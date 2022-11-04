Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Chicken

Big Ben Tavern

No reviews yet

636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000

Sugarland, TX 77478

Mozzarella Sticks
Wings (10)
Butter Chicken Masala Quesadilla

Wings

Wings (5)

$12.00

5 wings with choice of 1 sauce KK's 4 Pepper Sauce - Garlic Lemon Pepper - Spicy BBQ with Bacon - Parmesan Garlic Butter - Peanut Butter & Jelly - Sweet Chili & Bell Pepper - Szechwan - Buffalo. **MON & TUE HALF PRICED, BREADED NOT INCLUDED **

Wings (10)

$18.00

KK's 4 Pepper Sauce - Garlic Lemon Pepper - Spicy BBQ with Bacon - Parmesan Garlic Butter - Peanut Butter & Jelly - Sweet Chili & Bell Pepper - Szechwan - Buffalo. **MON & TUE HALF PRICED, BREADED NOT INCLUDED **

Wings (20)

$28.00

KK's 4 Pepper Sauce - Garlic Lemon Pepper - Spicy BBQ with Bacon - Parmesan Garlic Butter - Peanut Butter & Jelly - Sweet Chili & Bell Pepper - Szechwan - Buffalo. **MON & TUE HALF PRICED, BREADED NOT INCLUDED **

Wings (30)

$34.00

Small Bites

Ben's Baked Pretzel

$8.00

Two large, soft pretzels served with honey mustard. [Served with fondue +$2.00]

Big Ben Nachos

$11.50

House made corn chips topped with fire roasted pepper fondue, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of chicken or beef.

Chicken Tikka

$12.50

Yogurt marinated chicken kabobs, served with a green salad tossed in yogurt dressing, masala ranch.

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Coconut crusted shrimp deep fried topped with chipotle mayo.

Curry Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with red curry, spicy mayo, queso, a fried egg, with your choice of beef or chicken.

Fried Mac Bites

$8.50

Fried three cheese macaroni bites served with chipotle ranch.

Fried Okra

$7.50

Served with ranch.

Grilled Lamb Chops

$15.00

3 Grilled lamb chops marinated in smoked paprika, ginger, garlic & cumin. Served with organic green salad with turmeric vinaigrette, feta & mango mint chutney.

House Made Corn Tortilla Chips & Dip

$7.00

House made corn chips, with your chouce of fire roasted pepper fondue, smoked tomato salsa, and/or guacamole. [All three dips +$4.00]

Hummus Plate

$7.50

House made hummus, served with grilled pita bread, pickled carrots & celery, pickled sweet peppers and parsley. [Also available with grilled chicken or spicy beef. +$3.00]

Hummus Plate SAT

$11.00Out of stock

House made hummus, served with grilled pita bread, pickled carrots & celery, pickled sweet peppers and parsley. [Also available with grilled chicken or spicy beef. +$3.00]

Jalapeno Poppers filled with Cream Cheese

$7.00

Lamb Rolls

$10.00

Egg rolls with moroccan spiced lamb, served with mango and roasted pepper chutney.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Housemade mozzarella breaded with Italian bread curbs served with house made roasted marinara.

Paneer Tikka

$12.50

Yogurt marinated paneer kabobs, served with a green salad tossed in yogurt dressing, masala ranch.

Savory Scotch Egg

$8.00

Soft boiled egg wrapped in italian sausage and fried with breaded with panko, and topped with honey mustard.

Spicy Fried Pickles

$7.50

Panko breaded pickles served with chipotle ranch.

Beer Onion Rings

$8.00

Platters

Small Platter

$27.00

Fried okra, coconut shrimp, garlic fries, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks, spicy fried pickles, nachos, and lamb rolls.

Large Platter

$37.00

Includes everything on the small platter plus chicken tikka or paneer tikka, savory scotch egg, and a pretzel with honey mustard.

Large Bites

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.50

Half pound of seasoned ground chuck, bacon jam, feta cheese, organic green leaf, spicy mayo on a pretzel bun, served with fries.

Bacon Jam Sliders

$13.50

Three sliders topped with bacon jam, spicy mayo, and organic green leaf, on a brioche roll, served with fries

BBT Steak

$18.00

8 oz tenderloin, apple mash potato, shiitake mushroom sauce, asparagus with garlic & Parmesan.

Big Ben Burger

$5.00

Half pound of seasoned ground chuck, red onions, swiss, cheddar, or american cheese, organic green leaf, tomato, pickles, on a challah bun, served with fries *VEGETARIAN OPTION AVAILABLE

Butter Chicken Masala Quesadilla

$13.50

Traditional Butter chicken masala, fresh Mozzarella and Cheddar, flour tortilla. Served with Jalapeno cilantro ranch and organic green salad tossed in garlic yogurt.

Fish and Chips

$13.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$14.00

6 pieces fried jumbo shrimp tossed in KK's 4 pepper sauce, with house cut fries served with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Giddy-up Gilled Cheese Burger

$12.50

Half pound ground chuck, spicy Grilled pepper and onions, house pickled jalapenos, swiss cheese, organic green leaf, yellow curry sauce, on a challah bun. Served with SPICY fries.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Sourdough grilled cheese with grilled onions & bell peppers, served with roasted tomato basil soup or organic green salad tossed in lemon honey vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, pita, fried egg, organic green leaf, garlic avocado cream , pickled sweet peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and served with sweet potato fries.

Grilled Tacos

$11.50

Spicy green sauce, organic spring mix, pickled onions & jalapenos & cilantro. Served with organic green salad tossed in lemon honey vinaigrette. Your choice of Grilled shrimp, Fish, Chicken, & paneer tikka (V) .

Hot Mess Burger

$12.50

Pork & Slaw Sandwich

$12.50

Pura Vida Bowl

$11.00

Rice, black beans, avocado, pico, served with fried tortillas. With your choice of spicy beef , chicken & paneer tikka (V)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in KK's 4 pepper sauce, Cheddar , aioli, organic green leaf, sweet pickles on a challah bun, served with fries. Grilled option is available.

Vegetarian Burger

$11.50

Half pound of seasoned ground chuck, red onions, swiss, cheddar, or american cheese, organic green leaf, tomato, pickles, on a challah bun, served with fries *VEGETARIAN OPTION AVAILABLE

Sides

House Cut Fries

$6.50+

Garlic Butter Fries

$7.50+

Tossed with garlic butter and parmesan, topped with spicy mayo.

Truffle Fries

$8.50+

Tossed in truffle butter & pamersan and topped with aioli.

Potato Wedges

$4.50+

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50+

KK's 4 Pepper Fries

$7.50+

Tossed in KK's 4 pepper sauce, and topped with aioli.

Side salad

$3.50

Side pita

$2.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Side chips

$2.50

Side guacamole

$3.50

Side salsa

$2.50

2oz queso

$2.50

4oz Queso

$4.50

Side Rice

$4.50

Hamburger Patty

$5.00

2 oz KK Sauce

$1.00

KK 4 Pepper Sauce

$8.99

2 Bacon for shot

$3.00

Side Asparagus

$4.50

Cup Soup

$4.50

Side Bacon Jam

$2.50

2oz Guacamole

$1.50

Salads

Chickpea Salad

$10.00

Organic Spring Mix, chickpea, red onions. tomatoes, roasted pumpkin seeds, feta tossed with sweet turmeric dressing & grilled chicken.

Power Green Salad

$10.00

Organic Mix green leaf, citrus honey mustard vinaigrette, candied pecan, feta, dried cranberry, roasted pumpkin seeds & grilled chicken.

Desserts

Caramel Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

$8.00

Ice Ceam

$3.00

Churros

$8.50

Kid's menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Sliders

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000, Sugarland, TX 77478

Directions

