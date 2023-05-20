  • Home
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Jonesboro Rd. 4495 Jonesboro Road

No reviews yet

4495 Jonesboro Road

Forest Park, GA 30327

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Food

6” Cheesesteaks

6" Beef Cheesesteak

6" Beef Cheesesteak

$9.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

6" Daves’s Way Beef

6" Daves’s Way Beef

$11.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and all three cheeses.

6" Chicken Cheesesteak

6" Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

6" Dave’s Way Chicken

6" Dave’s Way Chicken

$10.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.

6" Salmon Cheesesteak

6" Salmon Cheesesteak

$11.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

6" Dave’s Way Salmon

6" Dave’s Way Salmon

$13.49

6" Amoroso roll with seasoned chopped salmon, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms and all 3 cheeses.

10” Cheesesteaks

10" Beef Cheesesteak

10" Beef Cheesesteak

$15.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

10" Dave's Way Beef

10" Dave's Way Beef

$17.99

10" Amoroso's loaded with chopped ribeye, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.

10" Chicken Cheesesteak

10" Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

10" Dave's Way Chicken

10" Dave's Way Chicken

$15.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken, onions, banana peppers, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and all three cheeses.

10" Salmon Cheesesteak

10" Salmon Cheesesteak

$17.99

10" Amorosa roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

10" Dave's Way Salmon

10" Dave's Way Salmon

$19.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.

Signature Jawns

6" Pizza

6" Pizza

$9.99

6" Amoroso roll with seasoned ribeye, marinara sauce, white American and Provolone cheese with Dave's Italian seasoning

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$15.99

10" Amoroso roll with seasoned ribeye, marinara sauce, white American and Provolone cheeses with Dave's Italian seasoning

6" Veggie Cheesesteak

6" Veggie Cheesesteak

$5.99

NEW! A 6" Amoroso roll loaded with grilled mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and onions. Chopped and topped with all 3 Cheeses. Please no substitutions.

10" Veggie Cheesesteak

10" Veggie Cheesesteak

$9.99

NEW! A 10" Amoroso roll loaded with grilled mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and onions. Chopped and topped with all 3 Cheeses. Please no substitutions.

Salads

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$9.99

Seasoned ribeye with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Seasoned chicken with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$11.99

Chopped salmon with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.

Egg Rolls

Beef Egg Roll

Beef Egg Roll

$4.99

One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with seasoned beef, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Chicken Egg Roll

Chicken Egg Roll

$4.99

One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

$5.49

One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions, buffalo sauce and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Salmon Egg Roll

Salmon Egg Roll

$7.49

One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with seasoned salmon, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Sides & Extras

Fries

Fries

$3.49

Tossed in our signature Big Dave's All Purpose Seasoning.

Fries with Whiz

$4.49

Crisp fries seasoned with Big Dave's All Purpose seasoning and topped with Cheese Whiz

Loaded Fries with Beef

$6.99

Seasoned fries topped seasoned ribeye Dave's Way with onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.

Loaded Fries with Chicken

$6.99

Seasoned fries topped seasoned chicken Dave's Way with onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.

Ranch Dressing

$0.99
Sweet Chilli Sauce

Sweet Chilli Sauce

$0.99

Side of our sweet chili sauce (egg roll sauce).

Cheese Whiz

$0.99

Side of melted cheddar sauce

Mild Sauce

$0.99

Catering

Game Time Pack

Game Time Pack

$74.99

Perfect for 4 people. 2 - 6" Beef Cheesesteaks, 2 - 6" Chicken Cheesesteaks, 4 - Beef Egg Rolls, 4 - Chicken Egg Rolls and a large basket of seasoned fries.

Egg Roll Platters

Egg Roll Platters

20 of your favorite hand rolled cheesesteak egg rolls. Served with a sweet chili sauce for dipping.

6" Beef Cheesesteak Platters

6" Beef Cheesesteak Platters

$79.99

8 - Lil' Dave's Beef Cheesesteaks (4 White American & 4 Provolone) with your choice of any four toppings. Add an additional cheesesteak for $5.00 ea.

6" Chicken Cheesesteak Platters

$69.99

8 - 6" Chicken Cheesesteaks (4 - White American & 4 - Provolone) with your choice of any 4 toppings. Add extra cheesesteaks for only $5.00

6" Salmon Cheesesteaks Platter

6" Salmon Cheesesteaks Platter

$89.99

8 - 6" Salmon Cheesesteaks (4 - White American & 4 - Provolone) with your choice of any 4 toppings. Add extra cheesesteaks for only $6.00

Taste of Philly Platter

Taste of Philly Platter

$179.99

A true taste of our best inspired from Philly. 8 - 6" Cheesesteaks, choice of toppings, 8 - Beef and 8 - Salmon Egg Rolls and your choice of 2 large orders of Loaded Fries. Add a Bucket of Water Ice for $30.00

Merch

Big Dave's All Purpose Cheesesteak Spice (13.5 oz)

Big Dave's All Purpose Cheesesteak Spice (13.5 oz)

$10.99

13.5 oz bottle of Big Dave's signature spice blend. This all purpose blend is great on burgers, chicken, ribs and vegetables.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Can Drinks

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks offers our famous cheesesteaks, cheesesteak egg rolls and a true taste of Philly in a clean fast casual setting.

Location

4495 Jonesboro Road, Forest Park, GA 30327

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

