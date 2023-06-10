Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Big Cuppa

review star

No reviews yet

205 E Broadway St,

Morrilton, AR 72110

Popular Items

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso & Steamed Milk

Sandwiches

MoTown

$5.25+

Espresso, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, steamed cream


Espresso

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso & Steamed Milk

Americano

Americano

$3.65+

Pictured shown is a Sparkling Iced Americano. Americano is water and espresso at its core. It makes for a bold cup of coffee if taken hot and black or you can add a flavor and/or cream. Iced or Hot it will get ya going!

Gallon 'O Latte

$41.00

Our iced Latte is now available by the Gallon! This is made fresh with 24 shots of espresso, so it can take a little bit to make, so order online or call it in. This makes about 10 large iced lattes, so you are getting a couple free.

MoTown

$5.25+

Espresso, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, steamed cream

Tall Dark & Handsome

$5.25+

Hot or Iced Latte with Chocolate, Brown Sugar & Cinnamon

TLC

$5.25+

Hot or Iced Latte with Toffee & Caramel

Black & White

$5.25+

Hot or Iced Latte with House Mocha Sauce & White Chocolate

Cardaver

$5.25+

Hot or Iced Latte with house made Cardamom & Lavender

Mayan

$5.25+

Hot or Iced Latte with house made chocolate & ginger, cinnamon, cayenne spices

Cookie

$5.25+

Hot or Iced Latte with house caramel & cinnamon syrup with a splash of white chocolate

White Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Layered vanilla latte with caramel drizzel

Extra Shot

$0.55

Extra Double Shot

$0.95

Doppio

$1.75

Cortado

$3.75

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.75

Blended Beverages

Frappa

Frappa

$5.05+

A coffee base, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.

HLBL

HLBL

$4.75+

Honey Lavender Blended Lemonade

Chai Frappa

$4.75+
Creme Frappa

Creme Frappa

$4.25+

Just like our regular Frappa, but without the espresso. These drink similar to a shake and there is no coffee in it. Mix and match those flavors to create a unique drink experience!

Smoothies

$6.45+

Non-Coffee Beverages

Lemonade

$3.67+

Hot Chocolate

$3.94+

Can Soda

$2.00

Milk

$2.75+
Matcha Drinks

Matcha Drinks

$4.55+
Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.75

Steamer (Latte without the espresso)

$3.75+
Energy Palmer

Energy Palmer

$6.65+

Energy Palmers are made with Red Bull, our freshly squeezed lemonade and the flavor of your choice. Add popping pearls for 50 cents more!

8oz Red Bull

$3.85

Water

$0.35

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.55+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Steeped for 24 hours, Cold Brew is a coffee that drinks as smooth as iced tea. Just like a cup of coffee, you can add a flavor, cream or just drink it black.

Cola Brew

Cola Brew

$5.35+

Cold Brew, House-made Vanilla, Coca-Cola with a splash of Cream This is very popular as a sugar-free drink (keto) made with sugar free vanilla, diet coke, and a splash of heavy whip

Pour Over

$3.65+

Pump Pot Bundle

$25.00

Tea

Brewed Tea

Brewed Tea

$3.95+

Choose your loose leaf tea and we will steep it to perfection. Hot or iced - add a flavor or enjoy as is.

Iced Tea

$2.39+

Chai Latte

$3.25+

London Fog

$4.75+

Boba Tea

$5.50+

Sinus Blaster

$4.75+

Other Food

Chips

$1.79

Wraps

$7.49

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.49

Bagel Sammies Plane Jane

$6.25

Bagel Sammie Munster

$6.25

Bagel Sammie Kielbasa on Everything

$6.25

Kielbasa Classic On Croissant

$6.25

Ham N Swiss Croissant

$6.25

S'More Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Muffin

$3.50

Scones

$3.75

Banana Bread

$3.00

Hummus Platter (full)

$16.75

Egg

$1.49

Oatmeal

$4.00

Comes plain, just put what you want in it in the notes. Fresh fruit (blueberries/banana) can be added for $1.00 This option relies heavily on you putting in notes on how you want it.

Side Of Bacon (4 Strips)

$4.00

Butter Croissants

$3.00

Steak Egg And Cheese Bagel Sammie

$8.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

Lavender & Lemon Poppy Seed Cupcakes

$4.25Out of stock

Gluten-Free Fruit Oat Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Loaf

$16.50Out of stock

Green Eggs & Ham on Croissant

$6.75Out of stock

Quiche (Steak And Mushroom

$7.50Out of stock

Steak Egg Potato Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Retail

Pod Cups (Keurig Compatible only)

$12.50

Tea - Retail

Coffee Bags

Big Cuppa Mug

$15.00

Hoff Hot Sauce

$12.00+

Syrup

$17.00

T-Shirts

$18.00+

Stickers

$2.00

Buttons

$1.00

Pins

$1.50

E&E Soap Stuff

$6.00+

Honey

$8.00+

Empty Coffee Bean Bag

$5.00

Key Chains

$4.00

Oat milk

$7.00

TerraKlay

$16.00

Pocket Latte Products

$6.49+

Loftipop

$12.50+

Espresso Chocolate Beans

$4.00

White Squirrel clayworks

$24.50+

Metal Teaspoons

$7.50Out of stock

Petit Jean Snack Sticks

$1.50

Fellow

$35.00+

Pockitudes

$9.99

Sandwiches

Sandwiches

Boba & Red Bull Drinks

Boba Tea

$5.00+

Boba Fet-Tea

$6.65+

Matcha, Lemonade, peach, lychee boba

Electric Tigers Blood: Lotus, coconut simple, black tea, and strawberry Boba

$6.25+

Poppin Tropics: Mountain Dew, acai sangria tea, blue raspberry simple, and mango boba

$6.00+Out of stock
Energy Palmer

Energy Palmer

$6.65+

Energy Palmers are made with Red Bull, our freshly squeezed lemonade and the flavor of your choice. Add popping pearls for 50 cents more!

Blue Mango Energy Palmer

$6.00+

Blue Raspberry, Mango, Lotus and Lemonade

Devil Dog Energy Palmer

$6.00+

Pomegranate, Red Bull and Lemonade

8oz Red Bull

$4.00

Extra Boba

$0.50

Spring Menu

Herbaceous Queen Bee

Herbaceous Queen Bee

$5.25+

The Herbaceous Queen Bee - an iced honey latte with our Rosemary Cold Foam made with our house made locally sourced rosemary syrup

Purple Rain

$5.25+

Iced Latte with White chocolate, espresso, milk and topped with lavender cold foam

Honey Lavender Latte

$4.75+

Local Honey and house Lavender make up this iced or hot latte

Cherry Blossom

$4.75+

Cherry Blossom Syrup, espresso, milk, and topped with whip cream

Poppin Pineapple Matcha

$5.25+

Pineapple syrup, matcha, mango boba, and milk

Electric Basilisk

$6.00+

Our most popular non-coffee beverage with a kick! Freshly squeezed lemonade, fresh crushed basil, house-made hibiscus syrup shaken with some red bull! 32 oz - Adds only additional lemonade/syrup - not red bull.

The Basilisk (Hibiscus Lemonade w/ Basil)

The Basilisk (Hibiscus Lemonade w/ Basil)

$4.50+

Our most popular non-coffee drink - The Basilisk! It starts with our freshly squeezed lemonade, then our house made hibiscus syrup and then we smack that fresh basil to release the aromatics and shake it all up with ice. You just can't get this anywhere else!

Flight Menus

Macchiato Flight

$12.00

Caramel, Teddy Graham, Boujee and Waffle Macchiatos

Spring Menu Flight

$12.00

Herbaceous Queen Bee, Purple Rain, Honey Lavender, and Cherry Blossom

Energy Palmer Flight (Red Bull)

$13.00

Devil Dog, Blue Mango, Electric Basilisk, and Bahama Mama

Summer Menu

Ibby Skibby

Ibby Skibby

$5.35+

Cold brew! Lemonade! Coconut Syrup! Delicious!

S'mores Latte (iced only)

S'mores Latte (iced only)

$6.35+

House chocolate, splash of white chocolate, espresso, milk, and topped with a marshmallow cold foam and graham cracker dust

Banana Pudding Frappa

$7.00+

Vanilla frappa made with heavy whip so it's extra creamy - throw in some banana and top with whip and vanilla wafer

Big Breezy

$6.60+

Watermelon, lime, power-up Lotus, club soda and lemonade

Old Fashioned Coffee Soda

$6.00

16 oz only Orange and grapefruit club soda shaken with espresso with orange bitters

Juneberry EP

$6.60

Juneberry Red Bull and Lemonade

Summertime Sipper

$4.70+

Green Tea & Lemonade with strawberry & lavender

My Hero Macadamia

$6.35+

Vanilla Cinnamon iced latte topped with macadamia cold foam and caramel drizzle

Strawberry Creamsicle

$6.00+Out of stock

Strawberry lemonade with cream blended and poured over strawberry boba

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Restaurant info

Big Cuppa is a craft coffee shop located at 205 E Broadway in the historic district of Morrilton, AR.

Website

Location

205 E Broadway St,, Morrilton, AR 72110

Directions

