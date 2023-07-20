Popular Items

Food Menu

Combos

Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Burgers

$6.99+

Single or Double Angus Beef Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, D#*! Good Sauce

$6.99+

Single or Double Angus Beef Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Grain Mustard Aioli

$7.99+

Single or Double Angus Beef Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Caramelized Jalapeños, Caramelized Onions, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Snake River Sauce

Chicken

$8.99

Fried Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Buttermilk Herb Ranch

$9.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chopped White Onion, Mayo

$7.99+

Six or twelve buttermilk bathed and hand-breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Hot Dogs

$5.99

7-inch Kosher Beef Hot Dog, Chopped White Onion, Sweet Pickle Relish, Ketchup, Mustard

$7.99

7-inch Kosher Beef Hot Dog, House Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar, Chopped White Onion, Grain Mustard Aioli

Salads

$10.99

Chopped Romaine, tomato, avocado, parmesan cheese, chopped bacon, red pepper flakes, drizzled olive oil, Caesar dressing

$10.99

Chopped Romaine, avocado, candied pecans, beets, mandarin oranges, feta, honey lemon vinaigrette

Sides

$3.99+

Seasoned crinkle cut fries served with your choice of sauce.

$3.99+

Crinkle cut fries tossed in cajun spices and served with your choice of sauce.

$8.99

Large order of crinkle fries smothered with housemade chili and shredded cheddar. Topped with Diced White onion

$4.99

Southern-style fried pickle chips served with a side of buttermilk herb ranch.

$5.99

Hand cut, buttermilk-bathed, double fried white onion rings.

$5.99

Southwestern beef chili, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced white onions and jalapeños.

$0.79

A 1.5oz side of Buttermilk Herb Ranch, D#*! Good Sauce or Snake River Sauce

Kids

$9.99

Griddled Angus Beef burger (3.5oz) topped with American cheese. Comes with crinkle cut fries and a fountain cola.

$9.99

Buttered and toasted brioche bun with melty cheddar cheese grilled to golden brown. Comes with regular fries and a fountain Cola.

$9.99

Kosher beef hot dog (1/4 lbs) served on a buttered brioche lobster roll bun. Comes with crinkle cut fries and a fountain cola.

$9.99

5oz Chicken breast sliced into three tenders, then grilled or fried. Comes with crinkle cut fries and a fountain cola.

Shake Menu

Shakes

$4.99+

Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Vanilla Shake

$4.99+

Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Strawberry Shake

$4.99+

Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Chocolate Shake

$4.99+

Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Oreo Shake

$5.99+

Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$5.99+

Hand-spun 12 or 16oz Oreo and Strawberry Mixed Shake

Drink Menu

Colas, Juice + Tea

$3.49

Assorted Maine Root fountain colas served in a 16oz Cup.

$4.49

Longneck bottle of Mexican Coke or Sprite made the old-fashioned way with 100% cane sugar.

$3.99

Ginger pear or strawberry watermelon juice served in a 16oz cup.

$2.49

Cold bottle of Dasani or Fiji bottled water.

Slushies

$5.99

Rotating selection of 16oz frozen drinks available with our without booze.

$7.99

Two-flavor 16oz frozen drink available with our without booze.

Beer

$9.00+

Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.

$9.00+

Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.

$9.00+

Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.

$9.00+

Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.

$9.00+

Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.

$9.00+

Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.

$6.00+

Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.

$6.00+

Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.

$6.00+

Cold draft beer available in a 16oz pint or 22oz glass.

$9.00

20 oz Tallboy

$7.00

12 oz Can

$8.00

12 oz Can

$7.00

12 oz Can

$7.00

12 oz Can