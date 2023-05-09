Big Cat Cafe 114 N MAIN ST.
114 N MAIN ST.
Darby, MT 59829
Taco Tuesday
$7 MARG
Food Menu
APPETIZERS
Lost Trail Nachos
Fresh fried tortilla chips layered with choice of chicken or beef smothered in queso Blanco cheese topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
Calamari
Lightly dusted whole and pieces. Served with cocktail sauce and mango habanero sauce
Oyster Half Doz
Gulf of Mexico oysters served on ice with lemon, cocktail sauce, and crackers
Oyster Full Doz
Gulf of Mexico oysters served on ice with lemon, cocktail sauce, and crackers
Cheese Sticks
Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside, these breaded cheese sticks are served with marinara and ranch
Sampler Basket
Choice of two: spicy buffalo cauliflower onion rings mac & cheese bites breaded mushrooms. Include 2 dipping sauces
SHRIMP Cocktail
9 seasoned prawns served on ice with lemon and cocktail sauce
Como Queso Fries
1 lb French fries topped with pulled BBQ pork, queso Blanco and green onions
Wings Half Doz
Crispy, fried wings tossed in choice of buffalo sauce, mango habanero, or honey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Wings Full Doz
Crispy, fried wings tossed in choice of buffalo sauce, mango habanero, or honey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chips & Salsa
Onion Rings
Bowls & Wraps
Kids Menu
Burgers
5280 Classic
Char-grilled beef patty with your choice of cheese on a toasted bun
Chainsaw
Char-grilled beef patty or chicken (crispy or grilled) topped with melted havarti, grilled mushrooms & onions and 1000 island dressing on a toasted bun
Double Barrel
Double grilled beef patty topped with choice of cheese, 2 onion rings and honey BBQ sauce
Rocket Man
Creamy jalapeño burger. Char-grilled beef patty smothered with melted jalapeño cream cheese and topped with bacon on a toasted bun
Bison Burger
Free range half pound bison patty topped with choice of cheese and served on a toasted bun
Veggie Burger
A black bean burger with roasted red peppers, corn, and three whole grains on a toasted bun
Sandwiches
Montana Yardbird
Choice of grilled or fried chicken on a toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
West Fork Sliders
3 BBQ pulled pork sliders topped with melted cheddar and mayo
Sapphire Sub
Toasted hoagie loaded with meatballs and marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with your choice of side
406 Fish Sandwich
Two pieces of lightly breaded cod on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tarter sauce, coleslaw, and lemon
LBP's Philly with Au Jus
Thinly sliced seasoned sirloin sauteed with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with queso Blanco cheese sauce and green onions. Served on a hoagie roll
Prime Rib Swiss Sandwich
Thick slices of juicy prime rib, and melted swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll
New Sandwiches
Turkey Bacon Sandwich
Open faced turkey bacon and your choice of cheese, served on your choice of bread
BLT Sandwich
Tuna Fish Sandwich
Open Faced Meatloaf Sandwich
Served over your choice of bread and covered with brown gravy
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & 1000 island, with your choice of bread
Classic Turkey Sandwich
Tuna Melt
Specialties
Salmon
Seasoned grilled sockeye salmon served with garlic toast, lemon, wild rice, veggies and a side salad
Mahi Mahi
Seasoned grilled mahi fillet served with garlic toast, lemon, wild rice, veggies and a side salad
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Breaded angus steak topped with country gravy and served with garlic toast, mashed baby reds, veggies and a side salad
Main ST. Strips
3/4 lb tempura battered chicken tenders. Served with choice of side and two dipping sauces
Half Rack
On the rack pork ribs grilled and basted in our honey BBQ sauce served with cowboy beans, white cheddar mac & cheese and our house made slaw
Full Rack
On the rack pork ribs grilled and basted in our honey BBQ sauce served with cowboy beans, white cheddar mac & cheese and our house made slaw
Alfredo Full Order
Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta topped with shredded parmesan and parsley. Served with garlic toast and a side salad
Alfredo Half ORder
Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta topped with shredded parmesan and parsley. Served with garlic toast and a side salad
Philly Burrito
This burrito is loaded with our special grilled Philly steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers, topped with queso cheese and green onion
Breakfast Burrito
Loaded with sausage, bacon, eggs, queso cheese, sour cream, & salsa
Meatloaf
Flavorful meatloaf slices plated with mashed potatoes, brown gravy, sauteed veggies, garlic toast, and a side salad
Fish Tacos
Lightly breaded cod with coleslaw, pico de gallo, and our signature cilantro crema sauce in warmed corn/flour blended tortillas. Served with chips and salsa
Fish & Chips
Three pieces of lightly breaded cod served with French fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw and a lemon wedge
Biscuit's & Gravy
Bring the taste back home with your classic biscuit's and creamy country gravy loaded with sausage chunks
Chicken Teriyaki
Sauteed chicken and Asian spring mix in teriyaki glaze sauce over a bed of white rice or noodles
Spaghetti Half Order
Jumbo Italian meatballs in homemade sauce topped with parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with garlic toast and a side salad
Spaghetti Full Order
Jumbo Italian meatballs in homemade sauce topped with parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with garlic toast and a side salad
Steaks
Ribeye
Served with baby red mashed potatoes, sauteed veggie of the day, garlic toast and a garden salad
Top Sirloin
Served with baby red mashed potatoes, sauteed veggie of the day, garlic toast and a garden salad
Filet Mignon
Served with baby red mashed potatoes, sauteed veggie of the day, garlic toast and a garden salad
Salads
Taco Salad
Tortilla shell bowl with seasoned ground beef, romaine, shredded jack cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and olives
Thai Peanut Salad
Blend of romaine and spinach topped with cherry tomatoes, mandarin oranges and peanuts. Drizzled with peanut Bangkok padang sauce
Caesar Salad
Deluxe Garden Salad
Classic Dinner Salad
Classic Dinner Salad Half
SMALL SIDE SALAD
Pizza
Extras Sides
Desserts
DRESSINGS & SAUCES
RANCH
HONEY MUSTARD
1000
BLUE CHEESE
BALSAMIC
RAZZ VIN
CAESAR
ITALIAN
FRENCH
MANGO
THAI PEANUT
BBQ
SOUR CREAM
4OZ SALSA
4OZ QUESO
MAYO
TARTER
COCKTAIL
HORSEY
BUFFALO
CILANTRO CREAMA
4OZ PICO DE GALLO
JALAPEÑOS
4oz Marinara
4OZ Brown Gravy
4 OZ Country Gravy
N/A Beverages
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Root Beer
Mountain Dew
Chocolate Milk
7-Up
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Roy Rogers
Hot Apple Cider
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Ginger Ale
Tonic Water
Coffee Reg
Hot Chocolate
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Sugar Free Red Bull
Red Bull
Virgin Caesar
VIRGIN Bloody Mary
Club Soda
HOT TEA
Cranberry
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
