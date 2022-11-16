Big Buls Roadhouse
2461 Ross Millville Rd
Hamilton, OH 45013
Appetizers
Bacon Cheese Fries
$10.99
Bone In Wings
$14.99
BONELESS Wings
$9.99
Bul BQ Chips
$9.99
CHEESE Quesadillas
$7.99
Chicken Quesadillas
$10.99
Chicken Tenders
$9.99
Chili Cheese Fries
$10.99
Fish & Chips
$10.99
Mac N Cheese Bites
$8.99
Mini Corn Dogs
$8.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.99
Nachos
$9.99
Pickle chips
$8.99
Potato skins
$8.99
Pretzel Sticks
$8.99
Rib Basket
$8.99
Saratoga Chips W/ Bbq Sauce
$6.99
Saratoga Chips W/ Queso
$7.99
Steak Quesadillas
$13.99
Tommy Fries
$14.99
Tortilla Chips & Queso
$6.99
Tortilla Chips And Salsa
$5.99
Burgers
12oz Black & Blue Burger
$15.99
12oz Classic Burger
$15.25
12oz jalapeño bacon burger
$15.99
12oz Mushroom Swiss Burger
$15.99
12oz Rodeo Burger
$15.99
6oz Black & Blue Burger
$10.99
6oz Classic Burger
$10.25
6oz jalapeño bacon burger
$10.99
6oz Mushroom Swiss Burger
$10.99
6oz Rodeo Burger
$10.99
Black Bean Veggie Burger
$9.99
Marcia’s Patty Melt
$10.99
Dinners
1 Pc Chicken
$12.99
1 piece Baked Cod
$12.99
1 piece Country Fried Steak
$9.99
1 piece Fried Cod
$12.99
1/2 Slab Ribs
$20.99
10oz Ribeye Steak
$21.99
1pc Pork Chop Dinner
$12.99
2 Pc Chicken Dinner
$16.99
2 piece Baked Cod
$16.99
2 Piece Whole Fried Cod
$16.99
2pc Pork Chop Dinner
$16.99
8oz strip
$16.99
Full Slab Ribs
$29.99
Garlic Shrimp
$13.99
Liver & Onions
$10.99
Open Faced Roast Beef
$10.99Out of stock
Pulled Pork Dinner
$12.99
Salmon Dinner
$13.99
2 piece Country Fries Steak
$15.99
8oz Sirlion
$17.99
Kids Menu
Salads and Soups
Anti Pasta Salad
$11.99
Chef Salad
$11.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar
$11.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.99
Chili Taco Salad
$11.99
Potato Soup Bowl
$4.75
Potato Soup Cup
$3.75
Salmon Caesar
$15.99
Salmon Salad
$15.99
Side Caesar Salad
$4.99
Side House Salad
$4.99
Soup And Salad
$8.99
Soup Of The Day Bowl
$4.75
Soup Of The Day Cup
$3.75
Texas Chili Bowl
$5.99
Texas Chili Cup
$4.50
Fried Chicken Salad
$11.99
Fried Chicken Caesar Salad
$11.99
Sandwiches
BLT Double
$10.99
BLT Single
$7.99
Buffalo Soldier
$9.99
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
Chicken Bacon
$10.99
Chicken Philly
$10.99
Cod Sandwich
$10.99
Corned Beef Reuben
$9.99
CYO Double Decker
$10.99
CYO single
$7.99
Fat Philly
$11.99
Grilled Cheese
$6.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.50
Hot Ham Pretzel
$9.99
Hot Turkey Pretzel
$9.99
Loaded Italian Cowboy
$10.99
Pulled Pork Sand
$9.99
Turkey Club
$10.99
Turkey Rueben
$9.99
Bbq Chicken BLT
$10.99
Buffalo chicken Wrap
$9.99
Sides
1000 Island
$0.50+
Apple Sauce
$2.99
Baked Potato
$2.99
Baked Potato LOADED
$4.49
Balsamic
$0.50+
BBQ
$0.50+
Blue Cheese
$0.50+
Broccoli
$2.99
Celery
$1.00
cheddar grits
$2.99Out of stock
Chips
$2.99
Cole Slaw
$2.99
Cottage Cheese
$2.99
French
$0.50+
Fries
$2.99
Fries w Cheese
$4.49
fries w Cheese & bacon
$5.99
Honey Mustard
$0.50+
Mac N Cheese
$2.99Out of stock
Mashed Brown Gravy
$2.99
Mashed NO GRAVY
$2.99
Mashed White Gravy
$2.99
Onion Rings
$2.99
Orange wedges
$2.99
Queso LARGE
$1.00
Queso Small
$0.75
Ranch
$0.50+
Rice
$2.99
Salsa
$0.50+
Sauteed Mushrooms
$2.99
Sour Cream
$0.50+
Tartar Sauce
$0.50+
Green Beans
$2.99
Waffle Fries
$2.99
Waffle w Cheese
$4.49
Waffle w CHS & Bacon
$5.99
Crinkle Fries
$2.99
Large Italian
$0.75
Oranges
$2.99
Bourbon/Whiskey
American Honey
$6.00
Bullet
$7.00
Canadian Club
$6.00
Crown
$6.00
Crown Apple
$6.00
Crown Caramel
$6.00
Crown Peach
$6.00
Crown Vanilla
$6.00
Fireball
$4.50
J & B Rare
$7.50
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jim Beam
$5.50
Knob Creek
$7.50
Makers Mark
$7.00
Old Crow (Well)
$2.50
Peanut Butter Skrewball
$5.50
Red Stag
$5.50
Seagrams
$5.50
Southern Comfort
$6.00
Southern Comfort Black
$6.50
Wild Turkey
$7.50
Windsor
$6.00
Woodford
$7.50
American honey sting
$6.00
Old elk
$12.00
EH Small Batch
$20.00
EH single barrel
$20.00
Weller Antique
$15.00Out of stock
Weller Special Reserve
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$14.00
Salted Caramel whiskey smith
$6.00
Chocolate whiskey smith
$6.00
Punchers Chance
$6.00
Blantons
$15.00
Liqueurs & Schnapps
Amaretto
$5.00
Apple Pucker
$4.25
Bailey's
$5.00
Banana
$4.25
Black Haus
$6.50
Blackberry
$4.25
Blue Curaco
$4.25
Butterscotch
$4.25
Fireball
$4.50
Frangelico
$6.50
Gran Marnier
$6.50
Jagermeister
$5.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Liquor 43,
$4.50
Midori
$4.25
Peach
$4.25
Raspberry
$4.25
Triple Sec
$4.25
Watermelon
$4.25
Rumple Minze
$6.50Out of stock
Mcgillicuddy
$4.50
Rum
Tequilla
Vodka
Absolut
$6.00
Absolut Citron
$6.00
Caramel vodka
$5.50
Grey Goose,
$6.50
Ketel One
$7.50
Korski (Well)
$2.50
Pinnacle Cherry
$5.00
Pinnacle Grape
$5.00
Pinnacle Lemon
$5.00
Pinnacle Raspberry
$5.00
Pinnacle Sweet Tea
$5.00
Pinnacle Vanilla
$5.00
Pinnacle Whipped
$5.00
Stoli
$6.00
Titos
$6.50
Pinnacle Blueberry
$5.00
Pinnacle Watermelon
$5.00
Wheatly
$6.50
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$6.50
Amaretto Sour
$5.50
Angry Balls
$8.00
Bahama Mama
$5.50
Bay Breeze
$5.50
Black Russian
$5.50
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Blue cherry hawiaan
$7.50
Blue Motorcycle
$6.00
Buls Coffee
$5.50
Cherry Icee Drink
$7.00
Cherry Punch
$6.00
Cosmo
$6.50
Cowboy Quencher
$6.00
Daquiri
$5.50Out of stock
Dragonade
$6.00
Dreamsicle
$6.00
Fuzzy Navel
$5.50
Irish Trash Can
$9.00
Juicy Juice
$6.00
Kamikaze
$5.50
Keylime Pie
$5.50
Lemon Drop drink
$6.00
Liquid Marijuana Drink
$7.50
Long Island Tea
$7.50
Long island top shelf
$10.50
Manhattan
$5.50
Margarita
$1.00
Martini
$6.00
MIMOSA
$6.00
Old Fashioned
$5.50
Old fashioned Top Shelf
$7.50
Peach Margarita
$6.00
Pineapple Upside-Down Drink
$6.50
Purple Hooter Drink
$6.00
Reese Cup
$6.00
Rum Runner
$7.00
Santa Sauce
$5.00
Screw Driver
$5.50
Sea Breeze
$5.50
Sex On The Beach
$5.50
shanda Slammer
$6.00
Southern Tea
$6.00
Southern Tea Bucket
$12.00
spiked red cream soda
$8.25
Tennessee Apple
$6.00
Tequila Sunrise
$5.50
Vegas Bomb Drink
$6.50
Washington Apple Drink
$6.50
Whisky Sour
$5.50
White Russian
$5.50
white russian caramel
$6.50
Destiny’s child
$6.00
Perfect Paloma
$6.25
Skinny Margarita
$6.25
Rum Bucket
$12.00
Peach Cobbler
$6.00
Siesta Key Lime
$6.00
I Need A Vaca
$6.00
Rum Punch
$6.00
Shots
#2 shot
$5.00
1 Breakfast Shot
$6.50
1 irish Car Bomb
$8.00
1 Shamrocked
$6.00
4 Horseman shot
$6.00
Alien Brain Hemmorage shot
$5.50
Batman Shot
$8.00
Black & Blue shot
$6.50
Black pussy shot
$6.00
Blow Job
$5.50
Butternut
$5.50
Buttery Nipple
$5.00
Cement Mixer
$4.00
Cherry Bomb shot
$5.50
Cherry Icee shot
$5.00
Chocolate Cake
$5.00
Christmas In Your Mouth
$5.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$5.00
Dirty Bong Water
$6.50
Fireball
$4.50
Gatorade Shot
$5.50
Grape Bomb
$5.50
Green Tea
$5.50
Gummy Bear
$5.00
Irish Car Bomb
$8.00
Jager Bomb
$5.50
Jello Shot
$2.00
Jello Shot
$2.00
Lemon Drop
$5.50
Liquid Marijuana Shot
$6.50
Melon Ball
$5.00
Mini Beer
$5.00
Mini Guinnie
$5.50
Oatmeal Cookie
$5.00
Orgasm
$5.00
P B & J
$5.50
Panda Bomb
$5.50
Peach Tart
$5.00
Pineapple Upsidedown
$5.00
Purple Hooter Shot
$5.50
Red headed slut
$6.50
Reese Cup
$5.50
Scooby Snack
$5.50
Sex W Alligator
$6.00
Skittles
$6.00
Sweet Tight Pussy
$5.50
Three Wisemen
$6.00
Vegas Bomb
$5.50
Washington Apple Shot
$6.00
Watermelon Crawl
$5.50
Wet Pussy
$5.50
White Gummy Bear
$5.00
Crafts And Speciality Beer
Guinness
$4.25
NTRL
$5.50
Blue Moon
$4.00
Bud Light Lime
$4.00
Bud Light Orange
$4.00
Bud light seltzer
$4.50Out of stock
Busch NA
$2.25
Canteen
$6.00Out of stock
Corona
$4.00
Corona Light
$4.00
Green Beer
$1.00Out of stock
Heniken 0.0
$3.25Out of stock
Naturday
$2.25
Nellies Raspberry
$4.00Out of stock
O'Douls
$3.25
Red White Blue Natday
$2.25
Watermelon High Noon
$6.00
Peach High Noon
$6.00
Black Cherry High Noon
$6.00
Passion Fruit High Noon
$6.00
Grapefruit Highnoon
$6.00
Rhinegeist Truth
$4.00
Pinapple Highnoon
$6.00
Smirnoff Ice Green Apple
$4.00Out of stock
Smirnoff Ice OG
$4.00
Strawberry Bd Lt Sltzr
$4.00Out of stock
Truly Berry
$4.00Out of stock
Truly Citrus
$4.00Out of stock
Truly Marg
$4.00
Truly Tropical
$4.00Out of stock
Twisted Tea
$4.50
White Claw Black Cherry
$4.00
White Claw Lemon
$4.00Out of stock
White Claw Lime
$4.00
White Claw Mango
$4.00
White Claw Raspberry
$4.00
White claw Tangerine
$4.00Out of stock
Nutrl
$6.00
Domestic Beer
Beer tubs
Angry orchard TUB
$8.25
Aproachable TUB
$8.25
Astra Red Cream Soda Seltz TUB
$8.25
Shocktop Pretzel TUB
$8.25
Bud light TUB
$5.25
Baja Blast TUB
$8.25Out of stock
Miller lite TUB
$5.25
Orange Agave TUB
$8.25
Sam seasonal Winter LagerTUB
$8.25
Shock top TUB
$8.25
Shotgun wedding TUB
$8.25
Sonder Ale DRAFT TUB
$8.25Out of stock
Truth TUB
$8.25
Ultra TUB
$5.25
Yuengling TUB
$5.25
BOTTLE
Cabernet Bottle
$22.00
Champagne Bottle
$15.00
Chardonnay White Bottle
$18.00
Kendall Chard
$21.00
Merlot Bottle
$19.00
Moscato White Bottle
$18.00
Pinot Grigio White Bottle
$22.00
Pinot Noir Bottle
$36.00
Pinot Noir Bottle Love
$21.00
Red Blend Bottle
$19.00
Riesling White Bottle
$18.00
Sweet Red Bottle
$21.00
White Zin Blush Bottle
$16.00
Splashcato Peach Bottle
$15.00
Sultry Red Bottle
$15.00
Mens
WOMENS
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2461 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013
© 2022 Toast, Inc.