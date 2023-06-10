- Home
Big Cuppa
No reviews yet
205 E Broadway St,
Morrilton, AR 72110
Espresso
Latte
Espresso & Steamed Milk
Americano
Pictured shown is a Sparkling Iced Americano. Americano is water and espresso at its core. It makes for a bold cup of coffee if taken hot and black or you can add a flavor and/or cream. Iced or Hot it will get ya going!
Gallon 'O Latte
Our iced Latte is now available by the Gallon! This is made fresh with 24 shots of espresso, so it can take a little bit to make, so order online or call it in. This makes about 10 large iced lattes, so you are getting a couple free.
MoTown
Espresso, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, steamed cream
Tall Dark & Handsome
Hot or Iced Latte with Chocolate, Brown Sugar & Cinnamon
TLC
Hot or Iced Latte with Toffee & Caramel
Black & White
Hot or Iced Latte with House Mocha Sauce & White Chocolate
Cardaver
Hot or Iced Latte with house made Cardamom & Lavender
Mayan
Hot or Iced Latte with house made chocolate & ginger, cinnamon, cayenne spices
Cookie
Hot or Iced Latte with house caramel & cinnamon syrup with a splash of white chocolate
White Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate
Caramel Macchiato
Layered vanilla latte with caramel drizzel
Extra Shot
Extra Double Shot
Doppio
Cortado
Traditional Cappuccino
Blended Beverages
Frappa
A coffee base, blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.
HLBL
Honey Lavender Blended Lemonade
Chai Frappa
Creme Frappa
Just like our regular Frappa, but without the espresso. These drink similar to a shake and there is no coffee in it. Mix and match those flavors to create a unique drink experience!
Smoothies
Non-Coffee Beverages
Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Can Soda
Milk
Matcha Drinks
Juice Box
Steamer (Latte without the espresso)
Energy Palmer
Energy Palmers are made with Red Bull, our freshly squeezed lemonade and the flavor of your choice. Add popping pearls for 50 cents more!
Water
Brewed Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Cold Brew
Steeped for 24 hours, Cold Brew is a coffee that drinks as smooth as iced tea. Just like a cup of coffee, you can add a flavor, cream or just drink it black.
Cola Brew
Cold Brew, House-made Vanilla, Coca-Cola with a splash of Cream This is very popular as a sugar-free drink (keto) made with sugar free vanilla, diet coke, and a splash of heavy whip
Pour Over
Pump Pot Bundle
Tea
Other Food
Chips
Wraps
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Bagel Sammies Plane Jane
Bagel Sammie Munster
Bagel Sammie Kielbasa on Everything
Kielbasa Classic On Croissant
Ham N Swiss Croissant
S'More Bar
Muffin
Scones
Banana Bread
Hummus Platter (full)
Egg
Oatmeal
Comes plain, just put what you want in it in the notes. Fresh fruit (blueberries/banana) can be added for $1.00 This option relies heavily on you putting in notes on how you want it.
Side Of Bacon (4 Strips)
Butter Croissants
Steak Egg And Cheese Bagel Sammie
Biscuits & Gravy
Lavender & Lemon Poppy Seed Cupcakes
Gluten-Free Fruit Oat Bar
Banana Loaf
Green Eggs & Ham on Croissant
Quiche (Steak And Mushroom
Steak Egg Potato Burrito
Retail
Pod Cups (Keurig Compatible only)
Tea - Retail
Coffee Bags
Big Cuppa Mug
Hoff Hot Sauce
Syrup
T-Shirts
Stickers
Buttons
Pins
E&E Soap Stuff
Honey
Empty Coffee Bean Bag
Key Chains
Oat milk
TerraKlay
Pocket Latte Products
Loftipop
Espresso Chocolate Beans
White Squirrel clayworks
Metal Teaspoons
Petit Jean Snack Sticks
Fellow
Pockitudes
Sandwiches
Boba & Red Bull Drinks
Boba Tea
Boba Fet-Tea
Matcha, Lemonade, peach, lychee boba
Electric Tigers Blood: Lotus, coconut simple, black tea, and strawberry Boba
Poppin Tropics: Mountain Dew, acai sangria tea, blue raspberry simple, and mango boba
Blue Mango Energy Palmer
Blue Raspberry, Mango, Lotus and Lemonade
Devil Dog Energy Palmer
Pomegranate, Red Bull and Lemonade
Extra Boba
Spring Menu
Herbaceous Queen Bee
The Herbaceous Queen Bee - an iced honey latte with our Rosemary Cold Foam made with our house made locally sourced rosemary syrup
Purple Rain
Iced Latte with White chocolate, espresso, milk and topped with lavender cold foam
Honey Lavender Latte
Local Honey and house Lavender make up this iced or hot latte
Cherry Blossom
Cherry Blossom Syrup, espresso, milk, and topped with whip cream
Poppin Pineapple Matcha
Pineapple syrup, matcha, mango boba, and milk
Electric Basilisk
Our most popular non-coffee beverage with a kick! Freshly squeezed lemonade, fresh crushed basil, house-made hibiscus syrup shaken with some red bull! 32 oz - Adds only additional lemonade/syrup - not red bull.
The Basilisk (Hibiscus Lemonade w/ Basil)
Our most popular non-coffee drink - The Basilisk! It starts with our freshly squeezed lemonade, then our house made hibiscus syrup and then we smack that fresh basil to release the aromatics and shake it all up with ice. You just can't get this anywhere else!
Flight Menus
Summer Menu
Ibby Skibby
Cold brew! Lemonade! Coconut Syrup! Delicious!
S'mores Latte (iced only)
House chocolate, splash of white chocolate, espresso, milk, and topped with a marshmallow cold foam and graham cracker dust
Banana Pudding Frappa
Vanilla frappa made with heavy whip so it's extra creamy - throw in some banana and top with whip and vanilla wafer
Big Breezy
Watermelon, lime, power-up Lotus, club soda and lemonade
Old Fashioned Coffee Soda
16 oz only Orange and grapefruit club soda shaken with espresso with orange bitters
Juneberry EP
Juneberry Red Bull and Lemonade
Summertime Sipper
Green Tea & Lemonade with strawberry & lavender
My Hero Macadamia
Vanilla Cinnamon iced latte topped with macadamia cold foam and caramel drizzle
Strawberry Creamsicle
Strawberry lemonade with cream blended and poured over strawberry boba
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:45 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 5:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Big Cuppa is a craft coffee shop located at 205 E Broadway in the historic district of Morrilton, AR.
205 E Broadway St,, Morrilton, AR 72110