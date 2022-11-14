  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Forsyth - 57 Forsyth St
A map showing the location of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Forsyth 57 Forsyth StView gallery

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Forsyth 57 Forsyth St

review star

No reviews yet

57 Forsyth St

Atlanta, GA 30303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Egg Roll
Chicken Egg Roll
Beef Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteaks

LIL' Daves Beef Cheesesteak

LIL' Daves Beef Cheesesteak

$9.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Beef Cheesesteak

Beef Cheesesteak

$15.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Dave's Way LIL' Daves Beef

Dave's Way LIL' Daves Beef

$11.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and all three cheeses.

Dave's Way Beef Cheesesteak

Dave's Way Beef Cheesesteak

$17.99

10" Amoroso's loaded with chopped ribeye, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.

LIL' Daves - Chicken Cheesesteak

LIL' Daves - Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Dave's Way LIL' Daves Chicken

Dave's Way LIL' Daves Chicken

$10.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.

Dave's Way Chicken Cheesesteak

Dave's Way Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken, onions, banana peppers, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and all three cheeses.

LIL' Daves - Salmon Cheesesteak

LIL' Daves - Salmon Cheesesteak

$11.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Salmon Cheesesteak

Salmon Cheesesteak

$17.99

10" Amorosa roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Dave's Way Salmon Cheesesteak

Dave's Way Salmon Cheesesteak

$19.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.

Combos

LIL' Daves Beef Combo

LIL' Daves Beef Combo

$12.99

6" Amoroso's roll with seasoned ribeye and your choice of White American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz. Served with a side of seasoned fries.

LiIL' Daves Chicken Combo

LiIL' Daves Chicken Combo

$11.99

6" Amoroso's roll filled with seasoned chicken and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.

LIL' Daves Salmon Combo

LIL' Daves Salmon Combo

$14.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.

DW LIL' Daves Beef Combo

DW LIL' Daves Beef Combo

$14.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.

DW LIL' Daves Chicken Combo

DW LIL' Daves Chicken Combo

$13.99

6" Amoroso's roll filled with seasoned chicken, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses. Served with a side of seasoned Fries

DW LIL' Daves Salmon Combo

DW LIL' Daves Salmon Combo

$16.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.

Big Salads

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Seasoned ribeye with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Seasoned chicken with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Chopped salmon with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.

Philly Fries

Beef Cheesesteak Philly Fries

Beef Cheesesteak Philly Fries

$12.99

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped ribeye and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Chicken Cheesesteak Philly Fries

Chicken Cheesesteak Philly Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped chicken and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Salmon Cheesesteak Philly Fries

Salmon Cheesesteak Philly Fries

$14.99Out of stock

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped salmon and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Dave's Way Beef Philly Fries

Dave's Way Beef Philly Fries

$14.99

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped ribeye, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.

Dave's Way Chicken Philly Fries

Dave's Way Chicken Philly Fries

$13.99

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped chicken, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.

Dave's Way Salmon Philly Fries

Dave's Way Salmon Philly Fries

$16.99

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped salmon, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.

Egg Rolls

Beef Egg Roll

Beef Egg Roll

$5.00

One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with seasoned beef, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Chicken Egg Roll

Chicken Egg Roll

$5.00

One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

$5.50

One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions, b