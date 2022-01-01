Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Big City Market & Coffee Bar

review star

No reviews yet

23 Sugg Street

Madisonville, KY 42431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
White Mocha
Americano

Brew

Coffee

Coffee

$2.25+

Our specialty-grade brewed coffee.

Cafe au lait

$2.50+

Brewed coffee with steamed milk.

Cold Brew

$2.25+

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$1.50

Pure and simple espresso shots.

Americano

$2.25+

Espresso with water.

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso with milk.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed and foamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Vanilla latte with caramel drizzle and espresso on top.

Dark Mocha

$4.50+

Dark chocolate sauce with milk.

White Mocha

$4.50+

White chocolate sauce with milk. Sweeter than the Dark Mocha.

Fro-ccinos

$4.00+

Frozen & blended latte.

Mollie's Specialty Espresso

Caramel On My Mind

$5.50+

Caramel sauce plus salted caramel & bourbon caramel syrups. Topped with whipped cream.

Luck 'O the Kentuckian

$5.50+

Irish cream & bourbon caramel syrups. Topped with whipped cream.

My Sweet Aunt Hazel

$5.50+

Cherry & hazelnut syrups topped with whipped cream.

The Angela Lansbury

$5.50+

Lavender & raspberry syrups. Topped with whipped cream.

The Checkered Cab

$5.50+

White & dark chocolate sauces. Topped with whipped cream.

The Cheeky Monkey

$5.50+

Dark chocolate sauce plus banana & hazelnut syrups. Topped with whipped cream.

The Cuppa Christmas

$5.50+

Brown sugar cinnamon, caramel, & chestnut syrups. Topped with whipped cream.

The Hound Dog

$5.50+

Banana & peanut butter syrups. Topped with whipped cream.

The MadCity Mocha

$5.50+

Dark chocolate sauce plus almond & hazelnut syrups. Topped with whipped cream.

The Polar Brrr

$5.50+

White chocolate sauce with coconut syrup. Topped with whipped cream.

The Pumpkin Waffle

$5.50+

Pumpkin pie & maple syrups. Topped with whipped cream.

The Salty Bee

$5.50+

Salted caramel syrup & honey. Topped with whipped cream.

The Sweetie (in honor of Isaiah Davis)

$5.50+

Coconut & cinnamon syrups, topped with whipped cream.

You Say It's Your Birthday

$5.50+

Vanilla bean & cupcake syrups. Topped with whipped cream & sprinkles.

The Big Nelson

$5.50+

Dark chocolate sauce, English toffee & creme de menthe syrups. Topped with whipped cream.

Sugg Street Sodas

Light and refreshing homemade soda of Club Soda and flavoring syrup. We recommend a fruit flavor for these. Specify desired flavor in Special Instructions box below!
Sugg Street Sodas

Sugg Street Sodas

$2.50+

Light and refreshing blend of Club Soda & your favorite fruit flavoring syrup with a cherry. Specify desired flavor in Special Instructions box below!

Other Yummy Bevs

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Choice of dark or white chocolate syrup, marshmallow syrup, & steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Big Apple

$4.50+

Steamed apple juice & brown sugar cinnamon syrup. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, & cinnamon. It's like an apple pie in a cup!

Cuppa Milk

$1.25

Bottled

Ale 8

$2.25

Sanpellegrino Pompelmo

$2.25Out of stock

Stewart’s Orange n’ Cream

$2.25Out of stock

Stewart’s Root Beer

$2.25

Stewart’s Cream Soda

$2.25Out of stock

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

Polar Lime Seltzer

$2.25Out of stock

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Voss Water

$2.25

Sprite

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50Out of stock

Cup of ice

$0.50

Dr Pepper Zero

$1.50

A&W Zero

$1.50

Smoothies

All of our healthy, 16oz. smoothies are vacuum blended with fresh ingredients and no artificial flavorings.
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$5.50Out of stock

Choose up to 4 ingredients, your milk, & more!

VitaMonster

VitaMonster

$5.50Out of stock

Avocado, oat milk, pineapple, & spinach. Packed with potassium, magnesium, iron, & vitamins B2 & B6. No added sugar and good for your heart & aids in lowering cholesterol. Vegan & nut-free!

K-POW

K-POW

$5.50Out of stock

Banana, spinach, blueberries, oat milk, oats, & ginger packs a potassium punch, high in magnesium, fiber, & straight up yumminess! Vegan & nut-free.

Buckeye

Buckeye

$5.50Out of stock

Specially created for our Keto customers, this rich smoothie is a meal in a cup featuring good fats contained in natural peanut butter, coconut oil, & avocado. Also includes unsweetened almond milk, cocoa powder, & heavy cream. No added sugar and all ingredients are clean & Keto. Great for low-carb diets! Carbs 6g, Fat 62g, Protein 11g, Calories 647.

Some Beach

Some Beach

$5.50Out of stock

Straight from some beach somewhere! As refreshing as a Pina Colada without the rum: unsweetened coconut milk, pineapple, oats, banana, & Greek yogurt.

Pineapple Dream

Pineapple Dream

$5.50Out of stock

Smooth & creamy...simply dreamy! Pineapple, coconut milk, Greek yogurt, heavy cream, & honey. Perfect any time of the day!

Morning Pastries

Hillbilly Biscuits

Hillbilly Biscuits

$1.00Out of stock

Our Hillbilly biscuits have been around almost as long as we have! These little homemade buttermilk biscuits are packed with sharp cheddar cheese, sausage, & bacon...& lots of European butter. Just one is never enough!

Caramel Apple Scones

Caramel Apple Scones

$3.25Out of stock

In celebration of Autumn, we’ve come up with a new flavor we know you’ll love! Apples, brown sugar, cinnamon with caramel glaze.

Peach Cobbler Scones

Peach Cobbler Scones

$3.25

Our creamy scones filled with fresh peaches and topped with a Brown Sugar Cinnamon glaze.

Orange-Cranberry Scones

Orange-Cranberry Scones

$3.25Out of stock

All of our scones are homemade with a rich & creamy texture due to the amount of European butter and heavy cream in each recipe. These include orange zest, Triple Sec liquor, & dried cranberries. Topped with a sweet Orange Glaze.

Strawberry Scones

Strawberry Scones

$3.25

All of our scones are homemade with a rich & creamy texture due to the amount of European butter and heavy cream in each recipe. These feature chunks of strawberry & are topped with a sweet Vanilla Glaze.

Blueberry Scones

Blueberry Scones

$3.25Out of stock

Rich & creamy texture popping with large blueberries, topped with vanilla glaze.

Biker Bars

Biker Bars

$2.75

Our homemade granola bars are full of all sorts of yummy ingredients including, oats, toasted almonds & pecans, peanut butter, & wheat flake cereal. Chewy & filling. Contains nuts.

Sweet Treats

“OMG!” Chocolate Chip Cookie

“OMG!” Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

We haven’t had these in a while! Our original chocolate chip cookies made with dark brown sugar and bourbon.

"The Bomb" Cookie (Peanut Butter & Chocolate)

"The Bomb" Cookie (Peanut Butter & Chocolate)

$2.75Out of stock

These were one of our original cookie creations: we started with a big base from grandma's peanut butter cookie recipe, topped with peanut butter glaze and a swirl of chocolate ganache. So yummy!

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Just like Grandma used to make (but better...shhh)! Cinnamon, old-fashioned oats, chewy raisins, and lots of real butter combine for this delicious comfort cookie.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Perfect for Fall! Homemade vanilla cookie dough rolled in cinnamon and raw sugar, baked to be crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.

Coco-Loco Bars

Coco-Loco Bars

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate ganache, coconut, vanilla filling, on walnut graham crust.

Birthday Cake Crispy Treats

Birthday Cake Crispy Treats

$3.75Out of stock

Crispy rice cereal, marshmallow, white chocolate, & sprinkles, of course!

Cheesecake Bar

Cheesecake Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Our smooth & creamy New York Style cheesecake on graham crust. Served with homemade fruit sauce & whipped cream.

Whole Cakes & Pies

Cheesecakes

Cheesecakes

Our house-made cheesecakes are smooth and creamy! Common to our menu are standards like New York Style (plain), Salted Caramel, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Pumpkin, White-Chocolate Raspberry, Samoa, Strawberry, & more. We're also happy to take orders for special flavors to fit your sweet tooth! Pricing for our cheesecakes in general $30 for a Baby ( 6-8) or $55 for a Large (12-14), although prices may vary for special ingredients. Orders require 2 business day notice and must be made in person or via phone at 270-825-0077!

Layer Cakes

Layer Cakes

Generally 3 layers of moist & tender cake, sandwiched with homemade buttercream or cream cheese frosting. Popular recipes include Italian Cream, Red Velvet, Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Caramel, Lemon Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Almond Raspberry, & more. Prices fall between $35 for Baby (6-8) and $60 for Large (14-16), but may vary depending on ingredients. Orders require 2 business day notice and must be made in person or via phone at 270-825-0077!

Pies

Pies

Sometimes only pie will do: flaky homemade crust, creamy filling, & beautiful meringue. Favorites include Chocolate, Coconut, Raisin Cream, Peanut Butter, Butterscotch, Chess, Derby, & Pecan. Serves 6-8. Custard pies $15; nut pies $22. Orders require 2 business day notice and must be made in person or via phone at 270-825-0077!

Big City Bowls

All of our Big City Bowls are prepared fresh each day and are designed to provide a variety of textures and flavors. Each weigh approx. 15oz., providing a healthy lunch portion.
Asian Bowl

Asian Bowl

$9.25Out of stock

Soft lo mein noodles topped with shredded roasted chicken breast, carrots, edamame, green onion, red cabbage, toasted almonds, & crispy chow mein noodles. Served with housemade nut-free Asian Dressing. NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.

Italian Bowl

Italian Bowl

$9.25Out of stock

Hearty bowl of bowtie pasta, topped with turkey, Genoa salami, pepperoni, cannelini beans, tomato, red onion, shredded spinach, & giardenere (Italian pickled veggies). Served with homemade Italian dressing. NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.

Vegetarian Bowl

Vegetarian Bowl

$9.25Out of stock

Quinoa topped with hummus, roasted sweet potato, black beans, hard boiled egg, cucumber, toasted pecans, shredded Romaine, & goat cheese. Served with our homemade Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette. Gluten-free! NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.

Keto Cobb Bowl

Keto Cobb Bowl

$9.25Out of stock

Shredded romaine lettuce topped with red cabbage, crisp bacon, ham, shredded roasted chicken breast, tomato, boiled egg, and cheddar cheese. Served with homemade Ranch Dressing. Low carb and lots of protein! NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$9.25Out of stock

Salsa rice topped with ham, bacon, shredded roasted chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, roasted corn relish, bell pepper, and pickled jalapenos. Served with our homemade Southwest Ranch Dressing. NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.

Greek Bowl

Greek Bowl

$9.25Out of stock

Brown rice topped with hummus, lima beans, shredded spinach, cucumber, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, & feta cheese. Served with our homemade Greek Vinaigrette. Vegetarian and gluten-free! NOTE: we prepare our Bowls in advance so they will be ready when you want them throughout the day. Thus, we cannot do substitutions.

Big City Box

Big City Box

Big City Box

$6.50Out of stock

The perfect portion for lunch on the go! Our House Chicken Salad, homemade hummus, fresh carrots & cucumber, with homemade pita chips.

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Our housemade chicken salad includes roasted chicken, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, mayo, fresh herbs, & spices. Served on a multi-grain bread with lettuce and 1 side.

“Ham I Am” Sandwich

“Ham I Am” Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

A full 1/3 lb. of tender, thinly-slIced ham with our homemade whole grain honey-mustard & sharp cheddar cheese, on rustic white bread. Served with 1 side.

"Sweet & Smokey" Sandwish

"Sweet & Smokey" Sandwish

$8.50Out of stock

Thinly-sliced turkey breast piled high on rustic white with our homemade smokey pimento cheese. Includes 1 side.

Greek Hummus Wrap

Greek Hummus Wrap

$8.50Out of stock

For all of you vegetarians and wrap lovers- stuffed with our homemade hummus, feta cheese, cucumbers, spinach, red onion, and roasted red pepper! Served with 1 side.

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$8.50Out of stock

Crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, romaine lettuce, & our homemade fresh basil mayo in a tender flour wrap. Includes 1 side.

Sides

Greek Pasta Salad

$1.50Out of stock

Rotini with cherry tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, & Greek olives in our homemade Greek vinaigrette.

Housemade Hummus w/ Carrot Sticks

$1.50Out of stock

Greek Olives

$1.50

Sea Salt Potato Chips

$1.50

Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Potato Chips

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Everything you would expect from a big city coffee shop, right here in downtown Madisonville! We offer specialty-grade espresso, Chai, house-made pastries, and a fresh and flavorful lunch menu, all in a eclectic and inviting environment.

Location

23 Sugg Street, Madisonville, KY 42431

Directions

Gallery
Big City Market & Coffee Bar image
Big City Market & Coffee Bar image
Big City Market & Coffee Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lamplight Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
818 S Main St Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Madisonville

The Crowded House
orange star4.5 • 788
26 West Center Street Madisonville, KY 42431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madisonville
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Evansville
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Bowling Green
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston