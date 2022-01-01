BIG COUNTRY CAFÉ

- Home
1817 S. Dumas Avenue
Dumas, TX 79029
BREAKFAST FAVORITES
Big Country Breakfast Special
Country Ham served with (2) Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancake.
Breakfast Ribeye Steak & Eggs
Served with (2) Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancake.
(1) Pork Chop Breakfast
Served with (2) Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancake.
Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast
Served with (2) Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancake.
(3) Meat Breakfast Plate
Ham, Bacon, Sausage patties served with (2) Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancake.
HOT CAKE SPECIAL
1 pancake, 1 egg, choice of meat, free coffee
EGG COMBOS
1 Egg Combo
Served with hash browns, choice of meat, choice of biscuits and gravy, pancake, or toast
2 Egg Combo
Served with hash browns, choice of meat, choice of biscuits and gravy, pancake, or toast
3 Egg Combo
Served with hash browns, choice of meat, choice of biscuits and gravy, pancake, or toast
OMELETTES
Cheese Omelette
Made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake
Green Chile Omelette
ham, green chilies, cheese made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake
Western Omelette
bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, ham, and cheese made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake
Spanish Omelette
ham, tomatoes, onions, green chilis, and homemade salsa made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake
BYO Omelette
select whatever you want in it and made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake
PANCAKES
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
BYOB - 1 Meat
Your choice of Ham, Sausage, Bacon served in a flour tortilla with eggs, hashbrowns, and cheese! ....comes with side of homemade salsa.
BYOB - 2 Meats
Your choice of 2 meats, ham, sausage, and bacon served in a flour tortilla with eggs, hashbrowns, and cheese! ....comes with side of homemade salsa.
GARBAGE BURRITO
ALL (3) meats, eggs, hash, cheese, green chilis, jalapeños, and onions. served with side homemade salsa!
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST
(TODAY'S SPECIAL)
STARTERS
Queso Cup
Cheese Fries
Seasoned French Fries, cheese, and bacon bits baked in the oven till golden brown!
Deluxe Nachos
Taco Meat, beans, cheese, baked until golden brown on top! with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream on the side.
Guacamole Cup
Jalapeño Poppers
Breaded then Deep Fried!
Cheese Sticks
Breaded then Deep Fried
Wings
(8) Deep Fried Buffalo or Barbecue!
BIG COUNTRY BURGERS
Hamburger
Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles
Patty Melt
Served with mustard, grilled onions, cheese on toasted RYE Bread.
Cheeseburger
Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles
Swiss & Mushroom Burger
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese.....Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles
SANDWICHES
Hot Steak
Hand breaded, hand-made, Chicken Fried Steak, open-faced smothered in cream gravy.
Club Sandwich
Choice of Ham, Turkey, or Both, with lettuce, cheese, bacon, tomato, mayo
Hot Beef
Slow roasted Beef, open-faced, smothered in brown gravy
Philly Cheese Steaks
Grilled onions, bell peppers, on a toasted bun smothered with queso
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted bun
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo
SALADS
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, ham, boiled egg, bacon bits, and croutons.
Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, boiled egg, bacon bits and croutons
Fajita Salad
Served in a flour tortilla bowl with fajita meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, side of guac and sour cream
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Served in a flour tortilla bowl, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, side of guac and sour cream
House Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, bacon bits, croutons,
STEAKS
FAVORITES
Protein Plate
Hand-made hamburger steak patty with bacon and cheese
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-breaded, hand-made served with cream gravy
Loaded Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-breaded, hand-made topped with grilled jalapeños, green chili, and shredded cheese smothered in cream gravy
Hamburger Steak
Hand-made hamburger steak with grilled onions on top and brown gravy on the bottom
Swiss Mushroom Hamburger Steak
Hand-made hamburger steak with Swiss cheese and mushrooms on top and brown gravy on bottom
(1) Pork Chops
Grilled Bone-in
(3) Chicken Strip Dinner
Deep fried served with cream gravy
Jalapeño Cheese Steak
Hamburger Steak with grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, with brown gravy on the bottom and smothered in queso.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded, hand-made served with cream gravy.
Liver & Onions
Served with grilled onions and brown gravy
Chicken Tendies (original)
Chicken bites hand-battered in original spices.
Chicken Tendies (Jalapeño)
Chicken bites hand-battered in Jalapeño batter which is a little spicy
HorseShoe Sandwich
Layered starting with piece of Texas toast, then hamburger steak, bacon, Fries stacked on top of everything then smothered in Queso
TEX-MEX
Fajitas
Hand trimmed steak, chicken, or shrimp served with grilled onions, bell peppers, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, chips and hot sauce
Combination Dinner
2 beef enchiladas, 1 small chile relleno, red sauce and 1 crispy beef taco, served with beans, rice, chips and hot sauce.
1/2 Big Country Mess-Up
Large Burrito with taco meat, our famous enchilada sauce, smothered in queso with side guac, sour cream, pico, beans, rice, chips and hot sauce.
Full Big Country Mess-Up
(2) Large Burritos with taco meat, our famous enchilada sauce, smothered in queso with side guac, sour cream, pico, beans, rice, chips and hot sauce.
Fajita Burrito
Steak, chicken, or shrimp smothered in queso served with beans, rice, chips and hot sauce
Asada Tacos
(4) Street tacos with corn tortillas served with beans, rice, chips and hot sauce
Beef Stuffed Sopapilla
Sopapilla stuffed with taco meat, lettuce, tomato, beans and cheese comes with chips and hot sauce
Quesadillas
choice of taco meat, shredded beef, steak, chicken fajita or shrimp served with beans, rice, chips, and hot sauce.
Crispy Taco Dinner (3)
served with beans, rice, chips, and hot sauce
Chili Cheese Burrito
comes with chips and hot sauce
SEAFOOD
(8) Jumbo Shrimp
served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of baked potato, french fries, okra, mashed potatoes or onion rings
Popcorn Shrimp
served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of baked potato, french fries, okra, mashed potatoes or onion rings
(8) COCONUT Jumbo Shrimp
served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of baked potato, french fries, okra, mashed potatoes or onion rings
Fried Catfish Filets
served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of baked potato, french fries, okra, mashed potatoes or onion rings
KIDS MENU
Kids (1) Egg Combo
Scrambled egg, side of bacon, pancake
Kids Breakfast Burrito
Ham, bacon, or sausage in flour tortilla with egg, cheese, and hash browns
Kids Dollar Size Pancakes
Bunch of little pancakes served with a side of butter and syrup
Kids Capt Crunch French Toast
One of the kids favorites
Kids (1) Taco
Crispy ground beef taco with beans and rice
Kids Cheese Enchilada
Served with beans and rice
Kids (2) Chicken Strips
served with french fries and side of gravy
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries
Kids Corn Dog
Served with french fries
Kids Cheese Nachos
Kids Chicken Tendies
Chicken bites with french fries
Kids Steak Fingers
served with french fries and side of gravy
Kids Cheeseburger
Comes plain and dry with french fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Drink
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
We appreciate you, thanks for supporting our family owned small business! Breakfast ALL-DAY
1817 S. Dumas Avenue, Dumas, TX 79029