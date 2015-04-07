Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Box Karaoke - Fayetteville 115 North Block Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

115 North Block Avenue

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Entree

Bun Bao Tacos

$11.00

3 steamed bun bao tacos filled with choice of protein, topped with pickled veggies, cilantro, green onions.

Báhn Mì Mini's

$11.00

Two mini Vietnamese-style sandwiches on Briar Rose baguette served with your choice of one protein, Kewpie mayo, and topped with pickled veggies, jalapeños, and cilantro. Served with a side of edamame.

Hot Dog

$8.00+

1/4 pound hot dog split in two served on Briar Rose sourdough bun with side of chips and salsa, and pickle.

Cheese Tots

$8.00

Oven-baked tater tots topped with housemade mornay cheese sauce and green onions

Kimchi Tots

$11.00

Oven-baked tater tots topped with kimchi, housemade mornay cheese sauce, green onions and togarashi. **Contains Gluten

Rice Bowl

$10.00

Short grain white rice served with your choice of protein, topped with pickled veggies, cilantro, jalapeño, kimchi and side of BBK sauce.

Soba Noodles

$11.00

Buckwheat noodles tossed in soba sauce, served with your choice of protein, and topped with roasted chickpeas, pickled veggies, green onions.

Wings

$9.00+

Oven-baked chicken wings tossed in your choice of Garlic, Sweet or Fire toss, and served with your choice of sauce.

Late Night

Spicy Pickled Green Beans

$6.00

Housemade spicy pickled green beans served with a side of chili aioli.

French Onion Dip

$8.00

Housemade French Onion Dip served with spicy saltine crackers and fresh veggies.

BBK Pickle Plate

$11.00

A mixture of our housemade pickles, including our spicy pickled green beans, curried pickled cauliflower and house pickles served with a side of chili aioli.

Steamed Edamame

$5.00

Curried Pickled Cauliflower

$6.00

The best way to eat cauliflower.

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Bag O' Chips

$3.00

Gummy Bears

$4.00

Appetizer

BBK Nachos

$12.00

Toasted tortilla chips topped with Char Siu bbq pork, housemate cheese sauce, salsa, green onions, jalapeños and cilantro

Pork Buns

$6.00

Two steamed pork buns and a side of ponzu.

Gyoza

$6.00Out of stock

Steamed gyoza with chicken filling and a side of ponzu.

Fruit & Veggie Plate

$8.00

Tray of fruits and veggies for a healthy snack!

Sides

Platter

Party Snack Tray

$20.00

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Sausage Pizza

$15.00

GLUTEN FREE Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Dessert

Sprinkle Cookies

$5.00

Side of Shiitakes

$2.00

Side of Pork Belly

$2.00

Side of Char Sui

$2.00

Side of Lemongrass Tofu

$2.00Out of stock

Side Chili Aioli

$1.00

Side Curry Ranch

$1.00

Side Sweet & Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Side Asian BBQ

$1.00

Side Ponzu

$1.00

BBK Cocktails

Sake Mule

$9.00

Mango No. 5

$9.00

Cloud 9

$9.00

Tiny Dancer

$9.00

Falernum Old Fashioned

$10.00

Hibiscus Rose Margarita

$10.00

Lychee Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$10.50

Haribo

$10.50

Lemon Kicker

$10.50Out of stock

Singapore Sling

$10.50

Elderflower Spritz

$11.00

Lavender French 75

$11.00

Matcha Made In Heaven

$11.00

BBK Manhattan

$10.00

Blackberry Smash

$11.00

Fo Swizzle

$11.00

Green Tea Sangria

$10.00

Jalapeño Margharita

$10.00

Lychee Martini

$9.00

SAKECHATA

$10.00

Soju Boi

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$10.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Death in the Afternoon

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$10.00

Last Word

$10.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Spiked Hot Cocoa

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00Out of stock

ORA Spiked Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.50

Lemon Drop Cocktail

$11.00

Beer Draft

Ozark IPA

$7.00

Black Apple Cider

$7.00

New Province Fallen Queen

$7.00

Core Scarlet Letter

$7.00

Crisis Fayzed IPA

$7.00

Beer, Cider, etc

BBC Salted Cherry Sour

$7.00

Bentonville Brewing Sour

$7.00Out of stock

Guiness

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

New Province Commoner

$7.00

New Province Philosopher IPA

$7.00

New Province Space Suit

$7.00

Ozark Cream Stout

$7.00

Ozark Lager

$7.00

PBR

$5.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Singha

$7.00

Hard Seltzer

White Claw - Raspberry

$6.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw - Natural Lime

$6.00

White Claw - Ruby Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon - Mango

$6.00

Scarlet Letter - Green

$6.00

Shots

Pink Lady Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Vegas Bomb shot

$8.00

Green Tea shot

$6.00

Kamikaze shot

$8.00

Jack Fire (Fireball) Shot

$7.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$6.00

Gin

Well - Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Plymouth

$7.00

Roku Gin

$8.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Artanical Gin

$8.50

Nikka Gin

$10.00

DBL Well - Gin

$10.50

DBL Hendricks

$13.50

DBL Plymouth

$10.50

DBL Roku Gin

$12.00

DBL Citadelle

$12.00

DBL Artanical Gin

$12.75

DBL Nikka Gin

$15.00

Rum

Kraken Black

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Well - Rum

$6.00

Plantation Dark

$7.00

El Dorado 12

$10.00

Blackstrap Rum

$7.00

DBL Kraken Black

$12.75

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

DBL Well - Rum

$10.50

DBL Plantation Dark

$10.50

DBL El Dorado 12

$15.00

DBL Blackstrap Rum

$10.50

Tequila

Milagro Anejo

$8.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Patron

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800 Tequila

$10.00

Don Ramon

$8.00

Casamigos Silver

$11.00

Mi Campo

$9.00

DBL Milagro Anejo

$12.00

DBL Casamigos

$16.50

DBL Patron

$15.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.50

DBL 1800 Tequila

$15.00

DBL Don Ramon

$12.00

DBL Casamigos Silver

$16.50

DBL Mi Campo

$13.50

DBL Mezcal Reposado

$13.50

Vodka

Well - Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Infuse Mango Habanero

$7.50

Infuse Cinnamon Apple

$7.50

Infuse Lemon Vodka

$7.50

Infuse Peach Vodka

$7.50

Fair Vodka

$9.00

Haku

$8.00

Shochu

$8.00

Rihei Shochu

$10.00

Boxley

$7.50

DBL Well - Vodka

$10.50

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Tito's

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$13.50

DBL Infuse Mango Habanero

$11.25

DBL Infuse Cinnamon Apple

$11.25

DBL Infuse Lemon Vodka

$11.25

DBL Infuse Peach Vodka

$11.25

DBL Fair Vodka

$13.50

DBL Haku

$12.00

DBL Shochu

$12.00

DBL Rihei Shochu

$15.00

DBL Boxley

$11.25

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Woodford

$13.00

Jameson

$7.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Sensei Japanese Whiskey

$11.00

Hibiki Harmony

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Weller

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

1792

$9.00

Sunday's (Japanese)

$13.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Tenjaku Whiskey

$16.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.50

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Bulleit

$10.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.50

DBL Crown

$10.50

DBL Woodford

$19.50

DBL Knob Creek

$13.50

DBL Jameson

$10.50

DBL Bulleit Rye

$10.50

DBL Well - Old Overholt

$9.00

DBL Suntory Toki

$15.00

DBL Sensei Japanese Whiskey

$16.50

DBL Hibiki Harmony

$30.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL Weller

$18.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$19.50

DBL Elijah Craig

$19.50

DBL 1792

$13.50

DBL Sunday's (Japanese)

$19.50

DBL Four Roses

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.50

DBL Tenjaku Whiskey

$24.00

Rye whiskey

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Well - Old Overholt

$6.00

Brandy

Rumple Minze

$6.50

Cognac

Hennessy

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Cordial

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Compari

$6.00

Lillet

$6.00

Cointreau

$10.50

Pernods

$9.00

Dolin Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.50

St. Germain Liqueur

$10.00

Carpano Vermouth Dry

$7.00

Coffee Liqueur

$7.50

Bourbon Cream Liqueur

$7.50

Mezcal

Mezcal Reposado

$9.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal Mizunara

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

DBL Chivas Regal Mizunara

$27.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.50

DBL Glenfiddich

$22.50

DBL Hennessy

$18.00

DBL Pierre Ferrand

$15.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$18.00

Wine by the Glass

House Red Wine (GLASS)

$7.00

House White Wine (GLASS)

$7.00

House Bubbly (GLASS)

$7.00

Pinot Project (GLASS)

$10.00

Ca' del Sarto Pinot Grigio (GLASS)

$8.00

Jeio Brut Sparkling Rose (GLASS)

$10.00

Tozai Blossom of Peace Plum Wine (GLASS)

$11.00

Milou Chardonnay (GLASS)

$8.00

Kate Arnold Sauv Blanc (GLASS)

$8.00

Sun Goddess (GLASS)

$8.00

Wine Bottles

House Red BTL

$24.00

House White BTL

$24.00

House Champagne BTL

$24.00

Pinot Project BTL

$40.00

Ca' del Sarto Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Kate Arnold Sauv Blanc BTL

$30.00

Milou Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Tozai Blossom of Peace Plum Wine BTL

$38.00

Jeio Sparkling Rosé BTL

$40.00

Bianca Vigna Prosecco BTL

$50.00

Domaine Bousquet Reserve BTL

$54.00

Laurent Perrier Champagne BTL

$90.00

Chateau Montelana Chardonnay BTL

$95.00

Peay Pinot Noir BTL

$85.00

Chateau de Bellevue Merlot BTL

$65.00

Chateau Saint Julian Bordeaux BTL

$55.00

Prayers of Sinners Red Blend BTL

$45.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio BTL

$45.00

Sun Goddess BTL

$30.00

Soju

Well - Jinro Soju

$7.00

Soju - Grape

$10.00

Soju - Apple

$10.00

Soju - Orange

$10.00

Soju - Original

$10.00Out of stock

Soju - Peach

$10.00

Soju - Lychee

$10.00

Soju - Blueberry

$10.00

Sake

Tozai Living Jewel - GLS

$9.00

Tozai Snow Maiden - GLS

$9.00

Tozai Well of Wisdom - GLS

$12.00

Konteki Tears of Dawn - GLS

$19.00

House Sake - GLS

$7.00

Kikusui Namazake CAN

$10.00

Yamada Shoten Everlasting Roots - GLS

$14.00

Mana 1751- GLS

$18.00

Shiokawa Cowboy Yamahai - GLS

$13.50

Tozai Night Swim CAN

$10.00

Tozai Typhoon - GLS

$8.00

Momokawa Pearl - GLS

$8.00

Funaguchi CAN Sake (Namazake)

$10.00

Yomi Sake CAN

$10.00

Newbie Sake Flight

$10.00

Build a Sake Flight

$16.00

Cowboy Yamahai BTL

$45.00

Fukucho Moon on the Water BTL

$54.00

Fukucho Seaside Sparkling BTL

$40.00

G Sake BTL

$30.00

Ginga Shizuku Divine Droplets BTL

$155.00

Kanbara Bride of the Fox BTL

$52.00

Konteki Tears of Dawn BTL

$58.00

Mana 1751 BTL

$58.00

Momokawa Pearl BTL

$25.00

Moonstone Infused BTL

$25.00

Rihaku Dreamy Cloud BTL

$54.00

Rihaku Wandering Poet BTL

$52.00

Sword of the Sun BTL

$40.00

Tensei Endless Summer BTL

$62.00

Tozai Living Jewel BTL

$30.00

Tozai Snow Maiden BTL

$28.00

Tozai Typhoon BTL

$24.00

Tozai Well of Wisdom BTL

$38.00

Yamada Shoten Everlasting Roots BTL

$44.00

Sake Tasting

Private Sake Tasting & Food Pairing

$50.00

Soda

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Soda Carafe

$10.00

BBK Sodas/Mocktails

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Dark Cherry Limeade

$4.00

Cherry Vanilla Soda

$4.00

Hibiscus Rose Spritz Mocktail

$6.00

Strawberry Pineapple Surprise Mocktail

$6.00

Cold Brew Old Fashioned Mocktail

$6.00

Seasonal Mocktail

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Shirley Temple Carafe

$10.00

Hot

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Other

Fever Tree Ginger

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Coca Cola can

$1.00

Sprite can

$1.00

Sparkling Water_GRP

$1.50

All Star Birthday Package

$200.00

All Star Additional Guest

$20.00

Party Snack Tray

$20.00

Swag

T-shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Water Bottle

$4.00

BBK Cup

$2.00

Kikichoko Set

$60.00

Kikichoko Cup

$14.00

Sake Passport vol. 2

$55.00

Sticker Sheet

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Karaoke bar and restaurant with 7 private rooms to sing, eat, and drink with your closest friends and family. Perfect for adult and kids birthday parties, bachelorette parties, girls night out, corporate events, team building, and more!

115 North Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72701

