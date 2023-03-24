Main picView gallery

Big Daddy's at Heroes Haven

review star

No reviews yet

4485 Old National Highway

College Park, GA 30349

Popular Items

8 PC Srimp
Caesar Salad
Wangs


Beef

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, Ketchup)

Beef Hamburger

$12.00

Chicken

Wangs

$12.00+

Served w/French, Fries Celery and Carrot Sticks

3 Piece Whole Wangs

$15.00

Served w/French Fries

4 Piece Chicken Fangas

$13.00

Served w/French Fries

Pork

Onions, Mustard & Ketchup

2 PC Center Cut PorkChop Sandwich

$13.00

Polish Sausage

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Seafood

8 PC Srimp

$12.00

2 PC Fried Whiting

$15.00

2 PC Fried Catfish

$18.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Bowl of Grits

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Potato Salad

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4485 Old National Highway, College Park, GA 30349

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

