Big Daddy's on 84
31 East Dame Ave
Homerville, GA 31634
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Dip
tender white meat chicken combined with spicy buffalo sauce all blended with cheddar and cream cheese topped with shredded jack cheese and pico served with fresh tortilla chips
Pretzels
served with a side of blue pub mustard or beer cheese
Fried Mushrooms
Fried mushrooms served with signature mush sauce
Loaded Cheese Fries
Home cut fries topped with beer cheese, bacon, and scallions
Hot Mama Shoe Strings
Fresh Jalapeño Poppers stuffed with cream cheese and a sweet jam wrapped in bacon
Buffalo Shrimp
1/2 pound of hand breaded shrimp tossed in our signature buffalo sauce served with home made blue cheese or ranch
Mozzarella Cheese sticks
Fried Mozzarella cheese served with a side of Marinara sauce
Sampler Plate
Salted Pretzel served with beer cheese, Mozzarella Cheese sticks, Fried mushrooms, buffalo chicken bites
Fried Pickles
Queso dip
Fried banana pepper
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in our signature mild sauce with shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, and ranch dressing rolled in a warm soft tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh grilled chicken breast with crisp romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan Cheese and seasoned Croutons rolled in a warn flour tortilla
Steak Wrap
Grilled Sirloin smothered in onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and Worcestershire sauce, topped with melted provolone Cheese rolled in a warm tortilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Entree Platters
8 oz Sirloin
Delicious and hand trimmed from the heart of the sirloin
12 oz Ribeye
A juicy center cut ribeye hand trimmed to our specifications
Grilled Chicken Breast
Fresh Grilled chicken breast (2)
Chicken Tender Platter
Hand Battered Chicken tenders (5)
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken Tenders (3) Served with your choice of side
Shrimp Platter
Fried or Grilled shrimp served with your choice of two sides
Shrimp and Grits
Sautéed cajun infused shrimp served over creamy grits topped with a delicious cajun cream sauce
Pork Belly and Grits
Pork Belly drizzled with a special served over creamy grits with a hint of jam topped with scallions and pickled onions
Sausage and Grits
Fred Stokes's fresh smoked sausage sliced and served on creamy grits with a hint of our special jam topped with pickled onions and scallions
Beer Battered Fish and chips
Chicken Parmesan
Shrimp Alfredo
Chicken alfredo
Pork Chop Special
Meatloaf
Salmon
Fried Fish Buffet
Entree Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken tenders tossed in our signature mild sauce served on a bed of fresh mixed greens, red onions, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and seasoned croutons served with your choice of dressing
Caesar Chicken Salad
Your choice of hand battered chicken tenders or perfectly grilled chicken breast served on top of a large house or Caesar salad
House Chicken Salad
Wedge Salad
Crisp Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with Blue cheese, diced tomatoes, and bacon drizzled with Balsamic Dressing
House salad no meat
Shrimp salad
Pizza
The Cheesy Daddy Pizza 10 inch
The Cheesy Daddy Pizza 16 inch
The Fat Daddy 10 inch
The Fat Daddy 16 Inch
The Hawaiian Pizza 10 inch
The Hawaiian Pizza 16 inch
The Prosciutto Pizza 10 inch
The Prosciutto Pizza 16 Inch
Pancho Villa Pizza 10 Inch
Pancho Villa Pizza 16 inch
The Supreme Pizza 10 Inch
The Supreme Pizza 16 inch
The Pork Belly Pizza 10 inch
The Pork Belly Pizza 16 inch
The Belly Blue Pizza 10 inch
The Belly Blue Pizza 16 inch
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 10 inch
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16 inch
Flat Bread
Burgers
Big Daddy All The Way
Fresh Hand Patted burger served with american Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, mustard, and ketchup served with your choice of a side
Piney Wood Rooter
Fresh Hand Patted burger served with pork belly drizzled with our signature BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles
Hawaiian Teriyaki Burger
Fresh 1/2 pound Hand Patted Burger glazed with teriyaki topped with grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
BYOB
Sandwiches
Philly Cheese Steak
shaved sirloin steak grilled with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, Worcestershire sauce topped with melted provolone cheese served on a fresh hoagie
Shrimp Po Boy
crispy cajun fried shrimp piled on top of fresh lettuce, locally grown tomatoes, drizzled with a creamy creole remoulade sauce
Chicken Sandwich
perfectly grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with fresh lettuce and tomato served on a brioche bun
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
Beer Battered fish topped with lettuce and a homemade tarter sauce served on a Brioche bun
Chipotle Chicken Melt
perfectly grilled chicken breast smothered in a chipotle cream topped with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a croissant
Dessert
Sides
Taco Tuesday
Pasta and Wine Wednesday
Hibachi Bowls Thursday
Game Day Brats and Dogs
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Cocktails
Appletini
Bloody Mary
6 Oz of Bloody Marry Mix 2 Oz Vodka ice Shake Serve in pint glass garnish with celery, olive, and pickle
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
2 Oz Vodka 1 Oz Triple sec .5 Lime .5 Cranberry Juice Shake with ice and strain in Martini glass
Daiquiri
1.5 Oz light rum 6 oz daiquiri mix 1 pint glass of ice blend in mixer top with whipped cream
Dark 'N Stormy
4 Oz Ginger beer 1.5 Oz of Myers Dark Rum .5 Oz Lime juice served over ice with lime wedge
Gimlet
1.5 Oz Gin 1 Oz Lime Juice 1 Oz Simple Syrup
Greyhound
1 1/2 Oz Vodka 5 Oz Grapefruit juice
Salty Dog
1 1/2 Oz Vodka 5 Oz Grapefruit juice served with ice and salted rim served with rocks glass
Malibu Summer Rose
1.5 Oz Malibu 1.5 Oz Peach schnapps 2 0z Pineapple juice 2 oz Orange juice 1 oz grenadine
Hurricane
1.5 Oz light rum 1.5 Oz dark rum 1 oz passion fruit 1 Oz Orange Juice 1 Oz grenadine .5 Oz triple sec 1/3 Oz lemon juice orange wedge, lime wedge, lemon wedge and a cherry served in pint glass over ice.
Lemon Drop
2 Oz Lemon Vodka 1 Oz Triple Sec .5 Oz Sweet and Sour Mix sugar rimed Martini glass served with a lemon wedge
Long Island Iced Tea
1 Oz cola .75 Oz vodka .75 Oz triple sec .75 Tequila (white) .75 Light rum .75 gin .5 bar syrup served over ice in pint glass garnished with lemon wedge
Madras
2 Oz Vodka 2 Oz Orange juice 1.5 Oz of cranberry shake with ice serve over ice in pint glass with orange wedge
Mai Tai
2 oz sour mix 1 oz light rum 1 oz dark rum .5 oz triple sec .5 oz Amaretto .5 grenadine served in pint glass over ice flag garnish (orange cherry)
Manhattan
Margarita
1.5 Oz Tequila .5 Triple Sec 5 Oz Margarita Mix served on the rocks
Martini
Cogdells Blueberry Delight
2 Oz of Dragonberry Vodka .5 Oz blueberry syrup 1 Oz of bar syrup 1/2 Fresh Squeezed lemon muddled blueberries in glass Shaken and strained served in Martini glass
Strawberry Martini
Cold Brew Espresso Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
1 cup of ice 1.5 Oz lemon rum half lime 5 Oz Mojito Mix Shake pour in pint glass top with Soda Water garnish with fresh lime and mint
Strawberry Coconut Mojito
1 1/2 Oz Coconut rum 1 Oz strawberry mix 2.5 Oz Mojito mix 1/2 fresh squeezed lime Shake with ice 5 mint leaves topped with sprite
Pineapple Mango Mojito
1 1/2 Oz Pineapple Rum 1 Oz Mango 2 1/2 Oz Mojito Mix half fresh squeezed lime Shake with ice 5 mint leaves topped with sprite
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
2 Oz Boubon .5 Oz bar syrup bitters 2 dashes Served with ice in small rocks glass garnished with a cherry
Rob Roy
Cuba Libre
small rocks glass with ice 1 oz rum topped off with coke garnished with lime wedge
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
2 Oz Vodka 1.5 Oz Cranberry Juice 1.5 Oz Grapefruit Juice 1 Wedge of Wine shake with ice and serve over ice in Pint glass
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
1.5 Oz Tequila 4 Oz Orange Juice Shake and pour over ice topped with grenadine poured around the outter edge with an orange slice
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
2 Oz bourbon (C4) 1.5 Oz sour mix
White Russian
Fuzzy Navel
4 Oz Orange Juice 2 Oz Peach Schnapps served over ice in pint glass garnished with orange and cherry
Bay Breeze
2 Oz Vodka 2 Oz Cranberry 2 oz Pineapple
Don Margarita
1.5 Oz Don Julio Tequila .5 Triple Sec 5 oz Margarita Mix
Perfect Margarita
1.5 Oz Patron 1.5 Oz Grand Mar 2.0 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Agave Syrup
Frozen Margarita
1.5 Oz Tequila .5 Triple Sec 5 Oz of Margarita Mix (flavored gets 2 Oz of flavor and 3 oz margarita mix)
Top Shelf Frozen Margarita
Blue Hawaiian
1 1/2 coconut rum 2 1/2 oz pineapple juice 1 oz blue curacao
Liquid Marijuana
Amaretto Sour
1 Liqs
2 Liqs
3 Liqs
The Pink Pony
1shot Titos 1\2 oz strawberry puree Lemonade
The swamp buggie
1 shot Midori 1shot coconut rum 1 shot Blue Curacao 3oz pineapple juice Top with sprite
Big daddy's cocktail
1shot sweet tea vodka Lemonade
Water moccasin
Bogo Margarita
Strawberry Mule
Dragon Berry Rum, strawberry puree, fresh squeezed lime juice, and Ginger Beer served in a copper mule.
Grey Goose Mule
Gray Goose Vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, Ginger Beer served in copper mug
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Ace Pear
Ace Pineapple
Angry Orchard
Bluemoon
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Lime
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Extra
Corona familiar
Corona light
Corona Premiere
Dos Equis
Guinness
Heineken
Landshark Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite
Modelo
Models especial
Redds Apple Ale
Shocktop Bottle
Stella Artois
Voodoo Ranger
Yuengling
Yuengling Flight
Bucket micholob ultra
Bucket budlite
Bucket bud
Canned Beer
Bud Light Seltzer
White Claw
Truly
High Noons
GB Coffee Milk Stout
GB Field Party
GB Blueberry Fieldparty
GB Peanut Porter
GB Souther Isles
GB Fall Line Lager
GB Destress Express
Busch lite
Natural LIght
Long Drink Cranberry
Long Drink Legend
Long Drink Strong
Long Drink Zero Sugar Citrus
Wine
NA Beverages
Shots
Vodka
Well Vodka
229
Segrams
Burnett's Vanilla
Burnett's Cherry
Bunettes Strawberry
Fire Fly
Titos
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Watermelon
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Whipped
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Top Shelf Reyka
Well Vodka DBL
229 DBL
Seagrams DBL
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
Deep Eddy Lime DBL
Deep Eddy Peach DBL
Fire Fly DBL
Titos DBL
Smirnoff Raspberry DBL
Smirnoff Pear DBL
Smirnoff Strawberry DBL
Smirnoff Blueberry DBL
Smirnoff Cherry DBL
Smirnoff Whipped DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Grey Goose Citron DBL
Gin
Rum
Well Rum Mr. Bostons
Bacardi Dragon Berry
Bacardi Silver
Bacardi Limon
Myres Dark Rum
Captain Morgan Pineapple
Captain Morgan Coconut
Captain Morgan Spiced
Blue Chair Coconut
Parrot Bay
Bacardi Raspberry
Bacardi Spiced Rum
Blue Chair Keylime
Blue Chair Banana
Blue Chair Banana Cream
Blue Chair Mango
Blue Chair Mango Cream
Well Rum DBL
Bacardi Dragon Berry DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Captain Morgan Pineapple DBL
Captain Morgan Coconut DBL
Captain Morgan Sliced Apple DBL
Cruzan Silver DBL
Malibu DBL
Tequila
Well Tequila Conquistador
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Noble
1800
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Gran Platinum
Top Shelf 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno
Top Shelf 21 Seeds Grapefruit
Top Shelf DOS Primos Blanco
Top Shelf DOS Primos Reposado
Well El Toro Silver
1942 Don Julio
Weller
Mascota
Grand Mayan
Clasé Azul
82nd Airborn
Blue Run
Adictivo
Well Tequila DBL
Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL
Casa Noble DBL
Corazon Reposado DBL
Cuervo Silver DBL
Don Julio Silver DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patron Gran Platinum DBL
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Crown Peach
Crown Apple
Crown
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire
Jack Daniels Bonded
Canadian Club
Screwball
Jameson Cold Brew Irish Whisky
Lord Calvert
Ric Rac Salted Caramel
Seagram's 7
Ric Rac Blackberry Whisky
Southern Comfort
Jameson
Well Whiskey DBL
Crown Peach DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Crown DBL
Fireball DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Tennessee Fire DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Markers Mark DBL
Makers 46 DBL
Jameson Cold Brew Irish Whisky DBL
Wild Turkey DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Scotch
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Black
Well Scotch DBL
Chivas Regal DBL
Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL
Dewars DBL
Dewars 12Yr DBL
J & B DBL
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Liqueurs
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys Irish Cream
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Creme De Banana
Midori
Goldschlager
Frangelico
Blue Curacao
Grand Marnier
Triple Sec
Sour Apple Pucker
Butterscotch Schnapps
Peach Schnapps
Sloe Gin
Southern Comfort
Remi
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Baileys Irish Cream DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Creme De Banana DBL
Midori DBL
Goldschlager DBL
Frangelico DBL
Blue Curacao DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Triple Sec DBL
Sour Apple Pucker DBL
Butterscotch Schnapps DBL
Peach Schnapps DBL
Sloe Gin DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Bourbon
Brownie A LA Mode
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
The Little Restaurant With a lot of Flavor.
31 East Dame Ave, Homerville, GA 31634