Group Packages

Catering Group Packages

Group of 5

$80.00

Group of 10

$160.00

Group of 15

$235.00

Group of 25

$380.00

Group of 50

$750.00

Ribs

$18.95+

Whole Chicken

$18.95

Additional Meat

$6.95

sweet tea

$8.95

Unsweet Tea

$8.95

Delivery

$30.00

Main Menu

Plates

1 Meat

$14.95

1 meat

2 Meat

$16.95

3 Meat

$17.95

Pork Rib Plate

$18.95

Brisket Chopped

$6.95

Beef Rib Plate

$26.95

Potatoes

Baked Potato

$8.95+

Extra butter

$0.75

Extra cheese

$0.75

Extra sour cream

$0.75

Extra chives

$0.75

Sandwiches

Brisket lean sandwich

$9.95

Brisket Mixed lean/moist

$9.95

Brisket MOIST sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Brisket CHOPPED Sandwich

$9.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Sandwich Basket

$12.95

Sausage Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Meat by the Pound

Sliced Moist Brisket

$8.95+

Sliced Lean Brisket

$8.95+

Chopped Brisket

$8.95+

Sausage

$5.95+

Pulled Pork

$5.95+

Smoked Turkey

$6.95+

Pork Ribs

$18.95+

Chicken

$9.95+

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.95+

Fried Okra

$3.95+

Fries

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95+

Green Beans

$3.95+

Smoked Cabbage

$3.95+

Street Corn

$3.95+

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$4.95+

Baked Beans

$4.95+

chips

$3.95+

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.95+

Can

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.29

Bottled Water

$2.00

Top Chico

$3.00

Bottle coke

$2.95

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$5.95

Banana Pudding

$5.95

Pecan Pie

$5.95

Banana Cream Cake

$5.95

Beverages

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Lone Star

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Domestic Bucket

$21.00

Import Beer

Corona

$4.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Shiner

$4.25

Import Bucket

$24.00

Mixed Bucket

Bucket Mixed

$22.00