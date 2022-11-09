Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Latte
Frappa
White Mocha

Espresso

Latte

Latte

$4.05+

Espresso & Steamed Milk

Americano

$3.30+

Gallon 'O Latte

$39.60

Our iced Latte is now available by the Gallon! This is made fresh with 24 shots of espresso, so it can take a little bit to make, so order online or call it in. This makes about 10 large iced lattes, so you are getting a couple free.

MoTown

$4.75+

Tall Dark & Handsome

$4.75+

Hot or Iced Latte with Chocolate, Brown Sugar & Cinnamon

TLC

$4.75+

Hot or Iced Latte with Toffee & Caramel

Black & White

$4.75+

Hot or Iced Latte with House Mocha Sauce & White Chocolate

Cardaver

$4.75+Out of stock

Hot or Iced Latte with house made Cardamom & Lavender

Cookie

$4.75+

Hot or Iced Latte with house caramel & cinnamon syrup with a splash of white chocolate

White Mocha

$4.75+

Hot or Iced Latte with White Chocolate

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Layered vanilla latte with caramel drizzel

Extra Shot

$0.50

Extra Double Shot

$0.80

Blended Beverages

Frappa

Frappa

$4.55+

A coffee base, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.

HLBL

HLBL

$4.30+

Honey Lavender Blended Lemonade

Chai Frappa

$4.05+
Creme Frappa

Creme Frappa

$3.55+

Just like our regular Frappa, but without the espresso. These drink similar to a shake and there is no coffee in it. Mix and match those flavors to create a unique drink experience!

Smoothies

Smoothies

$6.30+

Tattooed Tombstone

$5.75+

White Chocolate Frappa with "Oreo" type cookies thrown in to make a Cookies and Cream Frappa!

Non-Coffee Beverages

Lemonade

$3.30+

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

Can Soda

$1.30

Milk

$2.30+

Matcha Drinks

$4.55

Steamer

$3.20+

Yerba Mate

$3.55

EP (Energy Palmers made with Red Bull)

$6.00

Check out the new EP! New EPs will be added on a regular basis. All are 24 oz only and contain a full can of Red Bull.

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.30+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.05+

Steeped for 24 hours, Cold Brew is a coffee that drinks as smooth as iced tea. Just like a cup of coffee, you can add a flavor, cream or just drink it black.

Tea

Hot or iced - choose your loose leaf and we will take care of the rest. Because many of the teas are loose leaf, they do take 2 to 6 minutes to steep before we can add flavor or ice - so order ahead and we will have it ready!

Brewed Tea

$3.55+

Iced Tea

$2.15+

Chai Latte

$3.80+

Sinus Blaster

$4.30+

Other Food

S'More Bar

$2.99

Muffins

$3.25

Banana Bread

$2.75Out of stock

Scones

$3.49

Pumpkin Bread

$2.99Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Almond Croissants

$3.75Out of stock

Banana Loaf

$15.00Out of stock

Retail

Coffee Bags

Boba and Red Bull Drinks

Boba Fet-Tea (Matcha, lemonade, peach simple, and passion fruit boba) 24 oz

Boba Fet-Tea (Matcha, lemonade, peach simple, and passion fruit boba) 24 oz

$6.00
Electric Tigers Blood: Red Bull Coconut simple, black tea, and strawberry boba) 24 oz

Electric Tigers Blood: Red Bull Coconut simple, black tea, and strawberry boba) 24 oz

$6.00
Poppin Tropics: Mountain Dew, Acai sangria tea, blue raspberry simple, and mango boba - 24 oz

Poppin Tropics: Mountain Dew, Acai sangria tea, blue raspberry simple, and mango boba - 24 oz

$6.00

Boba Tea (beta) 24 oz only

$5.50
Coconut Berry Energy Palmer

Coconut Berry Energy Palmer

$6.00

Coconut Berry Red Bull, Blue Raspberry Topped with cold Foam 24 oz size only

Strawberry Sunshine Boba

$6.00

Strawberry Apricot Red Bull Peach and Strawberry Simple Syrup Green Tea Mango Boba

Fall Menu

Cinnamon Plum Tea

$4.35+

Black Tea with cinnamon, plum and elderflower Default is served hot, unsweetened.

Autumn Latte

$5.50+

A delicious blend of caramel, hazelnut, house cinnamon, espresso and half-n-half

Smoked Vanilla Latte (Hot only)

$5.25+

Roasted Rosemary Maple

$4.75+

Rosemary, Maple, Hazelnut, espresso and milk

Cuppa Cider (hot only)

$4.30+

Our house cinnamon syrup, steamed honeycrisp apple juice, house whip, and caramel drizzle

Halloween MoTown (formally Christmas Motown)

$4.75+

Brown Sugar, Toffee, Hazelnut, espresso and steamed cream

Pumpkin Latte - House Made

$4.75+

Our pumpkin actually has pumpkin in it! We make it in house and it's not like anywhere else - nothing basic here!

Halloween Menu - Avail. thru Nov. 1

Franken-Macc

$4.95+

Iced Only Irish Cream and Espresso Layered with Green Milk and Chocolate Drizzle

Kit Kat Frappa

$5.49+

House Vanilla and Chocolate syrups blended with espresso, milk, and Kit Kats

Witches Brew EP

$6.00

Lavender and Peach syrups, Red Bull and our house Lemonade with an Edible Gold Shimmer

Fluffer Nutter Latte

$4.75+

Peanut Butter, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, espresso and milk

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Lil Cuppa is the drive-thru version of the Broadway Big Cuppa location. It serves craft coffee, lemonades, and many other beverages and some pastries.

Location

1634 E Harding St, Morrilton, AR 72110

Directions

