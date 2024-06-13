Pizza
Big Cheese Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Big Cheese Pizza has been a member of the Walla Walla, Washington community since we opened for business on March 11, 1991. We first started as part of a national franchise, but soon after, we decided we could better serve YOU and our COMMUNITY by moving on as an independent business. By doing so, we have been able to successfully pursue our goals of offering exceptional service while also giving back to our community.
Location
499 N Wilbur Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362