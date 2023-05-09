Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Cat Cafe 114 N MAIN ST.

114 N MAIN ST.

Darby, MT 59829

Popular Items

Open Faced Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

Served over your choice of bread and covered with brown gravy

Pepperoni

$24.00

Artisan style crust with loads of large pepperoni slices

Taco Tuesday

$7 MARG

$7 Marg

$7.00

Food Menu

APPETIZERS

Lost Trail Nachos

$17.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips layered with choice of chicken or beef smothered in queso Blanco cheese topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream

Calamari

$18.00

Lightly dusted whole and pieces. Served with cocktail sauce and mango habanero sauce

Oyster Half Doz

$19.00

Gulf of Mexico oysters served on ice with lemon, cocktail sauce, and crackers

Oyster Full Doz

$36.00

Gulf of Mexico oysters served on ice with lemon, cocktail sauce, and crackers

Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside, these breaded cheese sticks are served with marinara and ranch

Sampler Basket

$18.00

Choice of two: spicy buffalo cauliflower onion rings mac & cheese bites breaded mushrooms. Include 2 dipping sauces

SHRIMP Cocktail

$19.00

9 seasoned prawns served on ice with lemon and cocktail sauce

Como Queso Fries

$18.00

1 lb French fries topped with pulled BBQ pork, queso Blanco and green onions

Wings Half Doz

$13.00

Crispy, fried wings tossed in choice of buffalo sauce, mango habanero, or honey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Wings Full Doz

$22.00

Crispy, fried wings tossed in choice of buffalo sauce, mango habanero, or honey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Bowls & Wraps

Build Your Own Bowl

$15.00

Each bowl starts with white rice, fresh romaine, spinach, sliced cucumber and tomato

Build Your Own Wrap

$15.00

Each wrap starts with white rice, fresh romaine, spinach, sliced cucumber and tomato

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Alfredo

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti

$12.00

No side

Kids 12" Peperoni Pizza

$12.00

Burgers

5280 Classic

$17.00

Char-grilled beef patty with your choice of cheese on a toasted bun

Chainsaw

$19.00

Char-grilled beef patty or chicken (crispy or grilled) topped with melted havarti, grilled mushrooms & onions and 1000 island dressing on a toasted bun

Double Barrel

$22.00

Double grilled beef patty topped with choice of cheese, 2 onion rings and honey BBQ sauce

Rocket Man

$19.00

Creamy jalapeño burger. Char-grilled beef patty smothered with melted jalapeño cream cheese and topped with bacon on a toasted bun

Bison Burger

$24.00

Free range half pound bison patty topped with choice of cheese and served on a toasted bun

Veggie Burger

$15.00

A black bean burger with roasted red peppers, corn, and three whole grains on a toasted bun

Sandwiches

Montana Yardbird

$14.00

Choice of grilled or fried chicken on a toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion

West Fork Sliders

$18.00

3 BBQ pulled pork sliders topped with melted cheddar and mayo

Sapphire Sub

$15.00

Toasted hoagie loaded with meatballs and marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with your choice of side

406 Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Two pieces of lightly breaded cod on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tarter sauce, coleslaw, and lemon

LBP's Philly with Au Jus

$18.00

Thinly sliced seasoned sirloin sauteed with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with queso Blanco cheese sauce and green onions. Served on a hoagie roll

Prime Rib Swiss Sandwich

$18.00

Thick slices of juicy prime rib, and melted swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll

New Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$16.00

Open faced turkey bacon and your choice of cheese, served on your choice of bread

BLT Sandwich

$15.00

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Open Faced Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

Served over your choice of bread and covered with brown gravy

Reuben Sandwich

$19.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & 1000 island, with your choice of bread

Classic Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Specialties

Salmon

$34.00

Seasoned grilled sockeye salmon served with garlic toast, lemon, wild rice, veggies and a side salad

Mahi Mahi

$34.00

Seasoned grilled mahi fillet served with garlic toast, lemon, wild rice, veggies and a side salad

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$23.00

Breaded angus steak topped with country gravy and served with garlic toast, mashed baby reds, veggies and a side salad

Main ST. Strips

$17.00

3/4 lb tempura battered chicken tenders. Served with choice of side and two dipping sauces

Half Rack

$26.00

On the rack pork ribs grilled and basted in our honey BBQ sauce served with cowboy beans, white cheddar mac & cheese and our house made slaw

Full Rack

$39.00

On the rack pork ribs grilled and basted in our honey BBQ sauce served with cowboy beans, white cheddar mac & cheese and our house made slaw

Alfredo Full Order

$21.00

Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta topped with shredded parmesan and parsley. Served with garlic toast and a side salad

Alfredo Half ORder

$16.00

Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta topped with shredded parmesan and parsley. Served with garlic toast and a side salad

Philly Burrito

$16.00

This burrito is loaded with our special grilled Philly steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers, topped with queso cheese and green onion

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Loaded with sausage, bacon, eggs, queso cheese, sour cream, & salsa

Meatloaf

$24.00

Flavorful meatloaf slices plated with mashed potatoes, brown gravy, sauteed veggies, garlic toast, and a side salad

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Lightly breaded cod with coleslaw, pico de gallo, and our signature cilantro crema sauce in warmed corn/flour blended tortillas. Served with chips and salsa

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Three pieces of lightly breaded cod served with French fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw and a lemon wedge

Biscuit's & Gravy

$14.00

Bring the taste back home with your classic biscuit's and creamy country gravy loaded with sausage chunks

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Sauteed chicken and Asian spring mix in teriyaki glaze sauce over a bed of white rice or noodles

Spaghetti Half Order

$16.00

Jumbo Italian meatballs in homemade sauce topped with parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with garlic toast and a side salad

Spaghetti Full Order

$21.00

Jumbo Italian meatballs in homemade sauce topped with parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with garlic toast and a side salad

Steaks

Ribeye

$45.00

Served with baby red mashed potatoes, sauteed veggie of the day, garlic toast and a garden salad

Top Sirloin

$32.00

Served with baby red mashed potatoes, sauteed veggie of the day, garlic toast and a garden salad

Filet Mignon

$41.00

Served with baby red mashed potatoes, sauteed veggie of the day, garlic toast and a garden salad

Salads

Taco Salad

$18.00

Tortilla shell bowl with seasoned ground beef, romaine, shredded jack cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and olives

Thai Peanut Salad

$15.00

Blend of romaine and spinach topped with cherry tomatoes, mandarin oranges and peanuts. Drizzled with peanut Bangkok padang sauce

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Deluxe Garden Salad

$13.00

Classic Dinner Salad

$11.00

Classic Dinner Salad Half

$8.00

SMALL SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Pizza

Pepperoni

$24.00

Artisan style crust with loads of large pepperoni slices

Linguica Combo

$27.00

Imported linguica sausage combo with mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and parmesan

Extras Sides

Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Cowboy Beans

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Queso

$2.50

Salsa

$1.00+

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$7.50

Desserts

Peanut Butter Cake

$7.00

2 Mixed Berry Chimichanga

$6.50

White Chocolate Cheese Cake Razz

$8.00

Toffee Cake

$7.50

Special of Day

Coco Filet

$41.00

SEAFOOD BASKET

$20.00

Prime Rib Taco Salad

$22.00

DRESSINGS & SAUCES

RANCH

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

1000

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

BALSAMIC

$0.75

RAZZ VIN

$0.75

CAESAR

$0.75

ITALIAN

$0.75

FRENCH

$0.75

MANGO

$0.75

THAI PEANUT

$1.00

BBQ

$0.75

SOUR CREAM

$1.25

4OZ SALSA

$2.50

4OZ QUESO

$2.50

MAYO

$0.75

TARTER

$1.00

COCKTAIL

$1.00

HORSEY

$0.75

BUFFALO

$0.75

CILANTRO CREAMA

$0.75

4OZ PICO DE GALLO

$2.25

JALAPEÑOS

$1.00

4oz Marinara

$0.75

4OZ Brown Gravy

$2.25

4 OZ Country Gravy

$2.25

N/A Beverages

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

7-Up

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$1.50

Coffee Reg

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Virgin Caesar

$6.00

VIRGIN Bloody Mary

$6.00

Club Soda

$1.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 N MAIN ST., Darby, MT 59829

Directions

