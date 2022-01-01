Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

BIG COUNTRY CAFÉ

No reviews yet

1817 S. Dumas Avenue

Dumas, TX 79029

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
BYOB - 1 Meat
Big Country Breakfast Special

BREAKFAST FAVORITES

Served with (2) Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancake.
Big Country Breakfast Special

Big Country Breakfast Special

$12.99

Country Ham served with (2) Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancake.

Breakfast Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Served with (2) Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancake.

(1) Pork Chop Breakfast

$12.99

Served with (2) Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancake.

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

$12.99

Served with (2) Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancake.

(3) Meat Breakfast Plate

$12.99

Ham, Bacon, Sausage patties served with (2) Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancake.

HOT CAKE SPECIAL

$9.99

1 pancake, 1 egg, choice of meat, free coffee

EGG COMBOS

1 Egg Combo

$9.99

Served with hash browns, choice of meat, choice of biscuits and gravy, pancake, or toast

2 Egg Combo

$10.99

Served with hash browns, choice of meat, choice of biscuits and gravy, pancake, or toast

3 Egg Combo

$11.99

Served with hash browns, choice of meat, choice of biscuits and gravy, pancake, or toast

OMELETTES

Made with (3) Eggs, ...served with Hashbrowns, and your choice of Toast, Biscuits & Gravy or Pancake.

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake

Green Chile Omelette

$11.99

ham, green chilies, cheese made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$11.99

bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, ham, and cheese made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake

Spanish Omelette

$11.99

ham, tomatoes, onions, green chilis, and homemade salsa made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake

BYO Omelette

$11.99

select whatever you want in it and made with (3) eggs, ...served with hash browns, and your choice of toast, biscuits & gravy or pancake

PANCAKES

Buttermilk Pancakes

Pancake (1)

$4.99

Pancakes (2)

$5.99

Pancakes (3)

$6.99

WAFFLES

Plain Waffle

$5.99

Pecan Waffle

$5.99
Blueberry Waffle

Blueberry Waffle

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$5.99

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Your choice of Ham, Sausage, or Bacon served in a flour tortilla with eggs, hashbrowns, and cheese! ....comes with side of homemade salsa.

BYOB - 1 Meat

$7.99

Your choice of Ham, Sausage, Bacon served in a flour tortilla with eggs, hashbrowns, and cheese! ....comes with side of homemade salsa.

BYOB - 2 Meats

$8.99

Your choice of 2 meats, ham, sausage, and bacon served in a flour tortilla with eggs, hashbrowns, and cheese! ....comes with side of homemade salsa.

GARBAGE BURRITO

$8.99

ALL (3) meats, eggs, hash, cheese, green chilis, jalapeños, and onions. served with side homemade salsa!

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST

3 Eggs Ala-Carte

$3.99

2 Eggs Ala-Carte

$2.99

1 Egg Ala-Carte

$1.99

Side Ham

$3.99

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Sausage

$3.99

Side Hashbrowns

$2.99

Side Toast

$1.99

2 Biscuits w/ Gravy

$3.99

2 Biscuits w/ Sausage & Gravy

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

They are homemade!

Side French Toast

Side French Toast

$4.99

Captain Crunch French Toast

$4.99

(TODAY'S SPECIAL)

Lunch Special

$9.99

STARTERS

Queso Cup

Queso Cup

$7.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$9.99

Seasoned French Fries, cheese, and bacon bits baked in the oven till golden brown!

Deluxe Nachos

$10.99

Taco Meat, beans, cheese, baked until golden brown on top! with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream on the side.

Guacamole Cup

$7.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.99

Breaded then Deep Fried!

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Breaded then Deep Fried

Wings

$9.99

(8) Deep Fried Buffalo or Barbecue!

BIG COUNTRY BURGERS

Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles,

Hamburger

$10.99

Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles

Patty Melt

$11.99

Served with mustard, grilled onions, cheese on toasted RYE Bread.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$12.99

Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese.....Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles

SANDWICHES

Choice of FF, Onion Rings, Okra, or Potato Chips.

Hot Steak

$11.99

Hand breaded, hand-made, Chicken Fried Steak, open-faced smothered in cream gravy.

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Choice of Ham, Turkey, or Both, with lettuce, cheese, bacon, tomato, mayo

Hot Beef

$11.99

Slow roasted Beef, open-faced, smothered in brown gravy

Philly Cheese Steaks

Philly Cheese Steaks

$11.99

Grilled onions, bell peppers, on a toasted bun smothered with queso

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted bun

B.L.T.

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo

SALADS

Served with Crackers and your choice of dressing!

Chef Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, ham, boiled egg, bacon bits, and croutons.

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, boiled egg, bacon bits and croutons

Fajita Salad

$11.99

Served in a flour tortilla bowl with fajita meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, side of guac and sour cream

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$11.99

Served in a flour tortilla bowl, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, side of guac and sour cream

House Dinner Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, bacon bits, croutons,

STEAKS

Served with Dinner Salad, Texas toast, and your choice of Baked potato, FF, Okra, or Mashed Potatoes

Large Ribeye

$29.99

20-22 oz.

Small Cut Ribeye

$25.99

12-14 oz.

Sirloin

$16.99

FAVORITES

Protein Plate

$12.99

Hand-made hamburger steak patty with bacon and cheese

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Hand-breaded, hand-made served with cream gravy

Loaded Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Hand-breaded, hand-made topped with grilled jalapeños, green chili, and shredded cheese smothered in cream gravy

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Hand-made hamburger steak with grilled onions on top and brown gravy on the bottom

Swiss Mushroom Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Hand-made hamburger steak with Swiss cheese and mushrooms on top and brown gravy on bottom

(1) Pork Chops

$12.99

Grilled Bone-in

(3) Chicken Strip Dinner

(3) Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.99

Deep fried served with cream gravy

Jalapeño Cheese Steak

$12.99

Hamburger Steak with grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, with brown gravy on the bottom and smothered in queso.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Hand-breaded, hand-made served with cream gravy.

Liver & Onions

$12.99

Served with grilled onions and brown gravy

Chicken Tendies (original)

Chicken Tendies (original)

$12.99

Chicken bites hand-battered in original spices.

Chicken Tendies (Jalapeño)

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken bites hand-battered in Jalapeño batter which is a little spicy

HorseShoe Sandwich

$12.99

Layered starting with piece of Texas toast, then hamburger steak, bacon, Fries stacked on top of everything then smothered in Queso

TEX-MEX

Serve with beans, rice, chips, and hot sauce

Fajitas

$16.99

Hand trimmed steak, chicken, or shrimp served with grilled onions, bell peppers, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, chips and hot sauce

Combination Dinner

Combination Dinner

$12.99

2 beef enchiladas, 1 small chile relleno, red sauce and 1 crispy beef taco, served with beans, rice, chips and hot sauce.

1/2 Big Country Mess-Up

1/2 Big Country Mess-Up

$12.99

Large Burrito with taco meat, our famous enchilada sauce, smothered in queso with side guac, sour cream, pico, beans, rice, chips and hot sauce.

Full Big Country Mess-Up

$12.99

(2) Large Burritos with taco meat, our famous enchilada sauce, smothered in queso with side guac, sour cream, pico, beans, rice, chips and hot sauce.

Fajita Burrito

$12.99

Steak, chicken, or shrimp smothered in queso served with beans, rice, chips and hot sauce

Asada Tacos

Asada Tacos

$12.99

(4) Street tacos with corn tortillas served with beans, rice, chips and hot sauce

Beef Stuffed Sopapilla

$12.99

Sopapilla stuffed with taco meat, lettuce, tomato, beans and cheese comes with chips and hot sauce

Quesadillas

$12.99

choice of taco meat, shredded beef, steak, chicken fajita or shrimp served with beans, rice, chips, and hot sauce.

Crispy Taco Dinner (3)

$12.99

served with beans, rice, chips, and hot sauce

Chili Cheese Burrito

$11.99

comes with chips and hot sauce

SEAFOOD

(8) Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of baked potato, french fries, okra, mashed potatoes or onion rings

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.99

served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of baked potato, french fries, okra, mashed potatoes or onion rings

(8) COCONUT Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of baked potato, french fries, okra, mashed potatoes or onion rings

Fried Catfish Filets

$14.99

served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of baked potato, french fries, okra, mashed potatoes or onion rings

KIDS MENU

Bunch of little pancakes served with side of butter and syrup

Kids (1) Egg Combo

$4.99

Scrambled egg, side of bacon, pancake

Kids Breakfast Burrito

$4.99

Ham, bacon, or sausage in flour tortilla with egg, cheese, and hash browns

Kids Dollar Size Pancakes

$4.99

Bunch of little pancakes served with a side of butter and syrup

Kids Capt Crunch French Toast

$5.99

One of the kids favorites

Kids (1) Taco

$4.99

Crispy ground beef taco with beans and rice

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$4.99

Served with beans and rice

Kids (2) Chicken Strips

$5.99

served with french fries and side of gravy

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with french fries

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Served with french fries

Kids Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tendies

$4.99

Chicken bites with french fries

Kids Steak Fingers

$5.99

served with french fries and side of gravy

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Comes plain and dry with french fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Drinks

Coffee

$2.49

Coke

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Powerade Mt. Blast

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Water

Slice of Pie

BROWNIE SUNDAE

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$4.99

Cake

$4.99

CheeseCake

$4.99
Chocolate

Chocolate

$4.99

Coconut

$4.99
Pecan

Pecan

$4.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We appreciate you, thanks for supporting our family owned small business! Breakfast ALL-DAY

Location

1817 S. Dumas Avenue, Dumas, TX 79029

Directions

Gallery
Big Country Cafe image
Big Country Cafe image

