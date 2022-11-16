Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Buls Roadhouse

review star

No reviews yet

2461 Ross Millville Rd

Hamilton, OH 45013

Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Grilled Cheese
Full Slab Ribs

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.99

Bone In Wings

$14.99

BONELESS Wings

$9.99

Bul BQ Chips

$9.99

CHEESE Quesadillas

$7.99

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

Fish & Chips

$10.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Nachos

$9.99

Pickle chips

$8.99

Potato skins

$8.99

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Rib Basket

$8.99

Saratoga Chips W/ Bbq Sauce

$6.99

Saratoga Chips W/ Queso

$7.99

Steak Quesadillas

$13.99

Tommy Fries

$14.99

Tortilla Chips & Queso

$6.99

Tortilla Chips And Salsa

$5.99

Burgers

12oz Black & Blue Burger

$15.99

12oz Classic Burger

$15.25

12oz jalapeño bacon burger

$15.99

12oz Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.99

12oz Rodeo Burger

$15.99

6oz Black & Blue Burger

$10.99

6oz Classic Burger

$10.25

6oz jalapeño bacon burger

$10.99

6oz Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

6oz Rodeo Burger

$10.99

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$9.99

Marcia’s Patty Melt

$10.99

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shareable

$8.99

Apple Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Dinners

1 Pc Chicken

$12.99

1 piece Baked Cod

$12.99

1 piece Country Fried Steak

$9.99

1 piece Fried Cod

$12.99

1/2 Slab Ribs

$20.99

10oz Ribeye Steak

$21.99

1pc Pork Chop Dinner

$12.99

2 Pc Chicken Dinner

$16.99

2 piece Baked Cod

$16.99

2 Piece Whole Fried Cod

$16.99

2pc Pork Chop Dinner

$16.99

8oz strip

$16.99

Full Slab Ribs

$29.99

Garlic Shrimp

$13.99

Liver & Onions

$10.99

Open Faced Roast Beef

$10.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Dinner

$12.99

Salmon Dinner

$13.99

2 piece Country Fries Steak

$15.99

8oz Sirlion

$17.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids cheese quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cod

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Kids Mac Bites

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Salads and Soups

Anti Pasta Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chili Taco Salad

$11.99

Potato Soup Bowl

$4.75

Potato Soup Cup

$3.75

Salmon Caesar

$15.99

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Soup And Salad

$8.99

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$4.75

Soup Of The Day Cup

$3.75

Texas Chili Bowl

$5.99

Texas Chili Cup

$4.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fried Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches

BLT Double

$10.99

BLT Single

$7.99

Buffalo Soldier

$9.99

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Bacon

$10.99

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Cod Sandwich

$10.99

Corned Beef Reuben

$9.99

CYO Double Decker

$10.99

CYO single

$7.99

Fat Philly

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Hot Ham Pretzel

$9.99

Hot Turkey Pretzel

$9.99

Loaded Italian Cowboy

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sand

$9.99

Turkey Club

$10.99

Turkey Rueben

$9.99

Bbq Chicken BLT

$10.99

Buffalo chicken Wrap

$9.99

Sides

1000 Island

$0.50+

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Baked Potato LOADED

$4.49

Balsamic

$0.50+

BBQ

$0.50+

Blue Cheese

$0.50+

Broccoli

$2.99

Celery

$1.00

cheddar grits

$2.99Out of stock

Chips

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

French

$0.50+

Fries

$2.99

Fries w Cheese

$4.49

fries w Cheese & bacon

$5.99

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Mac N Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

Mashed Brown Gravy

$2.99

Mashed NO GRAVY

$2.99

Mashed White Gravy

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Orange wedges

$2.99

Queso LARGE

$1.00

Queso Small

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50+

Rice

$2.99

Salsa

$0.50+

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.50+

Tartar Sauce

$0.50+

Green Beans

$2.99

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Waffle w Cheese

$4.49

Waffle w CHS & Bacon

$5.99

Crinkle Fries

$2.99

Large Italian

$0.75

Oranges

$2.99

Drinks

Non Refillable

$2.59

Refillable

$2.59

Bottled Of Tonic

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

American Honey

$6.00

Bullet

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Caramel

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Fireball

$4.50

J & B Rare

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Knob Creek

$7.50

Makers Mark

$7.00

Old Crow (Well)

$2.50

Peanut Butter Skrewball

$5.50

Red Stag

$5.50

Seagrams

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Southern Comfort Black

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Windsor

$6.00

Woodford

$7.50

American honey sting

$6.00

Old elk

$12.00

EH Small Batch

$20.00

EH single barrel

$20.00

Weller Antique

$15.00Out of stock

Weller Special Reserve

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Salted Caramel whiskey smith

$6.00

Chocolate whiskey smith

$6.00

Punchers Chance

$6.00

Blantons

$15.00

Gin

Hallers (Well)

$2.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Liqueurs & Schnapps

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$4.25

Bailey's

$5.00

Banana

$4.25

Black Haus

$6.50

Blackberry

$4.25

Blue Curaco

$4.25

Butterscotch

$4.25

Fireball

$4.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Gran Marnier

$6.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Liquor 43,

$4.50

Midori

$4.25

Peach

$4.25

Raspberry

$4.25

Triple Sec

$4.25

Watermelon

$4.25

Rumple Minze

$6.50Out of stock

Mcgillicuddy

$4.50

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Apple

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Castillo (Well)

$2.50

Malibu

$5.00

Rumchatta

$5.00

Parrot Bay Strawberry

$6.00

Scotch

Scotch (Well)

$4.25

Jameson

$7.50

Dewars

$6.50

Tequilla

Corazon Gold

$3.00

Corazon Silver

$3.00

Cuervo 1800

$6.50

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Juarez (Well)

$2.50

Patron Silver

$7.50

Patron XO

$6.50

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Caramel vodka

$5.50

Grey Goose,

$6.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Korski (Well)

$2.50

Pinnacle Cherry

$5.00

Pinnacle Grape

$5.00

Pinnacle Lemon

$5.00

Pinnacle Raspberry

$5.00

Pinnacle Sweet Tea

$5.00

Pinnacle Vanilla

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Stoli

$6.00

Titos

$6.50

Pinnacle Blueberry

$5.00

Pinnacle Watermelon

$5.00

Wheatly

$6.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.50

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Angry Balls

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$5.50

Bay Breeze

$5.50

Black Russian

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue cherry hawiaan

$7.50

Blue Motorcycle

$6.00

Buls Coffee

$5.50

Cherry Icee Drink

$7.00

Cherry Punch

$6.00

Cosmo

$6.50

Cowboy Quencher

$6.00

Daquiri

$5.50Out of stock

Dragonade

$6.00

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Irish Trash Can

$9.00

Juicy Juice

$6.00

Kamikaze

$5.50

Keylime Pie

$5.50

Lemon Drop drink

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana Drink

$7.50

Long Island Tea

$7.50

Long island top shelf

$10.50

Manhattan

$5.50

Margarita

$1.00

Martini

$6.00

MIMOSA

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$5.50

Old fashioned Top Shelf

$7.50

Peach Margarita

$6.00

Pineapple Upside-Down Drink

$6.50

Purple Hooter Drink

$6.00

Reese Cup

$6.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Santa Sauce

$5.00

Screw Driver

$5.50

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Sex On The Beach

$5.50

shanda Slammer

$6.00

Southern Tea

$6.00

Southern Tea Bucket

$12.00

spiked red cream soda

$8.25

Tennessee Apple

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Vegas Bomb Drink

$6.50

Washington Apple Drink

$6.50

Whisky Sour

$5.50

White Russian

$5.50

white russian caramel

$6.50

Destiny’s child

$6.00

Perfect Paloma

$6.25

Skinny Margarita

$6.25

Rum Bucket

$12.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Siesta Key Lime

$6.00

I Need A Vaca

$6.00

Rum Punch

$6.00

Shots

#2 shot

$5.00

1 Breakfast Shot

$6.50

1 irish Car Bomb

$8.00

1 Shamrocked

$6.00

4 Horseman shot

$6.00

Alien Brain Hemmorage shot

$5.50

Batman Shot

$8.00

Black & Blue shot

$6.50

Black pussy shot

$6.00

Blow Job

$5.50

Butternut

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Cement Mixer

$4.00

Cherry Bomb shot

$5.50

Cherry Icee shot

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Christmas In Your Mouth

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Dirty Bong Water

$6.50

Fireball

$4.50

Gatorade Shot

$5.50

Grape Bomb

$5.50

Green Tea

$5.50

Gummy Bear

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$5.50

Jello Shot

$2.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$6.50

Melon Ball

$5.00

Mini Beer

$5.00

Mini Guinnie

$5.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

Orgasm

$5.00

P B & J

$5.50

Panda Bomb

$5.50

Peach Tart

$5.00

Pineapple Upsidedown

$5.00

Purple Hooter Shot

$5.50

Red headed slut

$6.50

Reese Cup

$5.50

Scooby Snack

$5.50

Sex W Alligator

$6.00

Skittles

$6.00

Sweet Tight Pussy

$5.50

Three Wisemen

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.50

Washington Apple Shot

$6.00

Watermelon Crawl

$5.50

Wet Pussy

$5.50

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

Crafts And Speciality Beer

Guinness

$4.25

NTRL

$5.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bud Light Orange

$4.00

Bud light seltzer

$4.50Out of stock

Busch NA

$2.25

Canteen

$6.00Out of stock

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Green Beer

$1.00Out of stock

Heniken 0.0

$3.25Out of stock

Naturday

$2.25

Nellies Raspberry

$4.00Out of stock

O'Douls

$3.25

Red White Blue Natday

$2.25

Watermelon High Noon

$6.00

Peach High Noon

$6.00

Black Cherry High Noon

$6.00

Passion Fruit High Noon

$6.00

Grapefruit Highnoon

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$4.00

Pinapple Highnoon

$6.00

Smirnoff Ice Green Apple

$4.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Ice OG

$4.00

Strawberry Bd Lt Sltzr

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Berry

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Citrus

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Marg

$4.00

Truly Tropical

$4.00Out of stock

Twisted Tea

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Lemon

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw Lime

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

White claw Tangerine

$4.00Out of stock

Nutrl

$6.00

Domestic Beer

Bud

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Busch Light

$2.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Natterdays

$2.25

Domestic Bucket

$13.00

Pbr

$2.25

Busch Lt Apple

$2.25

Beer tubs

Angry orchard TUB

$8.25

Aproachable TUB

$8.25

Astra Red Cream Soda Seltz TUB

$8.25

Shocktop Pretzel TUB

$8.25

Bud light TUB

$5.25

Baja Blast TUB

$8.25Out of stock

Miller lite TUB

$5.25

Orange Agave TUB

$8.25

Sam seasonal Winter LagerTUB

$8.25

Shock top TUB

$8.25

Shotgun wedding TUB

$8.25

Sonder Ale DRAFT TUB

$8.25Out of stock

Truth TUB

$8.25

Ultra TUB

$5.25

Yuengling TUB

$5.25

BOTTLE

Cabernet Bottle

$22.00

Champagne Bottle

$15.00

Chardonnay White Bottle

$18.00

Kendall Chard

$21.00

Merlot Bottle

$19.00

Moscato White Bottle

$18.00

Pinot Grigio White Bottle

$22.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir Bottle Love

$21.00

Red Blend Bottle

$19.00

Riesling White Bottle

$18.00

Sweet Red Bottle

$21.00

White Zin Blush Bottle

$16.00

Splashcato Peach Bottle

$15.00

Sultry Red Bottle

$15.00

Mens

T SHIRT

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$35.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Black White Tie Dye

$50.00

Colorful Tie Dye M

$50.00

Tommy Fry Tee Shirt

$30.00

WOMENS

V Neck

$25.00

Tank Tops

$20.00

Scoop Neck

$25.00

Black And White Tie Dye W

$50.00

Colorful Tie Dye W

$50.00

MSC.

Can Koozie

$1.00

Infant Shirt

$15.00

Kids Black And White Tie Dye Hood

Kids Tee

$15.00

Kids Tie Dye Hoodie

$35.00

Neon Staff Shirt

$10.00

Tub Koozie

$3.00

Wine cup

$20.00

Tall cup

$20.00
Sunday Closed
Monday 11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday 11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!

2461 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013

Big Buls Roadhouse image
Big Buls Roadhouse image
Big Buls Roadhouse image
Big Buls Roadhouse image

