  • Atlanta
  Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Peachtree - 6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Peachtree 6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107

No reviews yet

6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107

Doraville, GA 30360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Beef Egg Roll
Chicken Egg Roll
Beef Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteaks

LIL' Daves Beef Cheesesteak

LIL' Daves Beef Cheesesteak

$9.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Beef Cheesesteak

Beef Cheesesteak

$15.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Dave's Way LIL' Daves Beef

Dave's Way LIL' Daves Beef

$11.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and all three cheeses.

Dave's Way Beef Cheesesteak

Dave's Way Beef Cheesesteak

$17.99

10" Amoroso's loaded with chopped ribeye, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.

LIL' Daves - Chicken Cheesesteak

LIL' Daves - Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Dave's Way LIL' Daves Chicken

Dave's Way LIL' Daves Chicken

$10.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.

Dave's Way Chicken Cheesesteak

Dave's Way Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned chicken, onions, banana peppers, mushrooms, sweet peppers, and all three cheeses.

LIL' Daves - Salmon Cheesesteak

LIL' Daves - Salmon Cheesesteak

$11.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Salmon Cheesesteak

Salmon Cheesesteak

$17.99

10" Amorosa roll loaded with grilled salmon and choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Dave's Way Salmon Cheesesteak

Dave's Way Salmon Cheesesteak

$19.99

10" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.

Combos

LIL' Daves Beef Combo

LIL' Daves Beef Combo

$12.99

6" Amoroso's roll with seasoned ribeye and your choice of White American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz. Served with a side of seasoned fries.

LiIL' Daves Chicken Combo

LiIL' Daves Chicken Combo

$11.99

6" Amoroso's roll filled with seasoned chicken and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.

LIL' Daves Salmon Combo

LIL' Daves Salmon Combo

$14.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.

DW LIL' Daves Beef Combo

DW LIL' Daves Beef Combo

$14.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned ribeye, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.

DW LIL' Daves Chicken Combo

DW LIL' Daves Chicken Combo

$13.99

6" Amoroso's roll filled with seasoned chicken, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses. Served with a side of seasoned Fries

DW LIL' Daves Salmon Combo

DW LIL' Daves Salmon Combo

$16.99

6" Amoroso's roll loaded with seasoned salmon, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses. Served with a side of seasoned Fries.

Big Salads

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$12.99

Seasoned ribeye with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Seasoned chicken with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$14.99

Chopped salmon with melted white American and Provolone on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and banana peppers. Served with your choice of dressing. Try our house made Mardi Gras Vinaigrette.

Philly Fries

Beef Cheesesteak Philly Fries

Beef Cheesesteak Philly Fries

$12.99

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped ribeye and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Chicken Cheesesteak Philly Fries

Chicken Cheesesteak Philly Fries

$11.99

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped chicken and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Salmon Cheesesteak Philly Fries

Salmon Cheesesteak Philly Fries

$14.99

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped salmon and your choice of white American, Provolone or Cheese Whiz.

Dave's Way Beef Philly Fries

Dave's Way Beef Philly Fries

$14.99

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped ribeye, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.

Dave's Way Chicken Philly Fries

Dave's Way Chicken Philly Fries

$13.99

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped chicken, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and all three cheeses.

Dave's Way Salmon Philly Fries

Dave's Way Salmon Philly Fries

$16.99

Seasoned French fries topped with chopped salmon, onions, banana peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms and all three cheeses.

Egg Rolls

Beef Egg Roll

Beef Egg Roll

$5.00

One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with seasoned beef, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Chicken Egg Roll

Chicken Egg Roll

$5.00

One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

$5.50

One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with ground chicken, onions, buffalo sauce and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Salmon Egg Roll

Salmon Egg Roll

$7.50

One of our famous hand-rolled egg rolls loaded with seasoned salmon, onions and all three cheeses. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Wings

6 PIECE WING

6 PIECE WING

$9.99

6 seasoned chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry seasoning. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

10 PIECE WING

10 PIECE WING

$13.99

10 seasoned chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry seasoning. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

20 PIECE WING

20 PIECE WING

$24.99

20 seasoned chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry seasoning. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Sides & Extras

Fries

Fries

$3.50

Tossed in our signature Big Dave's All Purpose Seasoning.

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00
Sweet Chilli Sauce

Sweet Chilli Sauce

$1.00

Side of our sweet chili sauce (egg roll sauce).

Cheese Whiz

$1.00Out of stock

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Mardi Gras

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Catering

Game Time Pack

Game Time Pack

$74.99

Perfect for 4 people. 2 - 6" Beef Cheesesteaks, 2 - 6" Chicken Cheesesteaks, 4 - Beef Egg Rolls, 4 - Chicken Egg Rolls and a large basket of seasoned fries.

Egg Roll Platters

Egg Roll Platters

20 of your favorite hand rolled cheesesteak egg rolls. Served with a sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Lil' Dave's Beef Cheesesteak Platters

Lil' Dave's Beef Cheesesteak Platters

$79.99

8 - Lil' Dave's Beef Cheesesteaks (4 White American & 4 Provolone) with your choice of any four toppings. Add an additional cheesesteak for $5.00 ea.

Lil' Dave's Chicken Cheesesteak Platters

$69.99
Lil Dave's Salmon Cheesesteaks Platter

Lil Dave's Salmon Cheesesteaks Platter

$89.99

8 - Lil' Dave's Salmon Cheesesteaks (4 - White American & 4 - Provolone) with your choice of any 4 toppings. Add extra cheesesteaks for only $6.00

Wing Platter (50 Wings)

Wing Platter (50 Wings)

$69.99

50 of our signature wings with your choice of sauce or rub. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Taste of Philly Platter

Taste of Philly Platter

$179.99

A true taste of our best inspired from Philly. 8 - Lil' Dave's Cheesesteaks, choice of toppings, 8 - Beef and 8 - Salmon Egg Rolls and your choice of 2 orders of Philly Fries. Add a Bucket of Water Ice for $30.00

Big Dave's Spice

Big Dave's All Purpose Cheesesteak Spice (13.5 oz)

Big Dave's All Purpose Cheesesteak Spice (13.5 oz)

$10.99

13.5 oz bottle of Big Dave's signature spice blend. This all purpose blend is great on burgers, chicken, ribs and vegetables.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107, Doraville, GA 30360

Directions

