Barbeque
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Big Daddy's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1551 W Cherry Ln #102

Meridian, ID 83642

Popular Items

Two Meat BBQ Platter
One Meat BBQ Platter
Three Meat BBQ Platter

Prime Rib Dinners

8oz Prime Rib

8oz Prime Rib

$24.99

House Smoked Prime Rib with your choice of 2 sides. Comes with aujus and horseradish.

16oz Prime Rib

$36.99

Appetizers

BBQ Nacho

BBQ Nacho

$11.99

Tortilla chips, Nacho cheese, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, sweet bbq sauce and your choice of meat.

Big Daddy Wings

Big Daddy Wings

$14.99

8 Smoked then fried jumbo chicken wings, tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with your choice of dressing.

Bowl of Chili

$7.99

Bowl of house made Brisket chili, topped with red onion and cheddar cheese. Served with cornbread.

Brisket Poutine

Brisket Poutine

$11.29

Crispy French Fries topped with white Cheddar Cheese curds, then smothered in our signature Brisket gravy and topped with Green Onions.

Jalapeno Cornbread Basket

Jalapeno Cornbread Basket

$1.50+

House made cornbread muffins! Slather them with honey butter and enjoy!

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$12.29

3 corn tortillas stuffed with Chopped Brisket and topped with coleslaw, shredded monterey jack, homemade pico de gallo and a drizzle of our sweet bbq sauce.

Idaho Nachos

$14.99

A bed of crispy french fries smothered in nacho cheese, then topped with smoked brisket, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and chipotle sour cream drizzle.

Pickle Fries

$6.99

Brisket Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

Crispy french fries covered in homemade nacho cheese and smoked brisket chili. Then topped with cheddar cheese and red onion.

Prime Rib Tacos

$13.29

3 double corn tortillas with melted Monterey jack and cheddar cheese then stuffed with thin sliced smoked prime rib tossed in sweet heat sauce and topped with crispy onions and parsley.

BBQ Platters

One Meat BBQ Platter

$16.29

Your choice of a single smoked meat and 2 home-made sides!

Two Meat BBQ Platter

Two Meat BBQ Platter

$20.29

Your choice of a two smoked meats, and 2 homemade sides! *Extra $4.50 charge for 2 or more beef options. First Beef option no charge.

Three Meat BBQ Platter

Three Meat BBQ Platter

$22.99

Your choice of a three smoked meats, and 2 home-made sides! *Extra $4.50 charge for 2 or more beef options. First Beef option no charge.

Meatloaf Dinner

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.29

This plate of delicious smoked meatloaf is our signature blend of pork and beef with chopped onion and Big Daddy's spices. Served with two sides of choice - we suggest mashed potatoes and smoked green beans!

Big Daddy Smoke Burgers

All American Burger

$13.99

Signature beef and pork blend patty, thick cut bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato and our house burger sauce on a toasted bun.

Plain Jane Burger

$12.59

Signature beef and pork blend patty, house fry Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on toasted Potato bun.

Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$15.29

Signature beef and pork blend patty, on top of sliced brisket w/ grilled onions, choice of cheese and Sweet bbq sauce on a toasted Potato Bun.

Gouda Mushroom Burger

$14.99

Signature beef and pork blend patty with garlic aioli, smoked gouda, thick cut bacon, grilled onions and mushrooms on a toasted potato bun.

Western Burger

$13.99

Signature beef and pork blend patty, thick cut bacon, choice of cheese, fried onion straws and sweet bbq sauce on a toasted bun.

Bourbon BBQ Burger

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$15.49

Signature beef and pork blend patty, topped with garlic aioli, pulled pork, swiss cheese, fried onion straws and bourbon bbq sauce. on a toasted bun.

Signature Sandwiches

The Big Daddy

The Big Daddy

$15.45

Spicy sausage link, chopped brisket and pulled pork piled on a toasted hoagie.

The Carolina

The Carolina

$11.99

Pulled Pork and coleslaw piled on a toasted potato bun.

Brisket Melt

Brisket Melt

$12.99

Chopped brisket, sliced jalapenos and pepperjack cheese melted together on sourdough bread.

Swine and Cheese

Swine and Cheese

$12.99

The Ultimate grilled Cheese!!! American Cheese, pulled Pork, mac and cheese and our gold bbq sauce on grilled sourdough.

Brisket Sandwich

$12.29

Sliced brisket served on a toasted potato bun.

Prime Rib Dip

Prime Rib Dip

$13.99

Thin sliced smoked Prime Rib on a toasted hoagie roll with horsey sauce, sauteed mushrooms and onions and pepperjack cheese. Served with Aujus.

Notorious P.I.G.

Notorious P.I.G.

$15.29

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, thick cut bacon and pulled pork topped with nacho cheese and sweet bbq sauce on a toasted hoagie.

Big Sriracha

Big Sriracha

$12.29

Chopped brisket, pulled pork, cheddar and pepper jack cheese melted together and topped with our sriracha bourbon sauce. Served on a toasted potato bun.

50/50

$11.99

Sliced Brisket and pulled pork stacked on a toasted potato bun.

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$13.99

Sliced smoked Turkey, thick cut crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted hoagie roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.29

Juicy Pulled Pork served on a toasted potato bun.

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Thick cut smoked meatloaf with grilled onions, smoked Gouda and sweet bbq sauce on toasted sourdough.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Sliced smoked turkey breast with house mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted potato bun.

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.79

Sliced Tri tip, covered in grilled onions and Swiss cheese and served with house mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Chopped Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chopped chicken, sweet bbq sauce and melted Monterey jack cheese. Served on a toast potato bun.

Rib Plates

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$22.29

Half rack of ribs. Come with your choice of two sides...

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$38.99

Full rack of ribs with your choice of two sides...

Family Meals

Wing Platter

Wing Platter

$51.99

3 lbs of our signature wings, smoked then deep fried. Your choice of two large sides and 4 corn bread muffins.

Rib Meal

Rib Meal

$47.99

Full rack of ribs, your choice for two large sides and 4 cornbread muffins.

Small Family Platter

Small Family Platter

$63.99

1/4 lb of each Brisket, Tri Tip, Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, Chopped Chicken, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage and our Spicy Sausage. Your choice of two large sides.

Large Family Platter

Large Family Platter

$110.99

1/2 lb of each Brisket, Tri Tip, Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, Chopped Chicken, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage and our Spicy Sausage. Your choice of two large sides.

Salads

BBQ Salad

$13.29

Mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes, croutons and your choice of meat.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.29

Mix greens, chopped crispy chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion and blue cheese dressing. Get Buffalo chicken for a little kick!

Side Salad

$4.50

House Salad

$5.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.99

Southern Pecan Pie

$3.99
Big Momma Bread Pudding

Big Momma Bread Pudding

$5.99

Triple Chocolate Brownies

$5.99

Huge brownie warmed and served with your choice of bourbon caramel or chocolate sauce with chopped pecans.

Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$3.50

A la mode (1 scoop)

$1.50

Side Items

BBQ Beans

$3.00+

Coleslaw

$3.00+

French Fries

$3.00+

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.50+

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$3.00+

Loaded Smashed Potatoes

$3.50+

Mash w/gravy

$4.50+

Mac & Cheese w/ Bacon

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Smoked Green Beans

$3.00+

Chili Cup

$3.50

Chili Bowl

$6.50

Baked Potato

$3.50Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.50

Side of Au Jus

$0.50

Side of BR Gravy (4oz)

$2.00

Quart of Chili

$13.00

Kids Meal

BBQ Sliders

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Mac n Cheese

$5.50

Boneless Chicken Strips

$6.50

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Nacho

$5.50

Drinks

Small

$2.15

Medium

$2.75

BIG DADDY LOGOD

$5.00

bd logod REFILL

$3.00

Flavored Drinks

$3.50

Large

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk (16oz glass)

$2.50

Water Cup (Big)

$1.00

Water Cup (Medium)

$0.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Appetizers

Brisket Poutine

Brisket Poutine

$13.73

Crispy French Fries topped with white Cheddar Cheese curds, then smothered in our signature Brisket gravy and topped with Green Onions.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$14.98Out of stock

3 corn tortillas stuffed with Chopped Brisket and topped with coleslaw, shredded monterey jack, homemade pico de gallo and a drizzle of our sweet bbq sauce.

BBQ Nacho

BBQ Nacho

$12.98

Tortilla chips, Nacho cheese, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, sweet bbq sauce and your choice of meat.

Big Daddy Wings

Big Daddy Wings

$18.48

8 Smoked then fried jumbo chicken wings, tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with your choice of dressing.

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Bowl of house made Brisket Chili. topped with red onion and cheddar cheese.

Pickle Fries

$7.50

Family Meals

Wing Platter

Wing Platter

$62.48Out of stock

3 lbs of our signature wings, smoked then deep fried. Your choice of two large sides and 4 corn bread muffins.

Rib Meal

Rib Meal

$53.73

Full rack of ribs, your choice for two large sides and 4 cornbread muffins.

Small Family Platter

Small Family Platter

$77.48

1/4 lb of each Brisket, Tri Tip, Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, Chopped Chicken, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage and our Spicy Sausage. Your choice of two large sides. Feeds 3-4 people max.

Large Family Platter

Large Family Platter

$138.73

1/2 lb of each Brisket, Tri Tip, Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, Chopped Chicken, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage and our Spicy Sausage. Your choice of two large sides. Feeds 4 - 8 people Max.

Big Daddy Smoke Burgers

All American Burger

$15.61

1/2 lb patty, thick cut bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato and our house burger sauce on a toasted bun.

Plain Jane Burger

$14.98

½ lb Smoked Patty, Fry Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on toasted Potato bun.

Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$18.18

1/2 lb patty topped with sliced brisket, grilled onions, cheese and Sweet bbq sauce on a toasted Potato Bun.

Gouda Mushroom Burger

$16.23

1/2lb Pattie, garlic aioli, 1 slice smoked gouda, 2 slices bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms on a toasted potato bun.

Western Burger

$16.23

1/2 lb Patty, thick cut bacon, choice of cheese, fried onion straws and sweet bbq sauce on a toasted bun.

Signature Sandwiches

Spicy sausage link, chopped brisket and pulled pork piled on a toasted hoagie.
The Big Daddy

The Big Daddy

$18.73

Smoked Pulled Pork, Brisket and Spicy Sausage on a toasted hoagie roll.

The Carolina

$14.06Out of stock

Pulled Pork and coleslaw piled on a toasted potato bun.

Brisket Melt

$14.36

Chopped brisket, sliced jalapenos and pepperjack cheese melted together on sourdough bread.

Swine and Cheese

Swine and Cheese

$16.23

The Ultimate grilled Cheese!!! American Cheese, pulled Pork, mac and cheese and our gold bbq sauce on grilled sourdough.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.98

Sliced brisket served on a toasted potato bun.

Prime Rib Dip

$16.23

Thin sliced smoked Prime Rib on a toasted hoagie roll with horsey sauce, sauteed mushrooms and onions and pepperjack cheese. Served with Aujus.

Notorious P.I.G.

$18.73

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, thick cut bacon and pulled pork topped with nacho cheese and sweet bbq sauce on a toasted hoagie.

Big Sriracha

$16.23

Chopped brisket, pulled pork, cheddar and pepper jack cheese melted together and topped with our sriracha bourbon sauce. Served on a toasted potato bun.

50/50

$14.98

Sliced Brisket and pulled pork stacked on a toasted potato bun.

Turkey Bacon Club

$16.23Out of stock

Sliced smoked Turkey, thick cut crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted hoagie roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.73

Juicy Pulled Pork served on a toasted potato bun.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.73Out of stock

Thick cut smoked meatloaf with grilled onions, smoked gouda and sweet bbq sauce on toasted sourdough.

Tri-tip Sandwich

$13.73

Thin sliced Smoked Tri-tip topped grilled onions and melty swiss cheese on a potato bun with garlic aoili.

BBQ Platters

One Meat BBQ Platter

One Meat BBQ Platter

$19.98

Your choice of a single meat. Come with your choice of two sides...

Two Meat BBQ Platter

Two Meat BBQ Platter

$24.98

Your choice of a two meats. Come with your choice of two sides...

Three Meat BBQ Platter

Three Meat BBQ Platter

$28.73

Your choice of a three meats. Come with your choice of two sides...

Salads

BBQ Salad

$12.48

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.73

Crispy Chicken on a bed of leafy greens, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and red onions. Comes with Blue Cheese dressing.

Side Items

French Fries

$3.75

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.37

Mac & Cheese

$3.75

BBQ Beans

$3.75

Potato Salad

$3.75

Smoked Green Beans

$3.75Out of stock

Coleslaw

$3.75

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$3.75

Onion rings

$3.75

Desserts

Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.23

Southern Pecan Pie

$6.23
Big Momma Bread Pudding

Big Momma Bread Pudding

$6.23

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$6.23Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$3.53Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.53Out of stock

Coke Zero

$3.53Out of stock

Sprite

$3.53Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.53Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$3.53Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.53Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$3.53Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.53Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a protein-intensive, family-driven, full-service restaurant with multiple "Best-of" awards for our Idaho Style BBQ. Our full-service catering is easy and delicious. We often bring our gourmet eats to the streets with Big Daddy's Meatwagon.

Website

Location

1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian, ID 83642

Directions

