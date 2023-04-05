- Home
Big Cherry Brewing Company 402 Wood Ave E
402 Wood Ave E
Big Stone Gap, VA 24219
BRUNCH DRINKS
Flights
Vodka & Tequila
Gin, Rum, and Scotch
Whiskies & Bourbon
4 Roses Single Barrel
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Blanton's
Bulleit Single Barrel
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Ezra Brooks Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Woodford Reserve
Liquers, Etc
Beer
Aluminum Cup
Draft
Honey Mango Sour
Hazy Little Thing Sierra
Copper Legend Lager
Parkway Flat Top Lager
Raven's Roost Baltic Porter
Wicked Weed Watermelon Dragonfruit Burst
Jack's Abby House Lager
Sugar Hill Warm & Fuzzy
Blue Moon
3 Notch'd Minute Man
Bikini Blonde Lager
Hi-Wire Bed of Nails
Bearded Iris Homestyle
Downeast Strawberry Cider
Michelob Ultra Draft
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Founders Breakfast Stout
Estrella
Beales Peach Tea Blonde
Yeehaw Oktoberfest
Sweet Baby Jesus
Michelob Ultra, PITCHER
Copper Legend, PITCHER
Raven's Roost Baltic Porter, PITCHER
Watermelon Dragonfruit Burst, PITCHER
Jack's Abby House Lager, PITCHER
Bed of Nails, PITCHER
Octoberfest, PITCHER
Estrella, PITCHER
Sweet Baby Jesus!, PITCHER
Ever Clever Double IPA, PITCHER
Hazy Little Thing, PITCHER
Flat Top Lager, PITCHER
Narragansett, PITCHER
Warm & Fuzzy, PITCHER
Minute Man IPA, PITCHER
Yeehaw Oktoberfest, PITCHER
Maui Bikini Blonde, PITCHER
Downeast Strawberry Cider, PITCHER
Honey Mago Sour, PITCHER
Peach Tea Blonde, PITCHER
Bearded Iris Homestyle
6 Pack
Aluminum Cup
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Brooklyn Oktoberfest
Budlight
Budweiser
Ciderboys
Coors
Coors Banquet
Corona
Devils Backbone Vienna Lager
Dogfish Head World Wide Stout
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Port City Oktoberfest
Shiner Bock
Space Dust IPA
Stella Artois
Yuengling
Aluminum Cup
Busch Light
Founder's Oktoberfest
Hi-Wire Brew Zirkus Oktoberfest
Natural Light
Nutrl Seltzer
Paulaner Octoberfest
PBR
Ranchwater Seltzer
Schlafly Oktoberfest
Smuttynose Oktoberfest
Twisted Tea
Brewdog Fellowship
Cocktails
Absolute Stress
Acid Trip
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Apple-Tini
Arctic Margarita
B-52
Baby Guiness
Bahama Mama
Balls-N-Cider
Banana Split
Bay Breeze
BCB
Big Stone Sour
Black Russian
Blackberry Sour
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Blue Ecstasy
Blue Freezie Pop
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Motorcycle
Bone Crusher
Boner Soup
Buttery Nipple
Cape Cod
Captain on Acid
Captain's Choice
Caramel Apple-Tini
Cherry Life Saver
Cherry Limeade
Chocolate Cake
Cinnamon Orange Old Fashioned
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Ciroc Crisp
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Cranberry Apple Margarita
Crown Peach Tea
Cuba Libre
D.W.I
Daquiri
Dirty Bong Water
Dirty Miso
Drink Special 6
Drink Special 7
Drink Special 8
F*** Me Harder
Fall Island
Fallen Angel
Fireside Cider
First & Ten
Four Horseman
Four Legged MOFO
Fruit-Rollup
Fun Dip
Fuzzy Navel
Georgia Peach
Gimlet
Golden Apple
Grape Nehi
Grape Snowcone
Grateful Dead
Green Leprechaun
Green Tea Shot
Gremlin
Grey Hound
Hairy Navel
Headless Horseman
Heat Wave
Hometown Lemonade
Incredible Hulk
Irish Breakfast
Irish Coffee
Irish Trashcan
Jalapeño Margarita
Jamaican Cowboy
Jamaican Me Crazy
Jelly Donut Shot
Jim Jones
JJ's Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kamikazee
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop Martini
Lethality
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island
Longbranch Quencher
Lou Berry
Lynchburg Lemonade
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Manmosa
Margarita - Rocks
Mimosa
Mojito
Monster Mash
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Nerds
Ninja Turtle
Oatmeal Cookie
Ocean Water
Old-Fashioned
Peach Ring
Peach Sparkle
Peach Sweet Tea
Peaches N' Cream
Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita
Pineapple Upside Down
Pink P****
Piña Colada
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice
Purple People Eater
Push Pop
Raspberry Bourbon Mule
Red Death
Red Gummy Bear
Red Headed Slut
Red Snapper
Rocky Top MOFO
Royal Flush
Salted Caramel Mudslide
Salty Dog
Sangria
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Sicilian Kiss
Silk Panties
Slippery Captain
Snickers Bar
SOCO Kamikazee
Southern Piece of Ass
Strawberries N' Cream
Summer
Sweater Weather
T.W.P.
Tarantula Rita
Tennessee Apple Jack
Tennessee Honey & Lemonade
Tequila Sunrise
Texas Iced Tea
Texas Tornado
This Sh** Is Bananas
Tom Collins
Tongue in Your Panties
Tootsie Roll
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Water Mocassin
Whiskey Sour
White Gummy Bear
White Russian
White Tea Shot
Wild F'N B****
Witches' Brew Lemonade
Woo Woo
Red Wine
White Wine
Appetizers
6 Signature Wings
6 crispy deep fried wings with a choice of in house sauces.
12 Signature Wings
12 crispy deep fried wings with a choice of in house sauces.
Big Bavarian Pretzel
Giant Pretzel served on a custom hook served with beer cheese and grain mustard
Big Bavarian Pretzel Charcuterie
Giant Pretzel served with grain mustard, assorted pickles and dry aged meats.
Pork Rind Nachos
House made pork rinds topped with beer cheese, wagu beef, tomato, onion and jalapeno.
Roasted Salsa & Street Corn Dip
Entrees
Big Cherry Burger
Wagu burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Three pulled chicken sliders on Hawaiian rolls topped with buffalo sauce and pepperjack cheese and a side of pickles.
Chicken and Waffles
Two Belgium waffles, three chicken tenders topped with bacon, maple syrup or a spicy house maple syrup.
Chili Frito Burger
Wagu burger topped with queso, chili, frito chips and cheddar cheese
Suspicious Minds
Wagu burger fit for a king topped with smoke bacon, peanut butter, cheddar cheese and red pepper jelly.
Main Street Mac Burger
Wagu burger topped with macaroni and cheese barbecue chips and cheddar cheese.
House Salad
Dessert
EXTRAS
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
402 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219