Big City Market & Coffee Bar

Cheesecakes

Our house-made cheesecakes are smooth and creamy! Common to our menu are standards like New York Style (plain), Salted Caramel, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Pumpkin, White-Chocolate Raspberry, Samoa, Strawberry, & more. We're also happy to take orders for special flavors to fit your sweet tooth! Pricing for our cheesecakes in general $30 for a Baby ( 6-8) or $55 for a Large (12-14), although prices may vary for special ingredients. Orders require 2 business day notice and must be made in person or via phone at 270-825-0077!