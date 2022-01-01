Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Daddys Pizza Sevierville 1820 Parkway (BDPS)

review star

No reviews yet

1820 Parkway

Sevierville, TN 37862

Order Again

Popular Items

Bomber
Carnivore
Cheesy Garlic Bread

N/A Beverages

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.99

2 Liter Mtn Dew

$3.99

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.99

20oz. Pepsi

$2.69

20oz. Diet Pepsi

$2.69

20oz. Mtn. Dew

$2.69

20oz. Sierra Mist

$2.69Out of stock

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.99

Our homemade bread sprinkled with parmesan and toasted crispy in our wood oven. Served with a tomato, onion, basil, and balsamic vinegar reduction topping.

6 Dough Daddies

6 Dough Daddies

$7.99

Artisan yeast roll tossed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil and parmesan cheese.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.99

We take our dough, add garlic butter, top with an assortment of cheeses and bake it. Delicious & cheesy! Served with marinara sauce for dipping.

12 Dough Daddies

12 Dough Daddies

$11.99

Artisan yeast roll tossed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil and parmesan cheese.

Meatballs

$10.99

Our homemade meatballsare so delicious that we couldn't leave them only on our pizzas. Served in our own marinara sauce with all of our favorite cheese and some bruschetta for mopping up the extra sauce.

Cheesy Spinach Artichoke Dip

Cheesy Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

This blend is roasted in a terra cotta dish and served with wood fired homemade crackers.

Wood Baked Soft Pretzels

Wood Baked Soft Pretzels

$9.99

Pretzels baked warm and toasty in our oven and served with our homemade cheese sauce.

O.G. Wings

$12.99

The Big Daddy’s OG Wing. Marinated with our house blend of spices, finished in our wood oven.

Honey Wings

$12.99

The OG wing with honey added after roasting for a sweet kick.

Sticky Wings

$12.99

Our only saucy wing is spicy and sweet, caramelized in the oven to perfection.

Extra Cracker

$1.99

Extra Order Of Crostini

$1.99

Pizzas

BBQ 4 U

$14.99+

Sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, chicken, bacon, roasted red onions and red peppers.

Bomber

Bomber

$10.99+

A simple and delicious pepperoni pizza pie.

Big Dill

$14.99+

Alfredo base,Ranch seasoning, Ranch dressing, mozzarella-provolone blend, fresh dill & lotsa pickles.

Carnivore

$17.99+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, prosciutto, Italian sausage, pepperoni and freshly-seasoned ground beef.

CBR

$14.99+

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella-provolone blend, chicken and bacon. Drizzled with ranch and buffalo wing sauce.

Cheese

$9.99+
Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$14.99+

We take our spinach-artichoke dip and use it as the pizza base. Then we add chicken and roma tomatoes. Creamy and delicious.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99+

Marinara sauce, our mozzarella-provolone blend, oven roasted chicken, parmesan cheese and Italian bread crumbs.

Great White

$14.99+

Alfredo Sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, feta and Parmesan. Cheesy cheesiness!

Herbivore

Herbivore

$14.99+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, spinach, Roma tomatoes, roasted garlic, banana peppers, mushrooms, red peppers, and topped with feta cheese.

Kahuna

Kahuna

$14.99+

Marinara sauce, fresh pineapple, Canadian bacon, goat cheese and our mozzarella-provolone blend.

Mamma Mia

$18.99+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, pepperoni, Genoa salami, Italian sausage, prosciutto, green peppers, red onion, black olives and mushrooms.

Margarita

$14.99+

Marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

Porky Pie

Porky Pie

$14.99+

Sweet BBQ Sauce topped with our mozzarella-provolone blend, roasted pork, bacon, black forest ham and Italian sausage.

Smoky Mtn.

$14.99+

Alfredo base, mozzarella and provolone cheese, shaved steak, green peppers, and caramelized onions.

Taco Pie

Taco Pie

$14.99+

Refried Beans, ground beef, cheddar cheese, cooked warm and yummy, then topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and jalapeños, and cheese sauce.

Veggie

$14.99+

Marinara sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, red onion, green pepper, black olives, and mushrooms.

Wing It

Wing It

$14.99+

Ranch dressing, chicken marinated in our wing sauce, red onions, garlic and jalapenos.

Kids Pie ToGo

$5.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

Wood-fired chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, provolone and Alfredo Sauce.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$11.99

Marinated roasted pork, black forest ham, Swiss cheese and dill pickles toasted to perfection with some stone-ground mustard for good measure.

Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Black forest Ham, Swiss cheese, fresh basil, tomato, and cheese sauce.

Italian Roast Pork

Italian Roast Pork

$11.99

We season & slow roast pork loin in our wood fired oven, then thinly slice it & add sautéed garlic, spinach, tomato, red pepper, red onion and provolone cheese. Served with garlic aioli on the side.

The Primo

The Primo

$11.99

Shaved steak, provolone, roasted red peppers and red onions, mushrooms and Roma tomatoes. Creamy horseradish sauce served on the side.

Big Daddy's Submarine

Big Daddy's Submarine

$11.99

Served warm or cold and featuring salami, pepperoni, black forest ham, sliced provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and banana peppers and topped with Italian dressing.

Chips

$1.99

Tomato Mozzarella

$1.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes and topped with sliced pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone cheese, fresh mozzarella and topped with a piece of our homemade crostini.

Caesar Salad

$6.49

Romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with a piece of homemade crostini.

Wood Roasted Chicken Salad

Wood Roasted Chicken Salad

$11.99

A boneless chicken breast added to your choice of house, garden, or Caesar salad.

Garden Salad

$6.49

cucumbers, red onions and topped with a piece of our homemade crostini.

House Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, tossed with our Gorgonzola vinaigrette dressing and topped with a piece of our homemade crostini.

Dessert

Caramel Pretzel Cannoli

Caramel Pretzel Cannoli

$4.99

We offer this Italian treat three different ways – Chocolate Chip, Caramel Pretzel, Cookies N' Cream

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.99

We offer this Italian treat three different ways – Chocolate Chip, Caramel Pretzel, Cookies N' Cream

Cookies-N-Creme Cannoli

Cookies-N-Creme Cannoli

$4.99

We offer this Italian treat three different ways – Chocolate Chip, Caramel Pretzel, Cookies N' Cream

Tropical Cheesecake

Tropical Cheesecake

$5.99

Look, we know it makes no sense at a pizzeria, but it is so good that we had to add it to our menu. Tastes like a creamy pina colada and sunshine.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
This is not your average pizza pie! At the heart of Big Daddy's is a 550 degree, wood-fired flame inside of a one-of-a-kind brick oven. Our pizza starts with handcrafted, homemade dough that is pulled by our own "pizzeoli". It is then topped with one of our homemade sauces and fresh ingredients. We're so committed to that freshness that there isn't a freezer on the premises. The end product pays homage to the pizza's classic Neapolitan roots with a deliciously, crispy crust. ​ What are you waiting for? The oven is fired up and we're ready to serve you the best pizza you've ever had!

1820 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862

