

GF pesto

$14.90

fresh pesto, tomato, fresh garlic, and mozz

Pizza by the Slice

Sicilian Slice Meat lovers

$5.20

pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, and extra cheese

Sicilian Slice chicken bacon ranch

$5.20

Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozz

Sicilian Slice spinach and mushroom

$5.00

spinach, mushroom, fresh garlic, extra cheese

Sicilian Slice supreme

$5.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, peppers black and green olives and extra cheese

Sicilian Slice buffalo pizza

$5.50

Ranch base, chicken, mozz, red hot buffalo sauce drizzled on top

Sicilian Slice veggie

$5.50

msurhom, onion, green peppers, black and green olives, tomato, fresh garlic, extra cheese

Sicilian Slice margherita

$4.90

garlic, mozzarella, basil extra virgin olive oiil

Sicilian Slice pesto

$5.00

fresh pesto, tomato, fresh garlic, and mozz

Slice Sicilian

$4.95

Slice Meat lovers

$5.90

pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, and extra cheese

Slice chicken bacon ranch

$5.20

Ranch base, chicken, bacon, mozz

Slice spinach and mushroom

$5.00

spinach, mushroom, fresh garlic, extra cheese

Slice supreme

$5.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushroom, peppers black and green olives and extra cheese

Slice buffalo pizza

$5.50

Ranch base, chicken, mozz, red hot buffalo sauce drizzled on top

Slice veggie

$4.80

msurhom, onion, green peppers, black and green olives, tomato, fresh garlic, extra cheese

Slice margherita

$4.90

garlic, mozzarella, basil extra virgin olive oiil

Slice pesto

$4.75

fresh pesto, tomato, fresh garlic, and mozz

Slice NY Style

$4.75

Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.20

House Salad

$9.25

House Salad w/o Chicken

$7.50

Sandwiches

8in Subs toasted and served with fries.

Philly Sub

$10.80

Steak or chicken with mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Kid's

Kids Pizza (one topping)

$7.95

Chicken fingers w/ Fries

$7.95

Beverages

Soda

$2.75

Slushy (Flavor of the Day)

$2.75

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3043 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

Directions

Gallery
Big Bang Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Southern Fire Kitchen - 3375 Buford Hwy Ste 1050
orange starNo Reviews
3375 Buford Hwy Ste 1050 Brookhaven, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Yumbii
orange starNo Reviews
2907 North Druid Hills Road Atlanta, GA Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Benchwarmers Sports Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,703
2775 Clairmont Rd Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Feedel Bistro
orange star4.7 • 244
3125 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "A" Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Therapy Lounge
orange star4.0 • 171
3145 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "F" Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
HAVEN Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1441 Dresden Drive NE, Suite 160 Atlanta, GA 30319
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston