Big Cherry Brewing Company 402 Wood Ave E

402 Wood Ave E

Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

NA Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

BRUNCH DRINKS

MIMOSA GLASS

$4.00

MIMOSA PITCHER

$15.00

Flights

Build Your Own Beer

$10.00

Vodka & Tequila

1800 Silver

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Peach

$6.00

Absolut Peppar

$6.00

Aristocrat Vodka

$4.00

Ciroc Apple

$7.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$6.50

Don Julio

$11.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.50

Patron

$10.00

Tarantula

$4.50

Tito's

$6.00

Tortilla

$4.00

Gin, Rum, and Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Tanqueray

$5.50

Aristocrat Gin

$4.00

Malibu Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Rum

$4.50

Captain Morgan Rum

$5.00

Aristocrat Rum

$4.00

Parrot Bay Rum

$4.50

Whiskies & Bourbon

4 Roses Single Barrel

$8.00

Angel's Envy

$8.50

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Blanton's

$12.00

Bulleit Single Barrel

$10.50

Crown Apple

$6.75

Crown Peach

$6.75

Crown Royal

$6.75

Crown Vanilla

$6.75

Eagle Rare

$7.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$6.75

Ezra Brooks Bourbon

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$4.50

Jim Beam Black

$4.75

Knob Creek

$6.75

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

Liquers, Etc

Amaretto

$4.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Fireball

$3.50

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Hennessy

$7.50

Hypnotiq

$4.50

Jagermeister

$5.50

Peppermint

$3.00

Rumchata

$4.75

Rumpleminze

$4.50

Pumpkin Moonshine

$4.50

Beer

Aluminum Cup

$0.50

Draft

Honey Mango Sour

$6.75

Hazy Little Thing Sierra

$6.50

Copper Legend Lager

$6.00

Parkway Flat Top Lager

$6.00

Raven's Roost Baltic Porter

$7.00

Wicked Weed Watermelon Dragonfruit Burst

$6.50

Jack's Abby House Lager

$6.50

Sugar Hill Warm & Fuzzy

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.00

3 Notch'd Minute Man

$6.50

Bikini Blonde Lager

$6.50

Hi-Wire Bed of Nails

$6.50

Bearded Iris Homestyle

$7.00

Downeast Strawberry Cider

$6.75

Michelob Ultra Draft

$5.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.50

Founders Breakfast Stout

$7.50

Estrella

$6.50

Beales Peach Tea Blonde

$6.75

Yeehaw Oktoberfest

$6.75

Sweet Baby Jesus

$7.00

Michelob Ultra, PITCHER

$15.00

Copper Legend, PITCHER

$20.00

Raven's Roost Baltic Porter, PITCHER

$22.00

Watermelon Dragonfruit Burst, PITCHER

$20.00

Jack's Abby House Lager, PITCHER

$18.00

Bed of Nails, PITCHER

$20.00

Octoberfest, PITCHER

$18.00

Estrella, PITCHER

$18.00

Sweet Baby Jesus!, PITCHER

$22.00

Ever Clever Double IPA, PITCHER

$24.00

Hazy Little Thing, PITCHER

$20.00

Flat Top Lager, PITCHER

$20.00

Narragansett, PITCHER

$18.00

Warm & Fuzzy, PITCHER

$22.00

Minute Man IPA, PITCHER

$20.00

Yeehaw Oktoberfest, PITCHER

$22.00

Maui Bikini Blonde, PITCHER

$20.00

Downeast Strawberry Cider, PITCHER

$22.00

Honey Mago Sour, PITCHER

$22.00

Peach Tea Blonde, PITCHER

$22.00

Bearded Iris Homestyle

$24.00

6 Pack

$20.00

Aluminum Cup

$0.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Brooklyn Oktoberfest

$6.25

Budlight

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Ciderboys

$5.75

Coors

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Corona

$5.50

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$5.75

Dogfish Head World Wide Stout

$15.00

Heineken

$5.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.00

Port City Oktoberfest

$6.25

Shiner Bock

$5.75

Space Dust IPA

$5.75

Stella Artois

$5.75

Yuengling

$5.25

Aluminum Cup

$0.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Founder's Oktoberfest

$6.00

Hi-Wire Brew Zirkus Oktoberfest

$6.25

Natural Light

$3.50

Nutrl Seltzer

$5.00

Paulaner Octoberfest

$7.25

PBR

$4.50

Ranchwater Seltzer

$4.00

Schlafly Oktoberfest

$6.25

Smuttynose Oktoberfest

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$3.50

Brewdog Fellowship

$6.25

Cocktails

Absolute Stress

$7.00

Acid Trip

$6.50

Alabama Slammer

$6.50

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Apple-Tini

$6.50

Arctic Margarita

$6.50

B-52

$6.00

Baby Guiness

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Balls-N-Cider

$7.50

Banana Split

$6.75

Bay Breeze

$5.50

BCB

$6.50

Big Stone Sour

$6.50

Black Russian

$5.50

Blackberry Sour

$6.25

Bloody Maria

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Blue Ecstasy

$6.75

Blue Freezie Pop

$7.25

Blue Hawaiian

$6.50

Blue Motorcycle

$6.75

Bone Crusher

$6.75

Boner Soup

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.50

Cape Cod

$5.50

Captain on Acid

$5.50

Captain's Choice

$5.50

Caramel Apple-Tini

$6.00

Cherry Life Saver

$6.25

Cherry Limeade

$6.25

Chocolate Cake

$6.75

Cinnamon Orange Old Fashioned

$8.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.25

Ciroc Crisp

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$5.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Cranberry Apple Margarita

$7.50

Crown Peach Tea

$7.25

Cuba Libre

$5.50

D.W.I

$6.50

Daquiri

$5.50

Dirty Bong Water

$6.50

Dirty Miso

$5.50

Drink Special 6

$6.00

Drink Special 7

$7.00

Drink Special 8

$8.00

F*** Me Harder

$6.50

Fall Island

$7.00

Fallen Angel

$8.50

Fireside Cider

$7.00

First & Ten

$6.75

Four Horseman

$6.75

Four Legged MOFO

$6.00

Fruit-Rollup

$6.75

Fun Dip

$6.75

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Georgia Peach

$6.25

Gimlet

$5.50

Golden Apple

$6.25

Grape Nehi

$6.25

Grape Snowcone

$6.25

Grateful Dead

$6.50

Green Leprechaun

$6.50

Green Tea Shot

$6.50

Gremlin

$6.00

Grey Hound

$5.50

Hairy Navel

$6.00

Headless Horseman

$6.00

Heat Wave

$6.00

Hometown Lemonade

$6.00

Incredible Hulk

$6.75

Irish Breakfast

$6.50

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Irish Trashcan

$7.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$6.00

Jamaican Cowboy

$6.50

Jamaican Me Crazy

$6.25

Jelly Donut Shot

$6.00

Jim Jones

$6.25

JJ's Bomb

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikazee

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.75

Lethality

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$6.75

Liquid Marijuana

$6.75

Long Island

$6.75

Longbranch Quencher

$6.50

Lou Berry

$7.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.00

Madras

$5.50

Mai Tai

$6.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Manmosa

$5.50

Margarita - Rocks

$6.00

Mimosa

$4.50

Mojito

$6.00

Monster Mash

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Mudslide

$6.75

Nerds

$6.50

Ninja Turtle

$5.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.50

Ocean Water

$6.50

Old-Fashioned

$8.00

Peach Ring

$7.50

Peach Sparkle

$6.25

Peach Sweet Tea

$7.00

Peaches N' Cream

$6.25

Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita

$7.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.25

Pink P****

$6.50

Piña Colada

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

$6.75

Purple People Eater

$6.25

Push Pop

$6.75

Raspberry Bourbon Mule

$6.75

Red Death

$7.00

Red Gummy Bear

$7.50

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Rocky Top MOFO

$7.00

Royal Flush

$6.50

Salted Caramel Mudslide

$6.75

Salty Dog

$5.50

Sangria

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.50

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Sex On The Beach

$6.25

Sicilian Kiss

$5.50

Silk Panties

$6.50

Slippery Captain

$6.00

Snickers Bar

$6.00

SOCO Kamikazee

$6.00

Southern Piece of Ass

$6.25

Strawberries N' Cream

$6.25

Summer

$6.25

Sweater Weather

$7.00

T.W.P.

$6.50

Tarantula Rita

$6.00

Tennessee Apple Jack

$6.50

Tennessee Honey & Lemonade

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Texas Iced Tea

$6.25

Texas Tornado

$6.50

This Sh** Is Bananas

$6.75

Tom Collins

$6.50

Tongue in Your Panties

$6.25

Tootsie Roll

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Washington Apple

$6.50

Water Mocassin

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.75

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

White Tea Shot

$6.00

Wild F'N B****

$6.25

Witches' Brew Lemonade

$7.50

Woo Woo

$6.00

Red Wine

Josh Cabernet

$6.00

Apothic Dark

$5.00

Josh Cabernet BOTTLE

$25.00

Apothic Dark BOTTLE

$20.00

Apothic Merlot

$5.00

Apothic Merlot BOTTLE

$20.00

White Wine

Castello Del Poggio Moscato

$5.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$5.00

Castello Del Poggio Moscato BOTTLE

$20.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$20.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BOTTLE

$20.00

Coffee

12oz Cold Brew

$4.50

16oz Cold Brew

$5.00

12oz Frappe

$4.00

16oz Frappe

$4.50

12oz Latte

$4.00

16oz Latte

$4.50

Drip Coffee 12oz

$2.25

Drip Coffee 16oz

$2.50

TODAYS SPECIAL

The Big Chicken

$12.00

Southern Boy

$15.00

That's My Jam

$15.00

BRUNCH

Breakfast Plate

$15.99

Donuts

$4.00

Pastries

$4.00

Pancakes

$5.00

Bagels

$3.00

Sides

Appetizers

6 Signature Wings

$8.00

6 crispy deep fried wings with a choice of in house sauces.

12 Signature Wings

$15.00

12 crispy deep fried wings with a choice of in house sauces.

Big Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Giant Pretzel served on a custom hook served with beer cheese and grain mustard

Big Bavarian Pretzel Charcuterie

$15.00

Giant Pretzel served with grain mustard, assorted pickles and dry aged meats.

Pork Rind Nachos

$13.00

House made pork rinds topped with beer cheese, wagu beef, tomato, onion and jalapeno.

Roasted Salsa & Street Corn Dip

$9.00

Entrees

Big Cherry Burger

$12.50

Wagu burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Three pulled chicken sliders on Hawaiian rolls topped with buffalo sauce and pepperjack cheese and a side of pickles.

Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

Two Belgium waffles, three chicken tenders topped with bacon, maple syrup or a spicy house maple syrup.

Chili Frito Burger

$12.50

Wagu burger topped with queso, chili, frito chips and cheddar cheese

Suspicious Minds

$12.50

Wagu burger fit for a king topped with smoke bacon, peanut butter, cheddar cheese and red pepper jelly.

Main Street Mac Burger

$12.50

Wagu burger topped with macaroni and cheese barbecue chips and cheddar cheese.

House Salad

$7.00

Dessert

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$4.50

Dense, rich, moist citrus cake served with whipped cream and orange garnish.

Chocolate Torte

$4.00

Rich chocolate cake served with whipped cream

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.00

Classic NY style cheesecake topped with raspberry coulis

Basque Cheesecake

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

SWAG

Black & Grey Hat

$20.00

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00

BSG Black Shirts

$15.00

Combo-shirt, glass, koozie

$25.00

Glass Cups

$6.00

Koozies

$5.00

Red Short Sleeve

$20.00

Sweatshirts

$40.00

White & Black Hat

$20.00

Union Color Shirt

$25.00

Red & Black Shirts

$25.00

Grey Shirts

$25.00

Entrees

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

402 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

Directions

