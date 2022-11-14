Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Forsyth 57 Forsyth St
57 Forsyth St
Atlanta, GA 30303
Philly Cheesesteaks
LIL' Daves Beef Cheesesteak
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
Beef Cheesesteak
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
Dave's Way LIL' Daves Beef
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and all three cheeses.
Dave's Way Beef Cheesesteak
10" Amoroso's loaded with chopped ribeye, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.
LIL' Daves - Chicken Cheesesteak
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
Chicken Cheesesteak
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
Dave's Way LIL' Daves Chicken
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.
Dave's Way Chicken Cheesesteak
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken, onions, banana peppers, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and all three cheeses.
LIL' Daves - Salmon Cheesesteak
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
Salmon Cheesesteak
10" Amorosa roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
Dave's Way Salmon Cheesesteak
10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.
Combos
LIL' Daves Beef Combo
6" Amoroso's roll with seasoned ribeye and your choice of White American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz. Served with a side of seasoned fries.
LiIL' Daves Chicken Combo
6" Amoroso's roll filled with seasoned chicken and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.
LIL' Daves Salmon Combo
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.
DW LIL' Daves Beef Combo
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.
DW LIL' Daves Chicken Combo
6" Amoroso's roll filled with seasoned chicken, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses. Served with a side of seasoned Fries
DW LIL' Daves Salmon Combo
6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.
Big Salads
Beef Salad
Seasoned ribeye with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad
Seasoned chicken with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.
Salmon Salad
Chopped salmon with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.
Philly Fries
Beef Cheesesteak Philly Fries
Seasoned French fries topped with chopped ribeye and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
Chicken Cheesesteak Philly Fries
Seasoned French fries topped with chopped chicken and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
Salmon Cheesesteak Philly Fries
Seasoned French fries topped with chopped salmon and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.
Dave's Way Beef Philly Fries
Seasoned French fries topped with chopped ribeye, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.
Dave's Way Chicken Philly Fries
Seasoned French fries topped with chopped chicken, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.
Dave's Way Salmon Philly Fries
Seasoned French fries topped with chopped salmon, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.
Egg Rolls
Beef Egg Roll
One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with seasoned beef, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.
Chicken Egg Roll
One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll
One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions, b