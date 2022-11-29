A map showing the location of Big Billie's View gallery

Big Billie's

332-398 Adams Ranch Rd

Mountain Village, CO 81435

Order Again

Sub

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sub

$17.50

8" Sub with mayo, tomato, provolone, smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, and veggies

Italian Sub

$16.00

Mayo, tomato, provolone, black forest ham, salami, pepperoni, red onion, shredded lettuce, and red wine vinaigrette

Ham Sub

$16.00

Mayo, tomato, provolone, Ham and veggies

Chicken Bacon Ranch Hot Sub

$17.50

Marinated chicken, tomato, provolone, shredded lettuce, bacon, and ranch

Meatball sub

$18.50

Cheesesteak

$19.00

Special availability

BLT

$16.00

Turkey

$15.00

EMP Meatball

$12.00

EMP Meal

$5.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$25.00

Loaded Pizza

$32.00

Build your own pizza. Choose all the toppings you want!

EMP Cheese

$12.00

EMP Pepperoni

$13.00

EMP Unlimited

$16.00

Slice Ch

$8.00

Slice Special

$9.50

Slice Pep

$9.00

From The Grill

Billies Light Burger

$11.00

Billie's Double

$16.00

Big Billie's Burger

$20.00

Billie's Belt Buster

$23.50

Grilled Chicken

$18.00

6 oz premium chicken breast marinated in a cucumber and thyme vinaigrette. Comes with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Hot Dog

$8.00

All beef Ballpark hot dog

Quesadilla

$13.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Wheat Montana sliced bread loaded with Tillamook cheddar cheese. A comforting favorite best paired with tomato soup.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Chevre, provolone and Swiss cheese with spinach and sweet pickled onion

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.00

Two 4 oz beef patties stacked with 4 strips of bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

two 4 oz beef patties layered with mushrooms and melted swiss cheese

Lil B's Burger

$20.00

two 4 oz beef burger patties layered with spicy bacon. Comes stacked with fries on the burger dripping with ketchup. Give it a protein boost with a fried egg.

Kids Meal

$12.00

choice of chicken tenders (4 tenders), mac n’ cheese, hot dog, cheeseburger, grilled cheese, or cheese quesadilla. Comes with fries or carrot sticks

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Two over hard fries eggs with cheddar cheese and bacon on a Brioche Bun

Salad

Caesar

$12.00

Chopped romaine, shredded parmesan, and house made croutons

Garden Salad

$16.00

Bib lettuce, mixed greens, cherry tomato, carrots, cucumber, and bell pepper tossed in house made apple vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$18.50

Health boost! Bib lettuce, shredded kale, cherry tomato, golden raisins, toasted almonds, sunflower seeds, and goat cheese tossed in Acai dressing

Berry Salad

$19.00

Bib Lettuce, mixed greens, blueberries, strawberries, tomato, and cucumber tossed in avocado vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, chef selection of veggies, turkey, ham, cheese

Side Salad

$4.50

Soup

Chucks Famous Chili

$11.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$11.00

Tomato Soup

$11.00

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Veg Chili

$11.00

Pub Items

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.50

Chicken Tenders

$14.50

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.50

Sides/Modifiers

Chili Con Queso

$4.50

4 oz side of nacho cheese

Smashed Avocado

$4.00

Avocado smashed with salt and a hint of lime juice

Add Bacon

$2.50

2 strips of smoked bacon

Add Cheese

$1.50

Candy

Baby Ruth

$3.50

Butterfinger

$3.50

Snickers

$3.50

Kit Kat

$3.50

Rolo

$3.50

Twix

$3.50

M&M's

$3.50

Telluride Worms

$6.50

Telluride Gummy Bears

$6.50

Trolli

$3.50

Sour Patch Kids

$3.50

Mike & Ike

$3.50

Jr. Mints

$3.50

Reese's PB Cup

$3.50

Starburst

$3.50

Skittles

$3.50

Telluride Snack Mix

$6.50

Brookside

$8.00

Cold Grab and Go

Parfait

$11.50

Hummus/Pretzel cup

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Side

$4.50

Pudding

$3.50

Yogurt

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Convenience Items

Advil

$3.50

Aleve

$3.50

Tylenol

$3.50

Chem Warmer

$5.00

Lip Balm

$5.00

Sunscreen

$5.50

Kates/Kind/Taos Bar

$4.75

Sweet Street

$4.00

Jerky Stick

$6.00

Chips

$4.00

Shirt

$20.00

Ball Cap

$20.00

Knit Hat

$18.00

HM Baked Goods

Cookie

$3.50

Pastry

$6.50

Zucchini Bread

$4.00

Fried

Fries

$6.50

Chicken tenders

$14.50

Spicy chicken

$19.50

Breakfast

Bfast sammie

$9.00

EMP BFST Sammie

$5.00

N/A Bev

Bottled soda

$4.50

Gatorade

$4.50

Fountain Bev

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Coco

$4.00

CSS Hot Coco

$2.00

Zuberfizz

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.50

Rowdy Mermaid

$6.00

Bottled tea

$4.50

Hot tea

$4.00

Naked smoothie

$5.50

Big Bs Lemonade

$5.00

EMP Fountain Bev

$2.00

EMP Bottled Bev

$3.00

Beer

Ultra

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Kolsch

$8.00

Tempter

$8.00

See Forever

$8.00

Ski in Ski Stout

$8.00

Mexi Lager

$8.00

SW Hazy

$8.00

420

$8.00

PBR

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Happy Hour Beer

$5.00

Face Down Brown

$8.00

Russel Kelley

$8.00

Fishwater

$8.00

Sleeper Pow Day

$10.00

EMP SPD

$8.00

Canned Wine/Seltzer

White Claw

$8.00

UW pinot

$7.00

UW rose

$7.00

Line 39 spritzer

$8.00

Stella Rosa

$8.00

Wine Special

$6.00

Big House Chard

$7.00

Cider

Snow Capped Gold Rush

$8.00

Snow Capped Lavender Lemonade

$8.00

Snow Cappped Plum Lemongrass

$8.00

Honey Crisp

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

332-398 Adams Ranch Rd, Mountain Village, CO 81435

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

