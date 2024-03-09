Big Daddy's Cantina
2500 Oak Grove Loop S #200
Grapevine, TX 76051
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Shareables
- Chips & Dips
Fresh, and perfectly seasoned fried corn torillas with your choice of salsa roja, salsa verde. Guac and Queso for an additional charge.
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$14.00
Four large shrimp, encased in applewood smoked bacon and basted in a sweet and spicy chipotle-honey sauce.
- Mango Shrimp Ceviche$12.00
Traditional mango shrimp ceviche made with tomatoes, minced jalapeños, red onion, mango, ripe avocado, lime juice and cilantro. Served with seasoned tortilla chips.
Soups and Salads
- Chilled Gazpacho$5.00+
Hearty tomato-based broth infused with a blend of spices, garlic, cumin, dried peppers, and topped with avocado and tortillas strips.
- Pazole Verde$6.00+
A hearty tomato broth seasoned with a mix of spices, hominy corn, garlic, cumin, and dried peppers, garnished with shredded lettuce and crispy tortilla strips.
- Taco Salad$12.00
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, onions, corn, cucumbers, black beans, and a spicy ranch dressing. Served in a Tortilla shell bowl.
Entrees
- Big Daddy's Fajitas$18.00+
Perfectly seasoned beef or chicken fajitas grilled and topped over a bed of bell pepper, mushroom, and onion slices. Served with flour tortillas, salsa Verde, guacamole, and sour cream. Side of rice and beans.
- Street Tacos$12.00
Choice of bistec, carnitas, or shrimp. Served in corn tortillas topped with grilled onions and pico. Served with a side of salsa verde.
- Enchiladas$14.00
Pick two ground beef enchiladas topped with an ancho pepper sauce, melted cheese, two cheese enchiladas topped with queso or 2 chicken enchiladas topped with a salsa verde sauce.
- Big Daddy's Double Cheeseburger$16.00
Two beef patties topped with melted cheese and bacon. Served on a toasted brioche bun, with our burger sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onion. Served with French fries.
- Baja Shrimp$14.00
Tequila marinated, five grilled shrimp, lemon pepper seasoned and served atop of a smoked paprika roasted corn and vegetable relish. *No substitutions
Kid's Menu (12 & Under)
Desserts
- Churros con Cajeta$7.00
- Tres Leches$8.00
Sponge cake soaked with Tres Leches. Whipped cream, caramel top with meringue. By Casa de Fabien AKA "Main St. Bistro"
- Ice Cream By The Scoop$4.00
Cool off for $4.00 with 2 scoops of ice cream or $7 of The World's Famous Ice Cream By Henrys Ice Cream.
- Shakes$10.00+
Flavors TBD
Add Ons
Sides
Bar Menu
Tequila
Cocktails
Beer/Seltzers
Beer Buckets
Wine (By the Glass)
- Markstone Cabernet GLS$5.00
- Markstone Pinot Noir GLS$5.00
- Wine Fusion Red Blend GLS$9.00
- Piatelli Rose of Malbec GLS$8.00
- Markstone Chardonnay GLS$5.00
- Markstone Pinot Grigio GLS$5.00
- Wine Fusion White Blend GLS$9.00
- Riunite Moscato GLS$5.00
- Wine Fusion Sweet Peachy Keen GLS$9.00
- Opera Prima Sparkling Brut GLS$5.00
Wine (By the Bottle)
- Markstone Cabernet BTL$25.00
- Markstone Pinot Noir BTL$25.00
- Wine Fusion Red Blend BTL$40.00
- Piatelli Rose of Malbec BTL$40.00
- Markstone Chardonnay BTL$25.00
- Markstone Pinot Grigio BTL$25.00
- Wine Fusion White Blend BTL$40.00
- Riunite Moscato BTL$25.00
- Wine Fusion Sweet Peachy Keen BTL$40.00
- Opera Prima Sparkling Brut BTL$25.00
- Piatelli Sparkling Brut BTL$40.00
Soda and Juice
SHOTS
Merchandise
Big Daddy's Merch
Retail Items
- Sunscreen$15.00
- Two Cycle Engine Oil$12.00
- Four Cycle Engine Oil$20.00
- Fuel Injector Cleaner$12.00
- Floats$15.00
- Float Inflator$20.00
- Bug Spray$12.00
- Water Football$12.00
- Bag of Ice (order at to-go window)$3.50Out of stock
Order at to-go bar please.
- Lighters$3.00
- Sunglasses$10.00
- Corkscrews$2.00
- Ship Store Koozies$1.00
- Random Koozies$1.00
- Duck Food$4.00
Small Shirts
- Blue Guac N Roll - Small$20.00
- Blue Spicy - Small$20.00Out of stock
- Blue Chips, Salsa, Repeat - Small$20.00
- Blue Keep Calm Salsa On -Small$20.00
- Grey Fiesta - Small$20.00
- Grey Margarita Drinking - Small$20.00
- Grey Guac & Roll - Small$20.00Out of stock
- Grey Keep Calm Salsa On - Small$20.00
- Grey Chips, Salsa, Repeat - Small$20.00
- Black Margaritas Made Me - Small$20.00
- Black Keep Calm Salsa On - Small$20.00Out of stock
- Black Chips, Salsa, Repeat - Small$20.00Out of stock
- Black Margarita Drinking - Small$20.00
- Black Fiesta - Small$20.00Out of stock
Medium Shirts
- Blue Guac N Roll - Medium$20.00
- Blue Spicy - Medium$20.00
- Blue Fiesta - Medium$20.00Out of stock
- Blue Margarita Drinking - Medium$20.00
- Blue Margaritas Made Me - Medium$20.00
- Grey Margarita Drinking - Medium$20.00
- Grey Keep Calm Salsa On - Medium$20.00
- Grey Spicy - Medium$20.00
- Grey Chips, Salsa, Repeat - Medium$20.00Out of stock
- Grey Margaritas Made Me - Medium$20.00
- Grey Fiesta - Medium$20.00
- Black Margaritas Made Me - Medium$20.00
- Black Fiesta - Medium$20.00
- Black Chips, Salsa, Repeat - Medium$20.00
- Black Guac & Roll - Medium$20.00
- Black Keep Calm Salsa On - Medium$20.00
Large Shirts
- Blue Guac N Roll - Large$20.00
- Blue Spicy - Large$20.00
- Blue Chips, Salsa, Repeat - Large$20.00
- Blue Keep Calm Salsa On -Large$20.00
- Black Margarita Drinking - Large$20.00
- Black Fiesta - Large$20.00
- Black Daddy Issues - Large$20.00Out of stock
- Black Margaritas Made Me - Large$20.00
- Grey Daddy Issues - Large$20.00
- Grey Chips, Salsa, Repeat - Large$20.00
- Grey Fiesta - Large$20.00
- Grey Margarita Drinking - Large$20.00
- Grey Guac & Roll - Large$20.00
- Grey Spicy - Large$20.00
- Grey Margaritas Made Me - Large$20.00
- Grey Keep Calm Salsa On - Large$20.00
- Black Daddy Issues - Large$20.00
- Black Margaritas Made Me - Large$20.00
- Black Keep Calm Salsa On - Large$20.00
- Black Chips, Salsa, Repeat - Large$20.00
- Black Spicy - Large$20.00
- Black Fiesta - Large$20.00
- Black Guac & Roll - Large$20.00
- Black Margarita Drinking - Large$20.00