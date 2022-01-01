Big Bore Barbecue Company
10940 4th Street NE
Hanover, MN 55341
Appetizers
Brisket Burnt -Ends
8 oz. portion, cubed from the point of the brisket and slow smoked, then flashed in signature Crow River Sweet Sauce and served on a bed of crispy onion strings.
Pork Belly Burnt-Ends
8 oz. cubed pork belly, slow smoked, flashed in signature Crow River Sweet Sauce and served on a bed of crispy onion strings.
Wings
5 or 10 bone-in big wings, slow smoked with our signature poultry rub. Finish ‘em off with dry rub, buffalo or Big Bore Bourbon Sauce. And, of course, ranch or bleu cheese.
Mushroom Fries
Yeah, they’re mushrooms. They just taste like steak. Breaded portabellas, deep fried and served with Big Bore Bourbon Sauce.
Loaded queso Fries
Hell, yeah. Our house fries are smothered in queso, then topped with your choice of smoked meat, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream. They go particularly well with a Shiner beer.
Cheese Curds
HEY HEY....I MAY GET SOGGY IF TAKEN TOGO...
Tortilla Chips & Pico
Home fried Tortilla Triangles with house-made Pico de Gallo- Not too spicy, just spectacular!
Fat Back Mac & Cheese
We added our Smoked Meats- Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Chopped Bacon- to our House Made Magic, and a fried egg on top
Special Wings
5 or 10 bone-in big wings, slow smoked with our signature poultry rub. Finish ‘em off with dry rub, buffalo or Big Bore Bourbon Sauce. And, of course, ranch or bleu cheese.
Salads
Smoked Caesar Salad
A Texas twist on the original. Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons and classic Caesar dressing, topped with your choice of Smoked Meat
Texas Garden Salad
Spring medley mix, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and of course, plenty of melt-in-your-mouth meat topped with our house fries. Choose your meat, choose your dressing
Side Salad
Spring medley, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and red onions. Your choice of dressing
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons.
Large Caesar/NO MEAT
Large Garden Salad/NO MEAT
Cowboy Caesar
Entrees
Sliced Brisket (per lb)
Seasoned with our Big Bore Signature Rub and smoked all day (in some cases, all night) Trust us, you haven’t had it like this before. How much do you want? 1/4 lb, 1/2 lb, 3/4 lb, 1 lb. Price per pound. (Photo shown with optional sides)
Pulled Pork (per lb)
Texas-style slow smoked, seasoned with our Big Bore Signature Rub for a perfectly charred bark, then pulled by hand. Get yourself a heaping helping: 1/4 lb, 1/2 lb, 3/4 lb, 1 lb. Price per pound.
Baby Back Ribs
This is why you came here. Well, it’s one of the reasons you came here. These babies are slow smoked for a subtle, savory flavor. They’re seasoned with our Big Bore Signature Rub, and you can sauce ‘em up if you’d like. How hungry are you? 1/4, 1/2, Full Rack Price per pound. (Photo shown with optional sides)
Queen(12) Prime Rib
Trucker(24) Prime Rib
BBQ Sundae
Everybody wants dessert first, so we layered pulled pork, baked beans, mac & cheese and coleslaw in a Mason jar. No straw required. (Jar not included on to go orders)
Chopped Brisket (per lb)
Pulled Chicken
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
The classic smokehouse sandwich with 10oz of slow-smoked pulled pork on a bun. Add Coleslaw or Cheese for - $1.50, Bacon - $2.
Tri-Tip Sand
9oz tri-tip seasoned Texas style (salt and pepper only, my friends) because the flavor’s in the beef, not the accessories. Served on a brioche bun.
Texas Dip
9oz of shaved tri-tip, seasoned with salt and pepper (Texas Style), mounded with melting mozzarella and served with au jus on the side. You’re from Philly? Add sautéed peppers and onions for - $1.50.
Brisket Melt
Sure, the brisket melts in your mouth, but add onion tanglers, County Road 19 BBQ sauce and three kinds of cheese on toasted sour dough, and it almost melts in your hands!
BYO Burger
You know it’s gonna be a good burger when they ask you how you like it cooked. Start with a 1/2 pound of 75/25-blend Revier ground chuck and top it with whatever tickles your fancy. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles - N/C Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Jalapenos - $.50 EA. American, Swiss, PepperJack, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Guacamole, Fried egg - $1 EA. Bacon, Brisket, Pulled Pork - $2 EA. (Photo shown with optional sides)
Smoked Clubhouse
Smoked Ham, Smoked Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red pepper aioli, on a hoagie bun
Cubano
Pulled Pork, Shaved Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, brown mustard on a toasted hoagie
Chopped Brisket Sand
Chopped 10oz brisket sandwich on a brioche bun
Vegan BYO
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Prime Sandwich
Tex-Mex
Street Tacos
3 Corn Tortillas, yellow onions, fresh cilantro, and fresh lime
BIG BOREITTO
Choice of meat Chopped brisket, Pulled Pork, or Pulled Chicken, sautéed green peppers and onions, rolled in a 14in flour tortilla smothered with house queso On the side lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guac
Meat N' Mac Burrito
Stuffed Flour Tortilla with Queso, Cotija cheese and fresh jalapenos
Sides
Baked Beans
Another signature recipe pulled from Mom’s book without permission. Then filled with pulled pork. How hungry? Cup/Pint/Quart
Coleslaw
Classic, country-style slaw that’s great on its own and even better piled on pulled pork or beef brisket.
Mac
A recipe borrowed from Mom. Okay, stolen. It’s true, southern, homestyle mac & cheese with cavatappi noodles.
Potato Salad
No frills, no problem. Just classic potato salad made from scratch.
Brussel Sprouts
Sweet Pickles
Fries
HEY HEY...I MIGHT GET SOGGY IF TAKEN TOGO...
Sweet Fries
The same as our house fries, only different.
O RINGS
When beer’s an ingredient, you know it’s good. Our rings are beer battered and golden brown. HEY HEY...I MIGHT GET SOGGY IF TAKEN TOGO
Queso Small
Queso Large
Burger Brioche Buns- 6 Pack
Gluten Free Bun
Gluten Free Hoagie
Side of Jalapenos
Fruit cup
Slice of Bread
Bun
Hoagie
SM Onion Tanglers
LG Onion Tanglers
Hashbrown👻👻👻
Monster Baker💋
Open
Pico 4 oz
Pico 8oz
Corn salsa 4oz
Corn salsa 8oz
Gauc 4oz
Guac 8oz
Individual Tortilla Chips
4oz Sweet Pickles
Egg
Cheesy Hashbrowns
CROCK OF CHILI
Kids Menu
Desserts
Choc Chip Banana
House made chocolate chip banana bread, served warm with a scoop on vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce and chocolate sauce
Cheesecake
Homestyle Cheesecake! Choice of topping
Cookie Dough Bunt
Gluten Free Warm, rich, moist chocolate cake, stuffed with Cookie Dough, drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Scoop Of Ice Cream
Monster Mash Dessert👻
Pumpkin Spice Sundae
Dble Layer Chocolate
Sauces
Bleu Cheese
Ranch
Horse Raddish
Creamy Horse Raddish
Sour Cream
Guac
Bourbon Sauce
Mayo
Buffalo
CTY 19 Extra ( 1- 4oz)
Crow Rv Sweet Extra ( 1- 4oz)
Hanover Heat Extra (1- 4oz)
Pepper Jelly
Six o'clock siren extra (2oz)
SSC
Caesar
Bourbon Caramel
Marshmallow Sauce
