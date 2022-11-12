Big Daddy's BBQ
1551 W Cherry Ln #102
Meridian, ID 83642
Appetizers
BBQ Nacho
Tortilla chips, Nacho cheese, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, sweet bbq sauce and your choice of meat.
Big Daddy Wings
8 Smoked then fried jumbo chicken wings, tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with your choice of dressing.
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of house made Brisket chili, topped with red onion and cheddar cheese. Served with cornbread.
Brisket Poutine
Crispy French Fries topped with white Cheddar Cheese curds, then smothered in our signature Brisket gravy and topped with Green Onions.
Jalapeno Cornbread Basket
House made cornbread muffins! Slather them with honey butter and enjoy!
Street Tacos
3 corn tortillas stuffed with Chopped Brisket and topped with coleslaw, shredded monterey jack, homemade pico de gallo and a drizzle of our sweet bbq sauce.
Idaho Nachos
A bed of crispy french fries smothered in nacho cheese, then topped with smoked brisket, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and chipotle sour cream drizzle.
Pickle Fries
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy french fries covered in homemade nacho cheese and smoked brisket chili. Then topped with cheddar cheese and red onion.
Prime Rib Tacos
3 double corn tortillas with melted Monterey jack and cheddar cheese then stuffed with thin sliced smoked prime rib tossed in sweet heat sauce and topped with crispy onions and parsley.
BBQ Platters
One Meat BBQ Platter
Your choice of a single smoked meat and 2 home-made sides!
Two Meat BBQ Platter
Your choice of a two smoked meats, and 2 homemade sides! *Extra $4.50 charge for 2 or more beef options. First Beef option no charge.
Three Meat BBQ Platter
Your choice of a three smoked meats, and 2 home-made sides! *Extra $4.50 charge for 2 or more beef options. First Beef option no charge.
Meatloaf Dinner
This plate of delicious smoked meatloaf is our signature blend of pork and beef with chopped onion and Big Daddy's spices. Served with two sides of choice - we suggest mashed potatoes and smoked green beans!
Big Daddy Smoke Burgers
All American Burger
Signature beef and pork blend patty, thick cut bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato and our house burger sauce on a toasted bun.
Plain Jane Burger
Signature beef and pork blend patty, house fry Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on toasted Potato bun.
Brisket Burger
Signature beef and pork blend patty, on top of sliced brisket w/ grilled onions, choice of cheese and Sweet bbq sauce on a toasted Potato Bun.
Gouda Mushroom Burger
Signature beef and pork blend patty with garlic aioli, smoked gouda, thick cut bacon, grilled onions and mushrooms on a toasted potato bun.
Western Burger
Signature beef and pork blend patty, thick cut bacon, choice of cheese, fried onion straws and sweet bbq sauce on a toasted bun.
Bourbon BBQ Burger
Signature beef and pork blend patty, topped with garlic aioli, pulled pork, swiss cheese, fried onion straws and bourbon bbq sauce. on a toasted bun.
Signature Sandwiches
The Big Daddy
Spicy sausage link, chopped brisket and pulled pork piled on a toasted hoagie.
The Carolina
Pulled Pork and coleslaw piled on a toasted potato bun.
Brisket Melt
Chopped brisket, sliced jalapenos and pepperjack cheese melted together on sourdough bread.
Swine and Cheese
The Ultimate grilled Cheese!!! American Cheese, pulled Pork, mac and cheese and our gold bbq sauce on grilled sourdough.
Brisket Sandwich
Sliced brisket served on a toasted potato bun.
Prime Rib Dip
Thin sliced smoked Prime Rib on a toasted hoagie roll with horsey sauce, sauteed mushrooms and onions and pepperjack cheese. Served with Aujus.
Notorious P.I.G.
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, thick cut bacon and pulled pork topped with nacho cheese and sweet bbq sauce on a toasted hoagie.
Big Sriracha
Chopped brisket, pulled pork, cheddar and pepper jack cheese melted together and topped with our sriracha bourbon sauce. Served on a toasted potato bun.
50/50
Sliced Brisket and pulled pork stacked on a toasted potato bun.
Turkey Bacon Club
Sliced smoked Turkey, thick cut crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted hoagie roll.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Juicy Pulled Pork served on a toasted potato bun.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Thick cut smoked meatloaf with grilled onions, smoked Gouda and sweet bbq sauce on toasted sourdough.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced smoked turkey breast with house mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted potato bun.
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Sliced Tri tip, covered in grilled onions and Swiss cheese and served with house mayo on a toasted brioche bun
Chopped Chicken Sandwich
Chopped chicken, sweet bbq sauce and melted Monterey jack cheese. Served on a toast potato bun.
Rib Plates
Family Meals
Wing Platter
3 lbs of our signature wings, smoked then deep fried. Your choice of two large sides and 4 corn bread muffins.
Rib Meal
Full rack of ribs, your choice for two large sides and 4 cornbread muffins.
Small Family Platter
1/4 lb of each Brisket, Tri Tip, Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, Chopped Chicken, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage and our Spicy Sausage. Your choice of two large sides.
Large Family Platter
1/2 lb of each Brisket, Tri Tip, Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, Chopped Chicken, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage and our Spicy Sausage. Your choice of two large sides.
Salads
BBQ Salad
Mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes, croutons and your choice of meat.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mix greens, chopped crispy chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion and blue cheese dressing. Get Buffalo chicken for a little kick!
Side Salad
House Salad
Desserts
Side Items
BBQ Beans
Coleslaw
French Fries
Garlic Parm Fries
Garlic Smashed Potatoes
Loaded Smashed Potatoes
Mash w/gravy
Mac & Cheese w/ Bacon
Potato Salad
Onion Rings
Side Salad
Smoked Green Beans
Chili Cup
Chili Bowl
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Side of Au Jus
Side of BR Gravy (4oz)
Quart of Chili
Kids Meal
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
We are a protein-intensive, family-driven, full-service restaurant with multiple "Best-of" awards for our Idaho Style BBQ. Our full-service catering is easy and delicious. We often bring our gourmet eats to the streets with Big Daddy's Meatwagon.
1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian, ID 83642