Barbeque

Big Bore Barbecue Company

review star

No reviews yet

10940 4th Street NE

Hanover, MN 55341

Popular Items

Sliced Brisket (per lb)
Baby Back Ribs
Pulled Pork (per lb)

Appetizers

Brisket Burnt -Ends

$15.50

8 oz. portion, cubed from the point of the brisket and slow smoked, then flashed in signature Crow River Sweet Sauce and served on a bed of crispy onion strings.

Pork Belly Burnt-Ends

$15.50

8 oz. cubed pork belly, slow smoked, flashed in signature Crow River Sweet Sauce and served on a bed of crispy onion strings.

Wings

$12.50+

5 or 10 bone-in big wings, slow smoked with our signature poultry rub. Finish ‘em off with dry rub, buffalo or Big Bore Bourbon Sauce. And, of course, ranch or bleu cheese.

Mushroom Fries

$14.50

Yeah, they’re mushrooms. They just taste like steak. Breaded portabellas, deep fried and served with Big Bore Bourbon Sauce.

Loaded queso Fries

$15.50

Hell, yeah. Our house fries are smothered in queso, then topped with your choice of smoked meat, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream. They go particularly well with a Shiner beer.

Cheese Curds

$14.50

HEY HEY....I MAY GET SOGGY IF TAKEN TOGO...

Tortilla Chips & Pico

$10.00

Home fried Tortilla Triangles with house-made Pico de Gallo- Not too spicy, just spectacular!

Fat Back Mac & Cheese

$14.50

We added our Smoked Meats- Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Chopped Bacon- to our House Made Magic, and a fried egg on top

Special Wings

$10.50+Out of stock

5 or 10 bone-in big wings, slow smoked with our signature poultry rub. Finish ‘em off with dry rub, buffalo or Big Bore Bourbon Sauce. And, of course, ranch or bleu cheese.

Salads

Romaine, iceberg, spinach, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and, of course, plenty of melt-in-your-mouth beef brisket and topped with our house fries. Choice of dressing.
Smoked Caesar Salad

$16.00

A Texas twist on the original. Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons and classic Caesar dressing, topped with your choice of Smoked Meat

Texas Garden Salad

$16.00

Spring medley mix, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and of course, plenty of melt-in-your-mouth meat topped with our house fries. Choose your meat, choose your dressing

Side Salad

$6.50

Spring medley, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and red onions. Your choice of dressing

Side Caesar

$6.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons.

Large Caesar/NO MEAT

$13.00

Large Garden Salad/NO MEAT

$13.00

Cowboy Caesar

$17.00

Entrees

Sliced Brisket (per lb)

$5.75+

Seasoned with our Big Bore Signature Rub and smoked all day (in some cases, all night) Trust us, you haven’t had it like this before. How much do you want? 1/4 lb, 1/2 lb, 3/4 lb, 1 lb. Price per pound. (Photo shown with optional sides)

Pulled Pork (per lb)

$4.00+

Texas-style slow smoked, seasoned with our Big Bore Signature Rub for a perfectly charred bark, then pulled by hand. Get yourself a heaping helping: 1/4 lb, 1/2 lb, 3/4 lb, 1 lb. Price per pound.

Baby Back Ribs

$13.00+

This is why you came here. Well, it’s one of the reasons you came here. These babies are slow smoked for a subtle, savory flavor. They’re seasoned with our Big Bore Signature Rub, and you can sauce ‘em up if you’d like. How hungry are you? 1/4, 1/2, Full Rack Price per pound. (Photo shown with optional sides)

Queen(12) Prime Rib

$27.00Out of stock
Trucker(24) Prime Rib

$45.00Out of stock
BBQ Sundae

$16.00

Everybody wants dessert first, so we layered pulled pork, baked beans, mac & cheese and coleslaw in a Mason jar. No straw required. (Jar not included on to go orders)

Chopped Brisket (per lb)

$5.00+Out of stock
Pulled Chicken

$4.00+

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

The classic smokehouse sandwich with 10oz of slow-smoked pulled pork on a bun. Add Coleslaw or Cheese for - $1.50, Bacon - $2.

Tri-Tip Sand

$15.00

9oz tri-tip seasoned Texas style (salt and pepper only, my friends) because the flavor’s in the beef, not the accessories. Served on a brioche bun.

Texas Dip

$16.00

9oz of shaved tri-tip, seasoned with salt and pepper (Texas Style), mounded with melting mozzarella and served with au jus on the side. You’re from Philly? Add sautéed peppers and onions for - $1.50.

Brisket Melt

$16.00

Sure, the brisket melts in your mouth, but add onion tanglers, County Road 19 BBQ sauce and three kinds of cheese on toasted sour dough, and it almost melts in your hands!

BYO Burger

$12.50

You know it’s gonna be a good burger when they ask you how you like it cooked. Start with a 1/2 pound of 75/25-blend Revier ground chuck and top it with whatever tickles your fancy. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles - N/C Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Jalapenos - $.50 EA. American, Swiss, PepperJack, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Guacamole, Fried egg - $1 EA. Bacon, Brisket, Pulled Pork - $2 EA. (Photo shown with optional sides)

Smoked Clubhouse

$16.00

Smoked Ham, Smoked Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red pepper aioli, on a hoagie bun

Cubano

$16.00

Pulled Pork, Shaved Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, brown mustard on a toasted hoagie

Chopped Brisket Sand

$16.00

Chopped 10oz brisket sandwich on a brioche bun

Vegan BYO

$17.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Prime Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Tex-Mex

Street Tacos

$15.50

3 Corn Tortillas, yellow onions, fresh cilantro, and fresh lime

BIG BOREITTO

$17.00

Choice of meat Chopped brisket, Pulled Pork, or Pulled Chicken, sautéed green peppers and onions, rolled in a 14in flour tortilla smothered with house queso On the side lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guac

Meat N' Mac Burrito

$17.00

Stuffed Flour Tortilla with Queso, Cotija cheese and fresh jalapenos

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.50+

Another signature recipe pulled from Mom’s book without permission. Then filled with pulled pork. How hungry? Cup/Pint/Quart

Coleslaw

$5.50+

Classic, country-style slaw that’s great on its own and even better piled on pulled pork or beef brisket.

Mac

$5.50+

A recipe borrowed from Mom. Okay, stolen. It’s true, southern, homestyle mac & cheese with cavatappi noodles.

Potato Salad

$5.50+

No frills, no problem. Just classic potato salad made from scratch.

Brussel Sprouts

$7.50
Sweet Pickles

$5.50+
Fries

$5.50+

HEY HEY...I MIGHT GET SOGGY IF TAKEN TOGO...

Sweet Fries

$6.50+

The same as our house fries, only different.

O RINGS

$6.50+

When beer’s an ingredient, you know it’s good. Our rings are beer battered and golden brown. HEY HEY...I MIGHT GET SOGGY IF TAKEN TOGO

Queso Small

$2.00
Queso Large

$4.00

Burger Brioche Buns- 6 Pack

$7.50

Gluten Free Bun

$4.00

Gluten Free Hoagie

$4.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Fruit cup

$1.50

Slice of Bread

$1.00

Bun

$1.25

Hoagie

$1.00

SM Onion Tanglers

$4.00

LG Onion Tanglers

$8.00

Hashbrown👻👻👻

$5.00Out of stock

Monster Baker💋

$5.00
Open

$5.00+Out of stock

Pico 4 oz

$2.00

Pico 8oz

$4.00

Corn salsa 4oz

$2.00

Corn salsa 8oz

$4.00

Gauc 4oz

$2.00

Guac 8oz

$4.00

Individual Tortilla Chips

$4.00

4oz Sweet Pickles

$2.00

Egg

$1.00

Cheesy Hashbrowns

$5.50Out of stock

CROCK OF CHILI

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger Slider

$7.00
Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$7.00
Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$7.00
Kids 2 Ribs

$7.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00
Kids Grill Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Choc Chip Banana

$11.00

House made chocolate chip banana bread, served warm with a scoop on vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce and chocolate sauce

Cheesecake

$6.00

Homestyle Cheesecake! Choice of topping

Cookie Dough Bunt

$12.00

Gluten Free Warm, rich, moist chocolate cake, stuffed with Cookie Dough, drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00

Monster Mash Dessert👻

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Sundae

$9.00

Dble Layer Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Sauces

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Horse Raddish

$0.75

Creamy Horse Raddish

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Guac

$1.00

Bourbon Sauce

$0.75

Mayo

Buffalo

$0.75

CTY 19 Extra ( 1- 4oz)

$2.00

Crow Rv Sweet Extra ( 1- 4oz)

$2.00

Hanover Heat Extra (1- 4oz)

$2.00

Pepper Jelly

$1.00

Six o'clock siren extra (2oz)

$5.00

SSC

$1.00

Caesar

$0.75

Bourbon Caramel

$1.00

Marshmallow Sauce

$1.00

MERCH

BIG BORE SIGNATURE RUB

BIG BORE SIGNATURE RUB

$14.00Out of stock
BOTTLE CROW RIVER SWEET (18OZ)

BOTTLE CROW RIVER SWEET (18OZ)

$12.00
BOTTLE CTY RD 19 (18OZ)

BOTTLE CTY RD 19 (18OZ)

$12.00
BOTTLE HANOVER HEAT (18OZ)

BOTTLE HANOVER HEAT (18OZ)

$12.00

Big Bore Bourbon Bottle

$14.00

6 O'clock Siren Bottle

$26.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

10940 4th Street NE, Hanover, MN 55341

