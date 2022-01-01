Big City Market & Coffee Bar

- Home
23 Sugg Street
Madisonville, KY 42431
Popular Items
Brew
Espresso
Espresso
Pure and simple espresso shots.
Americano
Espresso with water.
Latte
Espresso with milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed and foamed milk.
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla latte with caramel drizzle and espresso on top.
Dark Mocha
Dark chocolate sauce with milk.
White Mocha
White chocolate sauce with milk. Sweeter than the Dark Mocha.
Fro-ccinos
Frozen & blended latte.
Mollie's Specialty Espresso
Caramel On My Mind
Caramel sauce plus salted caramel & bourbon caramel syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
Luck 'O the Kentuckian
Irish cream & bourbon caramel syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
My Sweet Aunt Hazel
Cherry & hazelnut syrups topped with whipped cream.
The Angela Lansbury
Lavender & raspberry syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
The Checkered Cab
White & dark chocolate sauces. Topped with whipped cream.
The Cheeky Monkey
Dark chocolate sauce plus banana & hazelnut syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
The Cuppa Christmas
Brown sugar cinnamon, caramel, & chestnut syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
The Hound Dog
Banana & peanut butter syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
The MadCity Mocha
Dark chocolate sauce plus almond & hazelnut syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
The Polar Brrr
White chocolate sauce with coconut syrup. Topped with whipped cream.
The Pumpkin Waffle
Pumpkin pie & maple syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
The Salty Bee
Salted caramel syrup & honey. Topped with whipped cream.
The Sweetie (in honor of Isaiah Davis)
Coconut & cinnamon syrups, topped with whipped cream.
You Say It's Your Birthday
Vanilla bean & cupcake syrups. Topped with whipped cream & sprinkles.
The Big Nelson
Dark chocolate sauce, English toffee & creme de menthe syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
Sugg Street Sodas
Other Yummy Bevs
Bottled
Ale 8
Sanpellegrino Pompelmo
Stewart’s Orange n’ Cream
Stewart’s Root Beer
Stewart’s Cream Soda
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Polar Lime Seltzer
Coke
Diet Coke
Voss Water
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Cup of ice
Dr Pepper Zero
A&W Zero
Smoothies
Build Your Own
Choose up to 4 ingredients, your milk, & more!
VitaMonster
Avocado, oat milk, pineapple, & spinach. Packed with potassium, magnesium, iron, & vitamins B2 & B6. No added sugar and good for your heart & aids in lowering cholesterol. Vegan & nut-free!
K-POW
Banana, spinach, blueberries, oat milk, oats, & ginger packs a potassium punch, high in magnesium, fiber, & straight up yumminess! Vegan & nut-free.
Buckeye
Specially created for our Keto customers, this rich smoothie is a meal in a cup featuring good fats contained in natural peanut butter, coconut oil, & avocado. Also includes unsweetened almond milk, cocoa powder, & heavy cream. No added sugar and all ingredients are clean & Keto. Great for low-carb diets! Carbs 6g, Fat 62g, Protein 11g, Calories 647.
Some Beach
Straight from some beach somewhere! As refreshing as a Pina Colada without the rum: unsweetened coconut milk, pineapple, oats, banana, & Greek yogurt.
Pineapple Dream
Smooth & creamy...simply dreamy! Pineapple, coconut milk, Greek yogurt, heavy cream, & honey. Perfect any time of the day!
Morning Pastries
Hillbilly Biscuits
Our Hillbilly biscuits have been around almost as long as we have! These little homemade buttermilk biscuits are packed with sharp cheddar cheese, sausage, & bacon...& lots of European butter. Just one is never enough!
Caramel Apple Scones
In celebration of Autumn, we’ve come up with a new flavor we know you’ll love! Apples, brown sugar, cinnamon with caramel glaze.
Peach Cobbler Scones
Our creamy scones filled with fresh peaches and topped with a Brown Sugar Cinnamon glaze.
Orange-Cranberry Scones
All of our scones are homemade with a rich & creamy texture due to the amount of European butter and heavy cream in each recipe. These include orange zest, Triple Sec liquor, & dried cranberries. Topped with a sweet Orange Glaze.
Strawberry Scones
All of our scones are homemade with a rich & creamy texture due to the amount of European butter and heavy cream in each recipe. These feature chunks of strawberry & are topped with a sweet Vanilla Glaze.
Blueberry Scones
Rich & creamy texture popping with large blueberries, topped with vanilla glaze.
Biker Bars
Our homemade granola bars are full of all sorts of yummy ingredients including, oats, toasted almonds & pecans, peanut butter, & wheat flake cereal. Chewy & filling. Contains nuts.
Sweet Treats
“OMG!” Chocolate Chip Cookie
We haven’t had these in a while! Our original chocolate chip cookies made with dark brown sugar and bourbon.
"The Bomb" Cookie (Peanut Butter & Chocolate)
These were one of our original cookie creations: we started with a big base from grandma's peanut butter cookie recipe, topped with peanut butter glaze and a swirl of chocolate ganache. So yummy!
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Just like Grandma used to make (but better...shhh)! Cinnamon, old-fashioned oats, chewy raisins, and lots of real butter combine for this delicious comfort cookie.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Perfect for Fall! Homemade vanilla cookie dough rolled in cinnamon and raw sugar, baked to be crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.
Coco-Loco Bars
Chocolate ganache, coconut, vanilla filling, on walnut graham crust.
Birthday Cake Crispy Treats
Crispy rice cereal, marshmallow, white chocolate, & sprinkles, of course!
Cheesecake Bar
Our smooth & creamy New York Style cheesecake on graham crust. Served with homemade fruit sauce & whipped cream.
Whole Cakes & Pies
Cheesecakes
Our house-made cheesecakes are smooth and creamy! Common to our menu are standards like New York Style (plain), Salted Caramel, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Pumpkin, White-Chocolate Raspberry, Samoa, Strawberry, & more. We're also happy to take orders for special flavors to fit your sweet tooth! Pricing for our cheesecakes in general $30 for a Baby ( 6-8) or $55 for a Large (12-14), although prices may vary for special ingredients. Orders require 2 business day notice and must be made in person or via phone at 270-825-0077!
Layer Cakes
Generally 3 layers of moist & tender cake, sandwiched with homemade buttercream or cream cheese frosting. Popular recipes include Italian Cream, Red Velvet, Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Caramel, Lemon Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Almond Raspberry, & more. Prices fall between $35 for Baby (6-8) and $60 for Large (14-16), but may vary depending on ingredients. Orders require 2 business day notice and must be made in person or via phone at 270-825-0077!
Pies
Sometimes only pie will do: flaky homemade crust, creamy filling, & beautiful meringue. Favorites include Chocolate, Coconut, Raisin Cream, Peanut Butter, Butterscotch, Chess, Derby, & Pecan. Serves 6-8. Custard pies $15; nut pies $22. Orders require 2 business day notice and must be made in person or via phone at 270-825-0077!
Big City Bowls
Asian Bowl
Soft lo mein noodles topped with shredded roasted chicken breast, carrots, edamame, green onion, red cabbage, toasted almonds, & crispy chow mein noodles. Served with housemade nut-free Asian Dressing. NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.
Italian Bowl
Hearty bowl of bowtie pasta, topped with turkey, Genoa salami, pepperoni, cannelini beans, tomato, red onion, shredded spinach, & giardenere (Italian pickled veggies). Served with homemade Italian dressing. NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.
Vegetarian Bowl
Quinoa topped with hummus, roasted sweet potato, black beans, hard boiled egg, cucumber, toasted pecans, shredded Romaine, & goat cheese. Served with our homemade Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette. Gluten-free! NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.
Keto Cobb Bowl
Shredded romaine lettuce topped with red cabbage, crisp bacon, ham, shredded roasted chicken breast, tomato, boiled egg, and cheddar cheese. Served with homemade Ranch Dressing. Low carb and lots of protein! NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.
Southwest Bowl
Salsa rice topped with ham, bacon, shredded roasted chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, roasted corn relish, bell pepper, and pickled jalapenos. Served with our homemade Southwest Ranch Dressing. NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.
Greek Bowl
Brown rice topped with hummus, lima beans, shredded spinach, cucumber, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, & feta cheese. Served with our homemade Greek Vinaigrette. Vegetarian and gluten-free! NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.
Big City Box
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our housemade chicken salad includes roasted chicken, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, mayo, fresh herbs, & spices. Served on a multi-grain bread with lettuce and 1 side.
“Ham I Am” Sandwich
A full 1/3 lb. of tender, thinly-slIced ham with our homemade whole grain honey-mustard & sharp cheddar cheese, on rustic white bread. Served with 1 side.
"Sweet & Smokey" Sandwish
Thinly-sliced turkey breast piled high on rustic white with our homemade smokey pimento cheese. Includes 1 side.
Greek Hummus Wrap
For all of you vegetarians and wrap lovers- stuffed with our homemade hummus, feta cheese, cucumbers, spinach, red onion, and roasted red pepper! Served with 1 side.
BLT Wrap
Crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, romaine lettuce, & our homemade fresh basil mayo in a tender flour wrap. Includes 1 side.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Everything you would expect from a big city coffee shop, right here in downtown Madisonville! We offer specialty-grade espresso, Chai, house-made pastries, and a fresh and flavorful lunch menu, all in a eclectic and inviting environment.
23 Sugg Street, Madisonville, KY 42431