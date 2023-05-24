  • Home
Big Cheech's Chicken Waffles and Sliders 9810 Carroll Canyon Rd Ste 102

No reviews yet

9810 Carroll Canyon Rd Ste 102

San Diego, CA 92131

Slider Combos

1. Chicken Deluxe Combo

1. Chicken Deluxe Combo

$12.99

BC SAUCE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, + PICKLES

2. Spicy Chicken Slider Combo

2. Spicy Chicken Slider Combo

$12.99

SPIKED RANCH SAUCE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO + PICKLES

3. Chicken Club Slider Combo

3. Chicken Club Slider Combo

$12.99

CHIPOTLE MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, + PICKLES

4. Chicken N Waffle Slider Combo

4. Chicken N Waffle Slider Combo

$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON + CHEESE

5. Angus Beef Slider Combo

5. Angus Beef Slider Combo

$13.99

BC SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONIONS, PICKLES + CHEESE

6. Philly Steak Slider Combo

6. Philly Steak Slider Combo

$13.99

SLICED ANGUS RIBEYE, ONIONS, GREEN + RED PEPPERS, + CHEESE

7. BBQ Beef Slider Combo

7. BBQ Beef Slider Combo

$13.99

SLICED ANGUS RIBEYE, BBQ SAUCE, COLESLAW + CHEESE

8. Falafel Slider Combo

8. Falafel Slider Combo

$12.99

FALAFEL PATTY, TAHINI SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO + PICKLES

Chicken N Waffles

2 Chicken Tender Combo

2 Chicken Tender Combo

$13.99

2 CHICKEN TENDERS, WAFFLES, FRIES + DRINK

4 Chicken Tender Combo

4 Chicken Tender Combo

$16.99

4 CHICKEN TENDERS, WAFFLES, FRIES + DRINK

6 Chicken Tender Combo

6 Chicken Tender Combo

$21.99

6 CHICKEN TENDERS, WAFFLES, FRIES + DRINK

2 Spicy Chicken Tender Combo

2 Spicy Chicken Tender Combo

$13.99

2 SPICY CHICKEN TENDERS, WAFFLES, FRIES + DRINK

4 Spicy Chicken Tender Combo

4 Spicy Chicken Tender Combo

$16.99

4 SPICY CHICKEN TENDERS, WAFFLES, FRIES + DRINK

6 Spicy Chicken Tender Combo

6 Spicy Chicken Tender Combo

$21.99

6 SPICY CHICKEN TENDERS, WAFFLES, FRIES + DRINK

Singles

Chicken Deluxe Slider

Chicken Deluxe Slider

$4.99

BC SAUCE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, + PICKLES

Spicy Chicken Slider

Spicy Chicken Slider

$4.99

BC SAUCE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO + PICKLES

Chicken Club Slider

Chicken Club Slider

$4.99

GRILLED CHICKEN, AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON + CHEESE

Chicken N Waffle Slider

Chicken N Waffle Slider

$4.99

CHICKEN TENDER, BACON + CHEESE

Angus Beef Slider

Angus Beef Slider

$5.99

BC SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES + CHEESE

Philly Steak Slider

Philly Steak Slider

$5.99

SLICED ANGUS RIBEYE, ONIONS, GREEN + RED PEPPERS, + CHEESE

BBQ Beef Slider

BBQ Beef Slider

$5.99

SLICED ANGUS RIBEYE, BBQ SAUCE, COLESLAW + CHEESE

Falafel Slider

Falafel Slider

$4.99

FALAFEL PATTY, TAHINI SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO + PICKLES

Single Chicken Tender

$3.99

Single Grilled Chicken Tender

$3.99

Single Spicy Chicken Tender

$3.99

Single Falafel Patty

$2.99

Salads

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Breaded chopped chicken tender / mixed greens / shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses / crumbled bacon / sliced hard-boiled egg / tomatoes

House Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens / tomatoes / cucumber / red onions / shredded cheese

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.99
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$5.99
Belgian Waffle (1)

Belgian Waffle (1)

$3.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Drinks

Sm - Fountain Drink

Sm - Fountain Drink

$2.49
Lg- Fountain Drink

Lg- Fountain Drink

$2.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.25
Sm - Milkshake

Sm - Milkshake

$4.99

Chooses: Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry or Oreo

Lg - Milkshake

Lg - Milkshake

$6.99

Chooses: Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry or Oreo

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

9810 Carroll Canyon Rd Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92131

Directions

Main pic

