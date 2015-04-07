Big Box Karaoke - Fayetteville 115 North Block Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Karaoke bar and restaurant with 7 private rooms to sing, eat, and drink with your closest friends and family. Perfect for adult and kids birthday parties, bachelorette parties, girls night out, corporate events, team building, and more!
Location
115 North Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fayetteville
More near Fayetteville