Big Daddy's on 84

review star

No reviews yet

31 East Dame Ave

Homerville, GA 31634

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

tender white meat chicken combined with spicy buffalo sauce all blended with cheddar and cream cheese topped with shredded jack cheese and pico served with fresh tortilla chips

Pretzels

$9.00

served with a side of blue pub mustard or beer cheese

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Fried mushrooms served with signature mush sauce

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.00

Home cut fries topped with beer cheese, bacon, and scallions

Hot Mama Shoe Strings

$8.99

Fresh Jalapeño Poppers stuffed with cream cheese and a sweet jam wrapped in bacon

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

1/2 pound of hand breaded shrimp tossed in our signature buffalo sauce served with home made blue cheese or ranch

Mozzarella Cheese sticks

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella cheese served with a side of Marinara sauce

Sampler Plate

$14.99Out of stock

Salted Pretzel served with beer cheese, Mozzarella Cheese sticks, Fried mushrooms, buffalo chicken bites

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Queso dip

$4.99

Fried banana pepper

$8.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in our signature mild sauce with shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, and ranch dressing rolled in a warm soft tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast with crisp romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan Cheese and seasoned Croutons rolled in a warn flour tortilla

Steak Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Sirloin smothered in onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and Worcestershire sauce, topped with melted provolone Cheese rolled in a warm tortilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Entree Platters

8 oz Sirloin

$16.99Out of stock

Delicious and hand trimmed from the heart of the sirloin

12 oz Ribeye

$24.00

A juicy center cut ribeye hand trimmed to our specifications

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Fresh Grilled chicken breast (2)

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.99

Hand Battered Chicken tenders (5)

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Chicken Tenders (3) Served with your choice of side

Shrimp Platter

$16.00

Fried or Grilled shrimp served with your choice of two sides

Shrimp and Grits

$12.99Out of stock

Sautéed cajun infused shrimp served over creamy grits topped with a delicious cajun cream sauce

Pork Belly and Grits

$12.99Out of stock

Pork Belly drizzled with a special served over creamy grits with a hint of jam topped with scallions and pickled onions

Sausage and Grits

$12.99Out of stock

Fred Stokes's fresh smoked sausage sliced and served on creamy grits with a hint of our special jam topped with pickled onions and scallions

Beer Battered Fish and chips

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Chicken alfredo

$12.99

Pork Chop Special

$11.99

Meatloaf

$11.99

Salmon

$19.99

Fried Fish Buffet

$12.99

Entree Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken tenders tossed in our signature mild sauce served on a bed of fresh mixed greens, red onions, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and seasoned croutons served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Chicken Salad

$12.99

Your choice of hand battered chicken tenders or perfectly grilled chicken breast served on top of a large house or Caesar salad

House Chicken Salad

$12.99

Wedge Salad

$11.99

Crisp Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with Blue cheese, diced tomatoes, and bacon drizzled with Balsamic Dressing

House salad no meat

$7.99

Shrimp salad

$13.99

Kid's

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pizza

The Cheesy Daddy Pizza 10 inch

$10.00

The Cheesy Daddy Pizza 16 inch

$15.00

The Fat Daddy 10 inch

$10.00

The Fat Daddy 16 Inch

$15.00

The Hawaiian Pizza 10 inch

$14.00

The Hawaiian Pizza 16 inch

$20.00

The Prosciutto Pizza 10 inch

$10.00Out of stock

The Prosciutto Pizza 16 Inch

$15.00Out of stock

Pancho Villa Pizza 10 Inch

$10.00Out of stock

Pancho Villa Pizza 16 inch

$15.00Out of stock

The Supreme Pizza 10 Inch

$14.00

The Supreme Pizza 16 inch

$20.00

The Pork Belly Pizza 10 inch

$15.00

The Pork Belly Pizza 16 inch

$24.00

The Belly Blue Pizza 10 inch

$15.00

The Belly Blue Pizza 16 inch

$24.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 10 inch

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16 inch

$22.00

Flat Bread

$8.99

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99+

10 Wings

$14.49

20 Wings

$27.99

$1.00 wing

$1.00

Burgers

Big Daddy All The Way

$11.00

Fresh Hand Patted burger served with american Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, mustard, and ketchup served with your choice of a side

Piney Wood Rooter

$13.00

Fresh Hand Patted burger served with pork belly drizzled with our signature BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles

Hawaiian Teriyaki Burger

$12.00

Fresh 1/2 pound Hand Patted Burger glazed with teriyaki topped with grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato

BYOB

$11.00

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

shaved sirloin steak grilled with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, Worcestershire sauce topped with melted provolone cheese served on a fresh hoagie

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

crispy cajun fried shrimp piled on top of fresh lettuce, locally grown tomatoes, drizzled with a creamy creole remoulade sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

perfectly grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with fresh lettuce and tomato served on a brioche bun

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Beer Battered fish topped with lettuce and a homemade tarter sauce served on a Brioche bun

Chipotle Chicken Melt

$10.99Out of stock

perfectly grilled chicken breast smothered in a chipotle cream topped with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a croissant

Dessert

Vanilla Scoop

$10.00

Chocolate Brownie

$6.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Cookie skillet

$7.99

Cheese cake

$6.99

Sides

Seasoned rice

$1.99

side salad

$3.99

Bake Potato

$3.99

steamed Broccoli

$1.99

Corn

$2.99

street corn

$4.29

Fries

$3.29

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

wedge salad

$4.29Out of stock

Onion petals

$3.99

Taco Tuesday

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Beef Tacos

$9.99

Steak Tacos

$11.99

Loaded Nachos

$11.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

burrito bowl

$10.99

Pasta and Wine Wednesday

Lasagna

$12.00

Spaghetti

$12.00

Hibachi Bowls Thursday

Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Steak bowl

$14.99

Shrimp Bowl

$14.99

Steak and Shrimp Bowl

$19.99

Steak and Chicken bowl

$19.99

Chicken and Shrimp bowl

$19.99

Steak, Shrimp, and Chicken Bowl

$24.99

Game Day Brats and Dogs

Hot Dog and Fries

$6.99

Hot Dog and Fries

Brat and Fries

$7.99

Brat Dog and Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Sunday

Buffet

$14.99

Kids buffet

$8.99

Special

Fat Daddy Pizza 10 inch

$12.00

Fried pork chop sandwich with fries

$9.99

Wrap order

30 CBR wraps

$180.00

30 Buffalo Chicken Wraps

$180.00

Cocktails

Crown Peach schnapps Dash triple sec Sweet and sour mix Serve in Martina glass Shake and strain

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

6 Oz of Bloody Marry Mix 2 Oz Vodka ice Shake Serve in pint glass garnish with celery, olive, and pickle

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

2 Oz Vodka 1 Oz Triple sec .5 Lime .5 Cranberry Juice Shake with ice and strain in Martini glass

Daiquiri

$8.00

1.5 Oz light rum 6 oz daiquiri mix 1 pint glass of ice blend in mixer top with whipped cream

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

4 Oz Ginger beer 1.5 Oz of Myers Dark Rum .5 Oz Lime juice served over ice with lime wedge

Gimlet

$7.00

1.5 Oz Gin 1 Oz Lime Juice 1 Oz Simple Syrup

Greyhound

$7.00

1 1/2 Oz Vodka 5 Oz Grapefruit juice

Salty Dog

$6.00

1 1/2 Oz Vodka 5 Oz Grapefruit juice served with ice and salted rim served with rocks glass

Malibu Summer Rose

$9.00

1.5 Oz Malibu 1.5 Oz Peach schnapps 2 0z Pineapple juice 2 oz Orange juice 1 oz grenadine

Hurricane

$10.00

1.5 Oz light rum 1.5 Oz dark rum 1 oz passion fruit 1 Oz Orange Juice 1 Oz grenadine .5 Oz triple sec 1/3 Oz lemon juice orange wedge, lime wedge, lemon wedge and a cherry served in pint glass over ice.

Lemon Drop

$8.00

2 Oz Lemon Vodka 1 Oz Triple Sec .5 Oz Sweet and Sour Mix sugar rimed Martini glass served with a lemon wedge

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

1 Oz cola .75 Oz vodka .75 Oz triple sec .75 Tequila (white) .75 Light rum .75 gin .5 bar syrup served over ice in pint glass garnished with lemon wedge

Madras

$7.00

2 Oz Vodka 2 Oz Orange juice 1.5 Oz of cranberry shake with ice serve over ice in pint glass with orange wedge

Mai Tai

$9.00

2 oz sour mix 1 oz light rum 1 oz dark rum .5 oz triple sec .5 oz Amaretto .5 grenadine served in pint glass over ice flag garnish (orange cherry)

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

1.5 Oz Tequila .5 Triple Sec 5 Oz Margarita Mix served on the rocks

Martini

$7.00

Cogdells Blueberry Delight

$8.00

2 Oz of Dragonberry Vodka .5 Oz blueberry syrup 1 Oz of bar syrup 1/2 Fresh Squeezed lemon muddled blueberries in glass Shaken and strained served in Martini glass

Strawberry Martini

$8.00

Cold Brew Espresso Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

1 cup of ice 1.5 Oz lemon rum half lime 5 Oz Mojito Mix Shake pour in pint glass top with Soda Water garnish with fresh lime and mint

Strawberry Coconut Mojito

$8.00

1 1/2 Oz Coconut rum 1 Oz strawberry mix 2.5 Oz Mojito mix 1/2 fresh squeezed lime Shake with ice 5 mint leaves topped with sprite

Pineapple Mango Mojito

$8.00

1 1/2 Oz Pineapple Rum 1 Oz Mango 2 1/2 Oz Mojito Mix half fresh squeezed lime Shake with ice 5 mint leaves topped with sprite

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

2 Oz Boubon .5 Oz bar syrup bitters 2 dashes Served with ice in small rocks glass garnished with a cherry

Rob Roy

$7.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

small rocks glass with ice 1 oz rum topped off with coke garnished with lime wedge

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

2 Oz Vodka 1.5 Oz Cranberry Juice 1.5 Oz Grapefruit Juice 1 Wedge of Wine shake with ice and serve over ice in Pint glass

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

1.5 Oz Tequila 4 Oz Orange Juice Shake and pour over ice topped with grenadine poured around the outter edge with an orange slice

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

2 Oz bourbon (C4) 1.5 Oz sour mix

White Russian

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

4 Oz Orange Juice 2 Oz Peach Schnapps served over ice in pint glass garnished with orange and cherry

Bay Breeze

$8.00

2 Oz Vodka 2 Oz Cranberry 2 oz Pineapple

Don Margarita

$9.99

1.5 Oz Don Julio Tequila .5 Triple Sec 5 oz Margarita Mix

Perfect Margarita

$14.00

1.5 Oz Patron 1.5 Oz Grand Mar 2.0 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Agave Syrup

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

1.5 Oz Tequila .5 Triple Sec 5 Oz of Margarita Mix (flavored gets 2 Oz of flavor and 3 oz margarita mix)

Top Shelf Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

1 1/2 coconut rum 2 1/2 oz pineapple juice 1 oz blue curacao

Liquid Marijuana

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

1 Liqs

$8.00

2 Liqs

$10.00

3 Liqs

$14.00

The Pink Pony

$8.99

1shot Titos 1\2 oz strawberry puree Lemonade

The swamp buggie

$14.00

1 shot Midori 1shot coconut rum 1 shot Blue Curacao 3oz pineapple juice Top with sprite

Big daddy's cocktail

$8.00

1shot sweet tea vodka Lemonade

Water moccasin

$14.00

Bogo Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Mule

$8.00

Dragon Berry Rum, strawberry puree, fresh squeezed lime juice, and Ginger Beer served in a copper mule.

Grey Goose Mule

$9.99

Gray Goose Vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, Ginger Beer served in copper mug

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$4.00+

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00+

Blue Moon Draft

$3.00+

Coors Light Draft

$3.00+

Tropicalia

$5.00+

Yuengling

$5.00+

Bottled Beer

Ace Pear

$4.99

Ace Pineapple

$4.99

Angry Orchard

$4.99

Bluemoon

$4.99

Bluemoon

$4.49

Bud Light Bottle

$3.99

Bud Light Lime

$4.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Busch Light

$1.99

Coors Light Bottle

$3.99

Corona Extra

$4.99

Corona familiar

$4.99

Corona light

$4.99

Corona Premiere

$2.00

Dos Equis

$4.99

Guinness

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Landshark Bottle

$4.99

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Modelo

$4.99

Models especial

$4.99

Redds Apple Ale

$4.99

Shocktop Bottle

$1.99

Stella Artois

$4.99

Voodoo Ranger

$1.99

Yuengling

$4.99Out of stock

Yuengling Flight

$4.99

Bucket micholob ultra

$15.00

Bucket budlite

$15.00

Bucket bud

$15.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light Seltzer

$1.99

White Claw

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

High Noons

$5.00

GB Coffee Milk Stout

$5.00

GB Field Party

$1.99

GB Blueberry Fieldparty

$1.99Out of stock

GB Peanut Porter

$5.00

GB Souther Isles

$5.00

GB Fall Line Lager

$5.00

GB Destress Express

$5.00

Busch lite

$1.99

Natural LIght

$3.99

Long Drink Cranberry

$8.00

Long Drink Legend

$8.00

Long Drink Strong

$8.50

Long Drink Zero Sugar Citrus

$8.00

Wine

Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Table Rosé Bottle

$30.00

House Champagne Glass

$7.00

Peach wine slush

$6.00

Grape wine slush

$6.00

Mixed slush

$6.00

Merlot Glass

$6.99

Pinot Grigio glass

$6.99

Rose glass

$6.99

Sauvingon Blanc glass

$6.99

Chardonnay glass

$6.99

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mr. Pipp

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Water

Smoothies NA

$6.99

Shots

Lemon drop shot

$6.00

Jager bomb

$8.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Cranberry, red bull in one glass crown and peach schnapps in shot glass

scooby snack

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

229

$5.00

Segrams

$6.50

Burnett's Vanilla

$6.00

Burnett's Cherry

$6.00

Bunettes Strawberry

$6.00

Fire Fly

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00
Top Shelf Reyka

Top Shelf Reyka

$10.00

Well Vodka DBL

$5.00

229 DBL

$5.00

Seagrams DBL

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lime DBL

$6.50

Deep Eddy Peach DBL

$6.50

Fire Fly DBL

$6.50

Titos DBL

$6.50

Smirnoff Raspberry DBL

$5.50

Smirnoff Pear DBL

$5.50

Smirnoff Strawberry DBL

$5.50

Smirnoff Blueberry DBL

$5.50

Smirnoff Cherry DBL

$5.50

Smirnoff Whipped DBL

$5.50

Grey Goose DBL

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Aviation

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Beefeater

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00
Top Shelf Hendrix

Top Shelf Hendrix

$14.00

Well Gin DBL

$8.00

Aviation DBL

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$10.00

Beefeater DBL

$10.00

Tanqueray DBL

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum Mr. Bostons

$5.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$7.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Myres Dark Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan Pineapple

$7.00

Captain Morgan Coconut

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.00

Blue Chair Coconut

$7.00

Parrot Bay

$7.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$7.00

Bacardi Spiced Rum

$7.00

Blue Chair Keylime

$7.00

Blue Chair Banana

$7.00

Blue Chair Banana Cream

$7.00

Blue Chair Mango

$7.00

Blue Chair Mango Cream

$7.00

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry DBL

$11.00

Bacardi DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan Pineapple DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan Coconut DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan Sliced Apple DBL

$11.00

Cruzan Silver DBL

$10.00

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila Conquistador

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$5.50

Casa Noble

$5.50

1800

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$10.00
Top Shelf 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

Top Shelf 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$10.00
Top Shelf 21 Seeds Grapefruit

Top Shelf 21 Seeds Grapefruit

$10.00
Top Shelf DOS Primos Blanco

Top Shelf DOS Primos Blanco

$12.00
Top Shelf DOS Primos Reposado

Top Shelf DOS Primos Reposado

$12.00
Well El Toro Silver

Well El Toro Silver

$6.00

1942 Don Julio

$25.00

Weller

$5.00

Mascota

$25.00

Grand Mayan

$15.00

Clasé Azul

$25.00

82nd Airborn

$14.00

Blue Run

$12.00

Adictivo

$10.00

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$10.00

Casa Noble DBL

$10.00

Corazon Reposado DBL

$10.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$10.00

Don Julio Silver DBL

$10.00

Patron Silver DBL

$12.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$12.00

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

$12.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Screwball

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew Irish Whisky

$8.00

Lord Calvert

$7.00

Ric Rac Salted Caramel

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Ric Rac Blackberry Whisky

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Jameson

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$10.00

Crown Peach DBL

$16.00

Crown Apple DBL

$16.00

Crown DBL

$16.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$10.00

Tennessee Fire DBL

$12.00

Jim Beam DBL

$12.00

Markers Mark DBL

$16.00

Makers 46 DBL

$12.00

Jameson Cold Brew Irish Whisky DBL

$16.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$12.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$14.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$6.50

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$6.50

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12Yr

$7.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Well Scotch DBL

$12.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$13.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

$13.00

Dewars DBL

$14.00

Dewars 12Yr DBL

$14.00

J & B DBL

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$14.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.50

Baileys Irish Cream

$5.50

Jagermeister

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.50

Creme De Banana

$5.50

Midori

$5.50

Goldschlager

$5.50

Frangelico

$5.50

Blue Curacao

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$5.50

Triple Sec

$5.50

Blue Curacao

$5.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Sloe Gin

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Remi

$8.50

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$10.00

Baileys Irish Cream DBL

$10.00

Jagermeister DBL

$10.00

Kahlua DBL

$10.00

Creme De Banana DBL

$10.00

Midori DBL

$10.00

Goldschlager DBL

$10.00

Frangelico DBL

$10.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$10.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$10.00

Triple Sec DBL

$10.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$10.00

Sour Apple Pucker DBL

$10.00

Butterscotch Schnapps DBL

$10.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$10.00

Sloe Gin DBL

$10.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$10.00

Bourbon

Top

$10.00

Bourbon

Top Shelf Yellowstone

Top Shelf Yellowstone

$12.00
Well Zackariah Harris

Well Zackariah Harris

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Brownie A LA Mode

Brownie a LA mode

$7.99

Cheese cake

Cheesecake

$7.99

Salted caramel

$7.99

Pumpkin Spice

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Little Restaurant With a lot of Flavor.

Website

Location

31 East Dame Ave, Homerville, GA 31634

Directions

